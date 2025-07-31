The World Free Zones Organization announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the government of Panama to host the 12th annual World FZO's World Congress in the country's capital, Panama City, in July 2026.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250731827900/en/

H.E. Dr. Al Zarooni Signing the MoU with the Minister of Commerce and Industries in Panama (Photo: AETOSWire)

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Dr. Mohammed AlZarooni, Chairman of the World FZO, and His Excellency Julio Moltó, Minister of Commerce and Industries at the Government of the Republic of Panama, in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

The announcement was made during an official visit led by Dr. AlZarooni to Panama City, where he met with His Excellency José Raúl Molino Quintero, President of the Republic of Panama. On the sidelines of the visit, the delegation toured key sites in Panama, including the Colón Free Trade Zone, PANAPARK Free Zone, and the Panama Canal.

Under the MoU, both parties will collaborate to deliver a high-caliber edition of the World FZO World Congress, that convenes decision-makers, freezone leaders, and investors from more than 100 countries, in addition to attracting major economic institutions from around the world. The event is expected to strengthen Panama's global standing as a hub for trade and logistics and enhance its visibility on the international investment map.

H.E. Dr. AlZarooni,said:"World FZO is committed to forging strategic partnerships that enhance the role of freezones as drivers of global growth, based on the importance of developing platforms for international dialogue and cooperation to keep up with the major shifts taking place in the global economy. Our cooperation with the government of Panama represents a key milestone in our efforts to outreach to Latin American markets and strengthen cooperation with governments and economic institutions in this vital region."

H.E. Julio Molt,said: "Hosting the Congress represents a strategic step that highlights Panama's position as a global investment gateway and opens new prospects for regional cooperation, technology, and investment. We are committed to providing all necessary elements to ensure the success of this crucial event, in cooperation with the Organization. We value our partnership with World FZO and look forward to leveraging its extensive experience in the development and administration of freezones internationally, which will enhance the competitiveness of Panama's business environment and open our economy to global markets."

This announcement comes as preparations continue for the 11th World FZO Congress, set to take place in Hainan province, China, from 10-12 October 2025, held with the Hainan International Economic Development Bureau. The back-to-back hosting of the Congress in both China and then Panama reflects the growing momentum of the World FZO on the international stage.

The World FZO World Congress is the world's premier gathering of freezone leaders, government officials, investors, and trade experts. It gathers more than 1,500 delegates from over 100 countries, bringing together a select group of decision-makers, and high-level representatives from global industry, trade, and investment sectors.

Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250731827900/en/

Contacts:

World-FZO Media

Mazen Dirany

meldirany@diez.ae