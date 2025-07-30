Albemarle Corporation: Albemarle Announces New General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced today that Ander Krupa has been promoted to executive vice president, general counsel, corporate secretary and chief compliance officer.

"Ander's demonstrated leadership, broad legal expertise, and deep institutional knowledge positions him well to assume strategic oversight of Albemarle's legal, ethics, risk, and compliance functions," said Kent Masters, Albemarle's Chairman and CEO. "We are confident that his stewardship will further strengthen our governance framework and reinforce our unwavering commitment to integrity, accountability, ethics and compliance."

Krupa joined Albemarle in May 2017 as vice president, deputy general counsel and assistant corporate secretary. He has also served in leadership roles supporting Albemarle's global business units, commercial activities, and mergers and acquisitions. He has more than 15 years of practice in the manufacturing industry and deep experience across Albemarle's businesses.

Prior to Albemarle, Krupa served as assistant general counsel, governance and securities for BWX Technologies, Inc. and The Babcock & Wilcox Company. In addition to his corporate experience, he was an attorney with the international law firm of Greenberg Traurig LLP in the firm's corporate and securities practice group.

Krupa received a bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia and earned his J.D. from Georgia State University College of Law. He is based in the company's Charlotte, N.C., headquarters and will report to Masters as part of Albemarle's executive leadership team.

Krupa assumes the role following the passing in April of Albemarle's former general counsel, corporate secretary and chief compliance officer, Stacy Grant, at which time he was named as interim general counsel.

