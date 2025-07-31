Outfit7: Superheroes Unite! Ladybug Enters Talking Tom Hero Dash in Epic Crossover

Global Pop Culture Icons Collide in First-Ever Superhero Crossover - Powered by a Year-Long Partnership Between Outfit7 and Miraculous Corp - the Joint Venture Between Mediawan and ZAG.

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Two iconic worlds are about to collide in the most Miraculous way! Talking Tom & Friends and Miraculous® - Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir, have joined forces for a powerhouse collaboration, kicking off with a limited-time superhero crossover in Talking Tom Hero Dash. Starting today and running through August 13, players can play as the iconic Ladybug in an all-new limited-time in-game event introducing exclusive rewards that kickoff this epic partnership.

Level Up Your Hero Squad

For the first time in Talking Tom Hero Dash history, a crossover event brings an external superhero into the mix - and it's none other than Ladybug from the globally popular series Miraculous® - Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir. Players can now take control of Ladybug herself to defeat the Rakoonz and restore justice to the world. Fans can also collect Ladybug-themed in-game items-Yo-Yos -which unlock a treasure trove of exclusive rewards, including chests, lucky cards, power-ups, and the exclusive Ladybug outfit for Talking Angela.

A Year of Surprises Awaits

This exciting crossover event is just the beginning! The Talking Tom Hero Dash x Miraculous® collaboration will continue throughout the year with more in-game events, each with unique rewards. The second event is planned for fall and will reward players with the Cat Noir outfit for Talking Tom, so there's plenty of action ahead!

Catch the Action in Roblox Too!

Fans can also experience the crossover in Roblox, where Miraculous® RP: Ladybug & Cat Noir (developed and published by Toya Studios) is currently hosting a special in-game appearance. Until August 15, Talking Tom and Talking Angela are making their first official appearance in a Roblox game, featuring as guests in the Miraculous®Paris lobby, offering fans a chance to catch the crossover magic in a whole new world. This exclusive cameo is available only for a limited time, so be sure to check it out before it's gone.

Don't miss your chance to join the fun!

Download Talking Tom Hero Dash and team up with Ladybug before the event ends on August 13, and head to Roblox's Miraculous® RP: Ladybug and Cat Noir by August 15 to catch Tom and Angela's limited-time cameo. This is just the beginning of something heroic!

ABOUT TALKING TOM HERO DASH: Developed by Outfit7 Limited, Talking Tom Hero Dash is an action-packed endless runner game that transforms characters from the popular Talking Tom & Friends franchise into heroes on a mission to save the world from The Rakoonz. Players of all ages take control of characters like Talking Tom, Talking Angela, and Talking Hank as they run through various environments, dodging obstacles, collecting coins, and completing missions. You can find more information HERE .

ABOUT MIRACULOUS®

Miraculous® - Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir follows the adventures of two seemingly typical teens with secret identities, Marinette and Adrien, who magically transform into superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir to save their city of Paris from unexpected supervillains! As the global sensation celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, the Miraculous® universe continues to captivate audiences through its CG-animated television series, TV Event specials, feature film, and digital content, as well as consumer products, gaming, live events, and more. With broad appeal across all ages, the show's five seasons are available in over 150 countries across the globe and season six commenced its rollout in Q1 2025. Season seven is in production for a 2026 launch. Miraculous® is the winner of 40 awards including Best Animated Series in the Kids Programming category at the 2023 Kidscreen Awards.

