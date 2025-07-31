DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D) (AGHG LN) Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 31-Jul-2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D) DEALING DATE: 29-Jul-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 45.0063 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5682855 CODE: AGHG LN ISIN: LU2355200523 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2355200523 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AGHG LN LEI Code: 222100OZ1M1LXGO7SA89 Sequence No.: 397490 EQS News ID: 2177404 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 31, 2025 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)