Old Point Financial Corporation: Old Point Releases Second Quarter 2025 Results

HAMPTON, Va., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Point Financial Corporation (the "Company" or "Old Point") (NASDAQ: OPOF) reported net income of $1.2 million with diluted earnings per common share of $0.24 for the second quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $2.2 million with diluted earnings per common share of $0.42 for the first quarter of 2025, and net income of $2.5 million with diluted earnings per common share of $0.50 for the second quarter of 2024. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $3.4 million with diluted earnings per common share of $0.67, and for the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income was $4.2 million with diluted earnings per common share of $0.84. Adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2025 were $2.2 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to $2.5 million, or $0.50 per share, for the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP) for the six months ended June 30, 2025 were $4.2 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, compared to $4.2 million, or $0.84 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

As previously disclosed, on April 2, 2025, the Company, The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus (the "Bank") and TowneBank entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Agreement"). The Merger Agreement provides that, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein, the Company will merge with and into TowneBank and immediately thereafter and contemporaneously therewith, the Bank will merge with and into TowneBank, with TowneBank continuing as the surviving corporation (the "Merger").

As previously reported, the Company's shareholders have approved the Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby, which remain subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals, as well as other customary closing conditions.

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Bank, Robert F. Shuford, Jr., commented, "During the second quarter, we continued to manage our deposit mix, leading to meaningful improvements in our net interest margin. This, coupled with a nearly 20% decrease in non-performing assets compared to the prior quarter, demonstrate the strength and health of Old Point."

"We began the second quarter announcing our agreement to merge with TowneBank and have spent considerable time working with the TowneBank team to prepare for our future partnership. We continue to believe this partnership will provide the combined company with a stronger platform for growth and create enhanced value for our shareholders, customers and employees."

Key highlights of the second quarter are as follows:

Total assets were $1.4 billion at June 30, 2025, decreasing $48.0 million or 3.3% from December 31, 2024. Net loans held for investment were $994.3 million at June 30, 2025, decreasing $4.4 million, or 0.4%, from December 31, 2024.

Total deposits decreased $46.2 million, or 3.7%, from December 31, 2024.

Return on average equity (ROE) was 4.25% and adjusted ROE (non-GAAP) was 7.46% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to ROE of 7.50% for the first quarter of 2025, and 9.43% for the second quarter of 2024. Return on average assets (ROA) was 0.35% and adjusted ROA (non-GAAP) was 0.61% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to ROA of 0.61% for the first quarter of 2025, and 0.71% for the second quarter of 2024.

Book value per share and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) at June 30, 2025 increased 0.83% and 0.84%, respectively, from March 31, 2025 and increased 6.88% and 6.99%, respectively, from June 30, 2024.

Net income decreased $916 thousand, or 42.5%, to $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2025 from $2.2 million for the first quarter of 2025 and decreased $1.3 million, or 50.9% from $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Net interest margin (NIM) was 3.70% for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 3.63% for the first quarter of 2025 and 3.62% for the second quarter of 2024. NIM on a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE) (non-GAAP) was 3.71% for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 3.64% for the first quarter of 2025 and 3.63% for the second quarter of 2024.

Net interest income increased $171 thousand, or 1.4%, to $12.2 million for the second quarter of 2025 from $12.0 million for the first quarter of 2025 and increased $63 thousand, or 0.5%, compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Provision for credit losses of $468 thousand was recognized for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $717 thousand for the first quarter of 2025 and $261 thousand for the second quarter of 2024.

Non-performing assets were $3.3 million as of June 30, 2025, decreasing $818 thousand or 19.7% from $4.2 million at March 31, 2025. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.24% at June 30, 2025, compared to 0.29% at March 31, 2025. Non-performing assets at June 30, 2025 increased by $1.4 million from $2.0 million, or 0.14% of total assets at June 30, 2024.

Liquidity as of June 30, 2025, defined as cash and cash equivalents, unpledged securities, and available secured borrowing capacity, totaled $455.7 million, representing 32.5% of total assets compared to $460.0 million, representing 31.7% of total assets as of December 31, 2024.

For more information about financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Total assets of $1.4 billion as of June 30, 2025 decreased $48.0 million or 3.31% from December 31, 2024. Net loans held for investment decreased $4.4 million, or 0.4% from December 31, 2024 to $994.3 million at June 30, 2025, primarily driven by the following: decreases in commercial - non-owner occupied loans of $16.7 million and construction and land development loans of $9.6 million, partially offset by increases in consumer automobile loans of $9.0 million, multifamily loans of $6.1 million, and equity lines of credit of $6.1 million. Securities available-for-sale, at fair value, decreased $3.7 million from December 31, 2024 to $214.4 million at June 30, 2025.

Total deposits of $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2025 decreased $46.2 million, or 3.7%, from December 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $12.5 million, or 3.5%, savings deposits increased $17.5 million, or 2.7%, and time deposits decreased $51.2 million, or 21.3%. The decrease in total deposits was driven by decreases in noninterest-bearing and time deposits, partially offset by increases in savings deposits. Overnight repurchase agreements, other borrowings, Federal Home Loan Bank advances, and subordinated notes decreased $4.3 million to $69.5 million at June 30, 2025 from $73.8 million at December 31, 2024. This was primarily driven by a decrease in subordinated notes of $3.7 million or 12.4% as of June 30, 2025 from December 31, 2024, due to the redemption and retirement in the first quarter of 2025, of a subordinated note issued by the Company, resulting in a realized gain of $656 thousand.

The Company's total stockholders' equity at June 30, 2025 increased $4.2 million, or 3.7%, from December 31, 2024 to $118.1 million. The increase was primarily driven by net income and a $1.6 million improvement of unrealized losses on securities available-for-sale driven by fluctuations in market interest rates, net of tax, partially offset by cash dividend payments. The Bank remains well capitalized with a Tier 1 Capital ratio of 13.29% at June 30, 2025 as compared to 12.97% at December 31, 2024. The Bank's leverage ratio was 10.57% at June 30, 2025 as compared to 10.06% at December 31, 2024.

Non-performing assets (NPAs) totaled $3.3 million as of June 30, 2025, $4.1 million as of March 31, 2025, and $2.0 million as of June 30, 2024. NPAs as a percentage of total assets were 0.24% at June 30, 2025, compared to 0.29% at March 31, 2025, and 0.14% at June 30, 2024. Non-accrual loans were $43 thousand at June 30, 2025, a decrease from $80 thousand at March 31, 2025, and a decrease from $44 thousand at June 30, 2024. Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest decreased $952 thousand to $932 thousand at June 30, 2025 from $1.9 million at March 31, 2025 and increased $488 thousand from $444 thousand at June 30, 2024, primarily due to one relationship moving to this category in the first quarter of 2025, which returned to current status during the second quarter. Repossessed assets were $2.4 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $2.2 million at March 31, 2025 and $1.5 million at June 30, 2024. The increase in repossessed assets from the prior periods was driven by the recovery efforts of certain loans that were previously past due.

The Company recognized a provision for credit losses of $468 thousand during the second quarter of 2025 compared to $717 thousand during the first quarter of 2025 and $261 thousand during the second quarter of 2024. The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2025 included a provision of $450 thousand for loans and a $18 thousand provision for unfunded commitments. The allowance for credit losses (ACL) at June 30, 2025 was $12.1 million. The decrease in the ACL on loans during the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by the decrease in the loan portfolio and updates to the model loss drivers. The ACL at June 30, 2025 compared to June 30, 2024 was relatively unchanged. The ACL on loans as a percentage of loans held for investment was 1.19% at June 30, 2025 compared to 1.17% at March 31, 2025, and 1.12% at June 30, 2024. Quarterly annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding were 0.13% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 0.14% for the first quarter of 2025 and 0.12% for the second quarter of 2024. As of June 30, 2025, asset quality remains strong. Management believes the level of the ACL is sufficient to absorb expected losses in the loan portfolio; however, if elevated levels of risk are identified, the provision for credit losses may increase in future periods.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $12.2 million, an increase of $171 thousand, or 1.4%, from the prior quarter and an increase of $63 thousand, or 0.5%, from the second quarter of 2024. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily due to higher average yields on loan balances, partially offset by higher costs of deposits. The increase from the prior-year comparative quarter was due primarily to higher average yields on loan balances and lower costs of deposits. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, and 2024, net interest income was $24.2 million and $23.7 million, respectively. The increase from the prior-year comparative period was primarily due to higher average yields on loan balances and lower costs of deposits.

Net Interest Margin (NIM) for the second quarter of 2025 was 3.70%, an increase from 3.63% for the first quarter of 2025, and an increase from 3.62% for the prior year quarter. On a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE) (non-GAAP), NIM was 3.71%, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.64% for the first quarter of 2025 and 3.63% for the second quarter of 2024. Average earning asset balances for the second quarter decreased $18.7 million at June 30, 2025 compared to March 31, 2025, primarily due to a decrease in the average balances of loans, with yields on average earning assets increasing 9 basis points. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $4.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025 with costs increasing 1 basis point. The higher interest cost of liabilities was primarily due to increased average deposit balances and higher interest rates on money market deposit accounts. During the first six months of 2025, average earning assets and average interest-bearing liabilities decreased $18.0 million and $11.9 million, respectively, over the 2024 comparative period.

Average loans were $1.0 billion, a decrease of $10.0 million, or 1.0%, for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025, and a decrease of $58.9 million, or 5.6%, for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period of 2024. Average yields on loans were 13 basis points higher in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025, and 5 basis points higher in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period of 2024, the result of a higher interest rate environment. The extent to which changing interest rates will ultimately affect the Company's NIM is uncertain. For more information about these FTE financial measures, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures," below.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income was $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $3.8 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $3.5 million for the comparative quarter of 2024. The $598 thousand decrease during the second quarter of 2025 compared to the linked quarter was primarily driven by the gain on the redemption and retirement of subordinated notes recognized in the first quarter and losses on sales of repossessed assets, partially offset by no losses on the sales of available-for-sale securities in the second quarter. The $222 thousand decrease compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by losses on sales of repossessed assets and a decrease in other service charges, commissions, and fees, partially offset by an increase in fiduciary and asset management fees. Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 increased $403 thousand to $7.1 million compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024, primarily driven by the gain on the redemption and retirement of subordinated notes recognized in the first quarter of 2025 and an increase in fiduciary and asset management fees, partially offset by losses on sales of repossessed assets and losses on the sale of available-for-sale securities.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $13.4 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $12.4 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $12.3 million for the second quarter of 2024. The increases in expenses from the linked quarter of $917 thousand and $1.0 million over the prior year quarter were primarily related to increases in merger-related costs and salaries and employee benefits, partially offset by decreases in occupancy and equipment. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, noninterest expense increased $784 thousand, or 3.1%, over the six months ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to increases in merger-related costs, partially offset by decreases in salaries and employee benefits, occupancy and equipment, and other operating expenses.

Capital Management and Dividends

For the second quarter of 2025, the Company declared a dividend of $0.14 per share, consistent with the first quarter of 2025. The dividend represents a payout ratio of 58.3% of earnings per share for the second quarter of 2025. The Board of Directors of the Company continually reviews the amount of cash dividends per share and the resulting dividend payout ratio in light of changes in economic conditions, current and future capital requirements, and expected future earnings.

Total consolidated equity increased $4.2 million at June 30, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024, due primarily to net income and a $1.6 million reduction, net of tax, in unrealized losses on securities available-for-sale driven by fluctuations in market interest rates, partially offset by cash dividend payments. The Company's securities available-for-sale are primarily fixed income debt securities, and their unrealized loss position is a result of increases in market interest rates since the investments were acquired rather than credit quality issues. The Company expects to recover its investments in debt securities through scheduled payments of principal and interest and unrealized losses are not expected to affect the earnings or regulatory capital of the Company or its subsidiaries.

At June 30, 2025, the book value per share of the Company's common stock was $23.15, and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $22.80. For more information about non-GAAP financial measures, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures," below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In reporting the results as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company has provided supplemental financial measures on a fully tax-equivalent, tangible, or adjusted basis. These non-GAAP financial measures are a supplement to GAAP, which is used to prepare the Company's financial statements, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company's non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein in its analysis of the Company's performance. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional understanding of ongoing operations and provide meaningful information about operating performance by enhancing comparability with other financial periods, other financial institutions, and between different sources of interest income. The non-GAAP measures used by management enhance comparability by excluding the effects of items or events that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company to evaluate and measure the Company's performance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is presented below.

Safe Harbor Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release, including without limitation, statements made in Mr. Shuford's quotation, which use language such as "believes," "expects," "plans," "may," "will," "should," "projects," "contemplates," "anticipates," "forecasts," "intends" and similar expressions, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of Old Point's management, as well as estimates and assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, as of the time such statements are made. These statements are also subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. These statements are inherently uncertain, and there can be no assurance that the underlying beliefs, estimates, or assumptions will prove to be accurate. Actual results, performance, achievements, or trends could differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such statements. The actual results or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on the Company or its businesses or operations. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, without limitation, statements regarding: the proposed Merger with TowneBank; expected future operations and financial performance; future financial and economic conditions, industry conditions, and loan demand; Old Point's strategic focuses; impacts of economic uncertainties; performance of the loan and securities portfolios; asset quality; revenue generation; deposit growth and future levels of rates paid on deposits; levels and sources of liquidity and capital resources; future levels of the allowance for credit losses, charge-offs or net recoveries; levels of or changes in interest rates and potential impacts on Old Point's NIM; changes in NIM and items affecting NIM; expected future recovery of investments in debt securities; expected impact of unrealized losses on earnings and regulatory capital of Old Point or the Bank; liquidity and capital levels; cybersecurity risks; inflation; the effect of future market and industry trends; and other statements that include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results, or otherwise are not statements of historical fact.

These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties due to factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of Old Point including, but not limited to, the Merger may not close in a timely manner or at all because required regulatory or other approvals and other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the Merger), which may adversely affect the Company's business and the price of the Company's common stock; the outcome of any legal proceeding that may be instituted against the Company related to the Agreement or the Merger; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the Agreement; the announcement or pendency of the Merger could adversely affect the Company's business relationships, results of operations, employees and business generally; the proposed Merger may disrupt current plans and operations of the Company and cause difficulties in the Company's employee retention; the proposed Merger may divert management's attention from the Company's ongoing business operations; the amount of unexpected costs, fees, expenses and other charges related to the Merger; changes in or the effects of: interest rates and yields, such as changes or volatility in short-term interest rates or yields on U.S. Treasury bonds and changes or volatility in U.S. Treasury bonds and changes or volatility in mortgage interest rates, and the impacts on macroeconomic conditions, customer and client behavior, Old Point's funding costs and Old Point's loan and securities portfolios; U.S. and global trade policies and tensions, including changes in, or the imposition of, tariffs and/or trade barriers and the economic impacts, volatility and uncertainty resulting therefrom, and geopolitical instability; adverse developments in the financial services industry, such as bank failures, responsive measures to mitigate and manage such developments, related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs, and related impacts on customer and client behavior; the sufficiency of liquidity and regulatory capital; economic and business conditions in the United States generally and particularly in the Company's service area, including inflation, slowdowns in economic growth, unemployment levels, supply chain disruptions, and the impacts on customer and client behavior; conditions within the financial markets and in the banking industry, as well as the financial condition and capital adequacy of other participants in the banking industry, and the market, supervisory and regulatory reactions thereto; the impact of changes in the political landscape and related policy changes, including monetary, fiscal, regulatory, and trade policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Federal Reserve, the effect of these policies on interest rates and business in our markets and any changes associated with the current administration; the quality or composition of the loan or securities portfolios and changes therein; effectiveness of expense control initiatives; an insufficient ACL or volatility in the ACL resulting from the CECL methodology, either alone or as may be affected by inflation, changing interest rates or other factors; the Company's liquidity and capital positions; the value of securities held in the Company's investment portfolios; deposit flows; the Company's technology, efficiency, and other strategic initiatives; the legislative/regulatory climate, regulatory initiatives with respect to financial institutions, products and services; the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (the "CFPB") and the regulatory and enforcement activities of the CFPB; future levels of government defense spending, particularly in the Company's service areas; uncertainty over future federal spending or budget priorities, particularly in connection with the Department of Defense, on the Company's service areas; the impact of changes in the political landscape and related policy changes, including monetary, regulatory and trade policies; the U.S. Government's guarantee of repayment of student or small business loans purchased by the Company; potential claims, damages and fines related to litigation or government actions; demand for loan products and the impact of changes in demand on loan growth; changes in the volume and mix of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; the effects of management's investment strategy and strategy to manage the NIM; the level of net charge-offs on loans; the performance of the Company's dealer/indirect lending program; the strength of the Company's counterparties; the Company's ability to compete in the market for financial services and increased competition from both banks and non-banks, including fintech companies; demand for financial services in Old Point's market area; the Company's ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; any interruption or breach of security in the Company's information systems or those of the Company's third party vendors or their service providers; reliance on third parties for key services; cyber threats, attacks, or events; the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, terrorist acts, financial crises, political crises, war, and other geopolitical conflicts, such as the war between Russia and Ukraine or in the Middle East, or public health events, and of governmental and societal responses thereto, on, among other things, the Company's operations, liquidity, and credit quality; the use of inaccurate assumptions in management's modeling systems; technological risks and developments; the commercial and residential real estate markets; the demand in the secondary residential mortgage loan markets; expansion of the Company's product offerings; effectiveness of expense control initiatives; changes in management; changes in accounting principles, standards, policies guidelines, and interpretations and elections made by the Company thereunder, and the related impact on the Company's financial statements; and other factors detailed in Old Point's publicly filed documents, including in Part I, Item 1A. "Risk Factors," and Part II, Item 7. "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of date they are made.

The Company does not intend or assume any obligation to update, revise or clarify any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time or on behalf of the Company, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. In addition, past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future results.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of Old Point or TowneBank. In connection with the proposed Merger, Old Point filed with the SEC on May 27, 2025 a definitive proxy statement, which included an offering circular of TowneBank with respect to shares of TowneBank common stock to be issued in connection with the Merger (the "proxy statement/offering circular"). Old Point delivered the proxy statement/offering circular to its shareholders seeking approval of the Merger and related matters on or about May 29, 2025. In addition, each of TowneBank and Old Point may file other relevant documents concerning the proposed transaction with the FDIC and the SEC, respectively.

Investors, TowneBank shareholders and Old Point shareholders are strongly urged to read the proxy statement/offering circular regarding the proposed Merger and other relevant documents filed with the FDIC and SEC, as well as any amendments or supplements to those documents, because they will contain important information about TowneBank, Old Point and the proposed Merger. Free copies of the proxy statement/offering circular, as well as other filings containing information about Old Point, may be obtained after their filing at the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). Free copies of filings containing information about TowneBank may be obtained after their filing at the FDIC's website (https://www.fdic.gov/).

Information about Old Point Financial Corporation

Old Point Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: OPOF) is the parent company of Old Point National Bank and Old Point Wealth Management, which serve the Hampton Roads and Richmond regions of Virginia. Old Point National Bank is a locally owned and managed community bank which offers a wide range of financial services from checking, insurance, and mortgage products to comprehensive commercial lending and banking products and services. Old Point Wealth Management is the largest wealth management services provider headquartered in Hampton Roads, Virginia, offering local asset management by experienced professionals. Additional information about the company is available at oldpoint.com.

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025 2024

(unaudited) * Assets









Cash and due from banks $ 17,611 $ 17,098 Interest-bearing due from banks 81,846 122,238 Federal funds sold 1,221 708 Cash and cash equivalents 100,678 140,044 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 214,377 218,083 Restricted securities, at cost 3,924 3,918 Loans held for sale - - Loans, net 994,334 998,713 Premises and equipment, net 28,556 29,198 Premises and equipment, held for sale 344 344 Bank-owned life insurance 36,755 36,182 Goodwill 1,650 1,650 Core deposit intangible, net 121 143 Repossessed assets 2,354 1,972 Other assets 19,434 20,323 Total assets $ 1,402,527 $ 1,450,570





Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity









Deposits:



Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 342,562 $ 355,041 Savings deposits 676,946 659,445 Time deposits 189,193 240,428 Total deposits 1,208,701 1,254,914 Federal funds purchased, repurchase agreements and other

short-term borrowings 3,321 3,967 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 40,050 40,000 Subordinated notes, net 26,114 29,799 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,205 7,920 Total liabilities 1,284,391 1,336,600





Stockholders' equity:



Common stock, $5 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized;

5,102,797 and 5,078,318 shares outstanding (includes 70,854 and

65,920 of nonvested restricted stock, respectively) 25,160 25,062 Additional paid-in capital 17,672 17,548 Retained earnings 90,463 88,492 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (15,159) (17,132) Total stockholders' equity 118,136 113,970 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,402,527 $ 1,450,570





* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements.





Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries











Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025 Jun. 30, 2024

Jun. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2024













Interest and Dividend Income:











Loans, including fees $ 14,339 $ 13,987 $ 15,042

$ 28,326 $ 29,586 Due from banks 1,044 1,136 1,087

2,180 1,886 Federal funds sold 12 8 12

20 21 Securities:











Taxable 1,984 1,975 1,761

3,959 3,559 Tax-exempt 138 137 139

275 278 Dividends and interest on all other securities 57 60 77

117 171 Total interest and dividend income 17,574 17,303 18,118

34,877 35,501













Interest Expense:











Checking and savings deposits 3,123 2,791 2,699

5,914 5,296 Time deposits 1,565 1,801 2,337

3,366 4,509 Federal funds purchased, securities sold under











agreements to repurchase and other short-term

borrowings 39 38 1

77 2 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 405 401 670

806 1,448 Long term borrowings 263 264 295

527 590 Total interest expense 5,395 5,295 6,002

10,690 11,845 Net interest income 12,179 12,008 12,116

24,187 23,656 Provision for credit losses 468 717 261

1,185 341 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 11,711 11,291 11,855

23,002 23,315













Noninterest Income:











Fiduciary and asset management fees 1,273 1,332 1,129

2,605 2,321 Service charges on deposit accounts 767 770 837

1,537 1,595 Other service charges, commissions and fees 1,017 943 1,150

1,960 2,033 Bank-owned life insurance income 291 282 270

573 535 Loss on sale of available-for-sale securities, net - (176) -

(176) - Loss on sale of repossessed assets, net (252) (84) (58)

(336) (36) Gain on redemption and retirement of subordinated notes - 656 -

656 - Other operating income 153 124 143

277 245 Total noninterest income 3,249 3,847 3,471

7,096 6,693













Noninterest Expense:











Salaries and employee benefits 7,499 7,343 7,195

14,842 15,026 Occupancy and equipment 1,094 1,181 1,373

2,275 2,546 Data processing 1,416 1,333 1,393

2,749 2,708 Customer development 134 134 176

268 231 Professional services 644 674 680

1,318 1,265 Employee professional development 230 183 167

413 378 Merger-related costs 976 261 -

1,237 - Other taxes 290 284 276

574 537 Other operating expenses 1,081 1,054 1,064

2,135 2,336 Total noninterest expense 13,364 12,447 12,324

25,811 25,027 Income before income taxes 1,596 2,691 3,002

4,287 4,981 Income tax expense 354 533 473

887 735 Net income $ 1,242 $ 2,158 $ 2,529

$ 3,400 $ 4,246













Basic Earnings per Common Share:











Weighted average shares outstanding 5,103,320 5,086,759 5,064,363

5,095,086 5,052,091 Net income per share of common stock $ 0.24 $ 0.42 $ 0.50

$ 0.67 $ 0.84













Diluted Earnings per Common Share:











Weighted average shares outstanding 5,103,320 5,086,759 5,064,503

5,095,086 5,052,190 Net income per share of common stock $ 0.24 $ 0.42 $ 0.50

$ 0.67 $ 0.84













Cash Dividends Declared per Share: $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14

$ 0.28 $ 0.28

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries













Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income And Rates





































For the quarters ended (unaudited) June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024



Interest



Interest



Interest



Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate** Balance Expense Rate** Balance Expense Rate** ASSETS

















Loans* $ 1,002,979 $ 14,339 5.73 % $ 1,012,941 $ 13,987 5.60 % $ 1,061,884 $ 15,042 5.68 % Investment securities:

















Taxable 193,471 1,984 4.11 % 193,795 1,975 4.13 % 169,675 1,761 4.16 % Tax-exempt* 25,719 175 2.73 % 25,799 173 2.72 % 26,036 176 2.71 % Total investment securities 219,190 2,159 3.95 % 219,594 2,148 3.97 % 195,711 1,937 3.97 % Interest-bearing due from banks 94,725 1,044 4.42 % 103,402 1,136 4.46 % 79,752 1,087 5.47 % Federal funds sold 1,133 12 4.25 % 797 8 4.07 % 894 12 5.38 % Other investments 3,922 57 5.83 % 3,918 60 6.21 % 4,506 77 6.85 % Total earning assets 1,321,949 $ 17,611 5.34 % 1,340,652 $ 17,339 5.25 % 1,342,747 18,155 5.42 % Allowance for credit losses (11,893)



(11,463)



(11,905)



Other non-earning assets 115,390



100,833



107,487



Total assets $ 1,425,446



$ 1,430,022



$ 1,438,329























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Time and savings deposits:

















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 155,582 $ 1 0.00 % $ 83,896 $ 2 0.01 % $ 94,868 $ 3 0.01 % Money market deposit accounts 464,048 3,116 2.69 % 504,756 2,783 2.24 % 446,359 2,689 2.42 % Savings accounts 75,486 6 0.03 % 77,273 6 0.03 % 85,098 7 0.03 % Time deposits 193,092 1,565 3.25 % 216,856 1,801 3.37 % 247,472 2,337 3.79 % Total time and savings deposits 888,208 4,688 2.12 % 882,781 4,592 2.11 % 873,797 5,036 2.31 % Federal funds purchased, repurchase

















agreements and other short-term borrowings 3,741 39 4.18 % 3,890 38 3.96 % 2,006 1 0.20 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 40,001 405 4.06 % 40,000 401 4.07 % 54,006 670 4.98 % Subordinated notes 26,093 263 4.04 % 26,644 264 4.02 % 29,712 295 3.98 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 958,043 5,395 2.26 % 953,315 5,295 2.25 % 959,521 6,002 2.51 % Demand deposits 343,366



352,312



362,884



Other liabilities 6,860



7,717



8,380



Stockholders' equity 117,177



116,678



107,544



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,425,446



$ 1,430,022



$ 1,438,329



Net interest margin*

$ 12,216 3.71 %

$ 12,044 3.64 %

$ 12,153 3.63 %



















*Computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) using a 21% rate, adjusting interest income









by $37 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, $36 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and by $37 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. **Annualized



















Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries







Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income And Rates

























For the six months ended June 30, (unaudited) 2025 2024



Interest



Interest



Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate** Balance Expense Rate** ASSETS











Loans* $ 1,001,069 $ 28,326 5.71 % $ 1,069,389 $ 29,586 5.55 % Investment securities:











Taxable 193,632 3,959 4.12 % 172,458 3,559 4.14 % Tax-exempt* 25,759 348 2.72 % 26,075 352 2.71 % Total investment securities 219,391 4,307 3.96 % 198,533 3,911 3.95 % Interest-bearing due from banks 99,039 2,180 4.44 % 68,837 1,886 5.49 % Federal funds sold 966 20 4.18 % 801 21 5.26 % Other investments 3,920 117 6.02 % 4,853 171 7.07 % Total earning assets 1,324,385 $ 34,950 5.32 % 1,342,413 $ 35,575 5.31 % Allowance for credit losses (11,679)



(12,149)



Other nonearning assets 115,016



106,340



Total assets $ 1,427,722



$ 1,436,604

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Time and savings deposits:











Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 119,937 $ 3 0.01 % $ 94,651 $ 6 0.01 % Money market deposit accounts 484,289 5,900 2.46 % 449,279 5,277 2.36 % Savings accounts 76,375 11 0.03 % 87,066 13 0.03 % Time deposits 204,908 3,366 3.31 % 242,774 4,509 3.72 % Total time and savings deposits 885,509 9,280 2.11 % 873,770 9,805 2.25 % Federal funds purchased, repurchase











agreements and other short-term borrowings 3,815 77 4.07 % 2,245 2 0.18 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 40,000 806 4.06 % 61,861 1,448 4.69 % Subordinated notes 26,367 527 4.03 % 29,696 590 3.98 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 955,691 10,690 2.26 % 967,572 11,845 2.46 % Demand deposits 347,815



353,491



Other liabilities 7,287



8,294



Stockholders' equity 116,929



107,247



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,427,722



$ 1,436,604



Net interest margin*

$ 24,260 3.69 %

$ 23,730 3.55 %













*Computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) using a 21% rate, adjusting interest income



by $73 thousand and $74 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.



**Annualized













Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries As of or for the quarters ended,

For the six months ended, Selected Ratios (unaudited) June 30, March 31, June 30,

June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2025 2024

2025 2024













Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.42 $ 0.50

$ 0.67 $ 0.84 Return on average assets (ROA) 0.35 % 0.61 % 0.71 %

0.48 % 0.59 % Return on average equity (ROE) 4.25 % 7.50 % 9.43 %

5.86 % 7.94 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) 3.71 % 3.64 % 3.63 %

3.69 % 3.55 % Efficiency ratio 86.62 % 78.51 % 79.07 %

82.51 % 82.46 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP) 86.41 % 78.32 % 78.88 %

82.32 % 82.26 % Book value per share $ 23.15 $ 22.96 $ 21.66





Tangible Book Value per share (non-GAAP) $ 22.80 $ 22.61 $ 21.31





Non-performing assets (NPAs) / total assets 0.24 % 0.29 % 0.14 %





Annualized Net Charge-Offs / average total loans 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.12 %





Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans 1.19 % 1.17 % 1.12 %



















Non-Performing Assets (NPAs)











Nonaccrual loans $ 43 $ 80 $ 44





Loans> 90 days past due, but still accruing interest 932 1,884 444





Repossessed assets 2,354 2,183 1,471





Total non-performing assets $ 3,329 $ 4,147 $ 1,959



















Other Selected Numbers











Loans, net $ 994,334 $ 1,001,009 $ 1,042,774





Deposits 1,208,701 1,257,478 1,236,575





Stockholders' equity 118,136 117,217 109,996





Total assets 1,402,527 1,450,988 1,423,354





Loans charged off during the quarter, net of recoveries 331 351 311





Quarterly average loans 1,002,979 1,012,941 1,061,884





Quarterly average assets 1,425,446 1,430,022 1,438,329





Quarterly average earning assets 1,321,949 1,340,652 1,342,747





Quarterly average deposits 1,231,574 1,235,093 1,236,681





Quarterly average equity 117,177 116,678 107,544







Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries







Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)







(dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of or for the quarters ended,

As of or for the six months ended,

Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025 Jun. 30, 2024

Jun. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2024













Fully Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income











Net interest income (GAAP) $ 12,179 $ 12,008 $ 12,116

$ 24,187 $ 23,656 FTE adjustment 37 36 37

73 74 Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 12,216 $ 12,044 $ 12,153

$ 24,260 $ 23,730 Noninterest income (GAAP) 3,249 3,847 3,471

7,096 6,693 Total revenue (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 15,465 $ 15,891 $ 15,624

$ 31,356 $ 30,423 Noninterest expense (GAAP) 13,364 12,447 12,324

25,811 25,027













Average earning assets $ 1,321,949 $ 1,340,652 $ 1,342,747

$ 1,324,385 $ 1,342,413 Net interest margin 3.70 % 3.63 % 3.62 %

3.68 % 3.53 % Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) 3.71 % 3.64 % 3.63 %

3.69 % 3.55 %













Efficiency ratio 86.62 % 78.51 % 79.07 %

82.51 % 82.46 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP) 86.41 % 78.32 % 78.88 %

82.32 % 82.26 %













Tangible Book Value Per Share











Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 118,136 $ 117,217 $ 109,996





Less goodwill 1,650 1,650 1,650





Less core deposit intangible, net 121 132 165





Tangible Stockholders' Equity (non-GAAP) $ 116,365 $ 115,435 $ 108,181



















Shares issued and outstanding 5,102,797 5,105,030 5,077,525



















Book value per share $ 23.15 $ 22.96 $ 21.66





Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 22.80 $ 22.61 $ 21.31



















Adjusted Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)











Net income (GAAP) $ 1,242 $ 2,158 $ 2,529

$ 3,400 $ 4,246 Plus loss on sale of available-for-sale securities, net of tax(1) - 139 -

139 - Less gain on redemption and retirement of subordinated notes, net of tax(1) - (518) -

(518) - Plus merger-related costs, net of tax (1) 936 206 -

1,186 - Adjusted Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) $ 2,178 $ 1,985 $ 2,529

$ 4,207 $ 4,246 (1) The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax effect is 21%. Certain merger-related costs were non-deductible.



















Weighted average diluted shares 5,103,320 5,086,759 5,064,503

5,095,086 5,052,190 Diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 0.24 $ 0.42 $ 0.50

$ 0.67 $ 0.84 Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 0.43 $ 0.39 $ 0.50

$ 0.83 $ 0.84 Average assets $ 1,425,446 $ 1,430,022 $ 1,438,329

$ 1,427,722 $ 1,436,604 Average equity $ 117,177 $ 116,678 $ 107,544

$ 116,929 $ 107,247 Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.35 % 0.61 % 0.71 %

0.48 % 0.59 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.61 % 0.56 % 0.71 %

0.59 % 0.59 % Return on average equity (GAAP) 4.25 % 7.50 % 9.43 %

5.86 % 7.94 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 7.46 % 6.90 % 9.43 %

7.26 % 7.94 % Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 86.62 % 78.51 % 79.07 %

82.51 % 82.46 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 92.47 % 79.62 % 78.88 %

86.10 % 82.26 %

