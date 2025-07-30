Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.07.2025
WKN: A0YHDT | ISIN: US1746151042 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
29.07.25 | 15:30
57,44 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.07.2025 22:15 Uhr
10 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

MANSFIELD, Pa., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Financial Services, Inc (Nasdaq: CZFS), parent company of First Citizens Community Bank (the "Bank"), released today its unaudited consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Highlights

  • Net income for the first six months of 2025 was $16.1 million, which was $3.8 million, or 30.8% more than 2024's net income through June 30, 2024 due to the increase in net interest income after the provision for credit losses of $5.8 million. The effective tax rate for the first six months of 2025 was 18.7% compared to 17.4% in the comparable period in 2024.
  • Net income was $8.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, which was $3.2 million more than the net income for 2024's comparable period due an increase in net interest income after the provision for credit losses of $3.6 million. The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 18.8% compared to 17.4% in the comparable period in 2024.
  • Net interest income before the provision for credit losses was $46.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $4,392,000, or 10.4%, over the same period a year ago and was primarily due to an increase in investment income and a decrease in interest expense.
  • The provision for credit losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 was $750,000 and $1,375,000, respectively compared to $2,002,000 and $2,787,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively. The provision for 2024 was significantly impacted by loans that were not sold as part of the sale of a division known as Braavo that occurred in the first quarter of 2024. The vast majority of the Braavo loans that were retained after the sale were originated by HVB in 2023 prior to the acquisition and were current as of the acquisition date in 2023. The provision for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, directly attributable to these loans was $1,137,000 and $1,806,000, respectively.
  • Return on average equity for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2025 was 10.88% and 10.44% compared to 7.40% and 8.67% for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2024. If the provision for the credit losses attributable to the Braavo loans and the gain on the sale of Braavo were excluded, the return on average equity for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2024 would have been 8.66% and 9.17%, respectively (non-GAAP). (1)
  • Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2025 was 15.19% and 14.65 compared to 10.76% and 12.64% for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2024. If the provision for the credit losses attributable to the Braavo loans and the gain on the sale of Braavo were excluded, the return on average tangible equity for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2024 would have been 12.59% and 13.37% (non-GAAP). (1)
  • Return on average assets for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2025 was 1.13% and 1.07% compared to 0.72% and 0.83% for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2024. If the provision for the credit losses attributable to the Braavo loans and the gain on the sale of Braavo were excluded, the return on average assets for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2024 would have been 0.84% and 0.88% (non-GAAP). (1)
  • Non-performing assets decreased $1,236,000 since December 31, 2024 and totaled $27,376,000 as of June 30, 2025, which is $9,452,000 higher than the balance as of June 30, 2024. The increase from June 30, 2024 is due to loans acquired as part of the HVB acquisition. The Bank's strategy during 2024 for certain acquired loans was to either improve the credit metrics of the non-performing loans or have the customers refinance the loans with another institution or sell the underlying collateral. We continue to work with these customers on their ability to return to performing status or to pay-off the loan through a refinancing. The decrease since December reflects two large relationships being placed back on accrual status due to making contractual payments for at least six consecutive months. As a percent of loans, non-performing assets totaled 1.22%, 1.24% and 0.79% as of June 30, 2025, December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively. While non-performing assets have increased significantly as of June 30, 2025 when compared to June 30, 2024, specific reserves for these assets have decreased from $2,405,000 to $1,477,000. The decrease in the specific reserves from June 2024 is due to the amount of charge-offs recorded in the second half of 2024 that were reserved for as of June 30, 2024.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Compared to 2024

  • For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net income totaled $16,084,000 which compares to net income of $12,299,000 for the first six months of 2024, an increase of $3,785,000. Basic earnings per share of $3.35 for the first six months of 2025 compared to $2.56 for the first six months last year. Annualized return on equity for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 was 10.44% and 8.67%, while annualized return on assets was 1.07% and 0.83%, respectively. The increase in performance when comparing 2025 to 2024 was due to an increase in the net interest margin from 3.09% to 3.36% and a decrease in the provision for credit losses.
  • Net interest income before the provision for credit loss for the six months ended June 30, 2025 totaled $46,650,000 compared to $42,258,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, resulting in an increase of $4,392,000, or 10.4%. Average interest earning assets increased $49.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the same period last year, primarily due to an increase in taxable investments and outstanding student loans. Average loans increased $36.6 million while average investment securities increased $19.2 million. The yield on interest earning assets increased 6 basis points to 5.58%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 24 basis points to 2.75%. As a result, the tax effected net interest margin increased from 3.09% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to 3.36% for the six months ended June 30, 2025.
  • The provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $1,375,000 compared to $2,787,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $1,412,000. The provision for 2025 was due to an increase in past due loans and the annual update of loss drivers, which includes historical loss data, as well as prepayment and curtailment speeds. The provision for 2024 was impacted by the Braavo loans as previously mentioned and an increase in past due and classified loans during the second quarter of 2024.
  • Total non-interest income was $7,092,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, which is $1,215,000 less than the non-interest income of $8,307,000 for the same period last year. The primary drivers were the gain on the sale of assets associated with Braavo and earnings on bank owned life insurance due to the passing of a former employee in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Total non-interest expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2025 totaled $32,575,000 compared to $32,889,000 for the same period last year, which is a decrease of $314,000. Salary and benefit costs increased $358,000 due to additional healthcare expenses and post-employment benefits. There are 11 fewer FTES in 2025 compared to 2024. The decrease in professional fees and software costs is due to the sale of the Braavo division in 2024.
  • The provision for income taxes increased $1,118,000 when comparing the six months ended June 30, 2025 to the same period in 2024 as a result of an increase in income before income tax of $4,903,000.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Compared to 2024

  • For the three months ended June 30, 2025, net income totaled $8,463,000 which compares to net income of $5,275,000 for the comparable period of 2024, an increase of $3,188,000 or 60.4%. Basic earnings per share of $1.76 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compares to $1.10 for the 2024 comparable period. Annualized return on equity for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 was 10.88% and 7.40%, while annualized return on assets was 1.13% and 0.72%, respectively.
  • Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 totaled $23,648,000 compared to $21,300,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, resulting in an increase of $2,348,000, or 11.0%. Average interest earning assets increased $47.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the same period last year, primarily due to increases in the average balance of outstanding student loans and taxable investments. Average loans increased $24.4 million, while average investment securities increased $23.1 million. The tax effected net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 3.47% compared to 3.15% for the same period last year. The yield on interest earning assets increased eight basis points to 5.66%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 27 basis points to 2.73%.
  • The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2025 of $750,000 was driven by the increase in past due commercial loans, which primarily related to one commercial real estate relationship in our central Pennsylvania market that totaled $14.4 million. The provision for credit losses for 2024 period was impacted by the Braavo loans as previously mentioned and an increase in past due and classified loans during the second quarter of 2024.
  • Total non-interest income was $3,665,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, $329,000 more than the comparable period last year. The primary drivers of the increase were an increase in the gains on loans sold of $260,000 and an increase in equity security gains of $120,000 due to market conditions.
  • Total non-interest expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 totaled $16,147,000 compared to $16,246,000 for the same period last year, which is a decrease of $99,000, or 0.6%. Salary and employee benefits increased due to healthcare costs, profit sharing, vacation costs and other post-retirement benefits. ORE expenses decreased due to the recovery of legal fees on certain loans in the second quarter of 2025.
  • The provision for income taxes increased $840,000 when comparing the three months ended June 30, 2025 to the same period in 2024. This increase was attributable to increase in income before provision for income taxes of $4,028,000. The effective tax rate was 18.8% and 17.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Balance Sheet and Other Information:

  • At June 30, 2025, total assets were $2.97 billion compared to $3.03 billion at December 31, 2024 and $2.95 billion at June 30, 2024. The loan to deposit ratio as of June 30, 2025 was 97.78% compared to 97.21% as of December 31, 2024 and 99.24% as of June 30, 2024.
  • Available for sale securities of $431.6 million at June 30, 2025 increased $5.7 million from December 31, 2024 and $29.0 million from June 30, 2024. The yield on the investment portfolio increased from 2.32% to 2.89% on a tax equivalent basis due to securities purchased during a higher market interest rate environment and lower yielding securities maturing. Investment activity for 2025 has focused on replacing securities as they mature.
  • Net loans totaled $2.22 billion at June 30, 2025 and $2.29 billion at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $71.9 million. As of June 30, 2024, net loans totaled $2.23 billion. The decrease in net loans since year end and last year was due to the seasonality of the Company's student loan portfolio. This portfolio grows during the second half of the year and then pays down during the first half of the year. This seasonal behavior corresponds to the typical college semester and year.
  • The allowance for credit losses - loans totaled $22,109,000 at June 30, 2025 which is an increase of $410,000 from December 31, 2024 and is due to increases in past due loans and changes in expected prepayment speeds and economic forecasts. The provision for credit losses on loans was $1,137,000 for the first half of 2025. Loan recoveries and charge-offs were $54,000 and $781,000, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 0.99% as of June 30, 2025 and 0.94% as of December 31, 2024.
  • Deposits decreased $89.4 million from December 31, 2024, to $2.29 billion at June 30, 2025. Competitive pressure for deposits remains high. Brokered CD's have decreased $33.1 million since December 31, 2024. Additionally, a school district in our southeastern Pennsylvania market saw a decrease in their balance of $68.3 million due to utilizing funds until they collect their local real estate taxes in the third quarter.
  • Borrowed funds totaled $313.2 million as of June 30, 2025, a $15.5 million increase from December 31, 2024 to fund the investment growth since year-end.
  • Stockholders' equity totaled $313.7 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $299.7 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of $13.9 million. Excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCL), stockholders' equity increased $11.4 million and totals $334.7 million (non-GAAP). The increase in stockholders' equity was attributable to net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 totaling $16.1 million, offset by cash dividends for the six months ended June 30, 2025 totaling $4.6 million. As a result of decreases in market interest rates impacting the fair value of investment securities and swaps, AOCL decreased $2.5 million from December 31, 2024.

Dividend Declared

On June 3, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.495 per share, which was paid on June 27, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 13, 2025. This quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 2.1% over the regular cash dividend of $0.480 per share declared one year ago, as adjusted for the 1% stock dividend declared in June 2025, payable on June 28, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 13, 2025.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has nearly 1,850 shareholders, the majority of whom reside in markets where its offices are located.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this press release or made elsewhere periodically by the Company or on its behalf. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

(1) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-gaap measures at the end of the press release

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





(UNAUDITED)





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)






As of or For The

As of or For The


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

June 30,


2025

2024

2025

2024

Income and Performance Ratios





Net Income

$ 8,463

$ 5,275

$ 16,084

$ 12,299

Return on average assets (annualized)

1.13 %

0.72 %

1.07 %

0.83 %

Return on average equity (annualized)

10.88 %

7.40 %

10.44 %

8.67 %

Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (a)

15.19 %

10.76 %

14.65 %

12.64 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (a)

3.47 %

3.15 %

3.36 %

3.09 %

Earnings per share - basic (b)

$ 1.76

$ 1.10

$ 3.35

$ 2.56

Earnings per share - diluted (b)

$ 1.76

$ 1.10

$ 3.35

$ 2.56

Cash dividends paid per share (b)

$ 0.490

$ 0.480

$ 0.980

$ 0.961

Number of shares used in computation - basic (b)

4,797,716

4,796,000

4,797,642

4,795,596

Number of shares used in computation - diluted (b)

4,800,384

4,800,770

4,800,862

4,800,991











Asset quality





Allowance for credit losses - loans

$ 22,109

$ 22,797



Non-performing assets

$ 27,376

$ 17,924



Allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans

0.99 %

1.01 %



Non-performing assets to total loans

1.22 %

0.79 %



Annualized net charge-offs to total loans

0.10 %

0.12 %

0.06 %

0.12 %











Equity





Book value per share (b)

$ 65.25

$ 59.60



Tangible Book value per share (a) (b)

$ 46.88

$ 41.08



Market Value per share (Last reported trade of month)

$ 58.72

$ 44.94



Common shares outstanding

4,807,000

4,759,486













Other





Average Full Time Equivalent Employees

381.4

389.7

380.6

391.9

Loan to Deposit Ratio

97.78 %

99.24 %



Trust assets under management

$ 188,844

$ 174,703



Brokerage assets under management

$ 416,923

$ 368,379













Balance Sheet Highlights

June 30,

December 31,

June 30,



2025

2024

2024







Assets

$ 2,967,274

$ 3,025,724

$ 2,947,531


Investment securities

433,417

427,659

404,231


Loans (net of unearned income)

2,241,755

2,313,242

2,255,716


Allowance for credit losses - loans

22,109

21,699

22,797


Deposits

2,292,662

2,382,028

2,273,095


Stockholders' Equity

313,653

299,734

286,470












(a) See reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release


(b) Prior period amounts were adjusted to reflect stock dividends.



CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET




(UNAUDITED)









June 30,

December 31,

June 30,

(in thousands except share data)

2025

2024

2024

ASSETS:




Cash and due from banks:




Noninterest-bearing

$ 26,799

$ 30,284

$ 22,023

Interest-bearing

22,685

11,918

16,410

Total cash and cash equivalents

49,484

42,202

38,433





Interest bearing time deposits with other banks

3,820

3,820

3,820





Equity securities

1,768

1,747

1,570





Available-for-sale securities

431,649

425,912

402,661





Loans held for sale

15,529

9,607

14,227





Loans (net of allowance for credit losses - loans: $22,109 at June 30, 2025;




$21,699 at December 31, 2024 and $22,797 at June 30, 2024)

2,219,646

2,291,543

2,232,919





Premises and equipment

21,776

21,395

20,899

Accrued interest receivable

10,603

10,307

10,782

Goodwill

85,758

85,758

85,758

Bank owned life insurance

50,770

50,341

49,746

Other intangibles

2,530

2,892

3,244

Fair value of derivative instruments - asset

8,272

10,370

13,111

Deferred tax asset

13,913

15,199

17,185

Other assets

51,756

54,631

53,176





TOTAL ASSETS

$ 2,967,274

$ 3,025,724

$ 2,947,531





LIABILITIES:




Deposits:




Noninterest-bearing

$ 499,252

$ 532,776

$ 501,991

Interest-bearing

1,793,410

1,849,252

1,771,104

Total deposits

2,292,662

2,382,028

2,273,095

Borrowed funds

313,219

297,721

334,829

Accrued interest payable

2,741

4,693

5,482

Fair value of derivative instruments - liability

4,701

5,817

7,319

Other liabilities

40,298

35,731

40,336

TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,653,621

2,725,990

2,661,061

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:




Preferred Stock $1.00 par value; authorized




3,000,000 shares; none issued in 2025 or 2024

-

-

-

Common stock




$1.00 par value; authorized 25,000,000 shares at June 30, 2025, December 31, 2024 and




June 30, 2024: issued 5,255,190 at June 30, 2025 and 5,207,577 at December 31, 2024




and 5,207,343 at June 30, 2024

5,255

5,208

5,207

Additional paid-in capital

147,878

144,984

144,985

Retained earnings

197,940

189,443

178,588

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(21,026)

(23,521)

(25,932)

Treasury stock, at cost: 448,190 at June 30, 2025 and 447,965 shares




at December 31, 2024 and 447,857 shares at June 30, 2024

(16,394)

(16,380)

(16,378)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

313,653

299,734

286,470

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND




STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 2,967,274

$ 3,025,724

$ 2,947,531

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME





(UNAUDITED)






Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

June 30,

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

2025

2024

2025

2024

INTEREST INCOME:





Interest and fees on loans

$ 35,227

$ 35,067

$ 70,783

$ 70,200

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

132

262

275

505

Investment securities:





Taxable

2,397

1,663

4,736

3,287

Nontaxable

584

520

1,131

1,052

Dividends

409

390

838

791

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

38,749

37,902

77,763

75,835

INTEREST EXPENSE:





Deposits

11,449

12,655

23,743

24,976

Borrowed funds

3,652

3,947

7,370

8,601

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

15,101

16,602

31,113

33,577

NET INTEREST INCOME

23,648

21,300

46,650

42,258

Provision for credit losses

750

2,002

1,375

2,787

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER





PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

22,898

19,298

45,275

39,471

NON-INTEREST INCOME:





Service charges

1,303

1,385

2,594

2,757

Trust

183

201

407

445

Brokerage and insurance

627

563

1,310

1,228

Gains on loans sold

739

479

1,011

896

Equity security gains (losses), net

33

(87)

22

(32)

Earnings on bank owned life insurance

355

328

701

996

Gain on sale of Braavo division

-

-

-

1,102

Other

425

467

1,047

915

TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME

3,665

3,336

7,092

8,307

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:





Salaries and employee benefits

9,976

9,617

20,265

19,907

Occupancy

1,182

1,266

2,538

2,590

Furniture and equipment

318

295

583

531

Professional fees

525

698

1,042

1,401

FDIC insurance expense

495

509

945

1,034

Pennsylvania shares tax

305

330

624

640

Amortization of intangibles

127

147

254

296

Software expenses

453

494

885

1,008

Other real estate owned expenses

73

175

192

162

Other

2,693

2,715

5,247

5,320

TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSES

16,147

16,246

32,575

32,889

Income before provision for income taxes

10,416

6,388

19,792

14,889

Provision for income tax expense

1,953

1,113

3,708

2,590

NET INCOME

$ 8,463

$ 5,275

$ 16,084

$ 12,299






PER COMMON SHARE DATA:





Net Income - Basic

$ 1.76

$ 1.10

$ 3.35

$ 2.56

Net Income - Diluted

$ 1.76

$ 1.10

$ 3.35

$ 2.56

Cash Dividends Paid

$ 0.490

$ 0.480

$ 0.980

$ 0.961






Number of shares used in computation - basic

4,797,716

4,796,000

4,797,642

4,795,596

Number of shares used in computation - diluted

4,800,384

4,800,770

4,800,862

4,800,991

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.






QUARTERLY CONDENSED, CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION






(UNAUDITED)






(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended,


June 30,

March 31,

Dec 31,

Sept 30,

June 30,


2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Interest income

$ 38,749

$ 39,014

$ 39,793

$ 38,689

$ 37,902

Interest expense

15,101

16,012

16,920

17,365

16,602

Net interest income

23,648

23,002

22,873

21,324

21,300

Provision (release) for credit losses

750

625

-

(200)

2,002

Net interest income after provision (release) for credit losses

22,898

22,377

22,873

21,524

19,298

Non-interest income

3,632

3,438

3,321

3,596

3,423

Investment securities gains (losses), net

33

(11)

18

159

(87)

Non-interest expenses

16,147

16,428

16,668

16,029

16,246

Income before provision for income taxes

10,416

9,376

9,544

9,250

6,388

Provision for income tax expense

1,953

1,755

1,561

1,714

1,113

Net income

$ 8,463

$ 7,621

$ 7,983

$ 7,536

$ 5,275

Earnings Per Share - Basic

$ 1.76

$ 1.59

$ 1.66

$ 1.57

$ 1.10

Earnings Per Share - Diluted

$ 1.76

$ 1.59

$ 1.66

$ 1.57

$ 1.10







CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended June 30,


2025

2024


Average


Average

Average


Average


Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

(dollars in thousands)

$

$

%

$

$

%

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

17,879

102

2.31

18,353

232

5.11

Interest bearing time deposits at banks

3,820

30

3.18

3,820

30

3.16

Investment securities:







Taxable

381,141

2,806

2.95

355,321

2,053

2.31

Tax-exempt (3)

102,694

739

2.88

105,379

658

2.50

Investment securities

483,835

3,545

2.93

460,700

2,711

2.35

Loans: (2)(3)(4)







Residential mortgage loans

347,408

5,212

6.08

358,448

5,232

5.87

Construction loans

165,056

2,967

7.29

184,103

3,367

7.36

Commercial Loans

1,269,944

19,956

6.37

1,251,484

20,154

6.48

Agricultural Loans

358,245

4,970

5.63

346,107

4,482

5.21

Loans to state & political subdivisions

53,051

517

3.95

56,290

556

3.97

Other loans

95,901

1,706

7.21

68,805

1,383

8.08

Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4)

2,289,605

35,328

6.26

2,265,237

35,174

6.25

Total interest-earning assets

2,795,139

39,005

5.66

2,748,110

38,147

5.58

Cash and due from banks

9,665



9,199



Bank premises and equipment

21,836



21,053



Other assets

184,184



195,528



Total non-interest earning assets

215,685



225,780



Total assets

3,010,824



2,973,890



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Interest-bearing liabilities:







Business Interest Checking

18,345

45

0.99

-

-

-

NOW accounts

707,715

3,742

2.14

766,142

4,776

2.51

Savings accounts

288,198

329

0.46

299,318

391

0.53

Money market accounts

447,711

3,181

2.88

381,377

2,972

3.13

Certificates of deposit

454,893

4,152

3.70

457,570

4,516

3.97

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,916,862

11,449

2.42

1,904,407

12,655

2.67

Other borrowed funds

329,154

3,652

4.50

324,736

3,947

4.89

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,246,016

15,101

2.73

2,229,143

16,602

3.00

Demand deposits

390,102



382,312



Other liabilities

41,369



49,051



Total non-interest-bearing liabilities

431,471



431,363



Stockholders' equity

333,337



313,384



Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

3,010,824



2,973,890



Net interest income


23,904



21,545


Net interest spread (5)



2.93 %



2.58 %

Net interest income as a percentage







of average interest-earning assets



3.47 %



3.15 %

Ratio of interest-earning assets







to interest-bearing liabilities



124 %



123 %








(1) Averages are based on daily averages.



(2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees.



(3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using




a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2025 and 2024. See reconciliation of GAAP and non-gaap measures at the end


of the press release




(4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.



(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets



and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.









CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS

(UNAUDITED)



Six Months Ended June 30,


2025

2024


Average


Average

Average


Average


Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

(dollars in thousands)

$

$

%

$

$

%

ASSETS







Interest-bearing deposits at banks

24,052

216

1.81

30,119

445

2.97

Interest bearing time deposits at banks

3,820

59

3.11

3,937

60

3.06

Investment securities:







Taxable

381,886

5,574

2.92

359,142

4,078

2.27

Tax-exempt (3)

102,854

1,431

2.78

106,438

1,332

2.50

Investment securities

484,740

7,005

2.89

465,580

5,410

2.32

Loans: (2)(3)(4)







Residential mortgage loans

349,226

10,312

5.95

358,472

10,291

5.77

Construction loans

164,252

5,888

7.23

187,001

6,858

7.38

Commercial Loans

1,262,225

39,383

6.29

1,243,546

39,674

6.42

Agricultural Loans

357,561

9,696

5.47

345,287

8,887

5.18

Loans to state & political subdivisions

53,389

1,034

3.91

56,469

1,106

3.94

Other loans

130,147

4,674

7.24

89,472

3,599

8.09

Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4)

2,316,800

70,987

6.18

2,280,247

70,415

6.21

Total interest-earning assets

2,829,412

78,267

5.58

2,779,883

76,330

5.52

Cash and due from banks

9,643



9,511



Bank premises and equipment

21,691



21,171



Other assets

177,531



181,792



Total non-interest earning assets

208,865



212,474



Total assets

3,038,277



2,992,357



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Interest-bearing liabilities:







Business Interest Checking

17,995

85

0.95

-

-

-

NOW accounts

723,673

7,796

2.17

783,055

9,999

2.57

Savings accounts

290,576

677

0.47

300,704

778

0.52

Money market accounts

432,891

6,206

2.89

381,209

5,765

3.04

Certificates of deposit

481,272

8,979

3.76

439,995

8,434

3.86

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,946,407

23,743

2.46

1,904,963

24,976

2.64

Other borrowed funds

337,737

7,370

4.40

350,354

8,601

4.94

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,284,144

31,113

2.75

2,255,317

33,577

2.99

Demand deposits

381,048



376,632



Other liabilities

42,426



49,266



Total non-interest-bearing liabilities

423,474



425,898



Stockholders' equity

330,659



311,142



Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

3,038,277



2,992,357



Net interest income


47,154



42,753


Net interest spread (5)



2.83 %



2.53 %

Net interest income as a percentage







of average interest-earning assets



3.36 %



3.09 %

Ratio of interest-earning assets







to interest-bearing liabilities



124 %



123 %








(1) Averages are based on daily averages.







(2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees.







(3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using




a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2025 and 2024. See reconciliation of GAAP and non-gaap measures at the end


of the press release




(4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.

(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets



and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.














CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY OF LOANS BY TYPE; NON-PERFORMING ASSETS; and ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

(UNAUDITED)






(Excludes Loans Held for Sale)






(In Thousands)







June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,


2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Real estate:






Residential

$ 341,671

$ 350,221

$ 351,398

$ 353,254

$ 354,588

Commercial

1,151,585

1,117,240

1,121,435

1,110,548

1,110,269

Agricultural

331,995

329,985

327,722

331,734

327,057

Construction

138,307

168,896

164,326

178,706

180,157

Consumer

46,933

129,943

133,207

143,064

70,542

Other commercial loans

150,171

137,529

131,310

134,285

130,851

Other agricultural loans

28,366

28,488

29,662

24,537

26,247

State & political subdivision loans

52,727

53,361

54,182

54,874

56,005

Total loans

2,241,755

2,315,663

2,313,242

2,331,002

2,255,716

Less: allowance for credit losses - loans

22,109

22,081

21,699

21,695

22,797

Net loans

$ 2,219,646

$ 2,293,582

$ 2,291,543

$ 2,309,307

$ 2,232,919







Past due and non-performing assets












Total Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing

$ 18,554

$ 9,632

$ 8,015

$ 7,423

$ 20,652







Non-accrual loans

$ 24,595

$ 23,545

$ 25,701

$ 20,858

$ 14,949

Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing

347

1,393

276

701

285

Non-performing loans

$ 24,942

$ 24,938

$ 25,977

$ 21,559

$ 15,234

Other real estate owned

2,434

2,544

2,635

2,486

2,690

Total Non-performing assets

$ 27,376

$ 27,482

$ 28,612

$ 24,045

$ 17,924




















Three Months Ended

Analysis of the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

(In Thousands)

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Balance, beginning of period

$ 22,081

$ 21,699

$ 21,695

$ 22,797

$ 21,598

Charge-offs

(596)

(185)

(105)

(1,212)

(682)

Recoveries

25

29

19

10

7

Net charge-offs

(571)

(156)

(86)

(1,202)

(675)

Provision for credit losses - loans

599

538

90

100

1,874

Balance, end of period

$ 22,109

$ 22,081

$ 21,699

$ 21,695

$ 22,797

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.





Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures





(UNAUDITED)





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)











As of




June 30




2025

2024



Tangible Equity





Stockholders Equity - GAAP

$ 313,653

$ 286,470



Intangible Assets

(88,288)

(89,002)



Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP

225,365

197,468



Shares outstanding adjusted for June 2024 stock Dividend

4,807,000

4,806,559



Tangible Book value per share - Non-GAAP

$ 46.88

$ 41.08









As of




June 30




2025

2024



Tangible Equity per share





Stockholders Equity per share - GAAP

$ 65.25

$ 59.60



Adjustment for intangible assets

(18.37)

(18.52)



Tangible Book value per share - Non-GAAP

$ 46.88

$ 41.08














For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended


June 30,

June 30,


2025

2024

2025

2024

Return on Average Assets Excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (AOCL)





Average Assets - GAAP

$ 2,988,727

$ 2,945,690

$ 3,015,695

$ 2,965,049

Average AOCL

(22,098)

(28,200)

(22,581)

(27,308)

Average Assets, Excluding AOCL - Non-GAAP

3,010,825

2,973,890

3,038,276

2,992,357

Net Income - GAAP

$ 8,463

$ 5,275

$ 16,084

$ 12,299

Annualized Return on Average Assets-GAAP

1.13 %

0.72 %

1.07 %

0.83 %

Annualized Return on Average Assets, Excluding AOCL - Non-GAAP

1.12 %

0.71 %

1.06 %

0.82 %







For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended


June 30,

June 30,


2025

2024

2025

2024

Return on Average Equity Excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (AOCL)





Average Stockholders Equity - GAAP

$ 311,239

$ 285,184

$ 308,078

$ 283,834

Average AOCL

(22,098)

(28,200)

(22,581)

(27,308)

Average Stockholder's Equity, Excluding AOCL - Non-GAAP

333,337

313,384

330,659

311,142

Net Income - GAAP

$ 8,463

$ 5,275

$ 16,084

$ 12,299

Annualized Return on Average Stockholder's Equity-GAAP

10.88 %

7.40 %

10.44 %

8.67 %

Annualized Return on Average Stockholder's Equity, Excluding AOCL - Non-GAAP

10.16 %

6.73 %

9.73 %

7.91 %







For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended


June 30,

June 30,


2025

2024

2025

2024

Return on Average Tangible Equity





Average Stockholders Equity - GAAP

$ 311,239

$ 285,184

$ 308,078

$ 283,834

Average Intangible Assets

(88,388)

(89,119)

(88,479)

(89,220)

Average Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP

222,851

196,065

219,599

194,614

Net Income - GAAP

$ 8,463

$ 5,275

$ 16,084

$ 12,299

Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity Non-GAAP

15.19 %

10.76 %

14.65 %

12.64 %







For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended


June 30,

June 30,


2025

2024

2025

2024

Return on Average Assets and Equity Excluding sale of Braavo assets, net of legal fees and
provision associated with Braavo loans remaining after sale





Net Income - GAAP

$ 8,463

$ 5,275

$ 16,084

$ 12,299

After tax gain on sale of Braavo, net of legal fees

-

-

-

(712)

After tax provision associated with Braavo loans remaining after sale

-

898

-

1,427

Net Income excluding sale of Braavo assets, net of legal fees and provision associated with Braavo loans
remaining after sale - Non-GAAP

$ 8,463

$ 6,173

$ 16,084

$ 13,014

Average Assets

2,988,727

2,945,690

3,015,695

2,965,049






Annualized Return on Average assets, Excluding sale of Braavo assets, net of legal fees, provision
associated with Braavo loans remaining after sale, net of tax - Non-GAAP

1.13 %

0.84 %

1.07 %

0.88 %






Average Stockholders Equity - GAAP

$ 311,239

$ 285,184

$ 308,078

$ 283,834






Annualized Return on Average stockholders equity, Excluding sale of Braavo assets, net of legal fees,
provision associated with Braavo loans remaining after sale, net of tax - Non-GAAP

10.88 %

8.66 %

10.44 %

9.17 %






Average Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP

222,851

196,065

219,599

194,614






Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity Excluding sale of Braavo assets, net of legal fees, provision
associated with Braavo loans remaining after sale, net of tax, - Non-GAAP

15.19 %

12.59 %

14.65 %

13.37 %







For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended


June 30,

June 30,


2025

2024

2025

2024

Earnings per share, Excluding sale of Braavo assets, net of legal fees and provision associated
with Braavo loans remaining after sale





Net Income - GAAP

$ 8,463

$ 5,275

$ 16,084

$ 12,299

After tax gain on sale of Braavo, net of legal fees

-

-

-

(712)

After tax provision associated with Braavo loans remaining after sale

-

898

-

1,427

Net income excluding one time items - Non-GAAP

$ 8,463

$ 6,173

$ 16,084

$ 13,014

Number of shares used in computation - basic

4,797,716

4,796,000

4,797,642

4,795,596






Basic and Diluted earnings per share, Excluding sale of Braavo assets, net of legal fees, provision associated
with Braavo loans remaining after sale, net of tax - Non-GAAP

$ 1.76

$ 1.29

$ 3.35

$ 2.71












For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended


June 30,

June 30,

Reconciliation of net interest income on fully taxable equivalent basis

2025

2024

2025

2024

Total interest income

$ 38,749

$ 37,902

$ 77,763

$ 75,835

Total interest expense

15,101

16,602

31,113

33,577

Net interest income

23,648

21,300

46,650

42,258

Tax equivalent adjustment

256

245

504

495

Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) - Non-GAAP

$ 23,904

$ 21,545

$ 47,154

$ 42,753






SOURCE Citizens Financial Services, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
