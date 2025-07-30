Preformed Line Products Company: Preformed Line Products Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

CLEVELAND, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) today reported financial results for its second quarter of 2025.

Q2 2025 highlights compared to same quarter last year:

Net sales growth of 22%

Gross margin increase of 80 bps

Net income and fully diluted EPS increase of 35%

Net sales in the second quarter of 2025 were $169.6 million compared to $138.7 million in the second quarter of 2024, a 22% increase. PLP- USA continued its strong 2025 performance as both energy product and communications end market sales contributed to the increase. The international segments bolstered the sales increase with higher energy product sales as well as incremental communication sales from the recently acquired JAP Telecom. Foreign currency translation reduced second quarter 2025 net sales by $0.5 million.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was $12.7 million, or $2.56 per diluted share, compared to $9.4 million, or $1.89 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2024. The second quarter of 2025 net income was impacted by an increase in gross profit from higher sales levels and lower interest expense, partially offset by higher period expenses and the impact of recently enacted tariffs affecting goods sourced internationally by the USA segment. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 32.7% for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 80 basis points versus the same quarter in 2024.

Net sales increased 14% to $318.1 million for the first six months of 2025 compared to $279.6 million for the first six months of 2024. All segments realized a year-over-year increase in sales due to higher volumes of energy and communication market sales. Foreign currency translation rates reduced net sales by $4.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $24.2 million, or $4.89 per diluted share, compared to $19.0 million, or $3.83 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2024. YTD June 30, 2025 net income was impacted by an increase in gross profit resulting from the increase in sales and lower interest expense, which were partially offset by higher period expenses and increased tariff expense.

Rob Ruhlman, Executive Chairman, said, "Building on a strong Q1 2025, we posted strong sales and earnings gains for Q2 2025. I am most pleased that the sales growth is global, benefiting the USA energy and communications business as well as growth in many of the international operations. While we remain optimistic that our primary end markets will continue to grow, the impact on customer demand caused by recently enacted tariffs creates uncertainty. Our strong commitment to USA manufacturing provides a competitive advantage in the current high-tariff environment, but we will incur certain cost increases related to key commodity inputs necessary for our USA production process, primarily due to Section 232 steel and aluminum tariffs. Through strong execution, we have managed the tariff impact well. We will continue to actively mitigate the impact of higher costs caused by tariffs and other global commodity cost increases by implementing targeted selling price increases and continued focus on cost containment and supply chain strategies. I am also happy to welcome newly acquired JAP Telecom to the PLP family and I am confident in the contributions they will make to our communications product portfolio. Our current focus is unchanged: provide our customers with the high-quality products and superior customer service they have come to expect from PLP."

A presentation on second quarter results will also be available on PLP's website at www.plp.com/investor-relations.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the Company, including those statements regarding the Company's and management's beliefs and expectations concerning the Company's future performance or anticipated financial results, among others. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in those statements. Among other things, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include the uncertainty in global business conditions and the economy due to factors such as inflation, rising interest rates, tariffs, labor disruptions, military conflict, political instability, exchange rates, natural disasters and health epidemics, the strength of demand and availability of funding for the Company's products and the mix of products sold, the relative degree of competitive and customer price pressure on the Company's products, the cost, availability and quality of raw materials required for the manufacture of products, opportunities for business growth through acquisitions and the ability to successfully integrate any acquired businesses, changes in regulations and tax rates, security breaches, litigation and claims and the Company's ability to continue to develop proprietary technology and maintain high-quality products and customer service to meet or exceed new industry performance standards and individual customer expectations, and other factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 13, 2025 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC can be found on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

ABOUT PLP

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 (Thousands of dollars, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



ASSETS





Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 66,908

$ 57,244 Accounts receivable, net 123,877

111,402 Inventories, net 143,369

129,913 Prepaid expenses 12,735

11,720 Other current assets 6,277

5,514 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 353,166

315,793 Property, plant and equipment, net 211,923

195,086 Goodwill 29,518

26,685 Other intangible assets, net 9,966

9,656 Deferred income taxes 7,204

6,546 Other assets 19,684

20,111 TOTAL ASSETS $ 631,461

$ 573,877 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Trade accounts payable $ 51,137

$ 41,951 Notes payable to banks 4,414

7,782 Current portion of long-term debt 3,928

2,430 Accrued compensation and other benefits 25,574

25,904 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 29,718

30,346 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 114,771

108,413 Long-term debt, less current portion 27,878

18,357 Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes 28,036

24,783 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common shares - $2 par value per share, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 4,924,737 and 4,913,621 issued and outstanding, at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 13,823

13,752 Common shares issued to rabbi trust, 223,168 and 222,887 shares at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (9,613)

(9,575) Deferred compensation liability 9,613

9,575 Paid-in capital 64,019

65,093 Retained earnings 575,368

553,179 Treasury shares, at cost, 1,986,382 and 1,961,772 shares at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (130,163)

(126,800) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (62,311)

(82,909) TOTAL PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 460,736

422,315 Noncontrolling interest 40

9 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 460,776

422,324 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 631,461

$ 573,877

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 (Thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





(Unaudited)



Net sales $ 169,601

$ 138,720

$ 318,142

$ 279,625 Cost of products sold 114,202

94,447

214,072

191,220 GROSS PROFIT 55,399

44,273

104,070

88,405 Costs and expenses













Selling 13,092

11,928

25,273

23,828 General and administrative 18,665

15,250

36,291

31,858 Research and engineering 5,695

5,358

11,174

10,789 Other operating expense (income), net 823

445

1,078

(921)

38,275

32,981

73,816

65,554 OPERATING INCOME 17,124

11,292

30,254

22,851 Other income (expense)













Interest income 384

346

894

1,318 Interest expense (318)

(568)

(694)

(1,276) Other income, net 116

91

523

126

182

(131)

723

168 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 17,306

11,161

30,977

23,019 Income tax expense 4,606

1,794

6,724

4,049 NET INCOME $ 12,700

$ 9,367

$ 24,253

$ 18,970 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 5

(1)

(31)

(8) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS $ 12,705

$ 9,366

$ 24,222

$ 18,962 AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING:













Basic 4,932

4,915

4,930

4,915 Diluted 4,955

4,964

4,955

4,955 EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS:













Basic $ 2.58

$ 1.91

$ 4.91

$ 3.86 Diluted $ 2.56

$ 1.89

$ 4.89

$ 3.83















Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.20

$ 0.20

$ 0.40

$ 0.40

SOURCE Preformed Line Products Company