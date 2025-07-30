Pilgrim's Pride Corporation: Pilgrim's Pride Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results with $4.8 Billion in Net Sales, Operating Income of $512.3 Million and Announces Special Dividend of Approximately $500 Million

GREELEY, Colo., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC), one of the world's leading food companies, reports its second quarter 2025 financial results.

Second Quarter Highlights:

Net Sales of $4.8 billion.

Consolidated GAAP operating income margin of 10.8%.

GAAP Net Income of $356.0 million and GAAP EPS of $1.49. Adjusted Net Income of $406.2 million and Adjusted EPS of $1.70.

Adjusted EBITDA of $686.9 million, or a 14.4% margin.

The U.S. Fresh portfolio grew sales and expanded margins given strong demand, focus on quality and service, and improved operational efficiencies. Case Ready sales to Key Customers increased faster than category averages, whereas Small Bird realized benefits from continued growth with QSRs. Big Bird improved margins from attractive cutout values and improved operations.

U.S. Prepared Foods continues to diversify its portfolio as net sales have grown over 20% compared to last year. Operations drove record production to support demand growth across retail and food service.

Just Bare ® was awarded the number one ranking on Circana's Product Pacesetter's List and now accounts for over 10% market share in fully cooked chicken given incremental distribution and category leading velocity.

was awarded the number one ranking on Circana's Product Pacesetter's List and now accounts for over 10% market share in fully cooked chicken given incremental distribution and category leading velocity. Pilgrim's Europe increased margins through sales growth with Key Customers, expansion of key brands, optimization of product mix, and realization of cost efficiencies. Innovation continues to accelerate given the upcoming launch of a new chicken lineup in Rollover ® and expansion of Fridge Raiders ® through incremental distribution and multipack offerings.

and expansion of Fridge Raiders through incremental distribution and multipack offerings. Mexico benefited from supportive demand and strong volumes. Diversification through brands across fresh and prepared categories continued to progress as volumes rose by more than 5% compared to last year. Capacity expansion in fresh and prepared projects remains on schedule.

Pilgrim's continues on its growth journey with the recent announcement of a new state-of-the-art prepared foods plant to further diversify the portfolio and support growth in the higher-margin branded products across retail and food service in the U.S. Full utilization will create over 630 jobs and increase U.S. Prepared Foods sales by over 40% from current levels.

Continued strong liquidity position and balance sheet flexibility after investments in growth projects and with a net leverage ratio of less than 1.0 times Adjusted EBITDA at the end of the second quarter.



Received approval from the Board of Directors to pay a special dividend totaling approximately $500 million, or $2.10 per share.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29,

2025 June 30,

2024 Y/Y Change June 29,

2025 June 30,

2024 Y/Y Change (In millions, except per share and percentages) Net sales $ 4,757.4 $ 4,559.3 +4.3 % $ 9,220.4 $ 8,921.2 +3.4 % U.S. GAAP EPS $ 1.49 $ 1.37 +8.8 % $ 2.73 $ 2.11 +29.4 % Operating income $ 512.3 $ 440.8 +16.2 % $ 916.8 $ 691.1 +32.7 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 686.9 $ 655.9 +4.7 % $ 1,220.1 $ 1,027.8 +18.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 14.4 % 14.4 % 0.0 pts 13.2 % 11.5 % +1.7 pts

(1) Reconciliations for non-U.S. GAAP measures are provided in subsequent sections within this release.

"During the quarter, our portfolio captured market upsides from attractive market fundamentals," said Fabio Sandri, Pilgrim's President and CEO. "Equally important, demand from Key Customers outpaced the category, and our business became more diversified as sales of prepared offerings expanded."

In the second quarter, the U.S. business grew sales and profitability compared to last year. U.S. Fresh benefited from elevated commodity cutout values and continued operational improvements. Case Ready further cultivated Key Customer partnerships through higher attribute, differentiated offerings; whereas, Small Bird continued to meet strong demand from leading QSRs. Prepared accelerated its presence given extensive marketplace enthusiasm for its branded portfolio, expanded lineup across retail and food service, and introduction of new offerings.

"The relative availability and affordability of chicken compared to other proteins continues to resonate among consumers," remarked Sandri. "As such, we continued to drive quality, service, and innovation to ensure ample access and relevant offerings needed to meet demand."

Europe continued to drive margin expansion through realization of cost efficiencies from manufacturing improvements, enhanced mix, and consolidation of support activities. Key Customer partnerships played a key role as sales grew over 5% compared to last year. Momentum for branded offerings continued, as volumes for Fridge Raiders® and Rollover® increased faster than the category average.

"Over the past few years, we've made a tremendous amount of progress in creating a more agile, Key Customer focused organization, along with an even more efficient, flexible manufacturing network," said Sandri. "I look forward to the next phase of our profitability journey as it emphasizes growth through Key Customer partnerships, branded offerings and innovation."

Mexico delivered strong results, achieving the second highest adjusted EBITDA on record, supported by favorable fundamentals in the commodity market, continued growth with Key Customers, and branded momentum.

"Given Mexico's overall growth potential and our performance, we will continue to invest in capacity expansion to drive our strategies, unlocking additional opportunities for profitable growth," said Sandri.

Pilgrim's will build a new prepared foods plant in Walker County, Georgia, to meet extensive demand for value-added products across retail and food service, evolve its portfolio into higher margin branded offerings, and expand its supply chain capabilities.



"Prepared Foods products are a significant growth opportunity for Pilgrim's," Sandri said. "Given the extensive momentum of our retail brands and growth opportunities within food service, this new facility will accelerate our ability to unlock value for our consumers, customers and shareholders alike."

Forward-Looking Statements

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) June 29, 2025 December 29, 2024 (In thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 849,036 $ 2,040,834 Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 9,283 2,324 Investment in available-for-sale securities - 10,220 Trade accounts and other receivables, less allowance for credit losses 1,131,334 1,004,334 Accounts receivable from related parties 9,761 2,608 Inventories 1,940,603 1,783,488 Income taxes receivable 67,894 72,414 Assets held for sale 3,342 3,062 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 245,958 200,879 Total current assets 4,257,211 5,120,163 Deferred tax assets 28,705 29,483 Other long-lived assets 81,544 62,019 Operating lease assets, net 243,049 255,713 Intangible assets, net 859,872 806,234 Goodwill 1,350,492 1,239,073 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,297,793 3,137,891 Total assets $ 10,118,666 $ 10,650,576 Accounts payable $ 1,486,008 $ 1,411,519 Accounts payable to related parties 53,967 15,257 Revenue contract liabilities 49,164 48,898 Dividends payable - - Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 969,874 1,015,504 Income taxes payable 59,501 60,097 Current maturities of long-term debt 865 858 Total current liabilities 2,619,379 2,552,133 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities, less current maturities 189,384 195,944 Long-term debt, less current maturities 3,114,302 3,206,113 Deferred tax liabilities 425,727 422,952 Other long-term liabilities 17,338 20,038 Total liabilities 6,366,130 6,397,180 Common stock 2,625 2,623 Treasury stock (544,687 ) (544,687 ) Additional paid-in capital 2,008,442 1,994,259 Retained earnings 2,313,567 3,157,511 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (42,200 ) (370,300 ) Total Pilgrim's Pride Corporation stockholders' equity 3,737,747 4,239,406 Noncontrolling interest 14,789 13,990 Total stockholders' equity 3,752,536 4,253,396 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 10,118,666 $ 10,650,576

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 (In thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 4,757,365 $ 4,559,314 $ 9,220,374 $ 8,921,248 Cost of sales 4,042,070 3,867,688 7,950,206 7,845,713 Gross profit 715,295 691,626 1,270,168 1,075,535 Selling, general and administrative expense 199,457 214,161 333,236 333,237 Restructuring activities 3,499 36,675 20,111 51,234 Operating income 512,339 440,790 916,821 691,064 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 42,475 31,201 84,213 72,444 Interest income (11,024 ) (15,863 ) (35,977 ) (26,209 ) Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) 4,892 (2,225 ) 2,839 (6,562 ) Miscellaneous, net 414 504 (278 ) (2,782 ) Income before income taxes 475,582 427,173 866,024 654,173 Income tax expense 119,573 100,650 213,672 152,712 Net income 356,009 326,523 652,352 501,461 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 489 220 799 737 Net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation $ 355,520 $ 326,303 $ 651,553 $ 500,724 Weighted average shares of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation common stock outstanding: Basic 237,381 236,943 237,308 236,894 Effect of dilutive common stock equivalents 1,046 790 1,046 721 Diluted 238,427 237,733 238,354 237,615 Net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation per share of common stock outstanding: Basic $ 1.50 $ 1.38 $ 2.75 $ 2.11 Diluted $ 1.49 $ 1.37 $ 2.73 $ 2.11

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 652,352 $ 501,461 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 218,022 211,298 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (19,493 ) 8,952 Stock-based compensation 14,185 6,811 Loan cost amortization 2,491 2,573 Loss on property disposals 1,990 2,715 Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt recognized as a component of interest expense 1,419 (11,159 ) Accretion of discount related to Senior Notes 1,211 1,289 Asset impairment 846 13,412 Gain on equity-method investments (3 ) (3 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts and other receivables (74,961 ) 62,350 Inventories (105,692 ) 146,189 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (17,434 ) (43,532 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities (34,570 ) 14,290 Income taxes 8,048 88,631 Long-term pension and other postretirement obligations (1,469 ) 3,652 Other operating assets and liabilities (24,839 ) (19,273 ) Cash provided by operating activities 622,103 989,656 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment (259,283 ) (213,247 ) Proceeds from property disposals 2,912 4,551 Cash used in investing activities (256,371 ) (208,696 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments for dividend (1,495,497 ) - Payments on revolving line of credit, long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations (90,654 ) (150,895 ) Payment on early extinguishment of debt (2,120 ) (200 ) Proceeds from contribution of capital under Tax Sharing Agreement between JBS USA Holdings and Pilgrim's Pride Corporation - 1,425 Payments of capitalized loan costs - (16 ) Cash used in financing activities (1,588,271 ) (149,686 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 37,700 (28,371 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents (1,184,839 ) 602,903 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,043,158 731,223 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 858,319 $ 1,334,126

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

"EBITDA" is defined as the sum of net income plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. "Adjusted EBITDA" is calculated by adding to EBITDA certain items of expense and deducting from EBITDA certain items of income that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance consisting of: (1) foreign currency transaction gains, (2) costs related to litigation settlements, (3) restructuring activities losses, and (4) net income attributable to noncontrolling interests. EBITDA is presented because it is used by management and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of results prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("U.S. GAAP"), to compare the performance of companies. We believe investors would be interested in our Adjusted EBITDA because this is how our management analyzes EBITDA applicable to continuing operations. The Company also believes that Adjusted EBITDA, in combination with the Company's financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of certain significant items on EBITDA and facilitates a more direct comparison of its performance with its competitors. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance under U.S. GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate these measures differently limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These limitations should be compensated for by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA only on a supplemental basis.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 (In thousands) Net income $ 356,009 $ 326,523 $ 652,352 $ 501,461 Add: Interest expense, net(a) 31,451 15,338 48,236 46,235 Income tax expense 119,573 100,650 213,672 152,712 Depreciation and amortization 113,504 107,948 218,022 211,298 EBITDA 620,537 550,459 1,132,282 911,706 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)(b) 4,892 (2,225 ) 2,839 (6,562 ) Litigation settlements(c) 58,464 71,250 65,714 72,190 Restructuring activities losses(d) 3,499 36,675 20,111 51,234 Minus: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 489 220 799 737 Adjusted EBITDA $ 686,903 $ 655,939 $ 1,220,147 $ 1,027,831

(a) Interest expense, net, consists of interest expense less interest income. (b) Prior to April 1, 2024, the Company measured the financial statements of its Mexico reportable segment as if the U.S. dollar were the functional currency. Accordingly, we remeasured assets and liabilities, other than nonmonetary assets, of the Mexico reportable segment at current exchange rates. We remeasured nonmonetary assets using the historical exchange rate in effect on the date of each asset's acquisition. Currency exchange gains or losses resulting from these remeasurements were previously recognized in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Effective April 1, 2024, the Company changed the functional currency of its Mexico reportable segment from U.S. dollar to Mexican peso, which means all translation gains/losses on outstanding balances are now recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income. Transactional functional currency gains/losses are included in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. (c) This represents expenses recognized in anticipation of probable settlements in ongoing litigation. (d) Restructuring activities losses are related to costs incurred, such as severance, lease terminations, asset impairment and other charges, as part of multiple ongoing restructuring initiatives throughout our Europe reportable segment.

The summary unaudited consolidated income statement data for the twelve months ended June 29, 2025 (the LTM Period) have been calculated by subtracting the applicable unaudited consolidated income statement data for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from the sum of (1) the applicable audited consolidated income statement data for the year ended December 29, 2024 and (2) the applicable unaudited consolidated income statement data for the six months ended June 29, 2025.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of LTM Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended LTM Ended September 29,

2024 December 29,

2024 March 30,

2025 June 29,

2025 June 29,

2025 (In thousands) Net income $ 349,990 $ 235,772 $ 296,343 $ 356,009 $ 1,238,114 Add: Interest expense, net 19,498 22,776 16,785 31,451 90,510 Income tax expense 131,609 40,725 94,099 119,573 386,006 Depreciation and amortization 110,470 111,854 104,518 113,504 440,346 EBITDA 611,567 411,127 511,745 620,537 2,154,976 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) (678 ) (2,785 ) (2,053 ) 4,892 (624 ) Litigation settlements - 95,038 7,250 58,464 160,752 Restructuring activities losses 30,836 11,318 16,612 3,499 62,265 Loss on settlement of pension from plan termination 10,709 10,940 - - 21,649 Inventory write-down as a result of hurricane 8,075 - - - 8,075 Minus: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 130 (82 ) 310 489 847 Adjusted EBITDA $ 660,379 $ 525,720 $ 533,244 $ 686,903 $ 2,406,246

EBITDA margins have been calculated by taking the relevant unaudited EBITDA figures, then dividing by net sales for the applicable period. EBITDA margins are presented because they are used by management and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, as a supplement to our results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of EBITDA Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29,

2025 June 30,

2024 June 29,

2025 June 30,

2024 June 29,

2025 June 30,

2024 June 29,

2025 June 30,

2024 (In thousands) Net income $ 356,009 $ 326,523 $ 652,352 $ 501,461 7.48 % 7.16 % 7.08 % 5.62 % Add: Interest expense, net 31,451 15,338 48,236 46,235 0.66 % 0.34 % 0.52 % 0.52 % Income tax expense 119,573 100,650 213,672 152,712 2.51 % 2.21 % 2.32 % 1.71 % Depreciation and amortization 113,504 107,948 218,022 211,298 2.38 % 2.36 % 2.36 % 2.36 % EBITDA 620,537 550,459 1,132,282 911,706 13.03 % 12.07 % 12.28 % 10.21 % Add: Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) 4,892 (2,225 ) 2,839 (6,562 ) 0.10 % (0.04)% 0.03 % (0.07)% Litigation settlements 58,464 71,250 65,714 72,190 1.23 % 1.56 % 0.71 % 0.81 % Restructuring activities losses 3,499 36,675 20,111 51,234 0.07 % 0.80 % 0.22 % 0.57 % Minus: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 489 220 799 737 0.01 % - % 0.01 % 0.01 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 686,903 $ 655,939 $ 1,220,147 $ 1,027,831 14.42 % 14.39 % 13.23 % 11.51 % Net sales $ 4,757,365 $ 4,559,314 $ 9,220,374 $ 8,921,248 - - - -

Adjusted EBITDA by segment figures are presented because they are used by management and we believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, as a supplement to our results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 U.S. Europe Mexico Total U.S. Europe Mexico Total (In thousands) Net income $ 239,262 $ 54,880 $ 61,867 $ 356,009 $ 199,076 $ 41,511 $ 85,936 $ 326,523 Add: Interest expense, net(a) 35,651 (174 ) (4,026 ) 31,451 24,946 (2,556 ) (7,052 ) 15,338 Income tax expense 78,204 16,001 25,368 119,573 82,117 (14,212 ) 32,745 100,650 Depreciation and amortization 71,149 36,929 5,426 113,504 67,200 34,865 5,883 107,948 EBITDA 424,266 107,636 88,635 620,537 373,339 59,608 117,512 550,459 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)(b) 4 685 4,203 4,892 (1 ) (39 ) (2,185 ) (2,225 ) Litigation settlements(c) 58,464 - - 58,464 71,250 - - 71,250 Restructuring activities losses(d) - 3,499 - 3,499 - 36,675 - 36,675 Minus: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest - - 489 489 - - 220 220 Adjusted EBITDA $ 482,734 $ 111,820 $ 92,349 $ 686,903 $ 444,588 $ 96,244 $ 115,107 $ 655,939

(a) Interest expense, net, consists of interest expense less interest income. (b) Prior to April 1, 2024, the Company measured the financial statements of its Mexico reportable segment as if the U.S. dollar were the functional currency. Accordingly, we remeasured assets and liabilities, other than nonmonetary assets, of the Mexico reportable segment at current exchange rates. We remeasured nonmonetary assets using the historical exchange rate in effect on the date of each asset's acquisition. Currency exchange gains or losses resulting from these remeasurements were previously recognized in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Effective April 1, 2024, the Company changed the functional currency of its Mexico reportable segment from U.S. dollar to Mexican peso, which means all translation gains/losses on outstanding balances are now recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income. Transactional functional currency gains/losses are included in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. (c) This represents expenses recognized in anticipation of probable settlements in ongoing litigation. (d) Restructuring activities losses are related to costs incurred, such as severance, lease terminations, asset impairment and other charges, as part of multiple ongoing restructuring initiatives throughout our Europe reportable segment.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 U.S. Europe Mexico Total U.S. Europe Mexico Total (In thousands) (In thousands) Net income $ 461,558 $ 97,030 $ 93,764 $ 652,352 $ 301,707 $ 66,023 $ 133,731 $ 501,461 Add: Interest expense, net(a) 61,218 (2,078 ) (10,904 ) 48,236 69,532 (4,539 ) (18,758 ) 46,235 Income tax expense (benefit) 149,216 25,923 38,533 213,672 114,177 (4,655 ) 43,190 152,712 Depreciation and amortization 137,535 70,066 10,421 218,022 129,885 69,893 11,520 211,298 EBITDA 809,527 190,941 131,814 1,132,282 615,301 126,722 169,683 911,706 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)(b) 3 313 2,523 2,839 1 (255 ) (6,308 ) (6,562 ) Litigation settlements(c) 65,714 - - 65,714 72,190 - - 72,190 Restructuring activities losses(d) - 20,111 - 20,111 - 51,234 - 51,234 Minus: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest - - 799 799 - - 737 737 Adjusted EBITDA $ 875,244 $ 211,365 $ 133,538 $ 1,220,147 $ 687,492 $ 177,701 $ 162,638 $ 1,027,831

(a) Interest expense, net, consists of interest expense less interest income. (b) Prior to April 1, 2024, the Company measured the financial statements of its Mexico reportable segment as if the U.S. dollar were the functional currency. Accordingly, we remeasured assets and liabilities, other than nonmonetary assets, of the Mexico reportable segment at current exchange rates. We remeasured nonmonetary assets using the historical exchange rate in effect on the date of each asset's acquisition. Currency exchange gains or losses resulting from these remeasurements were previously recognized in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Effective April 1, 2024, the Company changed the functional currency of its Mexico reportable segment from U.S. dollar to Mexican peso, which means all translation gains/losses on outstanding balances are now recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income. Transactional functional currency gains/losses are included in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. (c) This represents expenses recognized in anticipation of probable settlements in ongoing litigation. (d) Restructuring activities losses are related to costs incurred, such as severance, asset impairment, contract termination, and others, as part of multiple ongoing restructuring initiatives throughout our Europe reportable segment.

Adjusted Operating Income is calculated by adding to Operating Income certain items of expense and deducting from Operating Income certain items of income. Management believes that presentation of Adjusted Operating Income provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of GAAP operating income to adjusted operating income as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 (In thousands) GAAP operating income, U.S. operations $ 354,987 $ 307,988 $ 673,793 $ 487,405 Litigation settlements 58,464 71,250 65,714 72,190 Adjusted operating income, U.S. operations $ 413,451 $ 379,238 $ 739,507 $ 559,595 Adjusted operating income margin, U.S. operations 14.7 % 14.2 % 13.3 % 10.7 % Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 (In thousands) GAAP operating income, Europe operations $ 70,419 $ 23,993 $ 119,490 $ 55,109 Restructuring activities losses 3,499 36,675 20,111 51,234 Adjusted operating income, Europe operations $ 73,918 $ 60,668 $ 139,601 $ 106,343 Adjusted operating income margin, Europe operations 5.4 % 4.7 % 5.4 % 4.1 % Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 (In thousands) GAAP operating income, Mexico operations $ 86,933 $ 108,809 $ 123,538 $ 148,550 No adjustments - - - - Adjusted operating income, Mexico operations $ 86,933 $ 108,809 $ 123,538 $ 148,550 Adjusted operating income margin, Mexico operations 15.4 % 18.3 % 11.7 % 13.4 %

Adjusted Operating Income Margin for each of our reportable segments is calculated by dividing Adjusted operating income by Net Sales. Management believes that presentation of Adjusted Operating Income Margin provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of GAAP operating income margin for each of our reportable segments to adjusted operating income margin for each of our reportable segments is as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income Margin to Adjusted Operating Income Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 (In percent) GAAP operating income margin, U.S. operations 12.6 % 11.6 % 12.1 % 9.3 % Litigation settlements 2.1 % 2.6 % 1.2 % 1.4 % Adjusted operating income margin, U.S. operations 14.7 % 14.2 % 13.3 % 10.7 % Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 (In percent) GAAP operating income margin, Europe operations 5.1 % 1.8 % 4.6 % 2.1 % Restructuring activities losses 0.3 % 2.9 % 0.8 % 2.0 % Adjusted operating income margin, Europe operations 5.4 % 4.7 % 5.4 % 4.1 % Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 (In percent) GAAP operating income margin, Mexico operations 15.4 % 18.3 % 11.7 % 13.4 % No adjustments - % - % - % - % Adjusted operating income margin, Mexico operations 15.4 % 18.3 % 11.7 % 13.4 %

Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation ("Pilgrim's") is calculated by adding to Net income attributable to Pilgrim's certain items of expense and deducting from Net income attributable to Pilgrim's certain items of income, as shown below in the table. Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation per common diluted share is presented because it is used by management, and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of results prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies. Management also believe that this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, in combination with our financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of such charges on net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation per common diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation per common diluted share is not a measurement of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Management believes that presentation of adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation per common diluted share to adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation per common diluted share is as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 (In thousands, except per share data) Net income attributable to Pilgrim's $ 355,520 $ 326,303 $ 651,553 $ 500,724 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) 4,892 (2,225 ) 2,839 (6,562 ) Litigation settlements 58,464 71,250 65,714 72,190 Restructuring activities losses 3,499 36,675 20,111 51,234 Minus: Gain on early extinguishment of debt - 11,159 - 11,159 Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's before tax impact of adjustments 422,375 420,844 740,217 606,427 Net tax impact of adjustments(a) (16,178 ) (22,879 ) (21,456 ) (25,580 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's $ 406,197 $ 397,965 $ 718,761 $ 580,847 Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding 238,427 237,733 238,354 237,615 Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's per common diluted share $ 1.70 $ 1.67 $ 3.02 $ 2.44

(a) Net tax expense (benefit) of adjustments represents the tax impact of all adjustments shown above.

Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing the adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's stockholders by the weighted average number of diluted shares. Management believes that Adjusted EPS provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to non-U.S. GAAP financial measures is as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 (In thousands, except per share data) GAAP EPS $ 1.49 $ 1.37 $ 2.73 $ 2.11 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) 0.02 (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.03 ) Litigation settlements 0.25 0.30 0.28 0.30 Restructuring activities losses 0.01 0.15 0.08 0.23 Minus: Gain on early extinguishment of debt - 0.05 - 0.05 Adjusted EPS before tax impact of adjustments 1.77 1.76 3.10 2.56 Net tax impact of adjustments(a) (0.07 ) (0.09 ) (0.08 ) (0.12 ) Adjusted EPS $ 1.70 $ 1.67 $ 3.02 $ 2.44 Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding 238,427 237,733 238,354 237,615

(a) Net tax impact of adjustments represents the tax impact of all adjustments shown above.