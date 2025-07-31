Anzeige
PR Newswire
31.07.2025 08:06 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capital for Colleagues Plc - Quarterly Investment Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 31

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: Aquis / Sector: Financials

31 July 2025

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')

QUARTERLY INVESTMENT UPDATE

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, announces an investment update in respect of the quarter ended 31 May 2025.

Key Statistics for the quarter:

  • Portfolio comprised of 17 unquoted EOBs at the end of the quarter (28 February 2025: 16)
  • Net Asset Value ('NAV') of £13,902,446 (28 February 2025: £13,734,268)
  • NAV per share has increased to 75.18 pence in the quarter (28 February 2025: 74.27 pence per share)

Key Developments in the quarter:

  • Capital for Colleagues completed a partial disposal of its holding in the Home Building Centre (Holdings) Limited for cash consideration of £37,200; the shares were acquired by that company's Employee Ownership Trust, giving the Trust 51% ownership.
  • During the quarter, C4C also made follow on loans of £275,000 to Bright Ascension Limited and £8,069 to another investee company to support their working capital requirements; loans totalling £111,602 were repaid by three investee companies.
  • During the quarter the company completed a small investment in Civils Store Limited. Civils Store is a UK specialist distributor of civil engineering and construction materials.

As at 31 May 2025, the Company had cash balances of £226,694. The Company has no debt.

Further information on the Company's investment portfolio is set out below.

UNQUOTED INVESTMENTS

As at 31 May 2025, the Company's portfolio of unquoted investments was valued at £13,902,446 andcomprised 17 companies operating across a range of sectors, as set out below:

Industrials (value: £6,951,129; 52.25% of Portfolio)

Construction & Materials

Carpenter Oak Group Limited

Civils Store Limited

Ecomerchant Natural Building Materials Limited

TPS Investment Holdings Limited

Industrial Transportation

Emerald Specialist Logistics Limited

Support Services

AWPC Holdings Limited (trading as Ninety Days)

FCGH Limited (trading as Flow Control)

Hire and Supplies Limited

Rapid Retail Limited

The Security Awareness Group Limited (trading as The Security Company Limited)

Engineering

Morris Commercial Limited

Leisure & Travel (value: £532,446; 4.00% of Portfolio)

Recreational Services

The Real Outdoor Xperience Limited

Media (value: £262,674; 1.97% of Portfolio)

Exhibition Centres

The Homebuilding Centre (Holdings) Limited

Technology (value: £5,557,435; 41.77% of Portfolio)

Software & Computer Services

Bright Ascension Limited

Computer Application Services Limited

Craft Prospect Limited

EO MSP Holdings Limited

The loans and investments made by the Company to or in unquoted EOBs are aimed at delivering equity-like returns. Each loan or investment is tailored to the individual investee company's operating performance and specific working capital needs.

Total Unquoted Investments (including short-term loans) as at 31 May 2025

Cost: £9,860,192

Valuation (including capitalised costs): £13,303,684

BASIS OF VALUATION

Each of the unquoted investments is included at the Directors' assessment of fair value, in accordance with International Private Equity and Venture Capital Guidelines.

Account is taken of any potential taxation liability in respect of the increase in value of investments on a quarterly basis.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.com or contact:

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

Richard Bailey, Chairman

Alistair Currie, Chief Executive

Lesley Watt, Chief Financial Officer

01985 201 980

PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED

Mark Anwyl

020 7469 0930

Capital for Colleagues

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).


