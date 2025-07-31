Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 31

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc



Dividend Announcement

The Board of Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc today announced a second interim dividend of 3.50p per Ordinary Share and a special dividend of 0.85p per Ordinary Share in respect of the period ending 30 June 2025.

These dividends will be paid on 28 August 2025 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 8 August 2025. The ex dividend date is 7 August 2025.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Tel 0131 220 0733