Cobra Resources has announced new metallurgical test results from its Boland rare earths deposit in South Australia. These indicate high recoveries of the higher-value rare earths within its planned mixed rare earth carbonate (MREC) product at low acid consumption levels. This is crucial as Cobra is optimising its planned flowsheet at Boland, which is targeted to be brought into production using in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company has also indicated high heavy rare earth concentrations are associated with higher overall recoveries, helping mine planning. Cobra's recent transaction with Barton Gold has highlighted the embedded value of its gold assets and Cobra has further catalysts in 2025, including a maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) and a preliminary economic scoping analysis.

