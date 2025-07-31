Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 31.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
31.07.2025 08:33 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Application for Block Listing

DJ Application for Block Listing 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Application for Block Listing 
31-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
31 July 2025 
 
  
 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
 
  
 
  
 
M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 
 
  
 
Application for Block Listing 
 
  
 
  
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") announces that applications have been made to the Financial 
Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a block listing of 21,500,000 ordinary shares of one penny each 
(the "Shares") to be admitted to listing in the closed-ended investment funds category of the Official List and to 
trading on the Main Market, respectively. 
 
  
 
The Shares may be issued from time to time for cash and in accordance with the Company's share issuance programme as 
set out in the prospectus published on 29 July 2025. 
 
  
 
Any Shares will be issued under the block listing to satisfy continuing market demand for the Shares and to manage the 
premium to net asset value at which the Shares trade. When issued, the new Shares will rank pari passu with the 
existing Shares in issue. The block listing is expected to become effective at 8:00 a.m. on 1 August 2025. 
 
  
 
For further information please contact: 
 
  
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc           0333 300 1932 
 
MUFG Corporate Governance Limited, Company Secretary 
                              
  
 
Winterflood Investment Trusts                020 3100 0000 
 
Neil Morgan 
 
Haris Khawaja

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: ALS 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  397443 
EQS News ID:  2177026 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2177026&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.