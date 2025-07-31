Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.07.2025
Der KI-Energiekollaps: Uran auf kritischem Kurs - und Foremost Clean Energy entflammt den Markt
WKN: 870737 | ISIN: FI0009000681 | Ticker-Symbol: NOA3
Xetra
31.07.25 | 10:25
3,610 Euro
+0,53 % +0,019
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.07.2025 01:06 Uhr
20 Leser
Nokia Oyj: Optus partners with Nokia to strengthen reliability of Voice with cloud-native solution supporting the deployment of new 5G enhanced voice services

Press Release
Optus partners with Nokia to strengthen reliability of Voice with cloud-native solution supporting the deployment of new 5G enhanced voice services

  • Optus to utilize Nokia's cloud-native Cloud Native Communication Suite (CNCS) to drive the deployment of new highly resilient 5G voice services and streamline network activities, enhanced automation and reduced manual interventions.
  • CNCS will be deployed on the Red Hat OpenShift.
  • Deal swaps out competitor and is the latest Nokia Core win in the Oceania region.

31 July 2025
Espoo, Finland - Optus, the second largest operator in Australia, is extending its existing partnership with Nokia and has contracted the company to refresh its Voice Platform (IP Multimedia Subsystem - IMS) and deliver highly resilient cloud-native voice services. Voice is an important service for Australia, and with this new platform Optus will deliver highly reliable and efficient 5G voice services to over 10 million customers.

Nokia's IMS platform (Cloud Native Communication Suite - CNCS) is cloud native, operationally efficient and has lower energy consumption, making it the right platform for addressing the needs of Australian consumers.

"Reliability is the cornerstone of Optus' Network strategy, and Voice is one of the most critical services provided by Optus. Nokia CNCS provides us with a new and highly flexible pathway that will allow us to improve network resiliency, security and enhance the subscriber experience with better and faster time-to-market services, through both on-premise and cloud deployment that assists in better quality and customer experience through a matrix of intelligent automation tools," said Tony Baird, Chief Technology Officer at Optus.

The containerized CNCS will be run on Red Hat OpenShift, the leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes, which is also Optus' preferred CaaS provider.

"We are pleased to further expand our Optus collaboration with Nokia's cloud-native CNCS architecture and accelerate the delivery of new 5G services in multi-cloud environments with intelligent automation and intent-based operations. By simplifying network complexity, CNCS allows operators to respond faster to customer needs and deliver a superior, frictionless experience," said Raghav Sahgal, President of Cloud and Network Services at Nokia.

The Nokia Core Network portfolio is fully cloud native which makes it much easier for operators to run their full 4G/5G Core in cloud-native network functions.

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today - and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
