Flow Traders Ltd: Flow Traders 2Q 2025 Results

Flow Traders 2Q 2025 Results

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Flow Traders Ltd. (Euronext: FLOW) announces its unaudited 2Q 2025 results.

Highlights

Flow Traders recorded Net Trading Income of €143.4m and Total Income of €143.9m in 2Q25, an increase of 80% and 89% when compared to €79.5m and €76.2m in 2Q24, respectively.

Flow Traders' ETP Value Traded increased by 42% in 2Q25 to €492bn from €347bn in 2Q24.

Fixed Operating Expenses were €49.8m in the quarter, an increase of 15% when compared to the €43.1m in 2Q24, due mostly to increased Employee and Other expenses.

Total Operating Expenses were €76.0m in 2Q25, an increase of 40% when compared to the €54.3m in 2Q24, due mostly to higher variable employee expenses.

EBITDA was €68.0m in the quarter, an increase of 210% when compared to €21.9m in 2Q24. EBITDA margin was 47% in 2Q25 vs. 29% in 2Q24.

Net Profit came in at €51.3m in 2Q25, yielding a basic EPS of €1.18 and diluted EPS of €1.16, a 295% increase compared to a Net Profit of €13.0m, basic EPS of €0.30, and diluted EPS of €0.29 in 2Q24.

Trading Capital stood at €831m at the end of 2Q25, a 33% and 4% increase from €624m and €803m at the end of 2Q24 and 1Q25, respectively, and generated a 75% return on average trading capital 1 .

. Shareholders' equity was €821m at the end of 2Q25, compared to €638m at the end of 2Q24 and €787m at the end of 1Q25.

Flow Traders employed 607 FTEs at the end of 2Q25, compared to 594 at the end of 2Q24 and 619 at the end of 1Q25.





Leadership Update

In a separate release today, Flow Traders announced that Thomas Spitz will join Flow Traders on 1 September 2025 and be nominated as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Flow Traders Board, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval. In his role as Chief Executive Officer, Thomas will be responsible for executing Flow Traders' strategic agenda, which includes the Company's growth and diversification strategy and Trading Capital Expansion Plan.

Financial Overview

€million 2Q25 2Q24 Change 1H25 1H24 Change Net trading income 143.4 79.5 80% 283.6 206.6 37% Other income 0.5 (3.3) - (4.6) (0.8) - Total income 143.9 76.2 89% 279.0 205.8 36% Revenue by region2 Europe 78.7 48.6 62% 158.6 117.0 35% Americas 30.2 13.4 125% 41.7 54.7 (24%) Asia 35.1 14.2 147% 78.8 34.1 131% Fixed employee expenses 23.4 20.4 15% 47.7 41.1 16% Technology expenses 16.8 16.8 0% 34.2 32.6 5% Other expenses 9.5 5.9 61% 18.6 13.6 37% Fixed operating expenses 49.8 43.1 15% 100.5 87.2 15% Variable employee expenses 26.2 11.2 134% 48.2 35.0 38% Total operating expenses 76.0 54.3 40% 148.7 122.2 22% EBITDA 68.0 21.9 210% 130.3 83.6 56% Interest expenses 0.4 0.1 321% 0.9 0.1 738% Lease expenses 0.5 0.6 (21%) 1.0 1.1 (15%) Depreciation & amortisation 5.0 4.4 13% 9.7 8.7 12% (Reversal of) Impairment of intangible assets3 (2.5) - N/A 8.0 - N/A Profit/(loss) on equity-accounted investments (1.1) (0.2) 359% (2.9) (0.6) 369% Profit before tax 63.5 16.6 283% 107.8 73.0 48% Tax expense 12.3 3.6 238% 20.3 14.2 43% Net profit 51.3 13.0 295% 87.5 58.8 49% Basic EPS4 (€) 1.18 0.30 293% 2.01 1.36 49% Fully diluted EPS4 (€) 1.16 0.29 294% 1.98 1.33 49% EBITDA margin 47% 29% 47% 41%

Revenue by Region

€million 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24 2Q24 3Q24 4Q24 1Q25 2Q25 Europe 33.1 33.6 42.6 68.4 48.6 70.2 86.9 79.9 78.7 Americas 9.3 22.0 18.1 41.3 13.4 20.8 18.2 11.4 30.2 Asia 9.0 12.1 13.6 19.9 14.2 23.6 53.8 43.7 35.1

Value Traded Overview

€billion 2Q25 2Q24 Change 1H25 1H24 Change Flow Traders ETP Value Traded 492 347 42% 999 755 32% Europe 220 147 49% 465 300 55% Americas 233 177 32% 446 406 10% Asia 39 23 71% 88 50 76% Flow Traders non-ETP Value Traded 1200 1,132 6% 2,418 2,278 6% Flow Traders Value Traded 1,692 1,479 14% 3,417 3,034 13% Equity 918 754 22% 1,928 1,573 23% FICC 680 677 0% 1,305 1369 (5%) Other 94 48 98% 184 92 99% Market ETP Value Traded5 16,509 11,014 50% 30,934 22,993 35% Europe 835 583 43% 1,717 1,178 45% Americas 13,214 9,090 45% 24,278 19,054 27% Asia 2,460 1,341 83% 4,938 2,761 79% Asia ex China 632 444 42% 1,277 883 45%

Trading Capital

2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24 2Q24 3Q24 4Q24 1Q25 2Q25 Trading Capital (€m) 574 585 584 609 624 668 775 803 831 Return on Avg Trading Capital1 65% 56% 49% 50% 58% 62% 69% 68% 75% Average VIX7 16.7 15.1 15.4 13.9 14.2 17.1 17.3 18.5 23.6

Market Environment

Europe

Equity trading volumes in the quarter across major exchanges saw low double-digit percentage point increases when compared to the same period a year ago, but declined slightly compared to the first quarter. Market volatility increased by mid double-digit percentage points when compared to both the same period a year ago and low double-digits compared to the first quarter. However, a substantial portion of the increase in market activity, in terms of both volume and volatility, was seen in the first half of April, with activity returning to more normal levels in May and June.

Within Fixed Income, market trading volumes increased compared to the same period a year ago but declined when compared to the first quarter.

Americas

Equity trading volumes in the U.S. increased by low double-digit percentage points when compared to the same period a year ago, and high single-digits to low double-digits when compared to the first quarter. Market volatility increased by high double-digit percentage points year-on-year and low double-digits quarter-on-quarter.

Within Fixed Income, market trading volumes increased slightly when compared to the same period a year ago, but declined slightly when compared to the first quarter. Market volatility was relatively flat both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter.

Asia

Equity trading volumes in Asia were mixed as Hong Kong and China saw significant increases when compared to the same period a year ago, but slight declines when compared to the first quarter, while Japan saw slight increases both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter. Market volatility increased in Hong Kong and China when compared to the same period a year ago and was relatively flat when compared to the first quarter. Japan saw an increase in volatility both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter.

Digital Assets

Within Digital Assets, which trades across regions on a 24/7 basis, trading volumes in cryptocurrencies saw a slight increase when compared to the same period a year ago but a meaningful decline when compared to the first quarter. Volatility decreased meaningfully both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter.

Outlook

Fixed operating expenses guidance for the year remains unchanged and is expected to be in the range of €190-210m given additional technology investments and targeted additions of subject matter experts in growth areas, partially offset by expected operational efficiency gains.

CEO Statement

Mike Kuehnel, CEO

"Flow Traders posted another strong set of results in the second quarter, delivering the fourth straight quarter of triple-digit NTI for the first time in the Company's history. In addition, the fifth triple-digit NTI quarter in the last six quarters serves as strong validation of our growth and diversification strategy. The Company was able to deliver solid results through periods of mostly below average market volatility throughout most of 2024 with strong contributions from Digital Assets. We then had strong contributions from Asia in the second half of 2024, and now from Europe and the Americas in the first half of 2025. We continue to reap the rewards of our eight-year investment into Digital Assets as it has proven to be a dependable countercyclical offset to the traditional asset classes.

The second quarter saw a sharp increase in volatility in traditional asset classes, particularly in Equity, after nearly two years of relatively muted activity. While the rebound in volumes and volatility we saw in early April was not nearly as extreme and was relatively short-lived when compared to COVID, we were able to leverage the additional profits retained as part of the Trading Capital Expansion Plan. We were able to capture the opportunities that arose and record one of the best months ever in the Company's history. The return of market activity on the back of continued record ETP fund inflows around the world drove improved performance across all regions, particularly in the Americas and Asia. We are especially excited about the significant opportunity in China, where trading volumes have doubled vs. a year ago and is now two-to-three times the volumes seen in Europe.

In Digital Assets, trading volumes declined quarter-on-quarter as traditional asset classes garnered more attention given the tariff news headlines. Nevertheless, we continue to see positive sentiment shifts as institutional interests grow amidst a more conducive regulatory environment. The ecosystem around digital assets continues to expand, as evidenced by a raft of digital asset-related IPOs. We are particularly excited about the regulatory approval of AllUnity, our partnership with DWS and Galaxy Digital, which will launch a MiCAR-compliant Euro-denominated stablecoin later this year. As one of the earliest adopters of digital assets, Flow Traders remains instrumental in providing liquidity to this asset class and helping to expand the ecosystem.

Looking forward, I am proud of what we have achieved at Flow Traders over my tenure. The Company remains committed to enhancing its trading capabilities by strategically investing in cutting-edge technology and talent. The strong return on trading capital over the last 12 months validates the strategic decision taken last July to retain more profits to reinvest back into the business. I'm certain that the combination of improving and expanding the Company's trading capabilities and growing the trading capital base will undoubtedly accelerate the growth of Flow Traders in the years to come."

About Flow Traders

Flow Traders is a leading trading firm providing liquidity in multiple asset classes, covering all major exchanges. Founded in 2004, Flow Traders is a leading global ETP market marker and has leveraged its expertise in trading European equity ETPs to expand into fixed income, commodities, digital assets and FX globally. Flow Traders' role in financial markets is to ensure the availability of liquidity and enabling investors to continue to buy or sell financial instruments under all market circumstances, thereby ensuring markets remain resilient and continue to function in an orderly manner. In addition to its trading activities, Flow Traders has established a strategic investment unit focused on fostering market innovation and aligned with our mission to bring greater transparency and efficiency to the financial ecosystem. With over two decades of experience, we have built a team of over 600 talented professionals, located globally, contributing to the firm's entrepreneurial culture and delivering the company's mission.

Notes

Return on average trading capital defined as LTM NTI divided by the average of the prior and current end of period trading capital. Revenue by region includes NTI, Other Income, and inter-company revenue. There was a €2.5m reversal in 2Q25 of the €10.5m impairment of intangible assets in 1Q25. Weighted average shares outstanding: 2Q25 - 43,565,347; 1Q25 - 43,394,080; 2Q24 - 43,270,311. Determined by adjusting the basic EPS for the effects of all dilutive share-based payments to employees. Source - Flow Traders analysis. Starting in 3Q24, average VIX is calculated as the average of VIX daily closing prices.







