Antero Resources Corporation: Antero Resources Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results

DENVER, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) ("Antero Resources," "Antero," or the "Company") today announced its second quarter 2025 financial and operating results. The relevant consolidated financial statements are included in Antero Resources' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Highlights:

Net production averaged 3.4 Bcfe/d Natural gas production averaged 2.2 Bcf/d Liquids production averaged 200 MBbl/d

Realized a pre-hedge natural gas equivalent price of $3.85 per Mcfe, which is a $0.41 per Mcfe premium to NYMEX

Realized a pre-hedge C3+ NGL price of $37.92 per barrel

Net income was $157 million and Adjusted Net Income was $110 million (Non-GAAP)

Adjusted EBITDAX was $379 million (Non-GAAP) and net cash provided by operating activities was $492 million, increases of 151% and 243% compared to the prior year period, respectively

Free Cash Flow was $262 million (Non-GAAP)

Net Debt during the quarter was reduced by $187 million, to $1.1 billion (Non-GAAP)

Purchased 3.6 million shares for approximately $126 million from April 1 st through July 30 th

Published Antero's Annual ESG Report highlighting emissions reduction progress and significant local economic impacts

2025 Full-Year Guidance Highlights:

Increasing production guidance to 3.4 to 3.45 Bcfe/d, driven by strong well performance

Decreasing drilling and completion capital guidance to $650 to $675 million, due to continuing capital efficiency gains

Paul Rady, Chairman, CEO and President of Antero Resources commented, "For the second consecutive year we increased production guidance, while also reducing our drilling and completion capital budget. This reflects continued strong well performance combined with improving on our peer leading capital efficiency."

Mr. Rady continued, "Looking ahead, natural gas demand is expected to grow by more than 25% by 2030 driven by LNG export growth and increasing power demand fueled by AI Data Centers. With firm transportation capacity to the Gulf Coast LNG corridor and over 20 years of premium drilling inventory, Antero is uniquely positioned to benefit from both the significant new LNG capacity and the strong regional power demand growth that is anticipated by the end of the decade."

Michael Kennedy, CFO of Antero Resources said, "Our best-in-class low maintenance capital requirements allows us to generate substantial Free Cash Flow in 2025. During the second quarter, we used this Free Cash Flow to pay down nearly $200 million of debt and purchase $85 million of stock. Year-to-date through July 30 th, we purchased 4.4 million shares, or $152 million of stock. In addition, we have paid down approximately $400 million or 30% of our total debt in the first two quarters of the year. Going forward, we plan to actively manage our return of capital strategy, continuing to use buybacks opportunistically, while maintaining our focus on further debt reduction."

For a discussion of the non-GAAP financial measures including Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDAX, Free Cash Flow and Net Debt please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

2025 Guidance Update

Antero is increasing its full year 2025 production guidance to 3.4 to 3.45 Bcfe/d. The higher than expected volumes are driven by stronger well performance. Antero is decreasing its full year 2025 drilling and completion capital budget to $650 to $675 million. The lower expected spend is a result of continued capital efficiency gains.

Antero is updating its full year C3+ NGL realized price guidance to a premium of $1.00 to $2.00 per barrel to reflect second quarter 2025 actuals. Antero still expects the company's C3+ NGL pricing premium to average $1.50 to $2.50 per barrel during the second half of 2025.







Full Year 2025





Revised

Full Year 2025 Guidance





Low

High Net Daily Natural Gas Equivalent Production (Bcfe/d)





3.4

3.45 Drilling and Completion Capital Budget ($MM)





$650

$675 C3+ NGL Realized Price Premium vs Mont Belvieu ($/Bbl)





$1.00

$2.00

















Note: Any 2025 guidance items not discussed in this release are unchanged from previously stated guidance.



Free Cash Flow

During the second quarter of 2025, Free Cash Flow was $262 million.





















Three Months Ended

June 30,





2024

2025

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 143,499



492,358

Less: Capital expenditures



(192,385)



(208,409)

Less: Distributions to non-controlling interests in Martica



(19,282)



(21,512)

Free Cash Flow

$ (68,168)



262,437

Changes in Working Capital (1)



(11,700)



(106,165)

Free Cash Flow before Changes in Working Capital

$ (79,868)



156,272







(1) Working capital adjustments in the second quarter of 2024 includes $11 million in net increases in current assets and liabilities and less than $1 million in net increases in accounts payable and accrued liabilities for additions to property and equipment. Working capital adjustments in the second quarter of 2025 includes $116 million in net increases in current assets and liabilities and $10 million in net decreases in accounts payable and accrued liabilities for additions to property and equipment.





Share Purchase Program

From April 1, 2025 to July 30, 2025 Antero purchased 3.6 million shares at an average weighted price of $34.49 per share, or an aggregate $126 million. Antero's share purchases were at an 8% discount to the volume weighted average price per share of $37.29 per share during that same period. This illustrates the opportunistic strategy around the share buyback program. Antero has approximately $900 million of capacity remaining on its current share purchase program.

Debt Reduction

As of June 30, 2025 Antero's total debt was $1.1 billion. Net Debt to trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDAX was 0.8x. During the quarter, Antero reduced total debt by $187 million. Year-to-date, as of the end of the second quarter, Antero reduced debt by approximately $400 million, or 30% of total debt.

Natural Gas Hedge Program

Antero added new natural gas costless collars for 2026. These wide collars lock in attractive rates of returns with a floor price of $3.14 per MMBtu and a ceiling price of $6.31 per MMBtu. Antero did not enter into any new natural gas hedges for 2025. For more detail please see the presentation titled "Hedges and Guidance Presentation" on Antero's website.









Natural Gas

MMBtu/d



Weighted

Average Index

Price ($/MMBtu)

% of Estimated

Natural Gas

Production (1)

2025 NYMEX Henry Hub Swap

100,000

$ 3.12

4 %

































Weighted Average Index











Natural

Gas

(MMBtu/d)



Floor Price

($/MMBtu)



Ceiling Price

($/MMBtu)

% of Estimated

Natural Gas

Production (1) 2026 NYMEX Henry Hub Costless Collars

500,000

$ 3.14

$ 6.31

21 %











































(1)Based on the midpoint of 2025 natural gas guidance (including BTU upgrade)

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net daily natural gas equivalent production in the second quarter averaged 3.4 Bcfe/d, including 200 MBbl/d of liquids. Antero's average realized natural gas price before hedges was $3.39 per Mcf, a $0.05 per Mcf discount to the benchmark index price. Antero's realized natural gas price during the quarter was negatively impacted by maintenance in June on a Gulf Coast directed pipeline. This resulted in increased sales at a regional hub that is priced at a discount to the benchmark. Antero's average realized C3+ NGL price before hedges was $37.92 per barrel.

The following table details average net production and average realized prices for the three months ended June 30, 2025:







































Three Months Ended June 30, 2025





Natural Gas

(MMcf/d)

Oil

(Bbl/d)

C3+ NGLs

(Bbl/d)

Ethane

(Bbl/d)

Combined

Natural Gas

Equivalent

(MMcfe/d)

Average Net Production



2,230



7,385



116,571



76,088



3,430











































Three Months Ended June 30, 2025



Natural

Gas

Oil

C3+ NGLs

Ethane

Combined

Natural Gas

Equivalent

Average Realized Prices

($/Mcf)

($/Bbl)

($/Bbl)

($/Bbl)

($/Mcfe)

Average realized prices before settled derivatives

$ 3.39



50.15



37.92



11.34



3.85

Index price (1)

$ 3.44



63.74



38.07



10.11



3.44

Premium / (Discount) to Index price

$ (0.05)



(13.59)



(0.15)



1.23



0.41



































Settled commodity derivatives

$ (0.03)



-



-



-



(0.02)

Average realized prices after settled derivatives

$ 3.36



50.15



37.92



11.34



3.83

Premium / (Discount) to Index price

$ (0.08)



(13.59)



(0.15)



1.23



0.39



(1) Please see Antero's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, for more information on these index and average realized prices.

All-in cash expense, which includes lease operating, gathering, compression, processing and transportation and production and ad valorem taxes was $2.48 per Mcfe in the second quarter, as compared to $2.36 per Mcfe during the second quarter of 2024. The increase was due primarily to higher gathering, compression, processing and transportation costs related to increased fuel costs as a result of higher natural gas prices. Net marketing expense was $0.06 per Mcfe during the second quarter of 2025, compared to $0.07 per Mcfe during the second quarter of 2024.

Second Quarter 2025 Operating Results

Antero placed 18 horizontal Marcellus wells to sales during the second quarter with an average lateral length of 13,500 feet. Eleven of these wells have been on line for approximately 60 days with an average rate per well of 24 MMcfe/d, including 1,200 Bbl/d of liquids per well assuming 25% ethane recovery.

Second Quarter 2025 Capital Investment

Antero's drilling and completion capital expenditures for the three months ended June 30, 2025 were $171 million. In addition to capital invested in drilling and completion activities, the Company leased $26 million in land during the second quarter. Through this leasing, Antero added approximately 5,000 net acres, representing 20 incremental drilling locations, replenishing the 18 wells brought on line during the second quarter at an average cost of approximately $820,000 per location. In addition to the incremental locations, Antero also acquired minerals in its Marcellus area of development to increase its net revenue interest in future drilling locations.

2024 ESG Report Highlights

Antero published its 2024 ESG Report, marking the Company's 8th year reporting on its environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. This year's report highlights the Company's emissions reduction progress, significant local economic impacts, increased water recycling rate and continued commitment to safety across our operations. The report can be found at www.anteroresources.com/esg.

Decreased absolute methane emissions (metric tons) by 77% and methane intensity by 79% since 2019

Reduced overall Scope 1 emissions and Scope 1 GHG intensity by 63% since 2019

Recycled 89% of the wastewater during the year

On track to achieve its 2025 Net Zero Scope 1 GHG emission goal due to the reduction in overall emissions and supplemented by the LPG stove initiative in Ghana that creates premium certified carbon offsets

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income as set forth in this release represents net income, adjusted for certain items. Antero believes that Adjusted Net Income is useful to investors in evaluating operational trends of the Company and its performance relative to other oil and gas producing companies. Adjusted Net Income is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income as an indicator of financial performance. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted Net Income is net income. The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted Net Income (in thousands):





















Three Months Ended June 30,





2024

2025

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Antero Resources

Corporation

$ (79,806)



156,585

Net income and comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests



5,208



9,988

Unrealized commodity derivative (gains) losses



11,479



(59,763)

Amortization of deferred revenue, VPP



(6,739)



(6,298)

Loss (gain) on sale of assets



(18)



546

Impairment of property and equipment



313



6,297

Equity-based compensation



17,151



15,855

Loss on early extinguishment of debt



-



729

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate



(20,881)



(30,563)

Contract termination, loss contingency and settlements



3,009



13,596

Tax effect of reconciling items (1)



(938)



13,021







(71,222)



119,993

Martica adjustments (2)



(3,225)



(9,988)

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

$ (74,447)



110,005

















Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding (3)



310,806



313,184







(1) Deferred taxes were approximately 22% for 2024 and 2025. (2) Adjustments reflect noncontrolling interests in Martica not otherwise adjusted in amounts above (3) Diluted weighted average shares outstanding does not include securities that would have had an anti-dilutive effect on the computation of diluted earnings per share. Anti-dilutive weighted average shares outstanding were 5.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. There were no material anti-dilutive weighted average shares outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2025.





Net Debt

Net Debt is calculated as total long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents. Management uses Net Debt to evaluate the Company's financial position, including its ability to service its debt obligations.

The following table reconciles consolidated total long-term debt to Net Debt as used in this release (in thousands):





















December 31,

June 30,





2024

2025

Credit Facility

$ 393,200



140,000

8.375% senior notes due 2026



96,870



-

7.625% senior notes due 2029



407,115



365,353

5.375% senior notes due 2030



600,000



600,000

Unamortized debt issuance costs



(7,955)



(6,684)

Total long-term debt

$ 1,489,230



1,098,669

Less: Cash and cash equivalents



-



-

Net Debt

$ 1,489,230



1,098,669



Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow is a measure of financial performance not calculated under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for cash flow from operating, investing, or financing activities, as an indicator of cash flow or as a measure of liquidity. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less capital expenditures, which includes additions to unproved properties, drilling and completion costs and additions to other property and equipment, less distributions to non-controlling interests in Martica.

The Company has not provided projected net cash provided by operating activities or a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to projected net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company is unable to project net cash provided by operating activities for any future period because this metric includes the impact of changes in operating assets and liabilities related to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements that may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. The Company is unable to project these timing differences with any reasonable degree of accuracy without unreasonable efforts.

Free Cash Flow is a useful indicator of the Company's ability to internally fund its activities, service or incur additional debt and estimate our ability to return capital to shareholders. There are significant limitations to using Free Cash Flow as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effect of certain recurring and non-recurring items that materially affect the Company's net income, the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies and the different methods of calculating Free Cash Flow reported by different companies. Free Cash Flow does not represent funds available for discretionary use because those funds may be required for debt service, land acquisitions and lease renewals, other capital expenditures, working capital, income taxes, exploration expenses, and other commitments and obligations.

Adjusted EBITDAX

Adjusted EBITDAX is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income, adjusted for certain items detailed below.

Adjusted EBITDAX as used and defined by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies and is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income or loss, net income or loss, cash flows provided by operating, investing, and financing activities, or other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDAX provides no information regarding our capital structure, borrowings, interest costs, capital expenditures, working capital movement, or tax position. Adjusted EBITDAX does not represent funds available for discretionary use because those funds may be required for debt service, capital expenditures, working capital, income taxes, exploration expenses, and other commitments and obligations. However, our management team believes Adjusted EBITDAX is useful to an investor in evaluating our financial performance because this measure:

is widely used by investors in the oil and natural gas industry to measure operating performance without regard to items excluded from the calculation of such term, which may vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired, among other factors;

helps investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our capital and legal structure from our operating structure;

is used by our management team for various purposes, including as a measure of our operating performance, in presentations to our Board of Directors, and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting: and

is used by our Board of Directors as a performance measure in determining executive compensation.

There are significant limitations to using Adjusted EBITDAX as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effects of certain recurring and non-recurring items that materially affect our net income or loss, the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies, and the different methods of calculating Adjusted EBITDAX reported by different companies.

The GAAP measures most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDAX are net income and net cash provided by operating activities. The following table represents a reconciliation of Antero's net income, including noncontrolling interest, to Adjusted EBITDAX and a reconciliation of Antero's Adjusted EBITDAX to net cash provided by operating activities per our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows, in each case, for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2025 (in thousands). Adjusted EBITDAX also excludes the noncontrolling interests in Martica, and these adjustments are disclosed in the table below as Martica related adjustments.























Three Months Ended June 30,







2024

2025



Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDAX:















Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Antero Resources

Corporation

$ (79,806)



156,585



Net income and comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests



5,208



9,988



Unrealized commodity derivative (gains) losses



11,479



(59,763)



Amortization of deferred revenue, VPP



(6,739)



(6,298)



Loss (gain) on sale of assets



(18)



546



Interest expense, net



32,681



19,954



Loss on early extinguishment of debt



-



729



Income tax expense (benefit)



(17,288)



48,190



Depletion, depreciation, amortization and accretion



189,413



188,531



Impairment of property and equipment



313



6,297



Exploration expense



643



648



Equity-based compensation expense



17,151



15,855



Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate



(20,881)



(30,563)



Dividends from unconsolidated affiliate



31,284



31,314



Contract termination, loss contingency, transaction expense and other



3,020



13,627









166,460



395,640



Martica related adjustments (1)



(15,058)



(16,176)



Adjusted EBITDAX

$ 151,402



379,464





















Reconciliation of our Adjusted EBITDAX to net cash provided by operating activities:















Adjusted EBITDAX

$ 151,402



379,464



Martica related adjustments (1)



15,058



16,176



Interest expense, net



(32,681)



(19,954)



Amortization of debt issuance costs and other



613



356



Exploration expense



(643)



(648)



Changes in current assets and liabilities



11,392



116,475



Contract termination, loss contingency, transaction expense and other



(214)



(318)



Other items



(1,428)



807



Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 143,499



492,358







(1) Adjustments reflect noncontrolling interests in Martica not otherwise adjusted in amounts above.













Twelve



Months Ended



June 30, 2025 Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDAX:





Net income and comprehensive income attributable to Antero Resources Corporation

$ 478,858 Net income and comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests



40,804 Unrealized commodity derivative losses



6,913 Amortization of deferred revenue, VPP



(26,152) Loss on sale of assets



663 Interest expense, net



98,661 Loss on early extinguishment of debt



4,156 Income tax benefit



(4,534) Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion



760,985 Impairment of property and equipment



53,845 Exploration



2,689 Equity-based compensation expense



64,234 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate



(108,783) Dividends from unconsolidated affiliate



125,256 Contract termination, loss contingency, transaction expense and other



13,983





1,511,578 Martica related adjustments (1)



(63,850) Adjusted EBITDAX

$ 1,447,728



(1) Adjustments reflect noncontrolling interests in Martica not otherwise adjusted in amounts above.

Drilling and Completion Capital Expenditures

For a reconciliation between cash paid for drilling and completion capital expenditures and drilling and completion accrued capital expenditures during the period, please see the capital expenditures section below (in thousands):



















Three Months Ended

June 30,



2024

2025 Drilling and completion costs (cash basis)

$ 173,323



181,200 Change in accrued capital costs



(9,116)



(10,531) Adjusted drilling and completion costs (accrual basis)

$ 164,207



170,669

Notwithstanding their use for comparative purposes, the Company's non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts)

























(Unaudited)





December 31,

June 30,





2024

2025

Assets

Current assets:













Accounts receivable

$ 34,413



31,650

Accrued revenue



453,613



367,895

Derivative instruments



1,050



1,137

Prepaid expenses



12,423



9,591

Other current assets



6,047



17,261

Total current assets



507,546



427,534

Property and equipment:













Oil and gas properties, at cost (successful efforts method):













Unproved properties



879,483



883,170

Proved properties



14,395,680



14,540,908

Gathering systems and facilities



5,802



5,802

Other property and equipment



105,871



109,318







15,386,836



15,539,198

Less accumulated depletion, depreciation and amortization



(5,699,286)



(5,883,318)

Property and equipment, net



9,687,550



9,655,880

Operating leases right-of-use assets



2,549,398



2,397,054

Derivative instruments



1,296



947

Investment in unconsolidated affiliate



231,048



249,163

Other assets



33,212



35,495

Total assets

$ 13,010,050



12,766,073

Liabilities and Equity

Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 62,213



39,901

Accounts payable, related parties



111,066



107,293

Accrued liabilities



402,591



312,832

Revenue distributions payable



315,932



364,053

Derivative instruments



31,792



34,019

Short-term lease liabilities



493,894



514,292

Deferred revenue, VPP



25,264



24,390

Other current liabilities



3,175



7,949

Total current liabilities



1,445,927



1,404,729

Long-term liabilities:













Long-term debt



1,489,230



1,098,669

Deferred income tax liability, net



693,341



795,816

Derivative instruments



17,233



15,635

Long-term lease liabilities



2,050,337



1,878,718

Deferred revenue, VPP



35,448



23,794

Other liabilities



62,001



64,205

Total liabilities



5,793,517



5,281,566

Commitments and contingencies













Equity:













Stockholders' equity:













Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized - 50,000 shares; none issued



-



-

Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized - 1,000,000 shares; 311,165 and 309,869 shares issued

and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively



3,111



3,098

Additional paid-in capital



5,909,373



5,867,226

Retained earnings



1,109,166



1,435,298

Total stockholders' equity



7,021,650



7,305,622

Noncontrolling interests



194,883



178,885

Total equity



7,216,533



7,484,507

Total liabilities and equity

$ 13,010,050



12,766,073



ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



















Three Months Ended June 30,





2024

2025

Revenue and other:













Natural gas sales

$ 374,568



688,753

Natural gas liquids sales



489,191



480,757

Oil sales



63,458



33,700

Commodity derivative fair value gains (losses)



(5,585)



53,409

Marketing



49,418



33,743

Amortization of deferred revenue, VPP



6,739



6,298

Other revenue and income



865



833

Total revenue



978,654



1,297,493

Operating expenses:













Lease operating



29,759



37,244

Gathering, compression, processing and transportation



663,442



701,722

Production and ad valorem taxes



41,933



34,830

Marketing



70,807



51,988

Exploration



643



648

General and administrative (including equity-based compensation expense of $17,151 and

$15,855 in 2024 and 2025, respectively)



59,428



57,183

Depletion, depreciation and amortization



188,633



187,589

Impairment of property and equipment



313



6,297

Accretion of asset retirement obligations



780



942

Contract termination, loss contingency and settlements



3,009



13,596

Loss (gain) on sale of assets



(18)



546

Other operating expense



11



25

Total operating expenses



1,058,740



1,092,610

Operating income (loss)



(80,086)



204,883

Other income (expense):













Interest expense, net



(32,681)



(19,954)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate



20,881



30,563

Loss on early extinguishment of debt



-



(729)

Total other income (expense)



(11,800)



9,880

Income (loss) before income taxes



(91,886)



214,763

Income tax benefit (expense)



17,288



(48,190)

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) including noncontrolling interests



(74,598)



166,573

Less: net income and comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests



5,208



9,988

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Antero Resources

Corporation

$ (79,806)



156,585

















Net income (loss) per common share-basic

$ (0.26)



0.50

Net income (loss) per common share-diluted

$ (0.26)



0.50

















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:













Basic



310,806



310,323

Diluted



310,806



313,184



ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



















Six Months Ended June 30,





2024

2025

Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities:













Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests

$ (39,926)



386,039

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depletion, depreciation, amortization and accretion



380,664



375,822

Impairments



5,503



11,915

Commodity derivative fair value losses (gains)



(3,861)



18,262

Gains (losses) on settled commodity derivatives



7,262



(17,371)

Deferred income tax expense (benefit)



(11,202)



102,475

Equity-based compensation expense



33,228



31,000

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate



(44,228)



(59,224)

Dividends of earnings from unconsolidated affiliate



62,569



62,628

Amortization of deferred revenue



(13,477)



(12,528)

Amortization of debt issuance costs and other



1,328



823

Settlement of asset retirement obligations



(1,680)



(71)

Contract termination, loss contingency and settlements



3,006



12,001

Loss (gain) on sale of assets



170



(29)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt



-



3,628

Changes in current assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable



19,067



2,763

Accrued revenue



38,354



85,718

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



6,547



(8,382)

Accounts payable including related parties



6,616



(15,139)

Accrued liabilities



(14,830)



(85,528)

Revenue distributions payable



(32,406)



48,121

Other current liabilities



2,405



7,174

Net cash provided by operating activities



405,109



950,097

Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities:













Additions to unproved properties



(43,571)



(56,640)

Drilling and completion costs



(362,228)



(356,334)

Additions to other property and equipment



(9,035)



(1,580)

Proceeds from asset sales



418



11,522

Change in other assets



291



(2,348)

Net cash used in investing activities



(414,125)



(405,380)

Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities:













Repurchases of common stock



-



(84,966)

Repayment of senior notes



-



(141,733)

Borrowings on Credit Facility



1,950,000



2,291,800

Repayments on Credit Facility



(1,871,200)



(2,545,000)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests in Martica Holdings LLC



(42,899)



(37,481)

Employee tax withholding for settlement of equity-based compensation awards



(26,355)



(26,618)

Other



(530)



(719)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



9,016



(544,717)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



-



-

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



-



-

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ -



-

















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:













Cash paid during the period for interest

$ 63,512



48,043

Decrease in accounts payable and accrued liabilities for additions to property and equipment

$ (2,967)



(29,581)



The following table sets forth selected financial data for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2025 (in thousands):

































(Unaudited)















Three Months Ended

Amount of









June 30,

Increase

Percent





2024

2025

(Decrease)

Change

Revenue:























Natural gas sales

$ 374,568



688,753



314,185

84 % Natural gas liquids sales



489,191



480,757



(8,434)

(2) % Oil sales



63,458



33,700



(29,758)

(47) % Commodity derivative fair value gains (losses)



(5,585)



53,409



58,994

*

Marketing



49,418



33,743



(15,675)

(32) % Amortization of deferred revenue, VPP



6,739



6,298



(441)

(7) % Other revenue and income



865



833



(32)

(4) % Total revenue



978,654



1,297,493



318,839

33 % Operating expenses:























Lease operating



29,759



37,244



7,485

25 % Gathering and compression



222,139



236,830



14,691

7 % Processing



269,985



284,040



14,055

5 % Transportation



171,318



180,852



9,534

6 % Production and ad valorem taxes



41,933



34,830



(7,103)

(17) % Marketing



70,807



51,988



(18,819)

(27) % Exploration



643



648



5

1 % General and administrative (excluding equity-based compensation)



42,277



41,328



(949)

(2) % Equity-based compensation



17,151



15,855



(1,296)

(8) % Depletion, depreciation and amortization



188,633



187,589



(1,044)

(1) % Impairment of property and equipment



313



6,297



5,984

1,912 % Accretion of asset retirement obligations



780



942



162

21 % Contract termination and loss contingency



3,009



13,596



10,587

352 % Loss (gain) on sale of assets



(18)



546



564

*

Other operating expense



11



25



14

127 % Total operating expenses



1,058,740



1,092,610



33,870

3 % Operating income (loss)



(80,086)



204,883



284,969

*

Other earnings (expenses):























Interest expense, net



(32,681)



(19,954)



12,727

(39) % Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate



20,881



30,563



9,682

46 % Loss on early extinguishment of debt



-



(729)



(729)

*

Total other income (expense)



(11,800)



9,880



21,680

*

Income (loss) before income taxes



(91,886)



214,763



306,649

*

Income tax (expense) benefit



17,288



(48,190)



(65,478)

*

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) including noncontrolling

interests



(74,598)



166,573



241,171

*

Less: net income and comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling

interests



5,208



9,988



4,780

92 % Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Antero

Resources Corporation

$ (79,806)



156,585



236,391

*



























Adjusted EBITDAX

$ 151,402



379,464



228,062

151 %

* Not meaningful

The following table sets forth selected financial data for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2025:

































(Unaudited)















Three Months Ended

Amount of









June 30,

Increase

Percent





2024

2025

(Decrease)

Change

Production data (1) (2):























Natural gas (Bcf)



196



203



7

4 % C2 Ethane (MBbl)



7,811



6,924



(887)

(11) % C3+ NGLs (MBbl)



10,514



10,608



94

1 % Oil (MBbl)



952



672



(280)

(29) % Combined (Bcfe)



311



312



1

*

Daily combined production (MMcfe/d)



3,420



3,430



10

*

Average prices before effects of derivative settlements (3):























Natural gas (per Mcf)

$ 1.92



3.39



1.47

77 % C2 Ethane (per Bbl) (4)

$ 8.42



11.34



2.92

35 % C3+ NGLs (per Bbl)

$ 40.27



37.92



(2.35)

(6) % Oil (per Bbl)

$ 66.66



50.15



(16.51)

(25) % Weighted Average Combined (per Mcfe)

$ 2.98



3.85



0.87

29 % Average realized prices after effects of derivative settlements (3):























Natural gas (per Mcf)

$ 1.94



3.36



1.42

73 % C2 Ethane (per Bbl) (4)

$ 8.42



11.34



2.92

35 % C3+ NGLs (per Bbl)

$ 40.44



37.92



(2.52)

(6) % Oil (per Bbl)

$ 66.50



50.15



(16.35)

(25) % Weighted Average Combined (per Mcfe)

$ 3.00



3.83



0.83

28 % Average costs (per Mcfe):























Lease operating

$ 0.10



0.12



0.02

20 % Gathering and compression

$ 0.71



0.76



0.05

7 % Processing

$ 0.87



0.91



0.04

5 % Transportation

$ 0.55



0.58



0.03

5 % Production and ad valorem taxes

$ 0.13



0.11



(0.02)

(15) % Marketing expense, net

$ 0.07



0.06



(0.01)

(14) % General and administrative (excluding equity-based compensation)

$ 0.14



0.13



(0.01)

(7) % Depletion, depreciation, amortization and accretion

$ 0.61



0.60



(0.01)

(2) %

* Not meaningful (1) Production data excludes volumes related to VPP transaction. (2) Oil and NGLs production was converted at 6 Mcf per Bbl to calculate total Bcfe production and per Mcfe amounts. This ratio is an estimate of the equivalent energy content of the products and may not reflect their relative economic value. (3) Average sales prices shown in the table reflect both the before and after effects of the Company's settled commodity derivatives. The calculation of such after effects includes gains on settlements of commodity derivatives, which do not qualify for hedge accounting because the Company does not designate or document them as hedges for accounting purposes. Oil and NGLs production was converted at 6 Mcf per Bbl to calculate total Bcfe production and per Mcfe amounts. This ratio is an estimate of the equivalent energy content of the products and does not necessarily reflect their relative economic value. (4) The average realized price for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2025 includes $0.1 million and $0.5 million, respectively, of proceeds related to a take-or-pay contract. Excluding the effect of these proceeds, the average realized price for ethane before and after the effects of derivatives for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2025 would have been $8.41 per Bbl and $11.27 per Bbl, respectively.

SOURCE Antero Resources Corporation