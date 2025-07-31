Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 31

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc

Directorate Change

The Board of Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc (AGVIT) announces that, for personal reasons and as a result of additional time commitments arising from other roles, Jane Tufnell has decided not to stand for election as a Director at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 28 October 2025.

Angus Gordon Lennox, Chair of AGVIT, said, "Jane has made a significant contribution to the Board's deliberations, and we wish her well for the future."

The Board is engaging an external search firm to assist in the process of finding a new director.