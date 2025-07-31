DJ Amundi J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond UCITS ETF Dist (LEMB LN) Amundi J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Jul-2025 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Jul-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 78.85 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 886976 CODE: LEMB LN ISIN: LU1686830909 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1686830909 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMB LN LEI Code: 549300U27QLDOJZ30S31 Sequence No.: 397590 EQS News ID: 2177616 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

