Donnerstag, 31.07.2025
Der KI-Energiekollaps: Uran auf kritischem Kurs - und Foremost Clean Energy entflammt den Markt
WKN: A0M103 | ISIN: BE0003874915
Tradegate
31.07.25 | 09:54
21,500 Euro
-2,71 % -0,600
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
AMX
21,70021,75010:41
31.07.2025 07:06 Uhr
Fagron NV: Fagron delivers strong performance with 11% topline growth and 12% increase in REBITDA for H1 2025

Regulated information - inside information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 31 July 2025 - 7:00 AM CET

Fagron delivers strong performance with 11% topline growth and 12% increase in REBITDA for H1 2025

Fagron, the leading global player in pharmaceutical compounding today publishes its first half results for the period ending 30 June 2025.

Key Highlights

  • Strong revenue performance with 10.9% reported revenue growth (14.4% at CER1) and 11.3% organic growth at CER
  • 12.3% REBITDA increase translates to 30bps REBITDA margin uplift YoY to 20.0%, reflecting synergies from acquisitions and improving operational excellence
  • Operating cash flow increased by 25.1% to €52.5 million
  • Net earnings per share of €0.62, increased by 12.7% year-on-year
  • $29 million one-off investment approved to expand Anazao's Las Vegas 503B facility, beginning in Q4 2025
  • Fagron enters the attractive Australian and Serbian markets through the acquisition of Bella Corp, Uni-Chem and SB Trade; UK position solidified with the acquisition of Active Pharma
  • Els Vandecandelaere to step down from the Board of Directors as of 30 September 2025; Ira Bindra to join as a non-executive director
  • FY 2025 outlook and medium-term guidance reiterated

Rafael Padilla, CEO of Fagron:

"I am proud of our strong first half performance, with all regions contributing to profitable growth. We have made meaningful operational progress, notably in product availability and procurement savings which have translated into top-line and margin expansion.

EMEA delivered another solid performance, reflecting the strength of our geographical diversification and recent M&A integration. In Latin America, we saw standout growth in our Brands business in Brazil, supported by a robust innovation pipeline. North America remains our growth engine, as we onboard new customers, broaden our product portfolio, and execute against our operational excellence agenda.

To maintain our strong growth momentum in the mid-term, we are making a one-off investment to expand Anazao's 503B facility in Las Vegas. This will significantly increase our capacity, enabling us to meet the rising demand and further scale our lifestyle and prevention offering in North America.

We are also pleased to announce four strategic acquisitions that reinforce our commitment to disciplined, value-accretive M&A. These acquisitions expand our presence into Australia and Serbia and strengthen our market position in the UK and are fully aligned with our long-term ambitions and investment approach.

We also wish to thank Els Vandecandelaere, who will be stepping down from the Board. Her guidance and commitment have been instrumental in Fagron's development into a leader in personalized medicine.

Looking ahead, we remain confident in our outlook and are reiterating both our FY 2025 and mid-term guidance. With a resilient, flexible business model and clear strategic focus, we are well positioned to continue to deliver sustainable growth."



1 Constant Exchange Rate




