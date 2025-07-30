First US Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Quarter Highlights:

First US Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSB) (the "Company"), the parent company of First US Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $0.2 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 ("2Q2025"), compared to $1.8 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 ("1Q2025") and $2.1 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 ("2Q2024"). For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net income totaled $1.9 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to $4.2 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in net income in both 2Q2025 and the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the previous periods, resulted primarily from an increase in the Company's provision for credit losses on loans and leases.

The table below summarizes selected financial data for each of the periods presented.





Quarter Ended



Six Months Ended





2025



2024



2025



2024





June

30,



March

31,



December

31,



September

30,



June

30,



June

30,



June

30,

Results of Operations:

(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Interest income

$ 14,854



$ 14,018



$ 14,420



$ 15,017



$ 14,546



$ 28,872



$ 28,823

Interest expense



5,378





5,121





5,672





5,832





5,370





10,499





10,607

Net interest income



9,476





8,897





8,748





9,185





9,176





18,373





18,216

Provision for credit losses



2,717





528



470



152





-





3,245





-

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



6,759





8,369





8,278





9,033





9,176





15,128





18,216

Non-interest income



849





875





982





901





835





1,724





1,700

Non-interest expense



7,444





6,918





6,947





6,990





7,272





14,362





14,419

Income before income taxes



164





2,326





2,313





2,944





2,739





2,490





5,497

Provision for income taxes



9





554





599





722





612





563





1,263

Net income

$ 155



$ 1,772



$ 1,714



$ 2,222



$ 2,127



$ 1,927



$ 4,234

Per Share Data:









































Basic net income per share

$ 0.03



$ 0.30



$ 0.30



$ 0.38



$ 0.36



$ 0.33



$ 0.72

Diluted net income per share

$ 0.03



$ 0.29



$ 0.29



$ 0.36



$ 0.34



$ 0.32



$ 0.68

Dividends declared

$ 0.07



$ 0.07



$ 0.07



$ 0.05



$ 0.05



$ 0.14



$ 0.10

Key Measures (Period End):









































Total assets

$ 1,143,379



$ 1,126,967



$ 1,101,086



$ 1,100,235



$ 1,083,313













Tangible assets (1)



1,135,932





1,119,502





1,093,602





1,092,733





1,075,781













Total loans



871,431





848,335





823,039





803,308





819,126













Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans and

leases



11,388





10,405





10,184





10,116





10,227













Investment securities, net



157,137





161,946





168,570





145,044





144,876













Total deposits



986,846





961,952





972,557





981,149





954,455













Short-term borrowings



35,000





45,000





10,000





-





15,000













Long-term borrowings



10,909





10,890





10,872





10,854





10,836













Total shareholders' equity



101,892





101,231





98,624





98,491





93,836













Tangible common equity (1)



94,445





93,766





91,140





90,989





86,304













Book value per common share



17.70





17.64





17.31





17.23





16.34













Tangible book value per common share (1)



16.41





16.34





16.00





15.92





15.03













Key Ratios:









































Return on average assets (annualized)



0.06 %



0.66 %



0.63 %



0.82 %



0.80 %



0.35 %



0.80 % Return on average common equity (annualized)



0.61 %



7.21 %



6.92 %



9.21 %



9.23 %



3.86 %



9.24 % Return on average tangible common equity

(annualized) (1)



0.66 %



7.79 %



7.49 %



9.99 %



10.05 %



4.17 %



10.06 % Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to average assets

(annualized) (1)



1.03 %



1.06 %



1.02 %



1.14 %



1.03 %



1.05 %



1.04 % Net interest margin



3.59 %



3.53 %



3.41 %



3.60 %



3.69 %



3.56 %



3.67 % Efficiency ratio (2)



72.1 %



70.8 %



71.4 %



69.3 %



72.6 %



71.5 %



72.4 % Total loans to deposits



88.3 %



88.2 %



84.6 %



81.9 %



85.8 %











Total loans to assets



76.2 %



75.3 %



74.7 %



73.0 %



75.6 %











Common equity to total assets



8.91 %



8.98 %



8.96 %



8.95 %



8.66 %











Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)



8.31 %



8.38 %



8.33 %



8.33 %



8.02 %











Tier 1 leverage ratio (3)



9.23 %



9.55 %



9.50 %



9.49 %



9.46 %











ACL on loans and leases as % of total loans



1.31 %



1.23 %



1.24 %



1.26 %



1.25 %











Nonperforming assets as % of total assets



0.33 %



0.44 %



0.50 %



0.60 %



0.27 %











Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans



0.79 %



0.13 %



0.24 %



0.12 %



0.10 %



0.47 %



0.10 %



(1) Refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations beginning on page 10. (2) Efficiency ratio = non-interest expense / (net interest income + non-interest income) (3) First US Bank Tier 1 leverage ratio



CEO Commentary

"During the second quarter, we recorded a significant provision for credit losses associated with growth in indirect consumer lending, combined with an uptick in net charge-offs in the category, as well as the application of additional reserves on two individually evaluated commercial loans," stated James F. House, President and CEO of the Company. "While the additional provisioning had a pronounced impact on earnings for both the quarter and year-to-date period, we are encouraged by increases in both net interest margin and total loans during the quarter. Net interest margin expanded by six basis points compared to the previous quarter, and total loans grew by 2.7% during the quarter, bringing year-to-date loan growth to 5.9%. Our pre-tax pre-provision net revenue also increased by 0.9% compared to 1Q2025 and by 5.2% compared to 2Q2024," continued Mr. House. "All of these measures help build a solid base for the future."

Financial Results

Loans and Leases - The table below summarizes loan balances by portfolio category as of the end of each of the most recent five quarters.





Quarter Ended



2025

2024



June

30,

March

31,

December

31,

September

30,

June

30,



(Dollars in Thousands)



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Real estate loans:



















Construction, land development and other land loans

$48,101

$58,572

$65,537

$53,098

$72,183 Secured by 1-4 family residential properties

67,587

68,523

69,999

70,067

70,272 Secured by multi-family residential properties

118,807

106,374

101,057

100,627

97,527 Secured by non-residential commercial real estate

215,035

214,065

227,751

224,611

218,386 Commercial and industrial loans ("C&I")

40,986

45,166

44,238

44,872

46,249 Consumer loans:



















Direct

4,836

4,610

4,774

5,018

5,272 Indirect

376,079

351,025

309,683

305,015

309,237 Total loans and leases held for investment

$871,431

$848,335

$823,039

$803,308

$819,126 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

11,388

10,405

10,184

10,116

10,227 Net loans and leases held for investment

$860,043

$837,930

$812,855

$793,192

$808,899

Total loans increased by $23.1 million in 2Q2025, driven primarily by growth of $25.1 million in consumer indirect loans during the quarter. The indirect lending platform focuses on recreational and equipment consumer lending on the higher end of the credit spectrum. Collateral financed in the indirect portfolio primarily includes boats, recreational vehicles, campers, horse trailers and cargo trailers. The weighted average credit score of new indirect loans financed during the six months ended June 30, 2025 was 798, while the weighted average credit score for the entire portfolio was 781. In addition to the indirect portfolio, the Company also grew its multi-family residential real estate loan category by $12.4 million in 2Q2025. Loan growth during 2Q2025 was partially offset by reductions primarily in the construction and C&I categories. Total loan volume averaged $857.7 million during 2Q2025 compared to $824.5 million during 1Q2025 and $819.6 million during 2Q2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, average loan balances increased by $20.4 million, or 2.5%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Net Interest Income and Margin - Net interest income in 2Q2025 increased by $0.6 million, or 6.5%, compared to 1Q2025 and increased by $0.3 million, or 3.3%, compared to 2Q2024. Net interest margin was 3.59% for 2Q2025 compared to 3.53% for 1Q2025 and 3.69% for 2Q2024. The increase in net interest margin compared to the prior quarter resulted from increased average loan volume, as well as increases in yields on loans and investments. The decrease in net interest margin compared to 2Q2024 resulted primarily from yield reductions on loans that occurred following the reduction of the Federal Funds rate during the latter part of 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net interest margin was 3.56% compared to 3.67% for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Provision for Credit Losses - During 2Q2025, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.7 million, bringing the total provision for credit losses to $3.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. No provision for credit losses was recorded in 2Q2024 or for the six months ended June 30, 2024. In both 2Q2025 and the six months ended June 30, 2025, the provision for credit losses resulted primarily from significant growth in the consumer indirect category, combined with an increase in net charge-offs in the category, as well as from additional reserves on two individually evaluated commercial loans. For 2Q2025, $1.4 million of the provision was associated with the indirect consumer portfolio, while $0.9 million was associated with specific reserves added for the two individually evaluated loans, with the remaining $0.4 million associated with various factors, including changes in economic forecasting data and increases in the allowance for unfunded commitments. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, $2.3 million of the provision was associated with the indirect consumer portfolio, while $0.9 million was associated with specific reserves added for the two individually evaluated loans. As of June 30, 2025, the Company's allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans and leases as a percentage of total loans was 1.31%, compared to 1.24% as of December 31, 2024.

Pre-tax Pre-provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") - PPNR totaled $2.9 million in both 2Q2025 and 1Q2025, compared to $2.7 million in 2Q2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, PPNR totaled $5.7 million compared to $5.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. As a percentage of average assets, PPNR totaled 1.03% in 2Q2025 compared to 1.06% in 1Q2025 and 1.03% in 2Q2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, PPNR as a percentage of average assets was 1.05% compared to 1.04% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation of PPNR beginning on page 11.

Deposits -Total deposits increased by $24.9 million, or 2.6%, during 2Q2025, due primarily to increases in interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, as well as the addition of brokered certificates of deposit obtained to assist in the management of deposit costs. Core deposits, which exclude time deposits of $250 thousand or more and all wholesale brokered deposits, totaled $816.1 million, or 82.7% of total deposits, as of June 30, 2025, compared to $837.7 million, or 86.1% of total deposits, as of December 31, 2024.

Short-term Borrowings - As of June 30, 2025, the Company had $35.0 million in short-term borrowings outstanding compared to $10.0 million outstanding as of December 31, 2024. The short-term borrowings were held as part of the Company's efforts to maintain on-balance sheet liquidity levels while repricing deposits at lower rates. As of both June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, all outstanding short-term borrowings had remaining maturities of less than 30 days. The amount outstanding as of June 30, 2025 included $20.0 million borrowed from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta ("FHLB") and $15.0 million borrowed from the Federal Reserve Bank's ("FRB") discount window. As of December 31, 2024, all short-term borrowings outstanding were borrowed exclusively from the FHLB.

Deployment of Funds - As of June 30, 2025, the Company held cash, federal funds sold and securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements totaling $58.8 million, or 5.1% of total assets, compared to $52.9 million, or 4.8% of total assets, as of December 31, 2024. Investment securities, including both the available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios, totaled $157.1 million as of June 30, 2025 compared to $168.6 million as of December 31, 2024. As of June 30, 2025, the expected average life of securities in the investment portfolio was 3.7 years compared to 3.6 years as of December 31, 2024.

Asset Quality - Nonperforming assets, including loans in non-accrual status and other real estate owned, totaled $3.7 million as of June 30, 2025 compared to $5.5 million as of December 31, 2024. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets totaled 0.33% as of June 30, 2025 compared to 0.50% as of December 31, 2024. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans totaled 0.79% during 2Q2025 compared to 0.13% during 1Q2025 and 0.10% during 2Q2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans totaled 0.47% compared to 0.10% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in net charge-offs in both 2Q2025 and the six months ended June 30, 2025 was due to a partial charge-off of one individually evaluated commercial loan of $1.2 million during 2Q2025, as well as an increase in charge-offs associated with the indirect portfolio. During 2Q2025, net charge-offs associated with the indirect portfolio totaled $0.6 million compared to $0.3 million in both 1Q2025 and 2Q2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net charge-offs associated with the indirect portfolio totaled $0.9 million, compared to $0.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Non-interest Income - Non-interest income remained relatively consistent, totaling $0.8 million in 2Q2025 compared to $0.9 million in 1Q2025 and $0.8 million in 2Q2024. For both six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, non-interest income totaled $1.7 million.

Non-interest Expense - Non-interest expense totaled $7.4 million in 2Q2025, compared to $6.9 million in 1Q2025 and $7.3 million in 2Q2024. The expense increase comparing 2Q2025 to 1Q2025 resulted primarily from increases in salaries and benefits and fees for professional services. For both six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, non-interest expense totaled $14.4 million.

Shareholders' Equity - As of June 30, 2025, shareholders' equity totaled $101.9 million, or 8.91% of total assets, compared to $98.6 million, or 8.96% of total assets, as of December 31, 2024. The increase in shareholders' equity during the six months ended June 30, 2025 resulted primarily from earnings, net of dividends paid and repurchases of shares of the Company's common stock. In addition, shareholders' equity was positively impacted during the period by reductions in the Company's accumulated other comprehensive loss resulting from changes in market interest rates, as well as the maturity of lower yielding investment securities. The Company's ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.31% as of June 30, 2025 compared to 8.33% as of December 31, 2024.

Cash Dividend - In 2Q2025, the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.07 per share on its common stock, consistent with the dividend paid in 1Q2025. The Company's cash dividend was increased in 4Q2024 compared to a dividend declared of $0.05 per share in each of the first three quarters of 2024.

Share Repurchases - The Company did not repurchase shares of its common stock during 2Q2025. During 1Q2025, the Company completed the repurchase of 40,000 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $13.38 per share. The repurchases were completed under the Company's previously announced share repurchase program. As of June 30, 2025, 872,813 shares remained available for repurchase under the program.

Regulatory Capital - During 2Q2025, the Bank continued to maintain capital ratios at higher levels than required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution under applicable banking regulations. As of June 30, 2025, the Bank's common equity Tier 1 capital and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios were each 10.70%, its total capital ratio was 11.93%, and its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.23%.

Liquidity - As of June 30, 2025, the Company continued to maintain funding capacity sufficient to provide adequate liquidity for loan growth, capital expenditures and ongoing operations. The Company benefits from a strong core deposit base, a liquid investment securities portfolio and access to funding from a variety of sources, including federal funds lines with other banking institutions, FHLB advances, the FRB's discount window, and brokered deposits. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section for additional discussion of measures of the Company's liquidity.

Banking Center Growth - During 2Q2025, the Company continued its renovation of a banking center office in Daphne, Alabama that was purchased from another financial institution. This location is expected to serve as the Bank's initial deposit gathering facility in the Daphne / Mobile area. It is currently anticipated that the location will open to the public during the first half of 2026. In addition, at the end of 2Q2025, the Company purchased land in Mobile, Alabama. It is intended that the land will be developed into an office complex that will house the Company's indirect lending operation, as well as provide an additional banking center in the area.

About First US Bancshares, Inc.

First US Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") is a bank holding company that operates banking offices in Alabama, Tennessee, and Virginia through First US Bank (the "Bank"). The Company files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or at www.firstusbank.com. More information about the Company and the Bank may be obtained at www.firstusbank.com. The Company's stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "FUSB."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements following the date of this press release, except as required by law. In addition, the Company, through its senior management, may make from time to time forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the Company's senior management based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Certain factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements and cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements are identified in the public filings made by the Company with the SEC, and forward-looking statements contained in this press release or in other public statements of the Company or its senior management should be considered in light of those factors. Such factors may include risk related to the Company's credit, including that if loan losses are greater than anticipated; the increased lending risks associated with commercial real estate lending; potential weakness in the residential real estate market; liquidity risks; the impact of national and local market conditions on the Company's business and operations; the rate of growth (or lack thereof) in the economy generally and in the Company's service areas; the effects of significant changes to the structure and operations of the federal government; strong competition in the banking industry; the impact of changes in interest rates and monetary policy on the Company's performance and financial condition; the effects of fiscal challenges facing the U.S. government or any potential government shutdown; the impact of technological changes in the banking and financial service industries and potential information system failures; cybersecurity and data privacy threats; the risks and challenges presented by the development and use of artificial intelligence ("AI"); the costs of complying with extensive governmental regulation; the impact of changing accounting standards and tax laws on the Company's allowance for credit losses and financial results; the possibility that acquisitions may not produce anticipated results and result in unforeseen integration difficulties; and other risk factors described from time to time in the Company's public filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Relative to the Company's dividend policy, the payment of cash dividends is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be determined in light of then-current conditions, including the Company's earnings, leverage, operations, financial conditions, capital requirements and other factors deemed relevant by the Board of Directors. In the future, the Board of Directors may change the Company's dividend policy, including the frequency or amount of any dividend, in light of then-existing conditions.

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY NET INTEREST MARGIN THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024 (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended





June 30, 2025



June 30, 2024





Average

Balance



Interest



Annualized

Yield/

Rate %



Average

Balance



Interest



Annualized

Yield/

Rate %

ASSETS



































Interest-earning assets:



































Loans

$ 857,707



$ 12,989





6.07 %

$ 819,590



$ 12,930





6.35 % Investment securities



154,576





1,335





3.46 %



143,112





1,108





3.11 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock



1,320





26





7.90 %



969





19





7.89 % Federal funds sold and securities purchased under

reverse repurchase agreements



4,850





53





4.38 %



4,850





66





5.47 % Interest-bearing deposits in banks



40,710





451





4.44 %



30,965





423





5.49 % Total interest-earning assets



1,059,163





14,854





5.63 %



999,486





14,546





5.85 %





































Noninterest-earning assets



63,179

















65,794













Total assets

$ 1,122,342















$ 1,065,280



















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Interest-bearing deposits:



































Demand deposits

$ 203,734





438





0.86 %

$ 203,784





424





0.84 % Money market/savings deposits



273,185





1,743





2.56 %



247,211





1,627





2.65 % Time deposits



356,602





2,944





3.31 %



347,010





3,159





3.66 % Total interest-bearing deposits



833,521





5,125





2.47 %



798,005





5,210





2.63 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



155,432





-





-





151,117





-





-

Total deposits



988,953





5,125





2.08 %



949,122





5,210





2.21 % Borrowings



22,966





253





4.42 %



14,838





160





4.34 % Total funding liabilities



1,011,919





5,378





2.13 %



963,960





5,370





2.24 %





































Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



9,100

















8,638













Shareholders' equity



101,323

















92,682













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,122,342















$ 1,065,280



















































Net interest income







$ 9,476















$ 9,176







Net interest margin















3.59 %















3.69 %

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY NET INTEREST MARGIN SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024 (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)









Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30, 2025



June 30, 2024





Average

Balance



Interest



Annualized Yield/

Rate %



Average

Balance



Interest



Annualized Yield/

Rate %

ASSETS



































Interest-earning assets:



































Loans

$ 841,210



$ 25,230





6.05 %

$ 820,787



$ 25,783





6.32 % Investment securities



160,377





2,747





3.45 %



138,915





1,973





2.86 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock



1,331





50





7.58 %



941





37





7.91 % Federal funds sold and securities purchased under

reverse repurchase agreements



4,850





106





4.41 %



5,729





155





5.44 % Interest-bearing deposits in banks



33,505





739





4.45 %



31,985





875





5.50 % Total interest-earning assets



1,041,273





28,872





5.59 %



998,357





28,823





5.81 %





































Noninterest-earning assets



63,664

















66,808













Total assets

$ 1,104,937















$ 1,065,165



















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Interest-bearing deposits:



































Demand deposits

$ 207,909





930





0.90 %

$ 202,522





676





0.67 % Money market/savings deposits



265,160





3,287





2.50 %



253,816





3,511





2.78 % Time deposits



343,494





5,777





3.39 %



341,916





6,122





3.60 % Total interest-bearing deposits



816,563





9,994





2.47 %



798,254





10,309





2.60 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



155,363





-





-





150,380





-





-

Total deposits



971,926





9,994





2.07 %



948,634





10,309





2.19 % Borrowings



23,184





505





4.39 %



14,692





298





4.08 % Total funding liabilities



995,110





10,499





2.13 %



963,326





10,607





2.21 %





































Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



9,294

















9,675













Shareholders' equity



100,533

















92,164













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,104,937















$ 1,065,165



















































Net interest income







$ 18,373















$ 18,216







Net interest margin















3.56 %















3.67 %

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)









June 30,



December 31,





2025



2024





(Unaudited)







ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$ 9,380



$ 10,633

Interest-bearing deposits in banks



44,575





36,583

Total cash and cash equivalents



53,955





47,216

Federal funds sold and securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements



4,850





5,727

Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost $159,563 and

$174,597; net of allowance for credit losses of $- and $-)



156,576





167,888

Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit

losses of $- and $-, (fair value 2025 - $535, 2024 - $642)



561





682

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost



1,741





1,256

Loans and leases held for investment



871,431





823,039

Less allowance for credit losses on loans and leases



11,388





10,184

Net loans and leases held for investment



860,043





812,855

Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation



26,479





24,803

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance



17,198





17,056

Accrued interest receivable



3,867





3,588

Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net



7,447





7,484

Other real estate owned



1,298





1,509

Other assets



9,364





11,022

Total assets

$ 1,143,379



$ 1,101,086

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Deposits:











Non-interest-bearing

$ 150,894



$ 155,945

Interest-bearing



835,952





816,612

Total deposits



986,846





972,557

Accrued interest expense



1,981





1,751

Other liabilities



6,751





7,282

Short-term borrowings



35,000





10,000

Long-term borrowings



10,909





10,872

Total liabilities



1,041,487





1,002,462

Shareholders' equity:











Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 7,920,149 and

7,840,348 shares issued, respectively; 5,755,064 and 5,696,171 shares outstanding,

respectively



79





78

Additional paid-in capital



15,619





15,540

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax



(2,065)





(4,344)

Retained earnings



117,988





116,865

Less treasury stock: 2,165,085 and 2,144,177 shares at cost, respectively



(29,729)





(29,515)

Total shareholders' equity



101,892





98,624

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,143,379



$ 1,101,086



FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)









Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Interest income:























Interest and fees on loans

$ 12,989



$ 12,930



$ 25,230



$ 25,783

Interest on investment securities



1,335





1,108





2,747





1,973

Interest on deposits in banks



451





423





739





875

Other



79





85





156





192

Total interest income



14,854





14,546





28,872





28,823



























Interest expense:























Interest on deposits



5,125





5,210





9,994





10,309

Interest on borrowings



253





160





505





298

Total interest expense



5,378





5,370





10,499





10,607



























Net interest income



9,476





9,176





18,373





18,216



























Provision for credit losses



2,717





-





3,245





-



























Net interest income after provision for credit losses



6,759





9,176





15,128





18,216



























Non-interest income:























Service and other charges on deposit accounts



278





298





566





597

Lease income



269





253





553





510

Other income, net



302





284





605





593

Total non-interest income



849





835





1,724





1,700



























Non-interest expense:























Salaries and employee benefits



3,945





3,890





7,681





7,978

Net occupancy and equipment



937





954





1,812





1,848

Computer services



421





444





833





887

Insurance expense and assessments



366





414





750





805

Fees for professional services



470





364





685





705

Other expense



1,305





1,206





2,601





2,196

Total non-interest expense



7,444





7,272





14,362





14,419



























Income before income taxes



164





2,739





2,490





5,497

Provision for income taxes



9





612





563





1,263

Net income

$ 155



$ 2,127



$ 1,927



$ 4,234

Basic net income per share

$ 0.03



$ 0.36



$ 0.33



$ 0.72

Diluted net income per share

$ 0.03



$ 0.34



$ 0.32



$ 0.68

Dividends per share

$ 0.07



$ 0.05



$ 0.14



$ 0.10



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial results presented in this press release that have been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company's management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios are beneficial to the reader. These non-GAAP measures have been provided to enhance overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and position. Management believes that these presentations provide meaningful comparisons of financial performance and position in various periods and can be used as a supplement to the GAAP-based measures presented in this press release. The non-GAAP financial results presented should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that both GAAP measures of the Company's financial performance and the respective non-GAAP measures should be considered together.

The non-GAAP measures and ratios that have been provided in this press release include measures of liquidity, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, tangible assets and equity. Discussion of these measures and ratios is included below, along with reconciliations of such non-GAAP measures to GAAP amounts included in the consolidated financial statements previously presented in this press release.

Liquidity Measures

The table below provides information combining the Company's on-balance sheet liquidity with readily available off-balance sheet sources of liquidity as of both June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024.



June 30,

2025



December 31,

2024



(Dollars in Thousands)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Liquidity from cash, federal funds sold and securities purchased under reverse repurchase

agreements:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 53,955



$ 47,216

Federal funds sold and securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements

4,850





5,727

Total liquidity from cash, federal funds sold and securities purchased under reverse repurchase

agreements

58,805





52,943

Liquidity from pledgable investment securities:









Investment securities available-for sale, at fair value

156,576





167,888

Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

561





682

Less: securities pledged

(62,626)





(72,110)

Less: estimated collateral value discounts

(10,311)





(10,164)

Total liquidity from pledgable investment securities

84,200





86,296

Liquidity from unused lendable collateral (loans) at FHLB

11,175





45,388

Liquidity from unused lendable collateral (loans and securities) at FRB

181,861





165,061

Unsecured lines of credit with banks

48,000





48,000

Total readily available liquidity $ 384,041



$ 397,688



The table above calculates readily available liquidity by combining cash and cash equivalents, federal funds sold, securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements and unencumbered investment security values on the Company's consolidated balance sheet with off-balance sheet liquidity that is readily available through unused collateral pledged to the FHLB and FRB, as well as unsecured lines of credit with other banks. Liquidity from pledgable investment securities and total readily available liquidity are non-GAAP measures used by management and regulators to analyze a portion of the Company's liquidity. Management uses these measures to evaluate the Company's liquidity position.

Pledgable investment securities are considered by management as a readily available source of liquidity since the Company has the ability to pledge the securities with the FHLB or FRB to obtain immediate funding. Both available-for-sale and held-to-maturity securities may be pledged at fair value with the FHLB and through the FRB discount window. The amounts shown as liquidity from pledgable investment securities represent total investment securities as recorded on the consolidated balance sheet, less reductions for securities already pledged and discounts expected to be taken by the lender to determine collateral value.

The unused lendable collateral value at the FHLB presented in the table represents only the amount immediately available to the Company from loans already pledged by the Company to the FHLB as of each consolidated balance sheet date presented. As of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company's total remaining credit availability with the FHLB was $298.0 million and $319.9 million, respectively, subject to the pledging of additional collateral which may include eligible investment securities and loans. In addition, the Company has access to additional sources of liquidity that generally could be obtained over a period of time, including access to unsecured brokered deposits through the wholesale funding markets. Management believes the Company's on-balance sheet and other readily available liquidity provide strong indicators of the Company's ability to fund obligations in a stressed liquidity environment.

Excluding wholesale brokered deposits, as of June 30, 2025, the Company had approximately 28 thousand deposit accounts with an average balance of approximately $31.1 thousand per account. Estimated uninsured deposits (calculated as deposit amounts per deposit holder in excess of $250 thousand, the maximum amount of federal deposit insurance, and excluding deposits secured by pledged assets) totaled $202.5 million, or 20.5% of total deposits, as of June 30, 2025. As of December 31, 2024, estimated uninsured deposits totaled $216.8 million, or 22.2% of total deposits.

Pre-tax Pre-provision Net Revenue

The Company utilizes pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") as a supplemental measure of profitability in addition to earnings measures defined by GAAP, including income before income taxes and net income. PPNR measures the Company's profitability before accounting for the provisions for credit losses and income taxes. Management believes PPNR provides a means to effectively measure the Company's core operating profitability on a trended basis. In management's experience, PPNR and PPNR as a percentage of average assets are commonly used by stock analysts and investors in conjunction with their evaluation of financial institutions. The table below reconciles the Company's calculation of PPNR to amounts recorded in accordance with GAAP.









Quarter Ended



Six Months Ended









2025



2024



2025



2024









June

30,



March

31,



December

31,



September

30,



June

30,



June

30,



June

30,









(Dollars in Thousands)









(Unaudited Reconciliation)

















































Net income





$ 155



$ 1,772



$ 1,714



$ 2,222



$ 2,127



$ 1,927



$ 4,234

Add: Provision for income taxes







9





554





599





722





612





563





1,263

Add: Provision for credit losses







2,717





528





470





152





-





3,245





-

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue





$ 2,881



$ 2,854



$ 2,783



$ 3,096



$ 2,739



$ 5,735



$ 5,497

Average assets





$ 1,122,342



$ 1,087,338



$ 1,086,071



$ 1,080,198



$ 1,065,280



$ 1,104,937



$ 1,065,165

PPNR as a percentage of average

assets (annualized)







1.03 %



1.06 %



1.02 %



1.14 %



1.03 %



1.05 %



1.04 %

Tangible Balances and Measures

In addition to capital ratios defined by GAAP and banking regulators, the Company utilizes various tangible common equity measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. These measures, which are presented in the financial tables in this press release, may also include calculations of tangible assets. As defined by the Company, tangible common equity represents shareholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets, while tangible assets represent total assets less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets.

Management believes that the measures of tangible equity are important because they reflect the level of capital available to withstand unexpected market conditions. In addition, presentation of these measures allows readers to compare certain aspects of the Company's capitalization to other organizations. In management's experience, many stock analysts use tangible common equity measures in conjunction with more traditional bank capital ratios to compare capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of goodwill or other intangible assets that typically result from the use of the purchase accounting method in accounting for mergers and acquisitions.

These calculations are intended to complement the capital ratios defined by GAAP and banking regulators. Because GAAP does not include these measures, management believes that there are no comparable GAAP financial measures to the tangible common equity ratios that the Company utilizes. Despite the importance of these measures to the Company, there are no standardized definitions for the measures, and, therefore, the Company's calculations may not be comparable with those of other organizations. In addition, there may be limits to the usefulness of these measures to investors. Accordingly, management encourages readers to consider the Company's consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. The table below reconciles the Company's calculations of these measures to amounts reported in accordance with GAAP.









Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended







2025

2024

2025

2024







June

30,

March

31,

December

31,

September

30,

June

30,

June

30,

June

30,







(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)







(Unaudited Reconciliation) TANGIBLE BALANCES































Total assets





$1,143,379

$1,126,967

$1,101,086

$1,100,235

$1,083,313







Less: Goodwill





7,435

7,435

7,435

7,435

7,435







Less: Core deposit intangible





12

30

49

67

97







Tangible assets

(a)

$1,135,932

$1,119,502

$1,093,602

$1,092,733

$1,075,781









































Total shareholders' equity





$101,892

$101,231

$98,624

$98,491

$93,836







Less: Goodwill





7,435

7,435

7,435

7,435

7,435







Less: Core deposit intangible





12

30

49

67

97







Tangible common equity

(b)

$94,445

$93,766

$91,140

$90,989

$86,304









































Average shareholders' equity





$101,323

$99,734

$98,618

$96,000

$92,682

$100,533

$92,164 Less: Average goodwill





7,435

7,435

7,435

7,435

7,435

7,435

7,435 Less: Average core deposit intangible





21

39

58

80

115

30

133 Average tangible shareholders' equity

(c)

$93,867

$92,260

$91,125

$88,485

$85,132

$93,068

$84,596

































Net income

(d)

$155

$1,772

$1,714

$2,222

$2,127

$1,927

$4,234 Common shares outstanding (in thousands)

(e)

5,755

5,739

5,696

5,715

5,744









































TANGIBLE MEASURES































Tangible book value per common share

(b)/(e)

$16.41

$16.34

$16.00

$15.92

$15.03









































Tangible common equity to tangible assets

(b)/(a)

8.31 %

8.38 %

8.33 %

8.33 %

8.02 %









































Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)

(1)

0.66 %

7.79 %

7.49 %

9.99 %

10.05 %

4.17 %

10.06 %





(1) Calculation of Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) = ((net income (d) / number of days in period) * number of days in year) / average tangible shareholders' equity (c)

Contact: Thomas S. Elley

205-582-1200

SOURCE First US Bancshares, Inc.