Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 31.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der KI-Energiekollaps: Uran auf kritischem Kurs - und Foremost Clean Energy entflammt den Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B7S6 | ISIN: US30225T1025 | Ticker-Symbol: FG8
Tradegate
31.07.25 | 07:55
126,00 Euro
-3,67 % -4,80
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
126,95128,8511:20
126,95128,8511:20
PR Newswire
30.07.2025 22:15 Uhr
8 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Extra Space Storage Inc. Reports 2025 Second Quarter Results

SALT LAKE CITY, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) (the "Company"), a leading owner and operator of self-storage facilities in the United States and a constituent of the S&P 500, announced operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Highlights for the three months ended June 30, 2025:

  • Achieved net income attributable to common stockholders of $1.18 per diluted share, representing a 34.1% increase compared to the same period in the prior year.
  • Achieved funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders ("FFO") of $1.98 per diluted share. FFO, excluding adjustments ("Core FFO"), was $2.05 per diluted share, representing a (0.5%) decrease compared to the same period in the prior year.
  • Same-store revenue remained flat and same-store net operating income ("NOI") decreased by (3.1)% compared to the same period in the prior year.
  • Reported ending same-store occupancy of 94.6% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 94.0% as of June 30, 2024.
  • Acquired one operating store for a total cost of $12.1 million.
  • Acquired the interest of our joint venture partners in two separate partnerships for $326.4 million. The Company now wholly owns the 27 properties previously owned by these entities.
  • In conjunction with joint venture partners, acquired one store at completion of construction ("Certificate of Occupancy store" or "C of O store") and completed the development of one store for a total cost of approximately $24.2 million, of which the Company invested $16.9 million.
  • Originated $157.8 million in mortgage and mezzanine bridge loans and sold $7.0 million in mortgage bridge loans.
  • Added 93 stores (74 stores net) to the Company's third-party management platform. As of June 30, 2025, the Company managed 1,749 stores for third parties and 414 stores in unconsolidated joint ventures, for a total of 2,163 managed stores.
  • Paid a quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share.

Highlights for the six months ended June 30, 2025:

  • Achieved net income attributable to common stockholders of $2.45 per diluted share, representing a 30.3% increase compared to the same period in the prior year.
  • Achieved FFO of $3.91 per diluted share, and Core FFO of $4.05 per diluted share, representing a 0.7% increase compared to the same period in the prior year.
  • Increased same-store revenue by 0.1% and same-store NOI decreased by (2.2)% compared to the same period in the prior year.
  • Acquired 13 operating stores for a total cost of $165.9 million.
  • Acquired the interest of our joint venture partners in two separate partnerships for $326.4 million. The Company now wholly owns the 27 properties previously owned by these entities. Acquired six additional properties by exchanging ownership interest in 17 properties from an existing joint venture.
  • In conjunction with joint venture partners, acquired two operating stores, completed the development of two stores and acquired one C of O store for a total cost of approximately $62.5 million, of which the Company invested $41.4 million.
  • Originated $211.0 million in mortgage and mezzanine bridge loans and sold $34.7 million in mortgage bridge loans.
  • Added 206 stores (174 stores net) to the Company's third-party management platform.

Joe Margolis, CEO of the Company, stated: "We delivered solid second quarter results, driven by historically high occupancy, steady existing customer behavior and gradually improving new customer rates. We have been active on the external growth front, with significant third party management and bridge loan activity, as well as the buy out of our partners' interest in two joint ventures. Based on our year to date performance, and our current outlook, we have maintained our annual FFO and same-store guidance at the midpoints, while we continue to monitor gradually improving storage fundamentals."

FFO Per Share:

The following table (unaudited) outlines the Company's FFO and Core FFO for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. The table also provides a reconciliation to GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per diluted share for each period presented (amounts shown in thousands, except share and per share data):


For the Three Months Ended June 30,


For the Six Months Ended June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024




(per share)1




(per share)1




(per share)1




(per share)1

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 249,731


$ 1.18


$ 185,872


$ 0.88


$ 520,606


$ 2.45


$ 398,984


$ 1.88

Impact of the difference in weighted average number of shares - diluted2



(0.05)




(0.04)




(0.10)




(0.08)

Adjustments:
















Real estate depreciation

164,707


0.74


153,217


0.68


323,877


1.46


307,589


1.38

Amortization of intangibles

3,225


0.01


28,137


0.13


14,304


0.07


57,421


0.26

(Gain)/Loss on real estate assets held for sale and sold, net

864


-


54,659


0.25


(34,897)


(0.16)


54,659


0.25

Unconsolidated joint venture real estate depreciation and amortization

7,741


0.04


8,009


0.04


16,430


0.07


15,849


0.07

Income allocated to Operating Partnership and other noncontrolling interests

12,985


0.06


9,540


0.04


27,035


0.12


20,502


0.09

FFO

$ 439,253


$ 1.98


$ 439,434


$ 1.98


$ 867,355


$ 3.91


$ 855,004


$ 3.85

















Adjustments:
















Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on unsecured senior notes, net

11,770


0.05


10,853


0.05


23,083


0.10


21,558


0.10

Amortization of other intangibles related to the Life Storage Merger, net of tax benefit

3,917


0.02


7,438


0.03


8,448


0.04


14,878


0.07

CORE FFO

$ 454,940


$ 2.05


$ 457,725


$ 2.06


$ 898,886


$ 4.05


$ 891,440


$ 4.02

















Weighted average number of shares - diluted3

221,971,567




221,857,627




221,934,254




221,797,751





(1)

Per share amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.



(2)

The adjustment to account for the difference between the number of shares used to calculate earnings per share and the number of shares used to calculate FFO per share. Earnings per share is calculated using the two-class method, which uses a lower number of shares than the calculation for FFO per share and Core FFO per share, which are calculated assuming full redemption of all OP units as described in note (3).



(3)

Extra Space Storage LP (the "Operating Partnership") has outstanding preferred and common Operating Partnership units ("OP units"). These OP units can be redeemed for cash or, at the Company's election, shares of the Company's common stock. Redemption of all OP units for common stock has been assumed for purposes of calculating the weighted average number of shares - diluted, as presented above. The computation of weighted average number of shares - diluted, for FFO per share and Core FFO per share also includes the effect of share-based compensation plans.

Operating Results and Same-Store Performance:

The following table (unaudited) outlines the Company's same-store performance for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (amounts shown in thousands, except store count data)1:


For the Three Months Ended June 30,


Percent


For the Six Months Ended June 30,


Percent


2025


2024


Change


2025


2024


Change

Same-store property revenues2












Net rental income

$ 640,422


$ 639,094


0.2 %


$ 1,276,284


$ 1,270,499


0.5 %

Other income

25,141


26,681


(5.8) %


49,095


52,914


(7.2) %

Total same-store revenues

$ 665,563


$ 665,775


0.0 %


$ 1,325,379


$ 1,323,413


0.1 %













Same-store operating expenses2












Payroll and benefits

$ 40,985


$ 39,968


2.5 %


$ 81,213


$ 81,130


0.1 %

Marketing

17,146


16,946


1.2 %


31,086


32,874


(5.4) %

Office expense3

20,553


20,250


1.5 %


40,859


41,126


(0.6) %

Property operating expense4

15,792


15,335


3.0 %


35,341


34,480


2.5 %

Repairs and maintenance

13,047


12,426


5.0 %


28,243


27,008


4.6 %

Property taxes

75,881


63,661


19.2 %


151,350


128,849


17.5 %

Insurance

7,968


7,667


3.9 %


15,732


15,514


1.4 %

Total same-store operating expenses

$ 191,372


$ 176,253


8.6 %


$ 383,824


$ 360,981


6.3 %













Same-store net operating income2

$ 474,191


$ 489,522


(3.1) %


$ 941,555


$ 962,432


(2.2) %













Same-store square foot occupancy as of quarter end

94.6 %


94.0 %




94.6 %


94.0 %















Average same-store square foot occupancy

94.2 %


93.6 %




93.8 %


92.8 %















Properties included in same-store5

1,829


1,829




1,829


1,829





(1)

A reconciliation of net income to same-store net operating income is provided later in this release, entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Total Same-Store Net Operating Income."

(2)

Same-store revenues, operating expenses and net operating income do not include tenant reinsurance revenue or expense.

(3)

Includes general office expenses, computer, bank fees, and credit card merchant fees.

(4)

Includes utilities and miscellaneous other store expenses.

(5)

On January 1, 2025, the Company updated the property count of the same-store pool from 1,071 to 1,829 stores.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 property taxes increased over the same period of the prior year as a result of increases primarily in California, Georgia, Illinois and Texas. The majority of these increases relate to reassessments at stores purchased as part of the Life Storage merger.

Details related to the same-store performance of stores by metropolitan statistical area ("MSA") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 are provided in the supplemental financial information published on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com/.

Investment and Property Management Activity:

The following table (unaudited) outlines the Company's acquisitions and developments that are closed, completed or under agreement (dollars in thousands).



Closed/Completed
through
June 30, 2025


Closed/Completed
Subsequent to
June 30, 2025


Scheduled to Still Close/Complete
in 2025


Total 2025


To Close/Complete
in 2026

Wholly-Owned Investment 1


Stores


Price


Stores


Price


Stores


Price


Stores


Price


Stores


Price

Operating Stores2


13


$ 165,908


-


$ -


-


$ -


13


$ 165,908


-


$ -

C of O and Development Stores1


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-

Buyout of JV Partners' Interest in Operating Stores


27


326,400


-


-


-


-


27


326,400


-


-

EXR Investment in Wholly-Owned Stores


40


492,308


-


-


-


-


40


492,308


-


-






















Joint Venture Investment 1





















EXR Investment in JV Acquisition of Operating Stores


2


12,385


-


-


-


-


2


12,385


-


-

EXR Investment in JV Development and C of O


3


29,031


-


-


2


30,114


5


59,145


2


26,634

EXR Investment in Joint Ventures


5


41,416


-


-


2


30,114


7


71,530


2


26,634

Total EXR Investment


45


$ 533,724


-


$ -


2


$ 30,114


47


$ 563,838


2


$ 26,634



(1)

The locations of C of O and development stores and joint venture ownership interest details are included in the supplemental financial information published on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com/.

(2)

Includes the buyout of a partner's interest in one existing consolidated joint venture in the six months ended June 30, 2025.

The projected developments and acquisitions under agreement described above are subject to customary closing conditions and no assurance can be provided that these developments and acquisitions will be completed on the terms described, or at all.

Other Investment Activity:

During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company acquired joint venture partners' interest in two separate partnerships for $326.4 million. The Company now wholly owns the 27 properties previously owned by these entities.

In April 2025, SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. completed an initial public offering and the Company was repaid its $200.0 million convertible preferred stock investment in SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. which had a dividend rate of 7.0% per annum.

Property Sales:

During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company sold one operating property resulting in a net loss of $0.9 million.

Bridge Loans:

During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company originated $157.8 million in bridge loans and sold one bridge loan for $7.0 million. Outstanding balances of the Company's bridge loans were approximately $1.5 billion at the end of the quarter. The Company has an additional $172.7 million in bridge loans that have closed subsequent to quarter end or are under agreement to close in 2025 and 2026. Additional details related to the Company's loan activity and balances held are included in the supplemental financial information published on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com/.

Property Management:

As of June 30, 2025, the Company managed 1,749 stores for third-party owners and 414 stores owned in unconsolidated joint ventures, for a total of 2,163 stores under management. The Company is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

Balance Sheet:

During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company did not issue any shares on its ATM program, and as of June 30, 2025, the Company had $800.0 million available for issuance.

During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 68,585 shares of common stock for $8.6 million at an average price of $125.60 per share using its stock repurchase program, and as of June 30, 2025, the Company had authorization to purchase up to $491.4 million under the program.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company's commercial paper program had total capacity of $1.0 billion, with $700.0 million in outstanding issuances.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company's percentage of fixed-rate debt to total debt was 77.6%. Net of the impact of variable rate receivables, the effective fixed-rate debt to total debt was 89.0%. The weighted average interest rates of the Company's fixed and variable-rate debt were 4.2% and 5.3%, respectively. The combined weighted average interest rate was 4.4% with a weighted average maturity of approximately 4.3 years.

Dividends:

On June 30, 2025, the Company paid a second quarter common stock dividend of $1.62 per share to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 16, 2025.

Outlook:

The following table outlines the Company's current and prior quarter Core FFO estimates and assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2025 1.


Ranges for 2025

Annual Assumptions


Ranges for 2025

Annual Assumptions


Notes


(July 30, 2025)


(April 29, 2025)




Low


High


Low


High



Core FFO

$8.05


$8.25


$8.00


$8.30



Dilution per share from C of O and value add acquisitions

$0.20


$0.20


$0.22


$0.22



Same-store revenue growth

(0.50) %


1.00 %


(0.75) %


1.25 %


Same-store pool of 1,829 stores

Same-store expense growth

4.00 %


5.00 %


3.75 %


5.25 %


Same-store pool of 1,829 stores

Same-store NOI growth

(2.75) %


0.00 %


(3.00) %


0.25 %


Same-store pool of 1,829 stores











Weighted average one-month SOFR

4.25 %


4.25 %


4.05 %


4.05 %













Net tenant reinsurance income

$277,000,000


$280,000,000


$269,000,000


$272,000,000



Management fees and other income

$125,500,000


$126,500,000


$125,000,000


$126,500,000



Interest income

$159,500,000


$161,000,000


$152,000,000


$153,500,000


Includes interest from bridge loans and dividends from NexPoint preferred investment

General and administrative expenses

$186,000,000


$188,000,000


$186,000,000


$188,000,000


Includes non-cash compensation

Average monthly cash balance

$75,000,000


$75,000,000


$40,000,000


$40,000,000



Equity in earnings of real estate ventures

$70,500,000


$71,500,000


$72,000,000


$73,000,000


1) Includes the impact of the repayment of SmartStop preferred investment.

2) Adjusted for JV buyouts with NOI now included in non-same store properties

Interest expense

$582,000,000


$586,000,000


$573,000,000


$578,000,000


Excludes non-cash interest expense shown below.

Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on unsecured senior notes, net

$46,000,000


$47,000,000


$46,000,000


$47,000,000


Amortization of debt mark-to-market; excluded from Core FFO

Income Tax Expense

$41,000,000


$42,000,000


$38,000,000


$39,000,000


Taxes associated with the Company's taxable REIT subsidiary

Acquisitions

$600,000,000


$600,000,000


$600,000,000


$600,000,000


Includes wholly-owned acquisitions and the Company's investment in joint ventures

Bridge loans outstanding

$1,475,000,000


$1,475,000,000


$1,450,000,000


$1,450,000,000


Represents the Company's average retained loan balances for the year

Weighted average share count

222,200,000


222,200,000


222,200,000


222,200,000


Assumes redemption of all OP units for common stock



(1)

A reconciliation of net income outlook to same-store net operating income outlook is provided later in this release entitled "Reconciliation of Estimated GAAP Net Income to Estimated Same-Store Net Operating Income." The reconciliation includes details related to same-store revenue and same-store expense outlooks. A reconciliation of net income per share outlook to funds from operations per share outlook is provided later in this release entitled "Reconciliation of the Range of Estimated GAAP Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share to Estimated Fully Diluted FFO Per Share."

FFO estimates for the year are fully diluted for an estimated average number of shares and OP units outstanding during the year. The Company's estimates are forward-looking and based on management's view of current and future market conditions. The Company's actual results may differ materially from these estimates.

Supplemental Financial Information:

Supplemental unaudited financial information regarding the Company's performance can be found on the Company's website at www.extraspace.com. Under the "Company Info" navigation menu on the home page, click on "Investor Relations," then under the "Financials" navigation menu click on "Quarterly Results." This supplemental information provides additional detail on items that include store occupancy and financial performance by portfolio and market, debt maturity schedules and performance of lease-up assets.

Conference Call:

The Company will host a conference call at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 31, 2025, to discuss its financial results. Telephone participants may avoid any delays in joining the conference call by pre-registering for the call using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN:https://emportal.ink/3DPDVBn

A live webcast of the call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com. To listen to the live webcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

A replay of the call will be available for 30 days on the investor relations section of the Company's website beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 31, 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain information set forth in this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the benefits of store acquisitions, developments, market conditions, our outlook and estimates for the year and other statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, the competitive landscape, the impact of broader economic trends on the storage industry, our plans or intentions relating to acquisitions and developments, and other information that is not historical information. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "estimates," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," or "intends," or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy. We may also make additional forward-looking statements from time to time. All such subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, by us or on our behalf, are also expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in or contemplated by this release. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the risks referenced in the "Risk Factors" section included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such factors include, but are not limited to:

  • adverse changes in general economic conditions, the real estate industry and the markets in which we operate;
  • potential liability for uninsured losses and environmental contamination;
  • our ability to recover losses under our insurance policies;
  • the impact of the regulatory environment as well as national, state and local laws and regulations, including, without limitation, those governing real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), tenant reinsurance and other aspects of our business, which could adversely affect our results;
  • the effect of competition from new and existing stores or other storage alternatives, including increased or unanticipated competition for our properties, which could cause rents and occupancy rates to decline;
  • failure to close pending acquisitions and developments on expected terms, or at all;
  • risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions and development of properties, including increased development costs due to additional regulatory requirements related to climate change and other factors;
  • reductions in asset valuations and related impairment charges;
  • our reliance on information technologies, which are vulnerable to, among other things, attack from computer viruses and malware, hacking, cyberattacks and other unauthorized access or misuse, any of which could adversely affect our business and results;
  • impacts from any outbreak of highly infectious or contagious diseases, including reduced demand for self-storage space and ancillary products and services such as tenant reinsurance, and potential decreases in occupancy and rental rates and staffing levels, which could adversely affect our results;
  • economic uncertainty due to the impact of natural disasters, war or terrorism, which could adversely affect our business plan;
  • our lack of sole decision-making authority with respect to our joint venture investments;
  • disruptions in credit and financial markets and resulting difficulties in raising capital or obtaining credit at reasonable rates or at all, which could impede our ability to grow;
  • availability of financing and capital, the levels of debt that we maintain and our credit ratings;
  • changes in global financial markets and increases in interest rates;
  • the effect of recent or future changes to U.S. tax laws; and
  • the failure to maintain our REIT status for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them, but there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will result or be achieved. All forward-looking statements apply only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Definition of FFO:

FFO provides relevant and meaningful information about the Company's operating performance that is necessary, along with net income and cash flows, for an understanding of the Company's operating results. The Company believes FFO is a meaningful disclosure as a supplement to net income. Net income assumes that the values of real estate assets diminish predictably over time as reflected through depreciation and amortization expenses. The values of real estate assets fluctuate due to market conditions and the Company believes FFO more accurately reflects the value of the Company's real estate assets. FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("NAREIT") as net income computed in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), excluding gains or losses on sales of operating stores and impairment write downs of depreciable real estate assets, plus depreciation and amortization related to real estate and after adjustments to record unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures on the same basis. The Company believes that to further understand the Company's performance, FFO should be considered along with the reported net income and cash flows in accordance with GAAP, as presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements. FFO should not be considered a replacement of net income computed in accordance with GAAP.

For informational purposes, the Company also presents Core FFO. Core FFO excludes revenues and expenses not core to our operations and transaction costs. It also includes certain costs associated with the Life Storage Merger including non-cash interest related to the amortization of discount on unsecured senior notes and amortization of other intangibles, net of tax benefit. Although the Company's calculation of Core FFO differs from NAREIT's definition of FFO and may not be comparable to that of other REITs and real estate companies, the Company believes it provides a meaningful supplemental measure of operating performance. The Company believes that by excluding revenues and expenses not core to our operations and non-cash interest charges, stockholders and potential investors are presented with an indicator of our operating performance that more closely achieves the objectives of the real estate industry in presenting FFO. Core FFO by the Company should not be considered a replacement of the NAREIT definition of FFO. The computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs or real estate companies that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indication of the Company's performance, as an alternative to net cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or as an indicator of the Company's ability to make cash distributions.

Definition of Same-Store:

The Company's same-store pool for the periods presented consists of 1,829 stores that are wholly-owned and operated and that were stabilized by the first day of the earliest calendar year presented. The Company considers a store to be stabilized once it has been open for three years or has sustained average square foot occupancy of 80.0% or more for one calendar year. The Company believes that by providing same-store results from a stabilized pool of stores, with accompanying operating metrics including, but not limited to occupancy, rental revenue (growth), operating expenses (growth), net operating income (growth), etc., stockholders and potential investors are able to evaluate operating performance without the effects of non-stabilized occupancy levels, rent levels, expense levels, acquisitions or completed developments. Same-store results should not be used as a basis for future same-store performance or for the performance of the Company's stores as a whole. No modification has been made to the same-store pool to include any assets acquired from Life Storage.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.:

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2025, the Company owned and/or operated 4,179 self-storage stores in 43 states and Washington, D.C. The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.9 million units and approximately 321.5 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space brand. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. It is the largest operator of self-storage properties in the United States.

Extra Space Storage Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share data)



June 30, 2025


December 31, 2024


(Unaudited)



Assets:




Real estate assets, net

$ 25,099,810


$ 24,587,627

Real estate assets - operating lease right-of-use assets

720,357


689,803

Investments in unconsolidated real estate entities

1,088,983


1,332,338

Investments in debt securities and notes receivable

1,849,068


1,550,950

Cash and cash equivalents

125,045


138,222

Other assets, net

484,748


548,986

Total assets

$ 29,368,011


$ 28,847,926

Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests and Equity:




Secured notes payable, net

$ 1,126,237


$ 1,010,541

Unsecured term loans, net

1,948,801


2,192,507

Unsecured senior notes, net

8,618,943


7,756,968

Revolving lines of credit and commercial paper

1,211,000


1,362,000

Operating lease liabilities

742,847


705,845

Cash distributions in unconsolidated real estate ventures

76,827


75,319

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

438,062


346,519

Other liabilities

528,205


538,865

Total liabilities

14,690,922


13,988,564

Commitments and contingencies




Noncontrolling Interests and Equity:




Extra Space Storage Inc. stockholders' equity:




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding

-


-

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 212,252,547 and 211,995,510 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

2,123


2,120

Additional paid-in capital

14,860,946


14,831,946

Accumulated other comprehensive income

3,203


12,806

Accumulated deficit

(1,075,430)


(899,337)

Total Extra Space Storage Inc. stockholders' equity

13,790,842


13,947,535

Noncontrolling interest represented by Preferred Operating Partnership units

53,827


76,092

Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership, net and other noncontrolling interests

832,420


835,735

Total noncontrolling interests and equity

14,677,089


14,859,362

Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests and equity

$ 29,368,011


$ 28,847,926

Consolidated Statement of Operations for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
(In thousands, except share and per share data) - Unaudited



For the Three Months Ended
June 30,


For the Six Months Ended
June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Revenues:








Property rental

$ 721,004


$ 697,100


$ 1,425,384


$ 1,385,144

Tenant reinsurance

88,572


83,705


173,284


165,052

Management fees and other income

32,042


29,858


62,947


60,006

Total revenues

841,618


810,663


1,661,615


1,610,202

Expenses:








Property operations

227,621


196,902


451,203


401,420

Tenant reinsurance

16,945


19,631


34,061


38,136

General and administrative

44,952


39,901


90,926


83,623

Depreciation and amortization

177,266


194,809


357,622


391,775

Total expenses

466,784


451,243


933,812


914,954

Gain (loss) on real estate assets held for sale and sold, net

(864)


(54,659)


34,897


(54,659)

Income from operations

373,970


304,761


762,700


640,589

Interest expense

(146,128)


(137,133)


(288,527)


(270,020)

Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on unsecured senior notes, net

(11,770)


(10,853)


(23,083)


(21,558)

Interest income

41,998


31,226


80,965


54,799

Income before equity in earnings and dividend income from unconsolidated real estate entities and income tax expense

258,070


188,001


532,055


403,810

Equity in earnings and dividend income from unconsolidated real estate entities

16,284


17,255


36,215


32,262

Income tax expense

(11,638)


(9,844)


(20,629)


(16,586)

Net income

262,716


195,412


547,641


419,486

Net income allocated to Preferred Operating Partnership noncontrolling interests

(723)


(1,933)


(1,447)


(4,141)

Net income allocated to Operating Partnership and other noncontrolling interests

(12,262)


(7,607)


(25,588)


(16,361)

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 249,731


$ 185,872


$ 520,606


$ 398,984

Earnings per common share








Basic

$ 1.18


$ 0.88


$ 2.45


$ 1.88

Diluted

$ 1.18


$ 0.88


$ 2.45


$ 1.88

Weighted average number of shares








Basic

211,940,903


211,584,155


211,895,586


211,433,877

Diluted

211,940,903


211,587,105


211,895,586


220,114,016

Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 1.62


$ 1.62


$ 3.24


$ 3.24

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Total Same-Store Net Operating Income - for the Three and Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025 and 2024 (In thousands) - Unaudited



For the Three Months Ended
June 30,


For the Six Months Ended
June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Net Income

$ 262,716


$ 195,412


$ 547,641


$ 419,486

Adjusted to exclude:








(Gain) loss on real estate assets held for sale and sold, net

864


54,659


(34,897)


54,659

Equity in earnings and dividend income from unconsolidated real estate entities

(16,284)


(17,255)


(36,215)


(32,262)

Interest expense

146,128


137,133


288,527


270,020

Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on unsecured senior notes, net

11,770


10,853


23,083


21,558

Depreciation and amortization

177,266


194,809


357,622


391,775

Income tax expense

11,638


9,844


20,629


16,586

General and administrative

44,952


39,901


90,926


83,623

Management fees, other income and interest income

(74,040)


(61,084)


(143,912)


(114,805)

Net tenant insurance

(71,627)


(64,074)


(139,223)


(126,916)

Non same-store rental revenue

(55,441)


(31,325)


(100,005)


(61,731)

Non same-store operating expense

36,249


20,649


67,379


40,439

Total same-store net operating income

$ 474,191


$ 489,522


$ 941,555


$ 962,432









Same-store rental revenues

665,563


665,775


1,325,379


1,323,413

Same-store operating expenses

191,372


176,253


383,824


360,981

Same-store net operating income

$ 474,191


$ 489,522


$ 941,555


$ 962,432

Reconciliation of the Range of Estimated GAAP Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share to Estimated Fully Diluted FFO Per
Share - for the Year Ending December 31, 2025 - Unaudited




For the Year Ending December 31, 2025



Low End


High End

Net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share


$ 4.49


$ 4.69

Income allocated to noncontrolling interest - Preferred Operating Partnership and Operating Partnership


0.24


0.24

Net income attributable to common stockholders for diluted computations


4.73


4.93






Adjustments:





Real estate depreciation


2.85


2.85

Amortization of intangibles


0.20


0.20

Unconsolidated joint venture real estate depreciation and amortization


0.15


0.15

Gain on real estate transactions


(0.16)


(0.16)

Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders


7.77


7.97






Adjustments:





Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on unsecured senior notes, net


0.21


0.21

Amortization of other intangibles related to the Life Storage Merger, net of tax benefit


0.07


0.07

Core funds from operations attributable to common stockholders


$ 8.05


$ 8.25

Reconciliation of Estimated GAAP Net Income to Estimated Same-Store Net Operating Income - for the Year Ending December 31, 2025 (In thousands) - Unaudited



For the Year Ending December 31, 2025


Low


High





Net Income

$ 1,030,900


$ 1,093,400

Adjusted to exclude:




Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures

(70,500)


(71,500)

Interest expense

586,000


582,000

Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on unsecured senior notes, net

47,000


46,000

Depreciation and amortization

714,600


714,600

Income tax expense

42,000


41,000

General and administrative

188,000


186,000

Management fees and other income

(125,500)


(126,500)

Interest income

(159,500)


(161,000)

Net tenant reinsurance income

(277,000)


(280,000)

Non same-store rental revenues

(225,000)


(225,000)

Non same-store operating expenses

129,000


129,000

Total same-store net operating income 1

$ 1,880,000


$ 1,928,000





Same-store rental revenues1

2,652,000


2,692,000

Same-store operating expenses1

772,000


764,000

Total same-store net operating income 1

$ 1,880,000


$ 1,928,000



(1)

Estimated same-store rental revenues, operating expenses and net operating income are for the Company's 2025 same-store pool of 1,829 stores.

SOURCE Extra Space Storage Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.