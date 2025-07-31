Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.07.2025
Geheime Millionen-Käufe in Bitcoin & Altcoins - ohne Wallet, ohne Risiko? Jetzt wird's spannend
31.07.2025 07:18 Uhr
Aker Horizons: Nscale, Aker ASA and OpenAI to establish Stargate Norway

FORNEBU, Norway, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to today's stock exchange notice from Aker ASA ("Aker") where Nscale Global Holdings Ltd. ("Nscale"), Aker and OpenAI announced the launch of Stargate Norway: an advanced AI infrastructure project in Narvik, Northern Norway.

The AI facility will be located in Kvandal, just outside Narvik and will be owned by a 50/50 joint venture between Nscale and Aker to be formed through wholly owned subsidiaries following the planned merger of Aker Horizons Holding AS and Aker MergerCo AS. Reference is made to the announcement made by Aker Horizons ASA on 9 May 2025 for terms of the merger. Completion of the joint venture is subject to agreed-upon closing conditions.

For further information, please contact:
Mats Ektvedt, Corporate Communications, tel: +47 41423328, email: mats.ektvedt@corpcom.no

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12. This stock exchange announcement was published by Mats Ektvedt, Partner in Corporate Communications, on 31 July 2025 at 07:02 CET.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-horizons/r/nscale--aker-asa-and-openai-to-establish-stargate-norway,c4212948

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nscale-aker-asa-and-openai-to-establish-stargate-norway-302518354.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
