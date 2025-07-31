Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.07.2025
WKN: A1W60Y | ISIN: NL0010583399 | Ticker-Symbol: CSUA
Tradegate
30.07.25 | 21:42
17,720 Euro
-0,56 % -0,100
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
AMX
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.07.2025 07:10 Uhr
18 Leser
Corbion delivers Sales of € 645.6 million and an improvement of EBITDA margins of +300 bps for first-half 2025; full-year outlook maintained

Corbion, the Amsterdam-listed sustainable ingredients company that champions preservation through application of science, today publishes its half-year 2025 results ending 30 June 2025.

Key highlights half-year results 2025:

- Organic sales growth: +2.9%(Q2: -1.6%)
- Volume/mix: +3.3%(Q2: -1.3%)
- Price: -0.4%(Q2: -0.3%)
- Sales € 645.6 million(Q2: € 315.9 million)
- Adjusted EBITDA: € 106.6 million(Q2: € 52.2 million)
- Adjusted EBITDA organic growth +29.3%
- Adjusted EBITDA margins improved +300 bps to 16.5%
- Operating profit € 63.5 million
- Volume/mix growth in both business segments
- Cash flow from operating activities € 45.7 million, Free Cash Flow € 12.1 million
- FY 2025 outlook maintained



€ million		H1 2025H1 2024H1 growthH1
Organic growth		 Q2 2025Q2 2024Q2 growthQ2
Organic growth
Sales645.6637.1+1.3%+2.9% 315.9336.7-6.2%-1.6%
Adjusted EBITDA106.686.1+23.8%+29.3% 52.251.6+1.2%+12.8%
Adj. EBITDA margin16.5%13.5% 16.5%15.3%
Operating profit63.533.6+89.0%+100.3% 29.522.0+34.1%+55.0%

