Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 31.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der KI-Energiekollaps: Uran auf kritischem Kurs - und Foremost Clean Energy entflammt den Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTB | ISIN: FR0012757854 | Ticker-Symbol: 4SP
Tradegate
31.07.25 | 11:10
50,80 Euro
+3,93 % +1,92
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SPIE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPIE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,8050,8511:13
50,7550,8011:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.07.2025 07:00 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SPIE SA: 2025 Half-Year results

Consistent delivery of SPIE's growth model
Yet another margin step-up: 2025 outlook firmed up

Solid first-half results combining 40 bps margin step-up and 5.8% revenue growth

  • Revenue: €4,979m, up +5.8% vs. H1 2024, including +3.8% growth from acquisitions and +2.4% organic growth
  • Sequential improvement in organic growth: +2.6% in Q2, after +2.1% in Q1
  • Another step-up in EBITA margin: +40 bps to 6.0% in H1 2025
  • EBITA up +13.2% to €301m
  • Adjusted net income: €166.6m (+5.7% vs. H1 2024)

Sustained bolt-on M&A activity, reinforcing leadership in attractive markets

  • 3 bolt-on acquisitions signed in 2025 to date, representing €96 million in annual revenue
  • Further expansion into attractive Polish Building Solutions market and high-growth fiber optic services in Switzerland
  • Robust pipeline on highly fragmented markets

Strong financial structure, highly cash-generative model

  • Leverage significantly reduced to 1.9x at end June 2025 from 2.4x at end June 2024 supported by outstanding working capital performance
  • Successful €600 million sustainability-linked bond issuance in May 2025 (5-year maturity/ 3.75% coupon), reflecting SPIE's strong credit quality
  • Anti-dilutive share buy-back implemented in Q1 for €39 million
  • Interim cash dividend of €0.30 per share, i.e. 30% of the approved dividend for 2024, on September 18th, 2025

2025 margin outlook firmed up

  • Strong total growth pushing revenue well above the €10 billion mark, including further organic growth and active bolt-on M&A
  • Continued expansion of EBITA margin to at least 7.6%

Gauthier Louette, Chairman & CEO, commented: "SPIE's first-half results confirm the strengths of our model, the relevance of our strategy and the quality of our execution. Energy transition and digital transformation are firmly anchored as lasting growth drivers across our markets, allowing us to confidently navigate the current geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty. Thanks to our core focus on margin and financial discipline, we delivered once again a double-digit increase in EBITA. We kept a steady course in terms of bolt-on M&A, with all integration processes progressing well and three new acquisitions, focused on high-growth sectors. With rock-solid fundamentals, enhanced profitability and a disciplined approach to growth, SPIE is on track to meet its firmed-up 2025 targets and to continue creating long-term value."


About SPIE

SPIE is the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications. The Group's 55,000 employees are committed to the decarbonisation of the economy, supporting the energy transition and responsible digital transformation.
SPIE Group achieved in 2024 consolidated revenue of €9.9 billion and consolidated EBITA of €712 million.

www.spie.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.