Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been named one of the UK's Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place To Workfor the fourth consecutive year, ranking 39 in the Medium Company category on this year's list.

"Being recognised as a best place to work for women highlights Ryan's unwavering dedication to fostering an environment where every team member can excel and achieve their goals," said Tom Shave, President of Ryan's European and Asia-Pacific Operations. "We are proud to champion an inclusive culture that empowers women to thrive and supports lasting work-life success."

This honour reaffirms Ryan's commitment to building and maintaining a great workplace that fosters trust, collaboration, and advancement opportunities. The 2025 list is made up of employers who have told Great Place To Work UK they work for a place that is inclusive and equitable for all. The 350 companies on the list are committed to ensuring a reasonable balance of women and men across the organisation; removing barriers to women's career advancement; and creating workplaces where all employees, regardless of gender, can flourish.

"This recognition is a reflection of the intentional work we've done to build a culture where people can grow, belong, and do their best work,"saidAmy Tice, Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer. "We're proud to be among so many inspiring organisations across the UK."

Ryan is leading the way for women through purposeful advancement and growth opportunities, as well as generous family and personal leave policies. Programmes such as RyanTHRIVE, a wellness initiative offering training modules focused on physical, career, emotional, and financial wellbeing, and myRyan, an innovative, results-based approach to working, also play a crucial role in promoting healthy work-life success.

"This year's UK's Best Workplaces for Women list highlights organisations that are moving beyond good intentions and delivering real, measurable progress," said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director at Great Place To Work UK. "These companies are dismantling outdated norms, prioritising women's health, and building clear, supported pathways to leadership. This recognition is driven by what matters most: the voices of women who work there. They've said, in their own words, that their workplace is one where they're respected, empowered, and able to succeed."

For information about exciting career opportunities at Ryan, visit the careers page of our website.

About Great Place To Work

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, helping organisations to create exceptional, high-performing workplaces where employees feel trusted and valued. The UK's Best Workplaces for Women awards enable these outstanding organisations to celebrate their achievements, build their employer brand, and inspire others to take action. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. The Firm provides an integrated suite of international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including cost management, compliance, consulting, technology and transformation, and innovation funding. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognised as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multidisciplinary team of more than 5,900 professionals and associates serves over 77,000 clients in more than 80 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com/europe.

