Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 31.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der KI-Energiekollaps: Uran auf kritischem Kurs - und Foremost Clean Energy entflammt den Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889495 | ISIN: US59522J1034 | Ticker-Symbol: M2K
Tradegate
30.07.25 | 16:40
131,15 Euro
+0,69 % +0,90
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
130,20130,8011:19
130,20130,8011:06
PR Newswire
30.07.2025 22:15 Uhr
10 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mid-america Apartment Communities, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., or MAA (NYSE: MAA), today announced operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2025.



Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Earnings per common share - diluted (1)


$

0.92



$

0.86



$

2.46



$

2.09















Funds from operations (FFO) per Share - diluted (1)


$

2.19



$

2.06



$

4.39



$

4.47















Core FFO per Share - diluted (1)


$

2.15



$

2.22



$

4.35



$

4.44


(1)

A reconciliation of Net income available for MAA common shareholders to FFO and Core FFO is found later in this release.

Brad Hill, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Second quarter Core FFO results exceeded our expectations. Despite increased macroeconomic uncertainty, we are encouraged by the record demand for rental housing that persists in our markets, leading to second quarter blended lease performance 40 bps higher than last year. Our uniquely diversified portfolio, backed by a strong operating and resident service platform, delivered record resident retention and robust renewal pricing, resulting in strong occupancy and a 100 bps sequential improvement in Same Store blended pricing. As we move further from the peak level of supply reached in 2024, the strengthening demand/supply dynamic coupled with our growing development pipeline, which is nearing $1 billion, should support robust revenue and earnings performance and enhance long-term value creation."

  • During the second quarter of 2025, MAA's Same Store effective blended lease rate growth was 0.5%. On a sequential basis, the 100 basis point improvement in Same Store effective blended lease rate growth was driven by a 150 basis point improvement in new lease pricing and a 20 basis point improvement in renewal pricing from the first quarter of 2025.
  • As of June 30, 2025, resident turnover in the Same Store Portfolio remained historically low at 41.0% with a record low level of move-outs associated with buying single family-homes of 11.0%.
  • During the second quarter of 2025, MAA began construction on a 336-unit multifamily apartment community located in Charleston, South Carolina. As of June 30, 2025, MAA had eight communities under development with total expected costs of $942.5 million. MAA also had four recently completed development communities and two recently acquired communities in lease-up with a total cost to date of $573.9 million.

Same Store Operating Results
Same Store results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to the same period in the prior year are summarized below:



Three months ended June 30, 2025 vs. 2024


Six months ended June 30, 2025 vs. 2024



Revenues (1)


Expenses


NOI (2)


Average Effective Rent per Unit


Revenues (1)


Expenses


NOI (2)


Average Effective Rent per Unit

Same Store Operating Growth


-0.3 %


3.8 %


-2.6 %


-0.5 %


-0.1 %


2.5 %


-1.6 %


-0.5 %

(1)

Includes 2.4% increase in other property revenues.

(2)

A reconciliation of Net income available for MAA common shareholders to NOI, including Same Store NOI, is found later in this release.

Same Store operating statistics for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 are summarized below:



Three months ended June 30, 2025


Six months ended June 30, 2025


As of June 30, 2025



Average Effective Rent per Unit



Average Physical Occupancy


Average Effective Rent per Unit



Average Physical Occupancy


Resident Turnover

Same Store Operating Statistics


$

1,690



95.4 %


$

1,690



95.5 %


41.0 %

Same Store net effective lease pricing statistics for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 are summarized below:

Same Store Net Effective Lease Pricing Statistics


Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025


Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025

Effective Blended Lease Rate Growth


0.5 %


0.2 %

Effective New Lease Rate Growth


-4.8 %


-5.4 %

Effective Renewal Lease Rate Growth


4.7 %


4.6 %

Development and Lease-up Activity

A summary of MAA's development communities under construction as of the end of the second quarter of 2025 is set forth below (dollars in thousands):




Units as of



Development Costs as of



Expected Project


Total



June 30, 2025



June 30, 2025



Completions By Year


Development












Expected



Costs



Expected








Projects (1)



Total



Delivered



Leased



Total



to Date



Remaining



2025



2026



2027



2028



8




2,648




549




248



$

942,500



$

616,296



$

326,204




2




4




1




1













































(1)

Two of the development projects are currently leasing.

In June 2025, MAA closed on the acquisition of a land parcel located in Charleston, South Carolina through our pre-purchase development program and began construction on a 336-unit multifamily apartment community.

During the second quarter of 2025, MAA funded approximately $92 million of costs for current and planned development projects, including predevelopment activities.

A summary of the total units, physical occupancy and cost of MAA's lease-up communities as of the end of the second quarter of 2025 is set forth below (dollars in thousands):

Total



As of June 30, 2025


Lease-Up



Total



Physical



Costs


Projects (1)



Units



Occupancy



to Date



6




2,101




80.7

%


$

573,896

















(1)

Three of the lease-up projects are expected to stabilize in the third quarter of 2025, two in the fourth quarter of 2025 and one in the second quarter of 2026.

During the second quarter of 2025, MAA completed the lease-up of MAA Boggy Creek, located in Orlando, Florida.

Balance Sheet and Financing Activities

As of June 30, 2025, MAA had $1.0 billion of combined cash and available capacity under MAALP's unsecured revolving credit facility. MAALP is a reference to MAA's operating partnership, Mid-America Apartments, L.P.

Dividends and distributions paid on shares of common stock and noncontrolling interests during the second quarter of 2025 were $181.8 million, as compared to $176.3 million for the same period in the prior year.

Balance sheet highlights as of June 30, 2025 are summarized below (dollars in billions):

Total debt to adjusted total assets (1)


Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDAre (2)


Total debt outstanding



Average effective interest rate


Fixed rate debt as a % of total debt


Total debt average years to maturity


28.9 %


4.0x


$

5.0



3.8 %


93.8 %



6.7

















(1)

As defined in the covenants for the bonds issued by MAALP.

(2)

Adjusted EBITDAre is calculated for the trailing twelve month period ended June 30, 2025. A reconciliation of Unsecured notes payable, net and Secured notes payable, net to Net Debt and a reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted EBITDAre are found later in this release.

126th Consecutive Quarterly Common Dividend Declared

MAA declared its 126th consecutive quarterly common dividend, which will be paid on July 31, 2025 to holders of record on July 15, 2025. The current annual dividend rate is $6.06 per common share. The timing and amount of future dividends will depend on actual cash flows from operations, MAA's financial condition, capital requirements, the annual distribution requirements under the REIT provisions of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and other factors as MAA's Board of Directors deems relevant. MAA's Board of Directors may modify the dividend policy from time to time.

2025 Earnings and Same Store Guidance

MAA is updating its prior 2025 guidance for Earnings per diluted common share, Core FFO per diluted Share, Core AFFO per diluted Share and Same Store performance. MAA expects to provide updates to its 2025 Earnings per diluted common share, Core FFO per diluted Share and Core AFFO per diluted Share guidance on a quarterly basis.

FFO, Core FFO and Core AFFO are non-GAAP financial measures. Acquisition and disposition activity materially affects depreciation and capital gains or losses, which combined, generally represent the majority of the difference between Net income available for common shareholders and FFO. As discussed in the definitions of non-GAAP financial measures found later in this release, MAA's definition of FFO is in accordance with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts', or NAREIT's, definition, and Core FFO represents FFO as adjusted for items that are not considered part of MAA's core business operations. MAA believes that Core FFO is helpful in understanding operating performance in that Core FFO excludes not only depreciation expense of real estate assets and certain other non-routine items, but it also excludes certain items that by their nature are not comparable over periods and therefore tend to obscure actual operating performance.

2025 Guidance


Previous Range


Previous Midpoint



Revised Range


Revised Midpoint

Earnings:


Full Year 2025


Full Year 2025



Full Year 2025


Full Year 2025

Earnings per common share - diluted


$5.51 to $5.83


$5.67



$5.25 to $5.49


$5.37

Core FFO per Share - diluted


$8.61 to $8.93


$8.77



$8.65 to $8.89


$8.77

Core AFFO per Share - diluted


$7.63 to $7.95


$7.79



$7.67 to $7.91


$7.79











MAA Same Store Portfolio:










Property revenue growth


-0.35% to 1.15%


0.40 %



-0.20% to 0.40%


0.10 %

Property operating expense growth


2.45% to 3.95%


3.20 %



1.75% to 2.75%


2.25 %

NOI growth


-2.15% to -0.15%


-1.15 %



-1.90% to -0.40%


-1.15 %

MAA expects Core FFO for the third quarter of 2025 to be in the range of $2.08 to $2.24 per diluted Share, or $2.16 per diluted Share at the midpoint. The projected difference from Core FFO per diluted Share for the second quarter of 2025 to the midpoint of MAA's guidance for the third quarter of 2025 is summarized below:



Core FFO per diluted Share


Q2 2025 per diluted Share reported results


$

2.15


Same Store NOI



0.02


Development, Lease-up and Other Non-Same Store NOI



0.01


Total overhead



(0.01)


Interest expense and Other non-operating income (expense)



(0.01)


Q3 2025 per diluted Share guidance midpoint


$

2.16


MAA does not forecast Earnings per diluted common share on a quarterly basis as MAA generally cannot predict the timing of forecasted acquisition and disposition activity within a particular quarter (rather than during the course of the full year). Additional details and guidance items are provided in the Supplemental Data to this release.

Supplemental Material and Conference Call
Supplemental Data to this release can be found on the "For Investors" page of the MAA website at www.maac.com. MAA will host a conference call to further discuss second quarter results on July 31, 2025, at 9:00 AM Central Time. The conference call-in number is (800) 715-9871. You may also join the live webcast of the conference call by accessing the "For Investors" page of the MAA website at www.maac.com. MAA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are filed under the registrant names of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. and Mid-America Apartments, L.P.

About MAA
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of June 30, 2025, MAA had ownership interest in 104,347 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia. For further details, please visit the MAA website at www.maac.com or contact Investor Relations at [email protected], or via mail at MAA, 6815 Poplar Ave., Suite 500, Germantown, TN 38138, Attn: Investor Relations.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release (as well as the Supplemental Data to this release) contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements do not discuss historical fact, but instead are statements related to expectations, projections, intentions, assumptions and beliefs regarding the future. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "forecasts," "projects," "assumes," "will," "may," "could," "should," "budget," "target," "outlook," "proforma," "opportunity," "guidance" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding quarterly and full year 2025 guidance (including earnings guidance, Same Store Portfolio guidance and other related projections and assumptions), development costs for our development communities, timelines for occupancy, completion and stabilization of our development communities, and timelines for stabilization of our lease-up communities. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, as described below, which may cause our actual results, performance, achievements or outcomes to be materially different from the future results, performance, achievements or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in these forward-looking statements, the inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the results, performance, achievements or outcomes described in such statements will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause our actual results, performance, achievements or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements: adverse effects on occupancy levels and rental revenues due to unfavorable market and economic conditions; adverse changes in real estate markets, including changes in supply and/or demand for multifamily housing or increased competition from alternative housing options; failure of development communities to be completed within budget and on a timely basis, if at all, to lease-up as anticipated or to achieve anticipated results; unexpected capital needs; material changes in operating costs, including real estate taxes, utilities and insurance costs, due to inflation and other factors; losses due to uninsured risks, deductibles and self-insured retentions, or losses from catastrophes in excess of coverage limits; ability to obtain financing at favorable rates, if at all, or refinance existing debt as it matures; level and volatility of interest or capitalization rates or capital market conditions; changes in the legal requirements we are subject to, or the imposition of new legal requirements, that adversely affect our operations; extreme weather and natural disasters; disease outbreaks and other public health events and measures that are taken by federal, state, and local governmental authorities in response to such outbreaks and events; legal proceedings or class action lawsuits; and other risks identified in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other reports we file with the SEC from time to time.

Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this release.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS


Dollars in thousands, except per share data


Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Rental and other property revenues


$

549,902



$

546,435



$

1,099,197



$

1,090,057















Net income available for MAA common shareholders


$

107,205



$

101,031



$

287,956



$

243,858















Total NOI (1)


$

335,248



$

340,639



$

683,190



$

686,459















Earnings per common share: (2)













Basic


$

0.92



$

0.86



$

2.46



$

2.09


Diluted


$

0.92



$

0.86



$

2.46



$

2.09















Funds from operations per Share - diluted: (2)













FFO (1)


$

2.19



$

2.06



$

4.39



$

4.47


Core FFO (1)


$

2.15



$

2.22



$

4.35



$

4.44


Core AFFO (1)


$

1.85



$

1.92



$

3.89



$

3.98















Dividends declared per common share


$

1.5150



$

1.4700



$

3.0300



$

2.9400















Dividends/Core FFO (diluted) payout ratio



70.5

%



66.2

%



69.7

%



66.2

%

Dividends/Core AFFO (diluted) payout ratio



81.9

%



76.6

%



77.9

%



73.9

%














Consolidated interest expense


$

45,111



$

41,265



$

90,272



$

81,626


Debt discount and debt issuance cost amortization



(1,624)




(1,213)




(3,241)




(3,055)


Capitalized interest



5,048




3,724




10,153




7,140


Total interest incurred


$

48,535



$

43,776



$

97,184



$

85,711


(1)

The following reconciliations are found later in this release: (i) Net income available for MAA common shareholders to NOI; and (ii) Net income available for MAA common shareholders to FFO, Core FFO and Core AFFO.

(2)

See the "Share and Unit Data" section for additional information.

Dollars in thousands, except share price


June 30, 2025



December 31, 2024


Gross Assets (1)


$

17,466,996



$

17,170,171


Gross Real Estate Assets (1)


$

17,228,793



$

16,924,002


Total debt


$

5,048,143



$

4,980,957


Common shares and units outstanding



120,021,067




119,958,973


Share price


$

148.01



$

154.57


Book equity value


$

6,090,400



$

6,147,664


Market equity value


$

17,764,318



$

18,542,058


Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDAre (2)


4.0x



4.0x


(1)

Reconciliations of Total assets to Gross Assets and Real estate assets, net, to Gross Real Estate Assets are found later in this release.

(2)

Adjusted EBITDAre is calculated for the trailing twelve month period for each date presented. The following reconciliations are found later in this release: (i) Unsecured notes payable, net and Secured notes payable, net to Net Debt; and (ii) Net income to EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS


Dollars in thousands, except per share data (Unaudited)


Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Revenues:













Rental and other property revenues


$

549,902



$

546,435



$

1,099,197



$

1,090,057


Expenses:













Operating expenses, excluding real estate taxes and insurance



132,465




126,213




257,420




244,412


Real estate taxes and insurance



82,189




79,583




158,587




159,186


Depreciation and amortization



153,521




145,022




305,871




288,042


Total property operating expenses



368,175




350,818




721,878




691,640


Property management expenses



17,511




17,201




38,089




37,196


General and administrative expenses



12,813




12,671




28,432




29,716


Interest expense



45,111




41,265




90,272




81,626


Loss (gain) on sale of depreciable real estate assets



69




23




(71,842)




25


Other non-operating (income) expense



(4,722)




19,244




(5,556)




(4,282)


Income before income tax expense



110,945




105,213




297,924




254,136


Income tax expense



(600)




(1,020)




(1,638)




(2,815)


Income from continuing operations before real estate joint venture activity



110,345




104,193




296,286




251,321


Income from real estate joint venture



530




469




995




951


Net income



110,875




104,662




297,281




252,272


Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



2,748




2,709




7,481




6,570


Net income available for shareholders



108,127




101,953




289,800




245,702


Dividends to MAA Series I preferred shareholders



922




922




1,844




1,844


Net income available for MAA common shareholders


$

107,205



$

101,031



$

287,956



$

243,858















Earnings per common share - basic:













Net income available for common shareholders


$

0.92



$

0.86



$

2.46



$

2.09















Earnings per common share - diluted:













Net income available for common shareholders


$

0.92



$

0.86



$

2.46



$

2.09


SHARE AND UNIT DATA


Shares and units in thousands


Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Net Income Shares (1)













Weighted average common shares - basic



116,976




116,783




116,908




116,727


Effect of dilutive securities



187




-




241




-


Weighted average common shares - diluted



117,163




116,783




117,149




116,727


Funds From Operations Shares And Units













Weighted average common shares and units - basic



119,950




119,888




119,932




119,848


Weighted average common shares and units - diluted



120,015




119,944




119,995




119,901


Period End Shares And Units













Common shares at June 30,



117,071




116,858




117,071




116,858


Operating Partnership units at June 30,



2,950




3,094




2,950




3,094


Total common shares and units at June 30,



120,021




119,952




120,021




119,952


(1)

For additional information on the calculation of diluted common shares and earnings per common share, please refer to the Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in MAA's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2025, expected to be filed with the SEC on or about July 31, 2025.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


Dollars in thousands (Unaudited)









June 30, 2025



December 31, 2024


Assets







Real estate assets:







Land


$

2,105,602



$

2,096,912


Buildings and improvements and other



14,468,733




14,160,799


Development and capital improvements in progress



484,955




470,282





17,059,290




16,727,993


Less: Accumulated depreciation



(5,631,399)




(5,327,584)





11,427,891




11,400,409


Undeveloped land



73,359




73,359


Investment in real estate joint venture



41,662




41,650


Real estate assets, net



11,542,912




11,515,418









Cash and cash equivalents



54,482




43,018


Restricted cash



13,634




13,743


Other assets



224,569




232,426


Assets held for sale



-




7,764


Total assets


$

11,835,597



$

11,812,369









Liabilities and equity







Liabilities:







Unsecured notes payable, net


$

4,687,813



$

4,620,690


Secured notes payable, net



360,330




360,267


Accrued expenses and other liabilities



697,054




683,748


Total liabilities



5,745,197




5,664,705









Redeemable common stock



21,135




22,230









Shareholders' equity:







Preferred stock



9




9


Common stock



1,168




1,166


Additional paid-in capital



7,431,627




7,417,453


Accumulated distributions in excess of net income



(1,535,340)




(1,469,557)


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(6,110)




(6,940)


Total MAA shareholders' equity



5,891,354




5,942,131


Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership units



147,439




155,409


Total shareholders' equity



6,038,793




6,097,540


Noncontrolling interests - consolidated real estate entities



30,472




27,894


Total equity



6,069,265




6,125,434


Total liabilities and equity


$

11,835,597



$

11,812,369


RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AVAILABLE FOR MAA COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO FFO, CORE FFO, CORE AFFO AND FAD


Amounts in thousands, except per share and unit data


Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Net income available for MAA common shareholders


$

107,205



$

101,031



$

287,956



$

243,858


Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets



152,149




143,623




303,140




285,214


Loss (gain) on sale of depreciable real estate assets



69




23




(71,842)




25


MAA's share of depreciation and amortization of real estate assets of real estate joint venture



167




154




331




309


Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



2,748




2,709




7,481




6,570


FFO attributable to common shareholders and unitholders



262,338




247,540




527,066




535,976


(Gain) loss on embedded derivative in preferred shares (1)



(1,693)




9,286




(1,283)




(3,806)


Loss (gain) on investments, net of tax (1)(2)



317




685




(337)




(3,405)


Casualty related (recoveries) charges, net (1)



(3,346)




1,135




(3,568)




(3,950)


Legal costs, settlements and (recoveries), net (1)(3)



-




8,000




-




8,000


Core FFO attributable to common shareholders and unitholders



257,616




266,646




521,878




532,815


Recurring capital expenditures



(35,343)




(36,341)




(55,449)




(55,275)


Core AFFO attributable to common shareholders and unitholders



222,273




230,305




466,429




477,540


Redevelopment capital expenditures



(15,435)




(11,624)




(32,844)




(20,998)


Revenue enhancing capital expenditures



(20,104)




(25,629)




(35,292)




(38,642)


Commercial capital expenditures



(2,755)




(1,867)




(6,729)




(3,070)


Other capital expenditures (4)



(12,048)




(12,912)




(27,489)




(22,115)


FAD attributable to common shareholders and unitholders


$

171,931



$

178,273



$

364,075



$

392,715















Dividends and distributions paid


$

181,814



$

176,304



$

363,581



$

352,495















Weighted average common shares - diluted



117,163




116,783




117,149




116,727


FFO weighted average common shares and units - diluted



120,015




119,944




119,995




119,901















Earnings per common share - diluted:













Net income available for MAA common shareholders


$

0.92



$

0.86



$

2.46



$

2.09















FFO per Share - diluted


$

2.19



$

2.06



$

4.39



$

4.47


Core FFO per Share - diluted


$

2.15



$

2.22



$

4.35



$

4.44


Core AFFO per Share - diluted


$

1.85



$

1.92



$

3.89



$

3.98


(1)

Included in Other non-operating (income) expense in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(2)

For the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, loss on investments is presented net of tax benefit of $0.1 million and $0.2 million, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, gain on investments is presented net of tax expense of $0.1 million and $0.9 million, respectively.

(3)

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, in accordance with its accounting policies, MAA recognized $8.0 million of accrued legal defense costs that are expected to be incurred through July 2027.

(4)

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, $0.9 million of reconstruction-related capital expenditures relating to storm costs that have been reimbursed through insurance coverage are excluded from other capital expenditures.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AVAILABLE FOR MAA COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO NET OPERATING INCOME


Dollars in thousands


Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended




June 30,
2025



March 31,
2025



June 30,
2024



June 30,
2025



June 30,
2024


Net income available for MAA common shareholders


$

107,205



$

180,751



$

101,031



$

287,956



$

243,858


Depreciation and amortization



153,521




152,350




145,022




305,871




288,042


Property management expenses



17,511




20,578




17,201




38,089




37,196


General and administrative expenses



12,813




15,619




12,671




28,432




29,716


Interest expense



45,111




45,161




41,265




90,272




81,626


Loss (gain) on sale of depreciable real estate assets



69




(71,911)




23




(71,842)




25


Other non-operating (income) expense



(4,722)




(834)




19,244




(5,556)




(4,282)


Income tax expense



600




1,038




1,020




1,638




2,815


Income from real estate joint venture



(530)




(465)




(469)




(995)




(951)


Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



2,748




4,733




2,709




7,481




6,570


Dividends to MAA Series I preferred shareholders



922




922




922




1,844




1,844


Total NOI


$

335,248



$

347,942



$

340,639



$

683,190



$

686,459


















Same Store NOI


$

319,612



$

332,795



$

328,310



$

652,407



$

662,954


Non-Same Store and Other NOI



15,636




15,147




12,329




30,783




23,505


Total NOI


$

335,248



$

347,942



$

340,639



$

683,190



$

686,459


RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre


Dollars in thousands


Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended




June 30, 2025



June 30, 2024



June 30, 2025



December 31, 2024


Net income


$

110,875



$

104,662



$

586,585



$

541,576


Depreciation and amortization



153,521




145,022




603,445




585,616


Interest expense



45,111




41,265




177,190




168,544


Income tax expense



600




1,020




4,063




5,240


EBITDA



310,107




291,969




1,371,283




1,300,976


Loss (gain) on sale of depreciable real estate assets



69




23




(126,870)




(55,003)


Gain on consolidation of third-party development (1)



-




-




(11,239)




(11,239)


Adjustments to reflect MAA's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates



351




339




1,384




1,363


EBITDAre



310,527




292,331




1,234,558




1,236,097


(Gain) loss on embedded derivative in preferred shares (1)



(1,693)




9,286




21,274




18,751


Loss (gain) on investments (1)



397




859




(3,908)




(7,809)


Casualty related (recoveries) charges, net (1)



(3,346)




1,135




(8,944)




(9,326)


Legal costs, settlements and (recoveries), net (1)(2)



-




8,000




1,437




9,437


Adjusted EBITDAre


$

305,885



$

311,611



$

1,244,417



$

1,247,150


(1)

Included in Other non-operating (income) expense in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(2)

During the three months ended June 30, 2024 and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, in accordance with its accounting policies, MAA recognized $8.0 million of accrued legal defense costs that are expected to be incurred through July 2027.

RECONCILIATION OF UNSECURED NOTES PAYABLE, NET AND SECURED NOTES PAYABLE, NET TO NET DEBT


Dollars in thousands









June 30, 2025



December 31, 2024


Unsecured notes payable, net


$

4,687,813



$

4,620,690


Secured notes payable, net



360,330




360,267


Total debt



5,048,143




4,980,957


Cash and cash equivalents



(54,482)




(43,018)


Net Debt


$

4,993,661



$

4,937,939


RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL ASSETS TO GROSS ASSETS


Dollars in thousands









June 30, 2025



December 31, 2024


Total assets


$

11,835,597



$

11,812,369


Accumulated depreciation



5,631,399




5,327,584


Accumulated depreciation for Assets held for sale (1)



-




30,218


Gross Assets


$

17,466,996



$

17,170,171


(1)

Included in Assets held for sale in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

RECONCILIATION OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS, NET TO GROSS REAL ESTATE ASSETS


Dollars in thousands









June 30, 2025



December 31, 2024


Real estate assets, net


$

11,542,912



$

11,515,418


Accumulated depreciation



5,631,399




5,327,584


Assets held for sale, net



-




7,764


Accumulated depreciation for Assets held for sale (1)



-




30,218


Cash and cash equivalents



54,482




43,018


Gross Real Estate Assets


$

17,228,793



$

16,924,002


(1)

Included in Assets held for sale in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDAre

For purposes of calculations in this release, Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for real estate, or Adjusted EBITDAre, represents EBITDAre further adjusted for items that are not considered part of MAA's core operations such as adjustments related to the fair value of the embedded derivative in the MAA Series I preferred shares, gain or loss on sale of non-depreciable assets, gain or loss on investments, casualty related charges (recoveries), net, gain or loss on debt extinguishment and legal costs, settlements and (recoveries), net. As an owner and operator of real estate, MAA considers Adjusted EBITDAre to be an important measure of performance from core operations because Adjusted EBITDAre excludes various income and expense items that are not indicative of operating performance. MAA's computation of Adjusted EBITDAre may differ from the methodology utilized by other companies to calculate Adjusted EBITDAre. Adjusted EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to Net income as an indicator of operating performance.

Core Adjusted Funds from Operations (Core AFFO)

Core AFFO is composed of Core FFO less recurring capital expenditures. Because net income attributable to noncontrolling interests is added back, Core AFFO, when used in this release, represents Core AFFO attributable to common shareholders and unitholders. Core AFFO should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders as an indicator of operating performance. As an owner and operator of real estate, MAA considers Core AFFO to be an important measure of performance from operations because Core AFFO measures the ability to control revenues, expenses and recurring capital expenditures.

Core Funds from Operations (Core FFO)

Core FFO represents FFO as adjusted for items that are not considered part of MAA's core business operations such as adjustments related to the fair value of the embedded derivative in the MAA Series I preferred shares; gain or loss on sale of non-depreciable assets; gain or loss on investments, net of tax; casualty related charges (recoveries), net; gain or loss on debt extinguishment; legal costs, settlements and (recoveries), net, and mark-to-market debt adjustments. Because net income attributable to noncontrolling interests is added back, Core FFO, when used in this release, represents Core FFO attributable to common shareholders and unitholders. While MAA's definition of Core FFO may be similar to others in the industry, MAA's methodology for calculating Core FFO may differ from that utilized by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs. Core FFO should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders as an indicator of operating performance. MAA believes that Core FFO is helpful in understanding its core operating performance between periods in that it removes certain items that by their nature are not comparable over periods and therefore tend to obscure actual operating performance.

EBITDA

For purposes of calculations in this release, Earnings Before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization, or EBITDA, is composed of net income plus depreciation and amortization, interest expense, and income taxes. As an owner and operator of real estate, MAA considers EBITDA to be an important measure of performance from core operations because EBITDA excludes various expense items that are not indicative of operating performance. EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to Net income as an indicator of operating performance.

EBITDAre

For purposes of calculations in this release, Earnings Before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for real estate, or EBITDAre, is composed of EBITDA further adjusted for the gain or loss on sale of depreciable assets, gain on consolidation of third-party development and adjustments to reflect MAA's share of EBITDAre of an unconsolidated affiliate. As an owner and operator of real estate, MAA considers EBITDAre to be an important measure of performance from core operations because EBITDAre excludes various expense items that are not indicative of operating performance. While MAA's definition of EBITDAre is in accordance with NAREIT's definition, it may differ from the methodology utilized by other companies to calculate EBITDAre. EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to Net income as an indicator of operating performance.

Funds Available for Distribution (FAD)

FAD is composed of Core FFO less total capital expenditures, excluding development spending, property acquisitions, capital expenditures relating to significant casualty losses that management expects to be reimbursed by insurance proceeds and corporate related capital expenditures. Because net income attributable to noncontrolling interests is added back, FAD, when used in this release, represents FAD attributable to common shareholders and unitholders. FAD should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders as an indicator of operating performance. As an owner and operator of real estate, MAA considers FAD to be an important measure of performance from core operations because FAD measures the ability to control revenues, expenses and capital expenditures.

Funds From Operations (FFO)

FFO represents net income available for MAA common shareholders (calculated in accordance with GAAP) excluding gain or loss on disposition of operating properties, asset impairment and gain on consolidation of third-party development, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, net income attributable to noncontrolling interests and adjustments for joint ventures. Because net income attributable to noncontrolling interests is added back, FFO, when used in this release, represents FFO attributable to common shareholders and unitholders. While MAA's definition of FFO is in accordance with NAREIT's definition, it may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO utilized by other companies and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other companies. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders as an indicator of operating performance. MAA believes that FFO is helpful in understanding operating performance in that FFO excludes depreciation and amortization of real estate assets. MAA believes that GAAP historical cost depreciation of real estate assets is generally not correlated with changes in the value of those assets, whose value does not diminish predictably over time, as historical cost depreciation implies.

Gross Assets

Gross Assets represents Total assets plus Accumulated depreciation and Accumulated depreciation for Assets held for sale. MAA believes that Gross Assets can be used as a helpful tool in evaluating its balance sheet positions. MAA believes that GAAP historical cost depreciation of real estate assets is generally not correlated with changes in the value of those assets, whose value does not diminish predictably over time, as historical cost depreciation implies.

Gross Real Estate Assets

Gross Real Estate Assets represents Real estate assets, net plus Accumulated depreciation, Assets held for sale, net, Accumulated depreciation for Assets held for sale, Cash and cash equivalents and 1031(b) exchange proceeds included in Restricted cash. MAA believes that Gross Real Estate Assets can be used as a helpful tool in evaluating its balance sheet positions. MAA believes that GAAP historical cost depreciation of real estate assets is generally not correlated with changes in the value of those assets, whose value does not diminish predictably over time, as historical cost depreciation implies.

Net Debt

Net Debt represents Unsecured notes payable,net and Secured notes payable,net less Cash and cash equivalents and 1031(b) exchange proceeds included in Restricted cash. MAA believes Net Debt is a helpful tool in evaluating its debt position.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued)

Net Operating Income (NOI)

Net Operating Income represents Rental and other property revenues less Total property operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, for all properties held during the period, regardless of their status as held for sale. NOI should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders. MAA believes NOI is a helpful tool in evaluating operating performance because it measures the core operations of property performance by excluding corporate level expenses and other items not related to property operating performance.

Non-Same Store and Other NOI

Non-Same Store and Other NOI represents Rental and other property revenues less Total property operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, for all properties classified within the Non-Same Store and Other Portfolio during the period. Non-Same Store and Other NOI includes storm-related expenses related to severe weather events, including hurricanes and winter storms. Non-Same Store and Other NOI should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders. MAA believes Non-Same Store and Other NOI is a helpful tool in evaluating operating performance because it measures the core operations of property performance by excluding corporate level expenses and other items not related to property operating performance.

Same Store NOI

Same Store NOI represents Rental and other property revenues less Total property operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, for all properties classified within the Same Store Portfolio during the period. Same Store NOI excludes storm-related expenses related to severe weather events, including hurricanes and winter storms. Same Store NOI should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders. MAA believes Same Store NOI is a helpful tool in evaluating operating performance because it measures the core operations of property performance by excluding corporate level expenses and other items not related to property operating performance.

OTHER KEY DEFINITIONS

Average Effective Rent per Unit

Average Effective Rent per Unit represents the average of gross rent amounts after the effect of leasing concessions for occupied units plus prevalent market rates asked for unoccupied units, divided by the total number of units. Leasing concessions represent discounts to the current market rate. MAA believes average effective rent is a helpful measurement in evaluating average pricing. It does not represent actual rental revenue collected per unit.

Average Physical Occupancy

Average Physical Occupancy represents the average of the daily physical occupancy for an applicable period.

Development Communities

Communities remain identified as development until certificates of occupancy are obtained for all units under development. Once all units are delivered and available for occupancy, the community moves into the Lease-up Communities portfolio.

Effective Blended Lease Rate Growth

Effective Blended Lease Rate Growth represents the combined weighted average of Effective New Lease Rate Growth and Effective Renewal Lease Rate Growth from our Same Store Portfolio for the applicable period.

Effective New Lease Rate Growth

Effective New Lease Rate Growth represents the growth in gross rent amounts after the effect of leasing concessions for new leases from our Same Store Portfolio that were effective during the applicable period as compared to the prior lease.

Effective Renewal Lease Rate Growth

Effective Renewal Lease Rate Growth represents the growth in gross rent amounts after the effect of leasing concessions for renewal leases from our Same Store Portfolio that were effective during the applicable period as compared to the prior lease.

Lease-up Communities

New acquisitions acquired during lease-up and newly developed communities remain in the Lease-up Communities portfolio until stabilized. Communities are considered stabilized when achieving 90% average physical occupancy for 90 days.

Non-Same Store and Other Portfolio

Non-Same Store and Other Portfolio includes recently acquired communities, communities in development or lease-up, communities that have been disposed of or identified for disposition, communities that have experienced a significant casualty loss, stabilized communities that do not meet the requirements defined by the Same Store Portfolio, retail properties and commercial properties.

Resident Turnover

Resident turnover represents resident move outs excluding transfers within the Same Store Portfolio as a percentage of expiring leases on a trailing twelve month basis as of the end of the reported quarter.

Same Store Portfolio (or Same Store)

MAA reviews its Same Store Portfolio at the beginning of each calendar year, or as significant transactions or events warrant. Communities are generally added into the Same Store Portfolio if they were owned and stabilized at the beginning of the previous year. Communities are considered stabilized when achieving 90% average physical occupancy for 90 days. Communities that have been approved by MAA's Board of Directors for disposition are excluded from the Same Store Portfolio. Communities that have experienced a significant casualty loss are also excluded from the Same Store Portfolio.

SOURCE MAA

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.