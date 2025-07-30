AMSC Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results and Business Outlook

First Quarter Financial Highlights:

Increased Revenue by 80% Year Over Year to Above $70 Million

Reported Net Income of Over $6 Million and Non-GAAP Net Income Exceeding $11 million

Achieved Gross Margin Greater than 30%

AYER, Mass., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMSC (Nasdaq: AMSC), a leading system provider of megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions that orchestrate the rhythm and harmony of power on the grid and protect and expand the capability and resiliency of our Navy's fleet, today reported financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2025 ended June 30, 2025.

Revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 were $72.4 million compared with $40.3 million for the same period of fiscal 2024. The year-over-year increase was driven by organic growth and the acquisition of NWL, Inc.

AMSC's net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $6.7 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to a net loss of $2.5 million, or $0.07 per share, for the same period of fiscal 2024. The Company's non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $11.6 million, or $0.30 per share, compared with a non-GAAP net income of $3.0 million, or $0.09 per share, in the same period of fiscal 2024. Please refer to the financial table below for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results.

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash on June 30, 2025, totaled $213.4 million, compared with $85.4 million at March 31, 2025.

"We've kicked off fiscal 2025 with accelerated growth, delivering a standout first quarter marked by significant progress and exceptional execution that surpassed our expectations," said Daniel P. McGahn, Chairman, President and CEO, AMSC. "AMSC grew fiscal first quarter revenue by 80% year-over-year, generated net income of over $6 million marking our fourth consecutive quarter of profitability, and achieved expanded gross margins surpassing 30%. Strength in the semiconductor market-driven by growing demand for applications such as artificial intelligence and data centers-contributed to our momentum, while bookings and backlog remained steady. These results highlight our continued progress in scaling the business, diversifying revenue streams, and driving outstanding financial performance. We approach the remainder of fiscal 2025 with confidence in our team and business."

Business Outlook

For the second quarter ending September 30, 2025, AMSC expects that its revenues will be in the range of $65.0 million to $70.0 million. The Company's net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 is expected to exceed $2.0 million, or $0.05 per share. The Company's non-GAAP net income (as defined below) is expected to exceed $6.0 million, or $0.14 per share.

About AMSC (Nasdaq: AMSC)

AMSC generates the ideas, technologies and solutions that meet the world's demand for smarter, cleaner … better energy. Through its Gridtec Solutions, AMSC provides the engineering planning services and advanced grid systems that optimize network reliability, efficiency and performance. Through its Marinetec Solutions, AMSC provides ship protection systems and is developing propulsion and power management solutions designed to help fleets increase system efficiencies, enhance power quality and boost operational safety. Through its Windtecc Solutions, AMSC provides wind turbine electronic controls and systems, designs and engineering services that reduce the cost of wind energy. The Company's solutions are enhancing the performance and reliability of power networks, increasing the operational safety of navy fleets, and powering gigawatts of renewable energy globally. Founded in 1987, AMSC is headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts with operations in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America. For more information, please visit www.amsc.com .

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Revenues Grid $ 60,087 $ 32,336 Wind 12,271 7,954 Total revenues 72,358 40,290 Cost of revenues 47,869 28,065 Gross margin 24,489 12,225 Operating expenses: Research and development 4,304 2,286 Selling, general and administrative 14,204 8,898 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 337 412 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - 3,920 Total operating expenses 18,845 15,516 Operating income (loss) 5,644 (3,291 ) Interest income, net 932 1,120 Other income (expense), net 347 (160 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense 6,923 (2,331 ) Income tax expense 199 193 Net income (loss) $ 6,724 $ (2,524 ) Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.17 $ (0.07 ) Diluted $ 0.17 $ (0.07 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 38,875 35,676 Diluted 39,742 35,676

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 207,890 $ 79,494 Accounts receivable, net 54,684 46,186 Inventory, net 71,602 71,169 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,332 8,055 Restricted cash 1,349 1,613 Total current assets 348,857 206,517 Property, plant and equipment, net 38,521 38,572 Intangibles, net 5,579 5,916 Right-of-use assets 4,041 3,829 Goodwill 48,164 48,164 Restricted cash 4,180 4,274 Deferred tax assets 1,262 1,178 Equity-method investments 1,406 1,113 Other assets 836 958 Total assets $ 452,846 $ 310,521 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 38,401 $ 32,282 Lease liability, current portion 854 685 Deferred revenue, current portion 66,055 66,797 Total current liabilities 105,310 99,764 Deferred revenue, long term portion 9,836 9,336 Lease liability, long term portion 2,906 2,684 Deferred tax liabilities 1,647 1,595 Other liabilities 31 28 Total liabilities 119,730 113,407 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized; 45,564,273 and 39,887,536 shares issued and 45,160,922 and 39,484,185 shares outstanding at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively 456 399 Additional paid-in capital 1,388,948 1,259,540 Treasury stock, at cost, 403,351 at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025 (3,765 ) (3,765 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,378 1,565 Accumulated deficit (1,053,901 ) (1,060,625 ) Total stockholders' equity 333,116 197,114 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 452,846 $ 310,521

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 6,724 $ (2,524 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 1,229 1,008 Stock-based compensation expense 4,526 1,229 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 711 503 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 243 192 Deferred income taxes 7 (2 ) Earnings from equity method investments (293 ) - Change in fair value of contingent consideration - 3,920 Other non-cash items 140 (3 ) Changes in operating asset and liability accounts: Accounts receivable (8,512 ) 2,786 Inventory (1,046 ) (3,799 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (5,084 ) (3,099 ) Operating leases (64 ) (195 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 6,321 (1,734 ) Deferred revenue (777 ) 5,127 Net cash provided by operating activities 4,125 3,409 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (814 ) (265 ) Change in other assets 79 245 Net cash used in investing activities (735 ) (20 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of debt - (16 ) Employee taxes paid related to net settlement of equity awards - (126 ) Proceeds from public equity offering, net of offering expenses 124,577 - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 124,577 (142 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 71 (4 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 128,038 3,243 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 85,381 92,280 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 213,419 $ 95,523

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ 6,724 $ (2,524 ) Stock-based compensation 4,526 1,229 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 337 412 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - 3,920 Non-GAAP net income $ 11,587 $ 3,037 Non-GAAP net income per share - basic $ 0.30 $ 0.09 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.08 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 38,875 35,676 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 39,742 37,032

Reconciliation of Forecast GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income

(In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ending

September 30, 2025

Net income $ 2.0 Stock-based compensation 3.7 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.3 Non-GAAP net income $ 6.0 Non-GAAP net income per share $ 0.14 Shares outstanding 43.5

Note: Non-GAAP net income is defined by the Company as net income before stock-based compensation; amortization of acquisition-related intangibles; change in fair value of contingent consideration, other non-cash or unusual charges, and the tax effect of adjustments calculated at the relevant rate for our non-GAAP metric. The Company believes non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share assist management and investors in comparing the Company's performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding these non-cash, non-recurring or other charges that it does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance. Actual GAAP and non-GAAP net income for the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2025, including the above adjustments, may differ materially from those forecasted in the table above. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measure included in this release, however, should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, net income or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP net income is set forth in the table above.

