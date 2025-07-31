Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2025) - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTCQB: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) ("Neotech" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that field crews are mobilizing this week to commence the inaugural exploration drilling program at its 100%-owned TREO Project, located in the heart of British Columbia's emerging Wicheeda Rare Earth District.

The initial drill program will test high-priority targets identified through detailed regional sampling and mapping campaigns. These targets are designed to confirm high-grade, near-surface mineralized zones, including bedrock grab samples returning up to 28.97% Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO**) and 2.91% Nb2O5.

The planned drill holes (see Figure 1) are strategically positioned to evaluate mineralized corridors within Neotech's mineral tenures and to better understand their relationship to the nearby Wicheeda Rare Earth deposit currently being advanced by Defense Metals.

Figure 1 - Map showing rough drill hole locations along the 2024 mapping and prospecting sample results and adjacent Defense Metals Corp. proposed pit shell.

"I'm excited to advance exploration within such a highly prospective and strategically significant district," commented Reagan Glazier, CEO & Director of Neotech Metals. "This drill program is a key step toward unlocking the TREO Project's full potential and establishing its geological and strategic connection to one of Canada's most significant rare earth developments."

*Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment, Wicheeda Rare Earth Project, prepared by SRK Consulting, January 2022 - https://minedocs.com/22/Wicheeda-PEA-01062022.pdf

**TREO (Total Rare-Earth Oxides) has been used to express the results in the press release. TREO is calculated by converting the elemental ppm to Rare-Earth Oxides using a conversion factor and is the summation of CeO2 + La2O3 + Pr6O11 + Nd2O3 + Sm2O3 + Eu2O3 + Gd2O3 + Tb4O7 + Dy2O3 + Ho2O3 + Er2O3 + Tm2O3 + Yb2O3 + Lu2O3 + Y2O3.

Qualified Person



Technical Information for this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101. Jared Galenzoski VP Exploration, P.Geo., and Qualified Person, has reviewed and approved all of the data and statements made for this news release.



About the Neotech Metals

Neotech Metals is a mineral exploration company dedicated to discovering and developing mineral resources within promising jurisdictions around the world. With a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices, Neotech is positioned to make a positive impact while maximizing the potential of its exploration properties.

The company has a diversified portfolio of rare earth element and rare metals projects, including the apatite-hosted rare earth project, Hecla-Kilmer, located 20 kilometres from the Otter Rapids 180-megawatt hydroelectric power generation station and active Ontario Northway railway, along with its TREO and Foothills projects located in British Columbia. All three projects are 100 per cent wholly owned.

Certain of the statements and information in this press release constitute "forward-looking information". Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be considered forward-looking information. The Company's forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release and include but are not limited to information with respect to achieving a construction decision, and the timing and results thereof. Other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

