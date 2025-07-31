Flow Traders Ltd: NOMINATION OF THOMAS SPITZ AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

NOMINATION OF THOMAS SPITZ AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Flow Traders Ltd. (Euronext: FLOW) announces the nomination of Thomas Spitz as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Board.

Thomas Spitz will join Flow Traders on 1 September 2025 and is nominated as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Board, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval. In his role as Chief Executive Officer, Thomas will be responsible for executing Flow Traders' strategic agenda, which includes the Company's growth and diversification strategy and Trading Capital Expansion Plan.

Mr. Spitz is a distinguished senior financial markets executive with over two decades of experience building and leading world-class trading operations across markets globally. He possesses both the technical knowledge and the innovation mindset needed to further drive Flow Traders' strategic agenda. Mr. Spitz has a proven track record of leading trading, sales and research organizations, managing diverse international teams, and driving significant growth. His expertise extends to managing stakeholder relationships across all layers of an organization and building strategic partnerships.

Prior to joining Flow Traders, Mr. Spitz was the CEO of QuantCube Middle East, a technology firm specializing in alternative data and analytics. He also served as Head of Global Markets at First Abu Dhabi Bank from 2022 to 2024. Before that, Thomas spent more than 20 years at Crédit Agricole, in several leadership roles across all asset classes. He last held the role of Head of Global Markets Trading, FICC & EQD. Thomas comes with long-standing international experience, having managed teams in over 15 countries.

The Board of Flow Traders has nominated Mr. Spitz for election as Executive Director of the Board at a Special General Meeting of shareholders scheduled to take place later this year. The convening notice, agenda and other documentation relating to the meeting will be published in due course.

Rudolf Ferscha, Chairman of the Board, commented:

"We are pleased that Thomas is joining Flow Traders as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Board. He brings a wealth of experience leading trading, sales and research organizations at global financial institutions while driving growth through innovative business strategies. We are confident that he will excel at executing our strategic agenda and lead Flow Traders into its next phase of growth.

On behalf of the entire Board I would also like to thank Mike Kuehnel, whose term has been extended to 31 August, for his leadership at Flow Traders over the past four years and for supporting and assisting the Board throughout the additional transition period since our AGM in June. This allows for a seamless transition, both at the CEO and Board level. We wish Mike every success in all his future endeavors"

Thomas Spitz, added:

"I am honored and excited to be nominated as the next CEO of Flow Traders. I see tremendous opportunities given the extraordinary capabilities the Company has built over the past two decades. I look forward to meeting the team and together expand our market leadership, drive our strategic growth agenda, and provide exceptional value to all of our stakeholders."

About Flow Traders

Flow Traders is a leading trading firm providing liquidity in multiple asset classes, covering all major exchanges. Founded in 2004, Flow Traders is a leading global ETP market maker and has leveraged its expertise in trading European equity ETPs to expand into fixed income, commodities, digital assets and FX globally. Flow Traders' role in financial markets is to ensure the availability of liquidity and enabling investors to continue to buy or sell financial instruments under all market circumstances, thereby ensuring markets remain resilient and continue to function in an orderly manner. In addition to its trading activities, Flow Traders has established a strategic investment unit focused on fostering market innovation and aligned with our mission to bring greater transparency and efficiency to the financial ecosystem. With over two decades of experience, we have built a team of over 600 talented professionals, located globally, contributing to the firm's entrepreneurial culture and delivering the company's mission.

