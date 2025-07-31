Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.07.2025
31.07.2025 10:06 Uhr
Applaud's Aldwych Release Brings Agentic AI to HR, Letting Employees Get Work Done (Not Just Answers)

LONDON, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Applaud, the HR-focused, employee-led HR Service Delivery suite, today launched Release 16-"Aldwych," introducing an agentic AI layer that does the doing. Rather than stopping at answers to everyday HR questions, Aldwych empowers employees and managers to act on their own data and complete tasks across Applaud and every connected system.

From a single chat, anyone can surface a live leave balance, book vacation in Workday, raise a case in Applaud or the enterprise ITSM, update personal details, and handle countless other requests without app-hopping or waiting in line. The experience follows people everywhere: browser, mobile, Microsoft Teams, and Slack, delivering instant outcomes at the moment of need.

Behind the scenes, Applaud's no-code Creator Platform lets HRIS teams drag-and-drop new actions in minutes, extending Applaud to any HR task in any downstream tool. What once demanded tickets, swivel-chair integrations, and manual follow-ups now happens through natural language and intelligent orchestration, freeing HR to focus on strategic, human-centered work.

"Our vision has always been HR tech from an employee's point of view," said Ivan Harding, Chief Executive Officer at Applaud. "Aldwych moves that vision forward by letting AI shoulder the heavy lifting. Employees get what they need, HR regains precious hours, and the business benefits from work that simply flows."

Aldwych rolls out globally this month and is available to every employee on any device or channel. It marks the next milestone on Applaud's agentic roadmap, paving the way for future releases where AI fully resolves routine cases and orchestrates end-to-end journeys that put people first.

About Applaud

Applaud is the HR-focused, employee-led disruptor for the world of work. We build HR tech that's more human, intuitive, and rewarding to use, empowering HR teams to do more for their people. Our suite unifies knowledge, journeys, case management, Creator, and AI into one experience that enables employees to self-serve and helps HR teams thrive. Learn more at applaudhr.com.

Media contact:
Dominique Barrett
marketing@applaudhr.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/applauds-aldwych-release-brings-agentic-ai-to-hr-letting-employees-get-work-done-not-just-answers-302517246.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
