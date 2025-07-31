Euronet Worldwide, Inc.: Euronet Worldwide Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results - Highlighted by 13% Operating Income Growth

Digital growth strategy accelerated with the announced acquisition of leading credit card issuing platform

Ren signs agreement with top tier United States bank

Money Transfer expands digital remittance through Google partnership

Money Transfer enters Japanese market with acquisition of Kyodai Remittance

Operating margin expansion of 112 basis points

LEAWOOD, Kan., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet ("Euronet" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EEFT), a global leader in payments processing and cross-border transactions, announced today second quarter 2025 financial results.



Euronet reports the following consolidated results for the second quarter 2025 compared with the same period of 2024:

Revenues of $1,074.3 million, a 9% increase from $986.2 million (6% increase on a constant currency 1 basis).

basis). Operating income of $158.6 million, an 18% increase from $134.3 million (13% increase on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $206.2 million, a 16% increase from $178.2 million (11% increase on a constant currency basis).

of $206.2 million, a 16% increase from $178.2 million (11% increase on a constant currency basis). Net income attributable to Euronet of $97.6 million, or $2.27 diluted earnings per share, compared with $83.1 million, or $1.73 diluted earnings per share.

Adjusted earnings per share3 of $2.56, a 14% increase from $2.25.

See the reconciliation of non-GAAP items in the attached financial schedules.

"I'm very pleased with the business' constant currency operating profit growth of 13% and the margin expansion of 112 basis points-on its own, this is exciting. But, I'm more excited about our accomplishments to further our digital strategy through the acquisition of a leading credit card issuing platform - CoreCard - and the signing of a Ren agreement with one of the top three banks in the United States.

The acquisition of CoreCard fits nicely with our Ren platform. As described in a separate press release, this is not just a credit issuing platform, it's a platform serving leading brands in the US, processing at scale, tried and tested. This premier product gives us yet more opportunity to go after the $10 billion issuing market where the market growth rates are much stronger outside the United States, which aligns strongly with our global business where more than 75% of our revenues are from outside the United States. Moreover, another exciting aspect of the issuing business is its margin opportunity, nearing 50 percent. It's these kinds of initiatives that have contributed to our 20-year double digit growth rate and will continue to drive future growth - focused on digital payments. This acquisition is directly in line with our strategy to shift a stronger mix of our business toward the digital economy.

Not only did we advance our digital agenda with the credit issuing platform, we just signed an agreement with one of the top three banks in the United States for the deployment of our Ren ATM operating and switching product. While we have had many successes with Ren outside the US, this is not just the first agreement in the US we've signed, but it is with super impressive top-tiered bank - a real testament to the value proposition of Ren", said Michael J. Brown, Euronet's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Segment and Other Results

The EFT Processing Segment reports the following results for the second quarter 2025 compared with the same period or date in 2024:

Revenues of $338.5 million, an 11% increase from $305.4 million (6% increase on a constant currency basis).

Operating income of $84.6million, a 6% increase from $79.9 million (1% increase on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted EBITDA of $110.6 million, a 5% increase from $105.0 million (no change on a constant currency basis).

Total of 57,326 installed ATMs as of June 30, 2025, a 5% increase from 54,736. We operated 56,760 active ATMs as of June 30, 2025, a 5% increase from 54,005 as of June 30, 2024.

Constant currency revenue, operating income, and adjusted EBITDA growth in the second quarter 2025 was driven by market expansion, growth across most existing markets and the addition of access fees and an increase in interchange fees in certain markets.

The epay Segment reports the following results for the Q2 2025 compared with the same period or date in 2024:

Revenues of $280.1 million, a 7% increase from $260.9 million (5% increase on a constant currency basis).

Operating income of $31.1 million, a 19% increase from $26.2 million (17% increase on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted EBITDA of $32.8 million, a 17% increase from $28.0 million (15% increase on a constant currency basis).

Transactions of 1,107 million, consistent with prior year.

POS terminals of approximately 721,000 as of June 30, 2025, a 3% increase from 703,000.

Retailer locations of approximately 354,000 as of June 30, 2025, a 4% increase from 340,000.

Constant currency revenue growth was driven by continued payments and digital media growth. Operating income and adjusted EBITDA grew faster than revenue, driven by a shift in product mix and effective operating expense management. Transaction growth from payments and digital media was offset by a decrease in low margin mobile transactions in India.

The Money Transfer Segment reports the following results for the Q2 2025 compared with the same period or date in 2024:

Revenues of $457.9 million, a 9% increase from $421.8 million (6% increase on a constant currency basis).

Operating income of $65.6 million, a 39% increase from $47.3 million (33% increase on a constant currency basis).

Operating margin expansion of 296 basis points

Adjusted EBITDA of $71.6 million, a 33% increase from $54.0 million (28% increase on a constant currency basis).

Total transactions of 46.1 million, a 4% increase from 44.3 million.

Total digital transactions of 5.8 million, a 29% increase from 4.5 million.

Network locations of approximately 631,000 as of June 30, 2025, an 8% increase from approximately 586,000.

Constant currency revenue growth was primarily driven by growth in cross-border transactions, partially offset by a decrease in intra-US transactions. Direct-to-consumer digital transactions grew by 29%, reflecting continued consumer demand for digital products. Operating income and adjusted EBITDA growth outpaced revenue growth due to gross margin expansion and leverage of scale. Additionally, the Money Transfer segment continued to expand both its market footprint through the acquisition of a 60% interest in Kyodai Remittance as well as its industry leading global payments network to now reach 4.1 billion bank accounts, 3.2 billion wallet accounts and 631,000 payment locations.

Corporate and Other reports $22.7 million of expense for the second quarter 2025 compared with $19.1 million for the second quarter 2024. The increase in corporate expenses is largely from the increase in long-term share-based compensation.

Balance Sheet and Financial Position

Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents on hand was $1,329.3 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $1,393.6 million as of March 31, 2025. Total indebtedness was $2,438.1 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $2,202.5 million as of March 31, 2025. Availability under the Company's revolving credit facilities was approximately $884.2 million as of June 30, 2025.

The change in net cash is the result of cash generated from operations, working capital fluctuations and share repurchases of $2.3 million shares for $247 million during the second quarter.

Outlook

Taking into consideration recent trends in the business and the global economy, the Company anticipates its 2025 adjusted EPS will grow 12% to 16% year-over-year, consistent with its 10- and 20-year compounded annualized growth rates. This outlook does not include any changes that may develop in foreign exchange rates, interest rates or other unforeseen factors.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company presents non-GAAP financial measures, such as constant currency financial measures, operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted earnings per share. These measures should be used in addition to, and not a substitute for, revenues, operating income, net income and earnings per share computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors regarding the Company's performance and overall results of operations. These non-GAAP measures are also an integral part of the Company's internal reporting and performance assessment for executives and senior management. The non-GAAP measures used by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The attached schedules provide a full reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation of its forward-looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for GAAP and the related GAAP and non-GAAP reconciliation, including adjustments that would be necessary for foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and other charges reflected in the Company's reconciliation of historic numbers, the amount of which, based on historical experience, could be significant.

(1) Constant currency financial measures are computed as if foreign currency exchange rates did not change from the prior period. This information is provided to illustrate the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on the Company's results when compared to the prior period.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding, to the extent incurred in the period, interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation and other non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, non-operating or non-recurring items that are considered expenses or income under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA represents a performance measure and is not intended to represent a liquidity measure.

(3) Adjusted earnings per share is defined as diluted U.S. GAAP earnings per share excluding, to the extent incurred in the period, the tax-effected impacts of: a) foreign currency exchange gains or losses, b) share-based compensation, c) acquired intangible asset amortization, d) non-cash income tax expense, e) non-cash investment gain f) other non-operating or non-recurring items and g) dilutive shares relate to the Company's convertible bonds. Adjusted earnings per share represent a performance measure and is not intended to represent a liquidity measure.

EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions)

As of June 30, As of 2025 December 31, (unaudited) 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,329.3 $ 1,278.8 ATM cash 937.4 643.8 Restricted cash 40.3 9.2 Settlement assets 1,547.1 1,522.7 Trade accounts receivable, net 328.4 284.9 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 353.8 297.1 Total current assets 4,536.3 4,036.5 Property and equipment, net 365.0 329.7 Right of use lease asset, net 152.5 132.1 Goodwill and acquired intangible assets, net 1,160.4 1,048.1 Other assets, net 340.7 288.1 Total assets $ 6,554.9 $ 5,834.5 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Settlement obligations $ 1,547.1 $ 1,522.7 Accounts payable and other current liabilities 898.3 842.3 Current portion of operating lease obligations 55.0 48.3 Short-term debt obligations 1,434.8 812.7 Total current liabilities 3,935.2 3,226.0 Debt obligations, net of current portion 1,002.3 1,134.4 Operating lease obligations, net of current portion 100.8 87.4 Capital lease obligations, net of current portion 1.0 1.4 Deferred income taxes 64.4 71.8 Other long-term liabilities 87.8 84.3 Total liabilities 5,191.5 4,605.3 Total equity 1,363.4 1,229.2 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,554.9 $ 5,834.5

EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited - in millions, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Revenues $ 1,074.3 $ 986.2 Operating expenses: Direct operating costs, exclusive of depreciation 620.6 580.8 Salaries and benefits 173.5 158.0 Selling, general and administrative 87.8 79.4 Depreciation and amortization 33.8 33.7 Total operating expenses 915.7 851.9 Operating income 158.6 134.3 Other income (expense): Interest income 6.2 5.9 Interest expense (28.2 ) (20.1 ) Foreign currency exchange loss, net (5.7 ) 1.5 Other income 0.4 0.8 Total other expense, net (27.3 ) (11.9 ) Income before income taxes 131.3 122.4 Income tax expense (33.6 ) (39.2 ) Net income 97.7 83.2 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Net income attributable to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $ 97.6 $ 83.1 Add: Interest expense from assumed conversion of convertible notes, net of tax 0.1 1.0 Net income for diluted earnings per share calculation $ 97.7 $ 84.1 Earnings per share attributable to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. stockholders - diluted $ 2.27 $ 1.73 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 42,954,631 48,700,270

EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC. Reconciliation of Net Income to Operating Income (Expense) to Operating Income (Expense) and Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited - in millions)

.

Three months ended June 30, 2025 EFT

Processing epay Money

Transfer Corporate

Services Consolidated Net income $ 97.7 Add: Income tax expense 33.6 Add: Total other expense, net 27.3 Operating income (expense) $ 84.6 $ 31.1 $ 65.6 $ (22.7 ) $ 158.6 Add: Depreciation and amortization 26.0 1.7 6.0 0.1 33.8 Add: Share-based compensation - - - 13.8 13.8 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based

compensation (Adjusted EBITDA) $ 110.6 $ 32.8 $ 71.6 $ (8.8 ) $ 206.2

.

Three months ended June 30, 2024 EFT

Processing epay Money

Transfer Corporate

Services Consolidated Net income $ 83.2 Add: Income tax expense 39.2 Add: Total other expense, net 11.9 Operating income (expense) $ 79.9 $ 26.2 $ 47.3 $ (19.1 ) $ 134.3 Add: Depreciation and amortization 25.1 1.8 6.7 0.1 33.7 Add: Share-based compensation - - - 10.2 10.2 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based

compensation (Adjusted EBITDA) (1) $ 105.0 $ 28.0 $ 54.0 $ (8.8 ) $ 178.2



(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that should be considered in addition to, and not a substitute for, net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings per Share

(unaudited - in millions, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Net income attributable to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $ 97.6 $ 83.1 Foreign currency exchange loss (gain) 5.7 (1.5 ) Intangible asset amortization (1) 4.7 6.5 Share-based compensation (2) 13.8 10.2 Income tax effect of above adjustments (3) (13.7 ) 4.3 Non-cash investment gain (4) (0.4 ) - Non-cash GAAP tax expense (5) 3.0 1.9 Adjusted earnings (6) $ 110.7 $ 104.5 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (6) $ 2.56 $ 2.25 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (GAAP) 42,954,631 48,700,270 Effect of adjusted EPS dilution of convertible notes (176,123 ) (2,781,818 ) Effect of unrecognized share-based compensation on diluted shares

outstanding 406,912 420,305 Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding 43,185,420 46,338,757

(1) Intangible asset amortization of $4.7 million and $6.5 million are included in depreciation and amortization expense of $33.8 million and $33.7 million for both the three months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, in the consolidated statements of operations.

(2) Share-based compensation of $13.8 million and $10.2 million are included in salaries and benefits expense of $173.5 million and $158.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively, in the consolidated statements of operations.

(3) Adjustment is the aggregate U.S. GAAP income tax effect on the preceding adjustments determined by applying the applicable statutory U.S. federal, state and/or foreign income tax rates.

(4) Non-cash investment gain of $0.4 million is included in other income in the consolidated statement of operations.

(5) Adjustment is the non-cash GAAP tax impact recognized on certain items such as the utilization of certain material net deferred tax assets and amortization of indefinite-lived intangible assets.

(6) Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP measures that should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net income and earnings per share computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.



