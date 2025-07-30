Agnico Eagle Mines Limited: Agnico Eagle Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results - Record Free Cash Flow With Another Quarter Of Strong Production And Cost Performance; Balance Sheet Further Strengthened By Transition To Net ...

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

(All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

TORONTO, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") today reported financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2025.

"Our portfolio of high-quality assets continued to deliver exceptional results this quarter, generating record free cash flow, more than doubling the prior quarter. This performance reflects the strength of the gold price environment, our disciplined cost management and the consistency of our operational execution," said Ammar Al-Joundi, Agnico Eagle's President and Chief Executive Officer. "While delivering record free cash flow, we remained disciplined in our capital allocation - reinvesting in our business, strengthening our balance sheet and returning capital to shareholders. We ended the quarter with a significant net cash position and returned approximately $300 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases this quarter. We remain focused on executing on our 2025 guidance and advancing our key growth projects to drive long-term value creation."

Second quarter 2025 highlights:

Payable gold production was 866,029 ounces at production costs per ounce of $911, total cash costs per ounce of $933 and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") per ounce of $1,289. The strong operational performance in the second quarter of 2025 was led by Canadian Malartic, LaRonde, Macassa and Fosterville. At mid-year, the Company has achieved approximately 51% of the mid-point of its full-year gold production guidance, while achieving total cash costs per ounce below the mid-point of guidance, despite higher royalty costs resulting from higher gold prices

- Payable gold production was 866,029 ounces at production costs per ounce of $911, total cash costs per ounce of $933 and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") per ounce of $1,289. The strong operational performance in the second quarter of 2025 was led by Canadian Malartic, LaRonde, Macassa and Fosterville. At mid-year, the Company has achieved approximately 51% of the mid-point of its full-year gold production guidance, while achieving total cash costs per ounce below the mid-point of guidance, despite higher royalty costs resulting from higher gold prices Record quarterly adjusted net income and free cash flow - The Company reported quarterly net income of $1,069 million or $2.13 per share and record adjusted net income 3 of $976 million or $1.94 per share. The Company generated cash provided by operating activities of $1,845 million or $3.67 per share ($1,332 million or $2.65 per share of cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital 4 ) and record free cash flow 4 of $1,305 million or $2.60 per share ($792 million or $1.58 per share of free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital 4 )

The Company reported quarterly net income of $1,069 million or $2.13 per share and record adjusted net income of $976 million or $1.94 per share. The Company generated cash provided by operating activities of $1,845 million or $3.67 per share ($1,332 million or $2.65 per share of cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital) and record free cash flow of $1,305 million or $2.60 per share ($792 million or $1.58 per share of free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital)

Full year expected payable gold production in 2025 remains unchanged at 3.3 to 3.5 million ounces, with total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce in 2025 unchanged at $915 to $965 and $1,250 to $1,300, respectively. Total capital expenditures (excluding capitalized exploration) for 2025 remain estimated to be between $1.75 billion to $1.95 billion and capitalized exploration remains expected to be between $290 and $310 million. Further details are set out in the 2025 Guidance Summary section below

The Company transitioned to a net cash position of $963 million as at June 30, 2025 as a result of the increase in its cash position by $419 million to $1,558 million and the reduction of long-term debt by $550 million to $595 million. On June 30, 2025, the Company repaid $40 million of the 2017 Series A 4.42% senior notes at maturity and also redeemed the remaining outstanding principal of $260 million of the 2017 senior notes and $250 million of the 2016 senior notes with interest rates ranging from 4.64% to 4.94%. The aggregate payments were comprised of $40 million of the current portion of long-term debt and $510 million of long-term debt

A quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share has been declared. In addition, the Company repurchased 836,488 common shares during the quarter at an average share price of $119.47 for aggregate consideration of $100 million under its normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"). The NCIB was renewed in May 2025 with an increased purchase limit of up to $1 billion of common shares



____________________________________ 1 Payable production of a mineral means the quantity of a mineral produced during a period contained in products that have been or will be sold by the Company whether such products are shipped during the period or held as inventory at the end of the period. Payable gold production for the three months ended June 30, 2025 excludes payable gold production at La India and Creston Mascota of 858 and 39 ounces, respectively, which were produced from residual leaching. 2 Total cash costs per ounce and all-in sustaining costs per ounce or AISC per ounce are non-GAAP ratios that are not standardized financial measures under IFRS® Accounting Standards and, in this news release, unless otherwise specified, are reported on (i) a per ounce of gold production basis, and (ii) a by-product basis. For a description of the composition and usefulness of these non-GAAP ratios and reconciliations of total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce to production costs on both a by-product and a co-product basis, see "Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance" below. 3 Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are non-GAAP measures or ratios that are not standardized financial measures under IFRS Accounting Standards. For a description of the composition and usefulness of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to net income see "Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance" below. 4 Cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital, free cash flow and free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital and their related per share measures are non-GAAP measures or ratios that are not standardized financial measures under IFRS Accounting Standards. For a description of the composition and usefulness of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to cash provided by operating activities see "Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance" below. 5 Net cash (debt), that is, a negative "net debt" position, and net debt are non-GAAP measures that are not standardized financial measures under IFRS Accounting Standards. For a description of the composition and usefulness of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to long-term debt, see "Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance" below.

Second Quarter 2025 Production and Costs

Production and Cost Results Summary



















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Gold production* (ounces)

866,029

895,838

1,739,823

1,774,490 Gold sales (ounces)**

846,835

874,230

1,689,800

1,753,293 Production costs per ounce***

$ 911

$ 862

$ 895

$ 877 Total cash costs per ounce***

$ 933

$ 870

$ 918

$ 885 AISC per ounce***

$ 1,289

$ 1,169

$ 1,235

$ 1,179

*Gold production for the three months ended June 30, 2025 excludes payable gold production at La India and Creston Mascota of 858 and 39 ounces, respectively, which were produced from residual leaching. Gold production for the six months ended June 30, 2025 excludes payable gold production at La India and Creston Mascota of 2,669 and 64 ounces, respectively. **Canadian Malartic's payable metal sold excludes the 5% in-kind net smelter return royalty held by Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. Detour Lake's payable metal sold excludes the 2% in-kind net smelter royalty held by Franco-Nevada Corporation. Macassa's payable metal sold excludes the 1.5% in-kind net smelter royalty held by Franco-Nevada Corporation. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, 2,500 payable gold ounces sold are excluded at La India. ***Production costs per ounce, total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce are reported on a per ounce of gold produced basis.

Gold Production

Second Quarter and First Six Months of 2025 - Gold production decreased when compared to the prior-year periods primarily due to lower production from Meadowbank (longer than expected Caribou migration affecting both mining and milling operations), Fosterville (lower grade and throughput) and Canadian Malartic (lower throughput), partially offset by higher production at Macassa and LaRonde (higher grades)

Production Costs per Ounce

Second Quarter and First Six Months of 2025 - Production costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year periods primarily due to higher royalties resulting from higher gold prices and lower production, partially offset by the benefit of the weaker Canadian dollar during both periods

Total Cash Costs per Ounce

Second Quarter and First Six Months of 2025 - Total cash costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year periods primarily due to the reasons described above for the increase in production costs per ounce during both periods

AISC per Ounce

Second Quarter and First Six Months of 2025 - AISC per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year periods due to the reasons described above for the increase in total cash costs per ounce, higher sustaining capital expenditures primarily at Meadowbank and Fosterville and higher general and administrative expenses during both periods

See the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the second quarter of 2025 (the "MD&A") under the caption "Financial and Operating Results" for additional variance analysis on gold production, production costs, minesite costs per tonne and total cash costs per ounce compared to the prior-year periods.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Financial Results Summary



















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Realized gold price (per ounce)6

$ 3,288

$ 2,342

$ 3,090

$ 2,202 Net income (millions)

$ 1,069

$ 472

$ 1,883

$ 819 Adjusted net income (millions)

$ 976

$ 535

$ 1,746

$ 913 EBITDA (millions)7

$ 2,021

$ 1,123

$ 3,655

$ 2,006 Adjusted EBITDA (millions)7

$ 1,914

$ 1,176

$ 3,504

$ 2,105 Cash provided by operating activities (millions)

$ 1,845

$ 961

$ 2,890

$ 1,745 Cash provided by operating activities before changes in

non-cash working capital balances (millions)

$ 1,332

$ 986

$ 2,541

$ 1,763 Capital expenditures (millions)8

$ 538

$ 407

$ 957

$ 779 Free cash flow (millions).

$ 1,305

$ 557

$ 1,899

$ 953 Free cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital

balances (millions)

$ 792

$ 582

$ 1,551

$ 972

















Net income per share (basic

$ 2.13

$ 0.95

$ 3.75

$ 1.64 Adjusted net income per share (basic)

$ 1.94

$ 1.07

$ 3.47

$ 1.83 Cash provided by operating activities per share (basic)

$ 3.67

$ 1.92

$ 5.75

$ 3.50 Cash provided by operating activities before changes in

non-cash working capital balances per share (basic)

$ 2.65

$ 1.97

$ 5.06

$ 3.54 Free cash flow per share (basic)

$ 2.60

$ 1.12

$ 3.78

$ 1.91 Free cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital

balances per share (basic)

$ 1.58

$ 1.17

$ 3.09

$ 1.95

____________________________________ 6 Realized gold price is calculated as gold revenues from mining operations divided by the number of ounces sold. 7 "EBITDA" means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures that are not standardized financial measures under IFRS Accounting Standards. For a description of the composition and usefulness of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to net income see "Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance" below. 8 Includes capitalized exploration. Capital expenditures is a non-GAAP measure that is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS Accounting Standards. For a discussion of the composition and usefulness of this non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation to additions to property, plant and mine development as set out in the consolidated statements of cash flows, see "Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance" below.



Net Income

Second Quarter of 2025 Net income increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to record operating margins resulting from higher realized gold prices and gains on derivative financial instruments (compared to losses in the prior-year period), partially offset by higher income and mining taxes expense in the current period Net income of $1,069 million ($2.13 per share) includes the following items (net of tax): net gains on derivative financial instruments of $83 million ($0.17 per share), foreign currency translation gains on deferred tax liabilities and other tax adjustments of $18 million ($0.04 per share), foreign exchange gains of $12 million ($0.02 per share per share), net asset disposal losses of $4 million ($0.01 per share), debt extinguishment costs of $4 million ($0.01 per share) and reclamation and other adjustments totalling $12 million (0.02 per share). Excluding these items results in adjusted net income of $976 million or $1.94 per share

First Six Months of 2025 - Net income increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to record operating margins resulting from higher realized gold prices and gains on derivative financial instruments (compared to losses in the prior-year period), partially offset by higher income and mining taxes expense in the current period

Adjusted EBITDA

Second Quarter and First Six Months of 2025 - Adjusted EBITDA increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher mine operating margins from higher realized gold prices, partially offset by lower gold sales, higher production costs and higher general and administrative expenses

Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Second Quarter and First Six Months of 2025 - Cash provided by operating activities and cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital balances increased when compared to the prior-year periods primarily due to the reasons described above related to the increases in adjusted EBITDA. Cash provided by operating activities benefited from favourable changes in non-cash working capital balances, primarily due to an increase in the accrued taxes payable as a result of higher operating margins

Free Cash Flow Before Changes in Non-cash Working Capital Balances

Second Quarter and First Six Months of 2025 - Free cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital balances increased when compared to the prior-year periods due to the reasons described above related to cash provided by operating activities, partially offset by higher additions to property, plant and mine development

Capital Expenditures

In the second quarter of 2025, capital expenditures were $460 million and capitalized exploration expenditures were $78 million, for a total of $538 million. For the first six months of 2025, capital expenditures were $815 million and capitalized exploration expenditures were $143 million, for a total of $957 million. Total capital expenditures for 2025 (including capitalized exploration) are expected to remain in line with full year guidance as set out in the 2025 Guidance Summary below.

The following table sets out a summary of capital expenditures, in each case broken down as between sustaining capital expenditures and development capital expenditures, and capitalized exploration by mine in the second quarter of 2025 and the first six months of 2025.

Summary of Capital Expenditures*











(thousands)















Capital Expenditures**

Capitalized Exploration

Three Months

Ended

Six Months

Ended

Three Months

Ended

Six Months

Ended

Jun 30, 2025

Jun 30, 2025

Jun 30, 2025

Jun 30, 2025 Sustaining Capital Expenditures













LaRonde $ 20,402

$ 37,905

$ 1,105

$ 1,999 Canadian Malartic 28,235

53,037

954

1,313 Goldex 12,558

26,260

641

1,172 Quebec 61,195

117,202

2,700

4,484 Detour Lake 63,741

99,599

-

- Macassa 10,199

18,730

331

747 Ontario 73,940

118,329

331

747 Meliadine 16,075

30,469

1,178

2,033 Meadowbank 34,160

57,528

-

- Nunavut 50,235

87,997

1,178

2,033 Fosterville 15,985

28,615

-

- Australia 15,985

28,615

-

- Kittila 19,568

28,999

884

1,609 Finland 19,568

28,999

884

1,609 Pinos Altos 9,969

16,344

577

852 Mexico 9,969

16,344

577

852 Other 2,708

4,190

(156)

237 Total Sustaining Capital Expenditures $ 233,600

$ 401,676

$ 5,514

$ 9,962















Development Capital Expenditures











LaRonde $ 18,139

$ 35,082

$ 11

$ 11 Canadian Malartic 68,090

118,961

6,973

12,806 Goldex 3,650

5,631

578

1,075 Quebec 89,879

159,674

7,562

13,892 Detour Lake 58,734

112,666

8,628

17,396 Macassa 20,058

41,875

8,569

19,043 Ontario 78,792

154,541

17,197

36,439 Meliadine 14,961

26,451

4,553

9,154 Meadowbank 1,356

2,681

-

- Nunavut 16,317

29,132

4,553

9,154 Fosterville 7,303

14,773

3,025

5,400 Australia 7,303

14,773

3,025

5,400 Kittila (968)

(63)

1,782

3,009 Finland (968)

(63)

1,782

3,009 Pinos Altos 5

2,916

11

23 San Nicolas (50%) 1,962

4,047

-

- Mexico 1,967

6,963

11

23 Other 33,356

47,850

38,045

64,762 Total Development Capital Expenditures $ 226,646

$ 412,870

$ 72,175

$ 132,679 Total Capital Expenditures $ 460,246

$ 814,546

$ 77,689

$ 142,641

*Capital expenditures is a non-GAAP measure that is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS Accounting Standards. For a discussion of the composition and usefulness of this non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation to additions to property, plant and mine development as set out in the consolidated statements of cash flows, see "Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance" below. **Excludes capitalized exploration

2025 Guidance Reiterated

Based on the operational performance in the first six months of 2025, the Company expects to meet its gold production guidance for the full year 2025. The Company's total cash costs per ounce, AISC per ounce and capital expenditures guidance for 2025 remain unchanged. At mid-year, the Company has achieved approximately 51% of the mid-point of its full-year gold production guidance, while achieving total cash costs per ounce below the mid-point of guidance, despite higher royalty costs resulting from higher gold prices. A summary of the Company's guidance is set out below.

2025 Guidance Summary







(millions, unless otherwise stated)









2025

2025

Range

Mid-Point Gold production (ounces) 3,300,000 3,500,000

3,400,000 Total cash costs per ounce $915 $965

$940 AISC per ounce $1,250 $1,300

$1,275









Exploration and corporate development expense $215 $235

$225 Depreciation and amortization expense $1,550 $1,750

$1,650 General & administrative expense $190 $210

$200 Other costs $105 $115

$110









Tax rate (%) 33 % 38 %

35 % Cash taxes $1,100 $1,200

$1,150









Capital expenditures (excluding capitalized exploration) $1,750 $1,950

$1,850 Capitalized exploration $290 $310

$300











Tariffs

On February 1, 2025, the United States introduced tariffs on imports from countries including Canada. In response, the Canadian and other governments announced retaliatory tariffs on imports from the United States. In certain cases, the implementation or application of these tariffs has been postponed or modified and exceptions to such tariffs have been made in respect of certain goods. However, the international trade disputes set in motion by these tariffs, retaliatory tariffs and other actions remain fluid.

At this time, the Company believes its revenue structure will be largely unaffected by the tariffs as its gold production is mostly refined in Canada, Australia or Europe. The Company continues to review its exposure to the tariffs and trade disputes and its alternatives to inputs sourced from suppliers that are or may become subject to the tariffs or other trade disputes. However, approximately 60% of the Company's cost structure relates to labour, contractors, energy and royalties, which are not expected to be directly affected by any of the tariffs or trade disputes. While there is uncertainty as to whether the tariffs or retaliatory tariffs will be implemented, the quantum of such tariffs, the goods on which they may be applied and the ultimate effect of tariffs or other trade disputes on the Company's supply chains, the Company continues to monitor developments and may take steps to limit the effect of any tariffs or trade disputes on it as may be appropriate in the circumstances. The costs guidance provided in this news release does not include any potential impact from such tariffs or trade disputes.

Transition to Net Cash Position and Repayment of Long-term Debt

Cash and cash equivalents increased by $419 million when compared to the prior quarter primarily due to higher cash provided by operating activities resulting from higher operating margins due to higher realized gold prices and favourable changes in non-cash components of working capital in the current period. The increase was partially offset by cash used in financing activities in the current period as $550 million of debt was repaid in the second quarter of 2025.

As at June 30, 2025, the Company's total long-term debt was $595 million. On June 30, 2025, the Company repaid $40 million of the 2017 Series A 4.42% senior notes at maturity and also redeemed the remaining outstanding principal of $260 million of the 2017 senior notes and $250 million of the 2016 senior notes with interest rates ranging from 4.64% to 4.94%. The aggregate payments were comprised of $40 million of the current portion of long-term debt and $510 million of long-term debt. The repayment of debt demonstrates the Company's continued commitment to financial discipline and balanced approach to capital allocation. The repayment will reduce interest expense, strengthen the balance sheet and enhance financial flexibility going forward.

No amounts were outstanding under the Company's unsecured revolving bank credit facility as at June 30, 2025 and available liquidity under the facility remained at approximately $2 billion, not including the uncommitted $1 billion accordion feature.

The Company transitioned from a net debt position of $5 million as at March 31, 2025 to a net cash position of $963 million as at June 30, 2025 as a result of the increase in cash and cash equivalents of $419 million and the reduction of long-term debt of $550 million. The following table sets out the calculation of net cash (debt).

Net Cash (Debt) Summary



(millions)











As at

As at



Jun 30, 2025

Mar 31, 2025 Current portion of long-term debt

$ (50)

$ (90) Non-current portion of long-term debt

(545)

(1,053) Long-term debt

$ (595)

$ (1,143) Cash and cash equivalents

1,558

1,138 Net cash (debt)

$ 963

$ (5)

Hedges

The Company's full year 2025 cost guidance is based on assumed exchange rates of 1.38 C$ /US$, 1.08 US$ /EUR, 1.50 A$ /US$ and 20.00 MXP /US$. The Company has set up the following hedge positions based on its currency assumptions for 2025 cost estimates:

Approximately 55% of the remaining estimated Canadian dollar exposure for 2025 is hedged at an average floor price providing protection in respect of exchange rate movements below 1.37 C$ /US$, while allowing for participation in respect of exchange rate movements up to an average of 1.42 C$ /US$;

Approximately 25% of the remaining estimated Euro exposure for 2025 is hedged at an average floor price providing protection in respect of exchange rate movements above 1.09 US$ /EUR, while allowing for participation in respect of exchange rate movements down to an average of 1.05 US$ /EUR;

Approximately 51% of the remaining estimated Australian dollar exposure for 2025 is hedged at an average floor price providing protection in respect of exchange rate movements below 1.50 A$ /US$, while allowing for participation in respect of exchange rate movements up to an average of 1.70 A$ /US$; and

Approximately 37% of the remaining estimated Mexican peso ("MXN") exposure for 2025 is hedged at an average floor price providing protection in respect of exchange rate movements below 19.50 MXP /US$, while allowing for participation in respect of exchange rate movements up to an average of 24.00 MXP /US$.

Including the diesel purchased for the Company's Nunavut operations that was delivered as part of the 2024 sealift, approximately 54% of the Company's remaining estimated diesel exposure for 2025 is hedged at an average benchmark price of $0.74 per litre (excluding transportation and taxes), which is expected to continue to reduce the Company's exposure to diesel price volatility for 2025. The Company's full year 2025 cost guidance is based on an assumed diesel benchmark price of $0.78 per litre (excluding transportation and taxes).

The Company will continue to monitor market conditions and anticipates continuing to opportunistically add to its operating currency and diesel hedges to strategically support its key input costs for the balance of 2025. Current hedging positions are not factored into 2025 or future guidance.

Shareholder Returns

Dividend Record and Payment Dates for the Third Quarter of 2025

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share, payable on September 15, 2025 to shareholders of record as of September 2, 2025. Agnico Eagle has declared a cash dividend every year since 1983.

Expected Dividend Record and Payment Dates for the 2025 Fiscal Year

Record Date Payment Date February 28, 2025* March 14, 2025* May 30, 2025* June 16, 2025* September 2, 2025** September 15, 2025** December 1, 2025 December 15, 2025

*Paid

**Declared

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

For information on the Company's dividend reinvestment plan, see: Dividend Reinvestment Plan .

International Dividend Currency Exchange

For information on the Company's international dividend currency exchange program, please contact Computershare Trust Company of Canada by phone at 1.800.564.6253 or online at www.investorcentre.com or www.computershare.com/investor .

Normal Course Issuer Bid

The Company believes that its NCIB is a flexible and complementary tool that, together with its quarterly dividend, is part of the Company's overall capital allocation program and generates value for shareholders. The Company renewed the NCIB in May 2025, increasing the maximum value of its common shares authorized for purchase to $1 billion, subject to a maximum of 5% of the issued and outstanding common shares. Purchases under the NCIB may continue for up to one year from its commencement on May 4, 2025. In the second quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 836,488 common shares under the NCIB at an average share price of $119.47 for aggregate consideration of $100 million. In the first six months of 2025, the Company repurchased 1,324,535 common shares under the NCIB at an average share price of $113.20 for aggregate consideration of $150 million.

Update on Key Value Drivers and Pipeline Projects

Canadian Malartic

The Company continues to advance the transition to underground mining with the construction of the Odyssey mine and work on several opportunities with a vision to potentially grow annual production at Canadian Malartic to one million ounces per year in the 2030s. These opportunities include the potential for a second shaft at Odyssey, the development of a satellite open pit at Marban and the development of the Wasamac underground project. Marban and Wasamac are located approximately 12 kilometres and 100 kilometres from the Canadian Malartic mill, respectively.

Odyssey

Mine development continued to advance ahead of schedule in the second quarter of 2025, with a record 4,850 metres completed. A key milestone was achieved as the ramp reached the mid-shaft loading station at level 102. The breakthrough to the shaft is scheduled for the third quarter of 2025, following the completion of the fresh air ventilation doors at level 102. The main ramp toward shaft bottom progressed to a depth of 1,019 metres as at 30 June 2025. Development of the East Gouldie production levels also advanced, with preparatory work underway for the planned production start-up in the second half of 2026. This includes installation of the ventilation system, paste distribution infrastructure, and essential services.

In the second quarter of 2025, excavation and construction of the mid-shaft loading station advanced, with excavation of the ore grizzly at level 102 and the loading pocket at level 112 completed. Steel installation between levels 102 and 112 is progressing well, with completion expected in the third quarter of 2025. Ramp excavation connecting level 102 to the crusher room (level 106) and loading station (level 112) is underway, with completion expected in the fourth quarter of 2025. As at June 30, 2025, the shaft reached a depth of 1,179 metres, with conventional shaft sinking expected to resume in the third quarter of 2025, ahead of schedule.

Construction activities of key surface infrastructure progressed on schedule and on budget. At the operational complex, expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026, interior architectural, mechanical, and electrical installations are underway. Shaft ventilation system installation at the main hoist building is progressing on schedule, with completion expected in the third quarter of 2025. The fabrication of the production hoist is underway in Germany, with delivery expected in 2026. The construction of the second phase of the paste plant has commenced, which is expected to increase capacity to 20,000 tpd.

Building on continued exploration success at depth and the expansion of the mineral resource at East Gouldie, the Company is evaluating opportunities to enhance operational efficiency over the medium to long term. One option under consideration is a 70-metre extension of Shaft #1 to a depth of 1,870 metres. This would involve relocating the loading station at shaft bottom to level 181 from level 174 and adding a loading station at level 146. This potential optimization could improve operational flexibility and efficiency in the early 2030s, reduce reliance on truck haulage, and further unlock the significant exploration potential at depth. This initiative is being assessed in parallel with the potential development of a second shaft at Odyssey.

In exploration drilling at the Odyssey mine and surrounding near-mine exploration properties during the second quarter of 2025, 13 underground rigs and 13 surface rigs drilled a total of 78,640 metres (132,016 metres year-to-date). The drilling program targeted the eastern and depth extensions of the East Gouldie deposit, the new Eclipse zone and portions of the Odyssey deposit near the Odyssey shaft. Regional exploration was focused on the 16-kilometre long land package around the mine, with additional activities conducted on the recently acquired Marban land package located immediately northeast of the Canadian Malartic property.

Drilling into the Lower East extension of the East Gouldie deposit beyond the current mineralized envelope was highlighted by hole MEX24-322WAZA intersecting 3.4 g/t gold over 36.2 metres at 1,947 metres depth and hole MEX24-322WBZ intersecting 3.5 g/t gold over 12.9 metres at 1,993 metres depth and 3.5 g/t gold over 19.2 metres at 2,013 metres depth, representing the deepest intersection of East Gouldie reported to date. These results extend East Gouldie at depth and to the east and are expected to contribute additional inferred mineral resources in this portion of the deposit at year-end 2025.

Hole MEX25-329 intersected the sub-parallel Eclipse zone approximately 300 metres to the north of East Gouldie, returning 4.3 g/t gold over 7.2 metres at 1,507 metres depth and 3.8 g/t gold over 14.0 metres at 1,519 metres depth, including 10.3 g/t gold over 2.5 metres at 1,518 metres depth. Further drilling targeting the Eclipse zone is ongoing to improve the geological understanding of the zone and its potential to add significant mineral resources near planned mine infrastructure.

Drilling in the Upper East extension of East Gouldie near the current shaft and ramp infrastructure was highlighted by hole UGEG-075-046 intersecting 5.7 g/t gold over 17.7 metres at 882 metres depth, including 8.9 g/t gold over 7.7 metres at 882 metres depth. The Company believes this area has the potential to add indicated mineral resources and potentially mineral reserves to East Gouldie by year-end.

Drilling into the Odyssey deposit during the second quarter returned highlights that included: hole UGOD-046-017 intersecting 4.6 g/t gold over 13.1 metres at 408 metres depth in the Odyssey North zone; hole UGOD-041-060 intersecting 9.1 g/t gold over 10.5 metres (core length) at 394 metres depth and hole UGOD-041-063 intersecting 13.8 g/t gold over 6.0 metres (core length) at 387 metres depth, both within the Odyssey internal zones; and, in the eastern extension of the Odyssey South zone, hole UGOD-016-311 intersecting 4.8 g/t gold over 16.1 metres at 403 metres depth, including 8.0 g/t gold over 6.9 metres at 402 metres depth, and hole MEV25-301 intersecting 4.9 g/t gold over 27.0 metres (core length) at 396 metres depth.

In regional exploration, testing for the potential extension of the Keel structure at depth in the East Gouldie deposit was highlighted by hole CHL25-2949 intersecting 2.8 g/t gold over 17.0 metres at 1,756 metres depth, approximately 150 metres below the East Gouldie mineralized envelope.

Selected recent drill intersections from Odyssey are set out in the composite longitudinal section below and in Appendix A.

[Odyssey - Composite Cross and Longitudinal Sections]

Marban

The Marban deposit is located approximately 12 kilometres northeast of the Canadian Malartic mill. The Marban project is an advanced exploration project that could potentially support an open pit mining operation similar to the Barnat open pit operation at Canadian Malartic. Drilling by the Company began at Marban in early May 2025 with two drill rigs completing 10,800 metres in 33 drill holes during the second quarter of 2025. This initial phase of conversion drilling is expected to be complete by the end of August 2025, with the remainder of the year focused on additional conversion drilling, condemnation drilling and testing for the potential extension of the Marban deposit towards the east onto the Company's neighbouring Callahan property.

Detour Lake

Following the receipt of the permit to take water for the exploration phase in April 2025, the Company commenced development of the exploration ramp during the second quarter. The excavation contractor was mobilized, the portal of the exploration ramp was successfully completed and the first blast for the exploration ramp occurred on July 3, 2025. The Company is now focused on advancing the ramp toward the West Extension zone, where a bulk sample is planned from domain 54 at Level 200 in the first half of 2027.

Exploration drilling at Detour Lake during the second quarter of 2025 totalled 55,610 metres (102,500 metres year-to-date) of a planned 168,500 metres in 2025. The exploration program continued to focus on infill drilling into the high-grade corridor at underground depths in the West Pit zone and infill drilling into the West Extension zone at underground depths west of the West Pit mineral resources and next to the planned exploration ramp for the underground project. These results continue to strengthen the mineralization model supporting the underground project west of and under the open pit at Detour Lake.

The drilling into the high-grade corridor in the West Pit zone during the second quarter further defined the high-grade domains that could potentially be mined early in the underground project within the larger lower grade envelope and further validated the current geological interpretation of the high-grade corridor.

Highlights included: hole DLM25-1142C intersecting 3.4 g/t gold over 67.2 metres at 416 metres depth; hole DLM25-1079A intersecting 1.8 g/t gold over 73.2 metres at 537 metres depth and 2.2 g/t gold over 46.9 metres at 599 metres depth; hole DLM25-1095 intersecting 1.8 g/t gold over 59.2 metres at 368 metres depth and 13.7 g/t gold over 3.5 metres at 468 metres depth; and hole DLM25-1101 intersecting 2.3 g/t gold over 42.6 metres at 525 metres depth.

Drilling into the West Extension zone in the western portion of current underground mineral resources further confirmed the grades and continuity of mineralization in the western plunge of the deposit, with highlights that included hole DLM25-1103A intersecting 1.4 g/t gold over 99.7 metres at 554 metres depth and hole DLM25-1094 intersecting 1.7 g/t gold over 113.6 metres at 595 metres depth.

Selected recent drill intersections from Detour Lake are set out in the composite longitudinal section below and in Appendix A.

[Detour Lake - Composite Longitudinal Section]

Upper Beaver

In the second quarter of 2025, structural steel installation for the shaft head frame continued to advance, and cladding installation commenced. Completion of the head frame is expected in the third quarter of 2025. Installation of the hoists for service and potential production began. The shaft sinking winch house was completed during the quarter and is now ready for rope installation, scheduled for the third quarter. Shaft sinking activities are expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2025.

At the ramp portal, supporting infrastructure for ramp development was finalized, including the cold storage dome, maintenance shop, and temporary air and water installations. Excavation of the exploration ramp is now expected to begin in the third quarter of 2025. Construction of the water treatment plant building was completed, including insulation, cladding and pouring the concrete floor. The water treatment plant remains on schedule for completion and commissioning in the third quarter of 2025.

Hope Bay

In the second quarter of 2025, excavation of the Naartok East exploration ramp at Madrid advanced by 482 metres and reached a depth of 38 metres as at June 30, 2025. The 2.1-kilometre exploration ramp is expected to be developed to a depth of 100 metres to facilitate infill and expansion drilling along the Madrid zones.

During the quarter, major components of the existing mill were dismantled and removed in preparation for a potential new processing circuit under consideration as part of the ongoing technical evaluation. At Doris, the camp upgrade remains on schedule, with the first newly constructed wing expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2025.

Exploration drilling at Hope Bay during the second quarter of 2025 totalled 39,390 metres (68,800 metres year-to-date), with a continued focus on mineral resource expansion and conversion of the Patch 7 and Suluk zones within the Madrid deposit. Results continued to demonstrate continuity within the known zones at Madrid and support the potential for mineral resource expansion at depth and along strike.

Highlights included: hole HBM25-345 intersecting 25.7 g/t gold over 8.4 metres at 754 metres depth in one of the deepest intercepts of the Patch 7 zone to date and beyond current mineral resources; hole HBM25-325 intersecting 5.7 g/t gold over 12.2 metres at 312 metres depth in the upper portion of the Patch 7 zone; and hole HBM25-311 intersecting 16.1 g/t gold over 4.4 metres at 284 metres depth in the Patch 7 zone.

Within the gap area between the Patch 7 and Suluk zones, hole HBM25-324 intersected 4.4 g/t gold over 10.8 metres at 302 metres depth and hole HBM25-348 intersected 6.3 g/t gold over 3.5 metres at 404 metres depth, further demonstrating potential continuity between previously released holes in this under-explored area that is beyond current mineral resources.

Selected recent drill intersections from the Madrid deposit are set out in the composite longitudinal section below and in Appendix A.

[Madrid Deposit at Hope Bay - Composite Longitudinal Section]

The southern extension of the gravel track that runs south alongside Patch Lake was completed early in the second quarter of 2025, significantly reducing helicopter costs for future drilling in the Madrid area and improving access to the Patch 14 and Wolverine target areas.

Both land-based and helicopter-supported exploration are ongoing at Madrid with a budgeted 110,000-metre drill program in 2025. Drilling of high-priority regional exploration targets south of the Madrid deposit and north of the Doris mine is expected to begin in August 2025.

San Nicolas Copper Project (50/50 joint venture with Teck Resources Limited)

In the second quarter of 2025, Minas de San Nicolas advanced its feasibility study, which remains on schedule for completion by year-end. Engagement with government authorities and stakeholders is ongoing to support the review of both the MIA-R (Environmental Impact Assessment) and ETJ (Land Use Change) permits. Project approval is expected to follow, subject to receipt of permits and the results of the feasibility study.

During the quarter, Minas de San Nicolas received an exploration permit authorizing additional drill pads across the property. Minas de San Nicolas also approved a supplemental exploration program totalling $8.8 million to support expanded drilling activities focused on geotechnical, hydrological, and geological evaluation in proximity to the projected mine area.

Second Quarter 2025 Sustainability Highlights

Recognition in health and safety performance and leadership ELSSA Distinction at Pinos Altos - In April 2025, Pinos Altos was awarded the Entornos Laborales Seguros y Saludables - Healthy and Safe Work Environments distinction by the Mexican Social Security Institute. Pinos Altos continues to demonstrate leadership in the region and was also awarded the Socially Responsible Company distinction for the 10 th consecutive year by the CEMEFI (Centro Mexicano para la Filantropía) John T. Ryan Regional Safety Trophy at Meliadine - Meliadine received the John T. Ryan Regional Safety Trophy for the third consecutive year, highlighting exceptional dedication to workplace safety

Supporting the Nunavut Housing Corporation's Nunavut 3000 initiative - In April 2025, a memorandum of understanding was signed with the Nunavut Housing Corporation at the Nunavut Mining Symposium in Iqaluit to ship approximately 20 new modular homes to Rankin Inlet and Baker Lake in 2025 with the potential to extend the arrangement for future years. The Company is proud to be part of a meaningful initiative to support housing needs in Nunavut

- In April 2025, a memorandum of understanding was signed with the Nunavut Housing Corporation at the Nunavut Mining Symposium in Iqaluit to ship approximately 20 new modular homes to Rankin Inlet and Baker Lake in 2025 with the potential to extend the arrangement for future years. The Company is proud to be part of a meaningful initiative to support housing needs in Nunavut Towards Sustainable Mining® (TSM) Community Engagement Excellence Award - The Company's inaugural Reconciliation Action Plan with Indigenous Peoples was awarded the 2025 TSM Community Engagement Excellence Award by the Mining Association of Canada, recognizing exceptional efforts in community stewardship and sustainability

- The Company's inaugural Reconciliation Action Plan with Indigenous Peoples was awarded the 2025 TSM Community Engagement Excellence Award by the Mining Association of Canada, recognizing exceptional efforts in community stewardship and sustainability Execution of collaboration agreement in Quebec - In June 2025, the Company signed a collaboration agreement with Lac Simon and Kitcisakik First Nations for the Akasaba West open pit mine. The agreement will support First Nations participation in the mine's activities through training, employment and advancement opportunities, business opportunities, environmental protection measures and financial commitments

- In June 2025, the Company signed a collaboration agreement with Lac Simon and Kitcisakik First Nations for the Akasaba West open pit mine. The agreement will support First Nations participation in the mine's activities through training, employment and advancement opportunities, business opportunities, environmental protection measures and financial commitments Strong placement of mine rescue teams at regional competitions - LaRonde, Goldex and LaRonde Zone 5 ("LZ5") placed first, second and third, respectively, at the 61st Annual Quebec Provincial Mine Rescue Competition in Val-d'Or and will proceed to the international competition in May 2026. Macassa won the Kirkland Lake District Mine Rescue Competition and the Fosterville emergency response team secured first place at the 2025 Victorian Mine Rescue Competition. These results demonstrate the value of training, planning and working together to face high-pressure challenges and be prepared to protect lives in emergency situations

ABITIBI REGION, QUEBEC

Higher Grades and Operational Performance Continue to Drive Strong Production; Second Consecutive Quarter of Record Gold Production and Development at Odyssey; Goldex Achieved Two Million Ounce Milestone

Abitibi Quebec - Operating Statistics















Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

LaRonde

Canadian

Malartic

Goldex

Consolidated

Abitibi

Quebec Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

674

4,963

819

6,456 Tonnes of ore milled per day

7,407

54,538

9,000

70,945 Gold grade (g/t)

4.47

1.17

1.47

1.55 Gold production (ounces)

91,252

172,531

33,118

296,901 Production costs per tonne (C$)

C$ 172

C$ 32

C$ 64

C$ 51 Minesite costs per tonne (C$)9

C$ 166

C$ 42

C$ 63

C$ 58 Production costs per ounce

$ 918

$ 669

$ 1,138

$ 798 Total cash costs per ounce

$ 807

$ 876

$ 962

$ 864

















Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

LaRonde

Canadian

Malartic

Goldex

Consolidated

Abitibi

Quebec Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

1,349

9,828

1,611

12,788 Tonnes of ore milled per day

7,453

54,298

8,901

70,652 Gold grade (g/t)

4.50

1.14

1.44

1.53 Gold production (ounces)

182,743

332,304

63,134

578,181 Production costs per tonne (C$)

C$ 178

C$ 33

C$ 63

C$ 52 Minesite costs per tonne (C$)

C$ 166

C$ 43

C$ 63

C$ 59 Production costs per ounce

$ 932

$ 706

$ 1,146

$ 826 Total cash costs per ounce

$ 776

$ 900

$ 961

$ 868

See the MD&A under the caption "Financial and Operating Results" for a variance analysis on gold production, production costs, minesite costs per tonne and total cash costs per ounce compared to the prior-year periods.

Regional Highlights

Gold production in the quarter was higher than planned primarily as a result of higher grades at the LaRonde mine and the Barnat pit at Canadian Malartic, partially offset by slightly lower volume milled. The higher gold grades at LaRonde were driven by positive grade reconciliation in three stopes, each mined in a distinct area (East mine, West mine and the 11-3 zone). The higher gold grades at Canadian Malartic were a result of the continued mining of mineralized zones near historical underground stopes in the Barnat pit that returned higher grades than anticipated

At LaRonde, a planned shutdown of approximately 10 days was completed to replace the liners at the SAG mill and for maintenance of the drystack filtration plant. Concurrently, maintenance work was also carried out on the underground rock handling network

At LZ5, the Company continued its automation initiatives and achieved its automation targets. Approximately 24% of the ore hauled to surface was moved using automated scoops and trucks, contributing to the strong overall performance of the site at an average of 3,630 tpd, above the production target of 3,500 tpd for the second quarter of 2025

At Canadian Malartic, in-pit tailings deposition ramped up to its design capacity in the second quarter of 2025

At Odyssey, total development during the quarter was a record at approximately 4,850 metres. Gold production was a quarterly record at approximately 26,600 ounces driven by higher grades and ore mined of approximately 3,970 tpd compared to the target of 3,500 tpd. The ramp-up of the service hoist to its design hoisting capacity of 3,500 tpd and the increased use of remote-operated and automated equipment (including scoops, trucks, jumbos and cable bolters) were the main drivers for exceeding the development and production targets in the second quarter of 2025

At Goldex, record tonnage was processed during the second quarter of 2025 at approximately 819,000 tonnes, driven by record tonnage processed from Akasaba West during April 2025. The target milling rate of 1,750 tpd from Akasaba West was exceeded, averaging 2,864 tpd for the quarter

Canadian Malartic has planned quarterly shutdowns in 2025 of four to five days for regular maintenance at the mill

An update on Odyssey and the "fill-the-mill" strategy is set out in the Update on Key Value Drivers and Pipeline Projects section above

_________________________________ 9 Minesite costs per tonne is a non-GAAP measure that is not standardized under IFRS Accounting Standards and is reported on a per tonne of ore milled basis. For a description of the composition and usefulness of this non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation to production costs see "Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance" below.

ABITIBI REGION, ONTARIO

Strong Mill Throughput and Run-time at Detour Lake; Second Consecutive Quarter of Record Gold Production at Macassa

Abitibi Ontario - Operating Statistics











Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Detour Lake

Macassa

Consolidated

Abitibi Ontario Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

6,836

143

6,979 Tonnes of ore milled per day

75,121

1,571

76,692 Gold grade (g/t)

0.85

19.50

1.23 Gold production (ounces)

168,272

87,364

255,636 Production costs per tonne (C$)

C$ 29

C$ 462

C$ 38 Minesite costs per tonne (C$)

C$ 31

C$ 529

C$ 41 Production costs per ounce

$ 840

$ 552

$ 742 Total cash costs per ounce

$ 914

$ 626

$ 816













Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Detour Lake

Macassa

Consolidated

Abitibi Ontario Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

13,466

291

13,757 Tonnes of ore milled per day

74,398

1,608

76,006 Gold grade (g/t)

0.83

18.99

1.21 Gold production (ounces)

321,110

173,392

494,502 Production costs per tonne (C$)

C$ 29

C$ 472

C$ 38 Minesite costs per tonne (C$)

C$ 31

C$ 531

C$ 41 Production costs per ounce

$ 860

$ 566

$ 757 Total cash costs per ounce

$ 929

$ 636

$ 826

See the MD&A under the caption "Financial and Operating Results" for a variance analysis on gold production, production costs, minesite costs per tonne and total cash costs per ounce compared to the prior-year periods.

Regional Highlights

Gold production in the quarter was in line with plan driven by strong quarterly production at Macassa, offsetting lower production at Detour Lake. Gold production at Macassa was higher than planned as a result of positive grade reconciliation and a change in mine sequencing. At Detour Lake, gold production was affected by lower gold grades than anticipated. Mining during the first half of 2025 took place within a low-grade domain, occasionally resulting in localized negative ore tonnes reconciliation. To offset this shortfall in ore tonnes, the mill feed was supplemented with the low-grade stockpile. Mining will remain in this low-grade domain through the third quarter, with the grade profile expected to improve in the fourth quarter of 2025

At Detour Lake, gold production for first half of 2025 was lower than planned and as a result, the Company expects gold production for the full year 2025 to be around the lower end of the production guidance range of 705,000 to 735,000 ounces

At Macassa, construction of the new paste plant continued during the second quarter of 2025 and is scheduled to be commissioned in the third quarter of 2025

Detour Lake has scheduled a major shutdown of seven days for regular mill maintenance in the fourth quarter of 2025. Macassa has scheduled a major shutdown of five days for the primary grinding mill liner replacement, the annual overhaul of the crusher and other regular mill maintenance in the fourth quarter of 2025

Updates on the Detour Lake underground and Upper Beaver projects are set out in the Update on Key Value Drivers and Pipeline Projects section above

NUNAVUT

Quarterly Gold Production Affected by Caribou Migration; Positive Step-out Drilling Results at Depth and Laterally at Meliadine

Nunavut - Operating Statistics











Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Meliadine

Meadowbank

Consolidated

Nunavut Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

545

692

1,237 Tonnes of ore milled per day

5,989

10,813

16,802 Gold grade (g/t)

5.32

5.00

5.14 Gold production (ounces)

90,263

101,935

192,198 Production costs per tonne (C$)

C$ 290

C$ 211

C$ 246 Minesite costs per tonne (C$)

C$ 254

C$ 207

C$ 228 Production costs per ounce

$ 1,253

$ 1,040

$ 1,140 Total cash costs per ounce

$ 1,112

$ 1,018

$ 1,062













Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Meliadine

Meadowbank

Consolidated

Nunavut Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

1,103

1,729

2,832 Tonnes of ore milled per day

6,094

11,227

17,321 Gold grade (g/t)

5.50

4.78

5.06 Gold production (ounces)

188,775

242,061

430,836 Production costs per tonne (C$)

C$ 251

C$ 188

C$ 213 Minesite costs per tonne (C$)

C$ 241

C$ 185

C$ 207 Production costs per ounce

$ 1,043

$ 963

$ 998 Total cash costs per ounce

$ 1,012

$ 948

$ 976

See the MD&A under the caption "Financial and Operating Results" for a variance analysis on gold production, production costs, minesite costs per tonne and total cash costs per ounce compared to the prior-year periods.

Regional Highlights

Gold production in the quarter was lower than planned as a result of a longer than expected caribou migration. Both the mining and milling operations at Meliadine and Meadowbank were affected by the extended migration despite typical migration patterns being incorporated in the production plans. Wildlife management is a priority for the Company and it continues to work with stakeholders in Nunavut to optimize solutions to safeguard wildlife and reduce production disruptions

At Meliadine, gold production was affected by the extended caribou migration of 11 days compared to a plan of 7 days and an unplanned mill shutdown, in addition to the scheduled mill shutdown. Ore hauling during the quarter was lower than planned due to the extended caribou migration, while record development in April resulted in total quarterly development of approximately 3,890 metres, which was approximately 18% above plan

At Meadowbank, gold production was affected by the extended caribou migration, which led to road closures between Amaruq and Meadowbank for 41 days and a mill shutdown lasting 27 days - both significantly longer than the 27-day and 9-day durations planned, respectively - reducing the volume of material hauled from the pit and between sites, resulting in lower volume processed during the quarter

Despite the weaker than planned gold production during the second quarter of 2025, guidance for both Meliadine and Meadowbank remains unchanged

During the second quarter of 2025, the Company revised its estimate of the Meadowbank asset retirement obligation ("ARO"), recognized on the financial statements as a result of the completion of an internal evaluation. The ARO increased by approximately $198 million with a corresponding adjustment to the Meadowbank mining asset on the Company's balance sheet. The increase in the ARO is primarily driven by revised estimates for dismantling infrastructure, transportation and fuel costs, and expected operating costs during the closure period. These updates reflect the scale of the operational footprint and logistical requirements at Meadowbank. The ARO-related costs are expected to be tax-deductible at an estimated rate of approximately 26%. As at June 30, 2025, the ARO liability was approximately $433 million. The Company continues to evaluate opportunities to optimize and reduce the Meadowbank ARO estimate, including the potential to integrate a life of mine extension beyond 2028

Meliadine has scheduled quarterly shutdowns lasting three to six days for regular mill maintenance. Meadowbank has a scheduled major shutdown, lasting five days, to replace the SAG and ball mill liners and complete other regular mill maintenance in the fourth quarter of 2025

An update on Hope Bay is set out in the Update on Key Value Drivers and Pipeline Projects section above

Exploration Highlights at Meliadine

Exploration drilling during the second quarter of 2025 totalled 27,100 metres (49,840 metres year-to-date), with results from a larger step-out drill program showing promising indications at depth and laterally

Highlights from the first half of 2025 from drilling into extensions of the Tiriganiaq deposit include: hole M25-4274A intersecting 20.3 g/t gold over 1.5 metres at 1,086 metres depth approximately 500 metres down-plunge from current mineral resources in the eastern portion of the deposit; hole ML425-9085-D19 intersecting 14.5 g/t gold over 5.2 metres at 790 metres depth and approximately 200 metres below current mineral resources in the western portion of the deposit; and hole ML425-9204-D22 intersecting 26.4 g/t gold over 4.7 metres at 696 metres depth and approximately 50 metres beyond current mineral resources in the middle portion of the deposit

The exploration drilling program is being accelerated for the remainder of the year to further investigate the deep extensions of the Tiriganiaq deposit to assist in long-term scenario analysis

Selected recent drill intersections from the Tiriganiaq, Wesmeg and Wesmeg North deposits are set out in the composite longitudinal section below and in Appendix A

[Meliadine Mine - Plan Map and Composite Longitudinal Section]

AUSTRALIA

Strong Quarterly Gold Production Driven by Higher Grades; Fosterville Celebrates 20th Anniversary Since the Start of Operations

Fosterville - Operating Statistics

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

188

351 Tonnes of ore milled per day

2,066

1,939 Gold grade (g/t)

8.52

8.57 Gold production (ounces)

49,574

93,189 Production costs per tonne (A$)

A$ 309

A$ 314 Minesite costs per tonne (A$)

A$ 315

A$ 329 Production costs per ounce

$ 767

$ 763 Total cash costs per ounce

$ 783

$ 797

See the MD&A under the caption "Financial and Operating Results" for a variance analysis on gold production, production costs, minesite costs per tonne and total cash costs per ounce compared to the prior-year periods.

Highlights

Gold production in the quarter was higher than planned as a result of higher grades due to a change in mining sequence at Phoenix and higher than anticipated grades at Robbins Hill and Harrier, partially offset by lower mill throughput

The Company is implementing an upgrade of the primary ventilation system to sustain the mining rate in the Lower Phoenix zones in future years. The development of the primary fan chambers was completed in the second quarter of 2025 with the work required for the power connection and construction ongoing in the third and fourth quarters of 2025. Commissioning of the primary fans is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025

Fosterville has scheduled quarterly shutdowns of five days for regular mill maintenance in 2025

FINLAND

Solid Underground Operational Performance with Gold Production in Line with Target; Optimization Initiatives Continue to Deliver Cost Benefits

Kittila - Operating Statistics

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

482

1,004 Tonnes of ore milled per day

5,297

5,547 Gold grade (g/t)

3.96

3.92 Gold production (ounces)

50,357

104,461 Production costs per tonne (€)

€ 100

€ 101 Minesite costs per tonne (€)

€ 104

€ 102 Production costs per ounce

$ 1,093

$ 1,062 Total cash costs per ounce

$ 1,134

$ 1,071

See the MD&A under the caption "Financial and Operating Results" for a variance analysis on gold production, production costs, minesite costs per tonne and total cash costs per ounce compared to the prior-year periods.

Highlights

Gold production in the quarter was in line with plan as Kittila completed an 11-day scheduled shutdown for regular maintenance on the autoclave in the second quarter of 2025

The cost performance of the underground mine and mill continued to realize the benefits of continuous improvement initiatives, with minesite costs per tonne in the first half of 2025 decreasing by approximately 4%, from €106 to €102 per tonne, when compared to the prior-year period. This decrease was achieved despite the increase in royalty costs per tonne of approximately €2 due to higher gold prices in the first half of 2025 compared to the prior-year period. Initiatives that resulted in lower costs included the internalization of work previously done by contractors and hoisting waste rock through the shaft, which resulted in the reduction in the number of trucks used to haul waste

Exploration Highlights

Exploration drilling at Kittila during the second quarter of 2025 totalled 18,100 metres (34,300 metres year-to-date) and intersected wide, high-grade mineralization at the bottom of the Main zone in the Rimpi Deep area, with highlights from the first half of 2025 including hole ROD24-700G intersecting 11.5 g/t gold over 15.9 metres at 1,464 metres depth; hole ROD24- 700B intersecting 12.2 g/t gold over 12.9 metres at 1,457 metres depth; and hole ROD24-700C intersecting 10.4 g/t gold over 10.8 metres at 1,444 metres depth

The Company expects these results to have a positive impact on mineral reserve replacement at year-end 2025

Selected recent drill intersections from the first half of 2025 from the Main and Sisar zones at Kittila are set out in the composite longitudinal section below and in Appendix A

[Kittila - Composite Longitudinal Section]

MEXICO

Stable Gold Production Driven by Solid Underground Performance at Cubiro

Pinos Altos - Operating Statistics

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

441

822 Tonnes of ore milled per day

4,846

4,541 Gold grade (g/t)

1.58

1.53 Gold production (ounces)

21,363

38,654 Production costs per tonne

$ 115

$ 113 Minesite costs per tonne

$ 118

$ 118 Production costs per ounce

$ 2,367

$ 2,413 Total cash costs per ounce

$ 2,002

$ 2,077

See the MD&A under the caption "Financial and Operating Results" for a variance analysis on gold production, production costs, minesite costs per tonne and total cash costs per ounce compared to the prior-year periods.

Highlights

In early July 2025, a disagreement among local communities regarding the distribution of hauling work at Cubiro led to a short-term blockage of road access to Pinos Altos. In response, the Company suspended operations for four days in accordance with its safety protocols to protect personnel and infrastructure. Operations have been fully restored

About Agnico Eagle

Canadian-based and led, Agnico Eagle is Canada's largest mining company and the second largest gold producer in the world. It produces precious metals from operations in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico and has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading sustainability practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

About this News Release

Unless otherwise stated, references to "Canadian Malartic", "Goldex", "LaRonde" and "Meadowbank" are to the Company's operations at the Canadian Malartic complex, the Goldex complex, the LaRonde complex and the Meadowbank complex, respectively. The Canadian Malartic complex consists of the mining, milling and processing operations at the Canadian Malartic mine and the mining operations at the Odyssey mine. The Goldex complex consists of the mining, milling and processing operations at the Goldex mine and the mining operations at the Akasaba West open pit mine. The LaRonde complex consists of the mining, milling and processing operations at the LaRonde mine and the mining operations at the LaRonde Zone 5 mine. The Meadowbank complex consists of the milling and processing operations at the Meadowbank mine and the mining operations at the Amaruq open pit and underground mines. References to other operations are to the relevant mines, projects or properties, as applicable.

When used in this news release, the terms "including" and "such as" mean including and such as, without limitation.

The information contained on any website linked to or referred to herein (including the Company's website) is not part of this news release.

Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance

This news release discloses certain financial performance measures and ratios, including "total cash costs per ounce", "minesite costs per tonne", "all-in sustaining costs per ounce" (or "AISC per ounce"), "adjusted net income", "adjusted net income per share", "cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital", "cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital per share", "EBITDA" which means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, "adjusted EBITDA", "free cash flow", "free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital", "operating margin", "sustaining capital expenditures", "development capital expenditures", "sustaining capitalized exploration", "development capitalized exploration" and "net cash (debt)", as well as, for certain of these measures their related per share ratios that are not standardized measures under IFRS Accounting Standards. These measures and ratios may not be comparable to similar measures and ratios reported by other gold producers and should be considered together with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. The Company has changed the label for the non-GAAP measure "net debt" to "net cash (debt)" as the Company believes that reporting a positive net cash position is more clear and understandable to readers than a negative net debt position. The Company's method of calculating this non-GAAP measure has not changed. See below for a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial information reported in the condensed interim consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

Total cash costs per ounce and minesite costs per tonne

Total cash costs per ounce is calculated on a per ounce of gold produced basis and is reported on both a by-product basis (deducting by-product metal revenues from production costs) and a co-product basis (without deducting by-product metal revenues). Total cash costs per ounce on a by-product basis is calculated by adjusting production costs as recorded in the condensed interim consolidated statements of income for by-product revenues, inventory production costs, the impact of purchase price allocation in connection with mergers and acquisitions on inventory accounting, realized gains and losses on hedges of production costs and other adjustments, which include the costs associated with a 5% in-kind royalty paid in respect of certain portions of Canadian Malartic, a 2% in-kind royalty paid in respect of Detour Lake, a 1.5% in-kind royalty paid in respect of Macassa, as well as smelting, refining and marketing charges and then dividing by the number of ounces of gold produced. Given the nature of the fair value adjustment on inventory related to mergers and acquisitions and the use of the total cash costs per ounce measures to reflect the cash generating capabilities of the Company's operations, the calculation of total cash costs per ounce for Canadian Malartic have been adjusted for the effects of purchase price allocation. Investors should note that total cash costs per ounce is not reflective of all cash expenditures, as it does not include income tax payments, interest costs or dividend payments. Total cash costs per ounce on a co-product basis is calculated in the same manner as total cash costs per ounce on a by-product basis, except that no adjustment is made for by-product metal revenues. Accordingly, the calculation of total cash costs per ounce on a co-product basis does not reflect a reduction in production costs or smelting, refining and marketing charges associated with the production and sale of by-product metals.

Total cash costs per ounce is intended to provide investors with information about the cash-generating capabilities of the Company's mining operations. Management also uses these measures to, and believes they are useful to investors so investors can, understand and monitor the performance of the Company's mining operations. The Company believes that total cash costs per ounce is useful to help investors understand the costs associated with producing gold and the economics of gold mining. As market prices for gold are quoted on a per ounce basis, using the total cash costs per ounce on a by-product basis measure allows management and investors to assess a mine's cash-generating capabilities at various gold prices. Management is aware, and investors should note, that these per ounce measures of performance can be affected by fluctuations in exchange rates and, in the case of total cash costs per ounce on a by-product basis, by-product metal prices. Management compensates for these inherent limitations by using, and investors should also consider using, these measures in conjunction with data prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards and minesite costs per tonne as these measures are not necessarily indicative of operating costs or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. Management also performs sensitivity analyses in order to quantify the effects of fluctuating metal prices and exchange rates.

Agnico Eagle's primary business is gold production and the focus of its current operations and future development is on maximizing returns from gold production, with other metal production being incidental to the gold production process. Accordingly, all metals other than gold are considered by-products.

Unless otherwise indicated, total cash costs per ounce is reported on a by-product basis. Total cash costs per ounce is reported on a by-product basis because (i) the majority of the Company's revenues are from gold, (ii) the Company mines ore, which contains gold, silver, zinc, copper and other metals, (iii) it is not possible to specifically assign all costs to revenues from the gold, silver, zinc, copper and other metals the Company produces, (iv) it is a method used by management and the Board of Directors to monitor operations, and (v) many other gold producers disclose similar measures on a by-product rather than a co-product basis.

Minesite costs per tonne are calculated by adjusting production costs as recorded in the condensed interim consolidated statements of income for inventory production costs and other adjustments, and then dividing by tonnage of ore processed. As the total cash costs per ounce can be affected by fluctuations in by-product metal prices and foreign exchange rates, management believes that minesite costs per tonne is useful to investors in providing additional information regarding the performance of mining operations, eliminating the impact of varying production levels. Management also uses this measure to determine the economic viability of mining blocks. As each mining block is evaluated based on the net realizable value of each tonne mined, in order to be economically viable the estimated revenue on a per tonne basis must be in excess of the minesite costs per tonne. Management is aware, and investors should note, that this per tonne measure of performance can be affected by fluctuations in processing levels. This inherent limitation may be partially mitigated by using this measure in conjunction with production costs and other data prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

The following table sets out the production costs per minesite for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, as presented in the condensed interim consolidated statements of income in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

Total Production Costs by Mine















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 LaRonde mine $ 60,654

$ 43,682

$ 125,186

$ 119,238 LZ5 23,080

20,121

45,192

39,143 LaRonde 83,734

63,803

170,378

158,381 Canadian Malartic 115,383

144,333

234,672

270,909 Goldex 37,690

33,084

72,346

66,266 Quebec 236,807

241,220

477,396

495,556 Detour Lake 141,330

120,302

276,276

252,207 Macassa 48,266

51,029

98,092

98,677 Ontario 189,596

171,331

374,368

350,884 Meliadine 113,093

85,913

196,915

179,364 Meadowbank 106,039

123,014

233,006

237,176 Nunavut 219,132

208,927

429,921

416,540 Fosterville 38,018

36,824

71,058

70,478 Australia 38,018

36,824

71,058

70,478 Kittila 55,064

57,529

110,897

116,567 Finland 55,064

57,529

110,897

116,567 Pinos Altos 50,570

43,109

93,280

76,516 La India -

13,044

-

29,028 Mexico 50,570

56,153

93,280

105,544 Production costs per the consolidated statements of

income $ 789,187

$ 771,984

$ 1,556,920

$ 1,555,569

The following tables set out a reconciliation of total cash costs per ounce (on both a by-product basis and co-product basis) and minesite costs per tonne to production costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, exclusive of amortization, as presented in the condensed interim consolidated statements of income in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

Reconciliation of Production Costs to Total Cash Costs per Ounce by Mine





















Three Months Ended June 30, 2025











(thousands, except as noted)









Mine Payable

gold

production

(ounces)(i) Production

costs ($) Production

costs per

ounce ($) Inventory

adjustments

($)(ii) Realized

gains and

losses on

hedges ($) In-kind

royalty

($)(iii) Smelting,

refining and

marketing

charges ($) Total cash

costs per

ounce (co-

product

basis) ($) By-

product

metal

revenues

($) Total cash

costs per

ounce (by-

product

basis) ($) LaRonde mine 69,778 60,654 869 2,778 55 - 2,844 951 (15,941) 722 LZ5 21,474 23,080 1,075 (319) 21 - 907 1,103 (418) 1,084 LaRonde 91,252 83,734 918 2,459 76 - 3,751 986 (16,359) 807 Canadian Malartic 172,531 115,383 669 10,841 158 27,132 567 893 (2,940) 876 Goldex 33,118 37,690 1,138 (422) 31 - 1,154 1,161 (6,593) 962 Quebec 296,901 236,807 798 12,878 265 27,132 5,472 952 (25,892) 864 Detour Lake 168,272 141,330 840 2,429 199 9,383 1,697 921 (1,231) 914 Macassa 87,364 48,266 552 2,911 75 4,076 74 634 (674) 626 Ontario 255,636 189,596 742 5,340 274 13,459 1,771 823 (1,905) 816 Meliadine 90,263 113,093 1,253 (12,255) 106 - 144 1,120 (697) 1,112 Meadowbank 101,935 106,039 1,040 (1,348) 146 - 264 1,031 (1,382) 1,018 Nunavut 192,198 219,132 1,140 (13,603) 252 - 408 1,073 (2,079) 1,062 Fosterville 49,574 38,018 767 901 - - 37 786 (156) 783 Australia 49,574 38,018 767 901 - - 37 786 (156) 783 Kittila 50,357 55,064 1,093 2,909 (605) - (63) 1,138 (181) 1,134 Finland 50,357 55,064 1,093 2,909 (605) - (63) 1,138 (181) 1,134 Pinos Altos 21,363 50,570 2,367 1,323 (85) - 309 2,440 (9,361) 2,002 Mexico 21,363 50,570 2,367 1,323 (85) - 309 2,440 (9,361) 2,002





















Consolidated 866,029 789,187 911 9,748 101 40,591 7,934 979 (39,574) 933























Notes:

(i) Gold production for the three months ended June 30, 2025 excludes 858 ounces of payable production of gold at La India and 39 ounces of payable production of gold at Creston Mascota, which were produced from residual leaching.

(ii) Under the Company's revenue recognition policy, revenue from contracts with customers is recognized upon the transfer of control over metals sold to the customer. As the total cash costs per ounce are calculated on a production basis, an inventory adjustment is made to reflect the portion of production not yet recognized as revenue. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the three months ended June 30, 2025 is $1.4 million associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold.

(iii) Relates to costs associated with a 5% in-kind royalty paid in respect of Canadian Malartic, a 2% in-kind royalty paid in respect of Detour Lake, a 1.5% in-kind royalty paid in respect of Macassa.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024











(thousands, except as noted)









Mine Payable

gold

production

(ounces) Production

costs ($) Production

costs per

ounce ($) Inventory

adjustments

($)(i) Realized

gains and

losses on

hedges ($) In-kind

royalty

($)(ii) Smelting,

refining and

marketing

charges ($) Total cash

costs per

ounce (co-

product

basis) ($) By-

product

metal

revenues ($) Total cash

costs per

ounce (by-

product

basis) ($) LaRonde mine 62,260 43,682 702 16,244 351 - 3,227 1,020 (17,016) 747 LZ5 20,074 20,121 1,002 (252) 123 - 996 1,046 (311) 1,030 LaRonde 82,334 63,803 775 15,992 474 - 4,223 1,026 (17,327) 816 Canadian Malartic 180,871 144,333 798 (5,041) 988 19,653 (120) 884 (2,216) 871 Goldex 33,750 33,084 980 222 210 - 827 1,018 (5,199) 864 Quebec 296,955 241,220 812 11,173 1,672 19,653 4,930 938 (24,742) 855 Detour Lake 168,247 120,302 715 3,617 1,089 7,116 1,607 795 (666) 791 Macassa 64,062 51,029 797 (441) 432 2,292 64 833 - 833 Ontario 232,309 171,331 738 3,176 1,521 9,408 1,671 805 (666) 803 Meliadine 88,675 85,913 969 (7,455) 827 - 93 895 (280) 892 Meadowbank 126,419 123,014 973 (6,610) 1,275 - 14 931 (1,108) 922 Nunavut 215,094 208,927 971 (14,065) 2,102 - 107 916 (1,388) 910 Fosterville 65,963 36,824 558 3,382 68 - 12 611 (167) 608 Australia 65,963 36,824 558 3,382 68 - 12 611 (167) 608 Kittila 55,671 57,529 1,033 (649) 30 - (52) 1,021 (98) 1,020 Finland 55,671 57,529 1,033 (649) 30 - (52) 1,021 (98) 1,020 Pinos Altos 23,754 43,109 1,815 (872) - - 345 1,793 (8,989) 1,414 Creston Mascota 13 - - - - - - - - - La India 6,079 13,044 2,146 381 - - 131 2,230 (356) 2,171 Mexico 29,846 56,153 1,881 (491) - - 476 1,881 (9,345) 1,568





















Consolidated 895,838 771,984 862 2,526 5,393 29,061 7,144 911 (36,406) 870























Notes:



(i) Under the Company's revenue recognition policy, revenue from contracts with customers is recognized upon the transfer of control over metals sold to the customer. As the total cash costs per ounce are calculated on a production basis, an inventory adjustment is made to reflect the portion of production not yet recognized as revenue.



(ii) Relates to costs associated with a 5% in-kind royalty paid in respect of Canadian Malartic, a 2% in-kind royalty paid in respect of Detour Lake, a 1.5% in-kind royalty paid in respect of Macassa.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025









(thousands, except as noted)









Mine Payable

gold

production

(ounces)(i) Production

costs ($) Production

costs per

ounce ($) Inventory

adjustments

($)(ii) Realized

(gains)

and losses

on hedges

($) In-kind

royalty

($)(iii) Smelting,

refining

and

marketing

charges ($) Total cash

costs per

ounce (co-

product

basis) ($) By-

product

metal

revenues

($) Total cash

costs per

ounce (by-

product

basis) ($) LaRonde mine 142,147 125,186 881 (1,157) 577 - 4,719 910 (33,121) 677 LZ5 40,596 45,192 1,113 (1,132) 212 - 1,811 1,135 (460) 1,124 LaRonde 182,743 170,378 932 (2,289) 789 - 6,530 960 (33,581) 776 Canadian Malartic 332,304 234,672 706 16,236 1,294 51,720 837 917 (5,529) 900 Goldex 63,134 72,346 1,146 (314) 332 - 2,121 1,180 (13,842) 961 Quebec 578,181 477,396 826 13,633 2,415 51,720 9,488 959 (52,952) 868 Detour Lake 321,110 276,276 860 2,065 1,077 18,083 3,000 936 (2,119) 929 Macassa 173,392 98,092 566 4,775 794 7,610 161 643 (1,175) 636 Ontario 494,502 374,368 757 6,840 1,871 25,693 3,161 833 (3,294) 826 Meliadine 188,775 196,915 1,043 (6,396) 998 - 228 1,016 (697) 1,012 Meadowbank 242,061 233,006 963 (3,011) 1,304 - 299 957 (2,132) 948 Nunavut 430,836 429,921 998 (9,407) 2,302 - 527 983 (2,829) 976 Fosterville 93,189 71,058 763 3,421 - - 53 800 (270) 797 Australia 93,189 71,058 763 3,421 - - 53 800 (270) 797 Kittila 104,461 110,897 1,062 1,803 (431) - (119) 1,074 (294) 1,071 Finland 104,461 110,897 1,062 1,803 (431) - (119) 1,074 (294) 1,071 Pinos Altos 38,654 93,280 2,413 3,523 29 - 568 2,520 (17,123) 2,077 Mexico 38,654 93,280 2,413 3,523 29 - 568 2,520 (17,123) 2,077





















Consolidated 1,739,823 1,556,920 895 19,813 6,186 77,413 13,678 962 (76,762) 918























Notes:

(i) Gold production for the six months ended June 30, 2025 excludes 2,669 ounces of payable production of gold at La India and 64 ounces of payable production of gold at Creston Mascota, which were produced from residual leaching.

(ii) Under the Company's revenue recognition policy, revenue from contracts with customers is recognized upon the transfer of control over metals sold to the customer. As the total cash costs per ounce are calculated on a production basis, an inventory adjustment is made to reflect the portion of production not yet recognized as revenue. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the six months ended June 30, 2025 is $2.5 million associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold.

(iii) Relates to costs associated with a 5% in-kind royalty paid in respect of Canadian Malartic, a 2% in-kind royalty paid in respect of Detour Lake, a 1.5% in-kind royalty paid in respect of Macassa.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024











(thousands, except as noted)









Mine Payable

gold

production

(ounces) Production

costs ($) Production

costs per

ounce ($) Inventory

adjustments

($)(i) Realized

(gains)

and losses

on hedges

($) In-kind

royalty

($)(ii) Smelting,

refining

and

marketing

charges ($) Total cash

costs per

ounce (co-

product

basis) ($) By-

product

metal

revenues

($) Total cash

costs per

ounce (by-

product

basis) ($) LaRonde mine 114,075 119,238 1,045 1,533 370 - 8,220 1,134 (29,606) 874 LZ5 36,623 39,143 1,069 68 129 - 1,366 1,111 (498) 1,098 LaRonde 150,698 158,381 1,051 1,601 499 - 9,586 1,129 (30,104) 929 Canadian Malartic 367,777 270,909 737 9,666 1,040 38,696 327 872 (4,168) 860 Goldex 68,138 66,266 973 679 221 - 1,197 1,003 (6,616) 906 Quebec 586,613 495,556 845 11,946 1,760 38,696 11,110 953 (40,888) 883 Detour Lake 318,998 252,207 791 (4,569) 1,147 13,694 3,173 833 (1,246) 829 Macassa 132,321 98,677 746 (1,530) 455 4,374 139 772 (220) 770 Ontario 451,319 350,884 777 (6,099) 1,602 18,068 3,312 815 (1,466) 812 Meliadine 184,400 179,364 973 (10,755) 1,107 - 35 921 (515) 918 Meadowbank 254,193 237,176 933 (705) 1,821 - (45) 937 (1,974) 930 Nunavut 438,593 416,540 950 (11,460) 2,928 - (10) 930 (2,489) 925 Fosterville 122,532 70,478 575 246 86 - 29 578 (327) 575 Australia 122,532 70,478 575 246 86 - 29 578 (327) 575 Kittila 110,252 116,567 1,057 (1,144) 19 - (120) 1,046 (187) 1,044 Finland 110,252 116,567 1,057 (1,144) 19 - (120) 1,046 (187) 1,044 Pinos Altos 48,479 76,516 1,578 5,783 - - 663 1,711 (16,039) 1,380 Creston Mascota 41 - - - - - - - - - La India 16,661 29,028 1,742 147 - - 264 1,767 (858) 1,715 Mexico 65,181 105,544 1,619 5,930 - - 927 1,724 (16,897) 1,465





















Consolidated 1,774,490 1,555,569 877 (581) 6,395 56,764 15,248 920 (62,254) 885























Notes:



(i) Under the Company's revenue recognition policy, revenue from contracts with customers is recognized upon the transfer of control over metals sold to the customer. As the total cash costs per ounce are calculated on a production basis, an inventory adjustment is made to reflect the portion of production not yet recognized as revenue.



(ii) Relates to costs associated with a 5% in-kind royalty paid in respect of Canadian Malartic, a 2% in-kind royalty paid in respect of Detour Lake, a 1.5% in-kind royalty paid in respect of Macassa.

Reconciliation of Production Costs to Minesite Costs per Tonne by Mine

















Three Months Ended June 30, 2025





(thousands, except as noted)





Mine Tonnes of

ore milled

(thousands) Production

costs ($) Production

costs in

local

currency Local

currency

production

costs per

tonne Inventory

adjustments

in local

currency(i) In-kind

royalty in

local

currency(ii) Smelting,

refining and

marketing

charges in

local currency Local

currency

minesite

costs per

tonne LaRonde mine 338 $ 60,654 C$ 84,042 C$ 248 C$ 3,618 C$ - C$ (7,056) C$ 238 LZ5 336 $ 23,080 C$ 31,993 C$ 95 C$ (652) C$ - C$ - C$ 93 LaRonde 674 $ 83,734 C$ 116,035 C$ 172 C$ 2,966 C$ - C$ (7,056) C$ 166 Canadian Malartic 4,963 $ 115,383 C$ 159,348 C$ 32 C$ 14,254 C$ 37,270 C$ - C$ 42 Goldex 819 $ 37,690 C$ 52,257 C$ 64 C$ (895) C$ - C$ - C$ 63 Quebec 6,456 $ 236,807 C$ 327,640 C$ 51 C$ 16,325 C$ 37,270 C$ (7,056) C$ 58 Detour Lake 6,836 $ 141,330 C$ 196,403 C$ 29 C$ 2,328 C$ 12,887 C$ - C$ 31 Macassa 143 $ 48,266 C$ 66,005 C$ 462 C$ 3,954 C$ 5,584 C$ - C$ 529 Ontario 6,979 $ 189,596 C$ 262,408 C$ 38 C$ 6,282 C$ 18,471 C$ - C$ 41 Meliadine 545 $ 113,093 C$ 158,074 C$ 290 C$ (19,587) C$ - C$ - C$ 254 Meadowbank 692 $ 106,039 C$ 145,678 C$ 211 C$ (2,682) C$ - C$ - C$ 207 Nunavut 1,237 $ 219,132 C$ 303,752 C$ 246 C$ (22,269) C$ - C$ - C$ 228 Fosterville 188 $ 38,018 A$ 58,194 A$ 309 A$ 1,135 A$ - A$ - A$ 315 Australia 188 $ 38,018 A$ 58,194 A$ 310 A$ 1,135 A$ - A$ - A$ 315 Kittila 482 $ 55,064 € 48,363 € 100 € 1,996 € - € - € 104 Finland 482 $ 55,064 € 48,363 € 100 € 1,996 € - € - € 104 Pinos Altos 441 $ 50,570 $ 50,570 $ 115 $ 1,238 $ - $ - $ 118 Mexico 441 $ 50,570 $ 50,570 $ 115 $ 1,238 $ - $ - $ 118



















Notes:

(i) This inventory adjustment reflects production costs associated with the portion of production still in inventory. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the three months ended June 30, 2025 is C$2.0 million associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold.

(ii) Relates to costs associated with a 5% in-kind royalty paid in respect of Canadian Malartic, a 2% in-kind royalty paid in respect of Detour Lake, a 1.5% in-kind royalty paid in respect of Macassa.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024





(thousands, except as noted)





Mine Tonnes of

ore milled

(thousands) Production

costs ($) Production

costs in

local

currency Local

currency

production

costs per

tonne Inventory

adjustments

in local

currency(i) In-kind

royalty in

local

currency(ii) Smelting,

refining and

marketing

charges in

local currency Local

currency

minesite

costs per

tonne LaRonde mine 381 $ 43,682 C$ 59,392 C$ 156 C$ 23,045 C$ - C$ (3,264) C$ 208 LZ5 299 $ 20,121 C$ 27,730 C$ 93 C$ (312) C$ - C$ - C$ 92 LaRonde 680 $ 63,803 C$ 87,122 C$ 128 C$ 22,733 C$ - C$ (3,264) C$ 157 Canadian Malartic 5,182 $ 144,333 C$ 196,695 C$ 38 C$ (6,517) C$ 26,930 C$ - C$ 42 Goldex 765 $ 33,084 C$ 45,174 C$ 59 C$ 390 C$ - C$ - C$ 60 Quebec 6,627 $ 241,220 C$ 328,991 C$ 50 C$ 16,606 C$ 26,930 C$ (3,264) C$ 56 Detour Lake 6,792 $ 120,302 C$ 164,189 C$ 24 C$ 5,253 C$ 9,748 C$ - C$ 26 Macassa 152 $ 51,029 C$ 69,756 C$ 459 C$ (524) C$ 3,138 C$ - C$ 476 Ontario 6,944 $ 171,331 C$ 233,945 C$ 34 C$ 4,729 C$ 12,886 C$ - C$ 36 Meliadine 421 $ 85,913 C$ 116,869 C$ 278 C$ (9,818) C$ - C$ - C$ 254 Meadowbank 990 $ 123,014 C$ 167,525 C$ 169 C$ (8,768) C$ - C$ - C$ 160 Nunavut 1,411 $ 208,927 C$ 284,394 C$ 202 C$ (18,586) C$ - C$ - C$ 188 Fosterville 234 $ 36,824 A$ 55,526 A$ 237 A$ 4,995 A$ - A$ - A$ 259 Australia 234 $ 36,824 A$ 55,526 A$ 237 A$ 4,995 A$ - A$ - A$ 259 Kittila 524 $ 57,529 € 53,377 € 102 € (515) € - € - € 101 Finland 524 $ 57,529 € 53,377 € 102 € (515) € - € - € 101 Pinos Altos 454 $ 43,109 $ 43,109 $ 95 $ (872) $ - $ - $ 93 La India(iii) - $ 13,044 $ 13,044 $ - $ (13,044) $ - $ - $ - Mexico 454 $ 56,153 $ 56,153 $ 124 $ (13,916) $ - $ - $ 93



















Notes:

(i) This inventory adjustment reflects production costs associated with the portion of production still in inventory.

(ii) Relates to costs associated with a 5% in-kind royalty paid in respect of Canadian Malartic, a 2% in-kind royalty paid in respect of Detour Lake, a 1.5% in-kind royalty paid in respect of Macassa.

(iii) La India's cost calculations per tonne for the three months ended June 30, 2024 exclude approximately $13.0 million of production costs incurred during the period, following the cessation of mining activities at La India during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025





(thousands, except as noted)





Mine Tonnes of

ore milled

(thousands) Production

costs ($) Production

costs in

local

currency Local

currency

production

costs per

tonne Inventory

adjustments

in local

currency(i) In-kind

royalty in

local

currency(ii) Smelting,

refining and

marketing

charges in

local currency Local

currency

minesite

costs per

tonne LaRonde mine 709 125,186 C$ 176,243 C$ 249 C$ (1,519) C$ - C$ (13,203) C$ 228 LZ5 640 45,192 C$ 63,551 C$ 99 C$ (1,666) C$ - C$ - C$ 97 LaRonde 1,349 170,378 C$ 239,794 C$ 178 C$ (3,185) C$ - C$ (13,203) C$ 166 Canadian Malartic 9,828 234,672 C$ 328,611 C$ 33 C$ 22,204 C$ 72,670 C$ - C$ 43 Goldex 1,611 72,346 C$ 101,756 C$ 63 C$ (565) C$ - C$ - C$ 63 Quebec 12,788 477,396 C$ 670,161 C$ 52 C$ 18,454 C$ 72,670 C$ (13,203) C$ 59 Detour Lake 13,466 276,276 C$ 388,036 C$ 29 C$ 2,341 C$ 25,442 C$ - C$ 31 Macassa 291 98,092 C$ 137,464 C$ 472 C$ 6,646 C$ 10,692 C$ - C$ 531 Ontario 13,757 374,368 C$ 525,500 C$ 38 C$ 8,987 C$ 36,134 C$ - C$ 41 Meliadine 1,103 196,915 C$ 276,854 C$ 251 C$ (10,860) C$ - C$ - C$ 241 Meadowbank 1,729 233,006 C$ 325,614 C$ 188 C$ (5,107) C$ - C$ - C$ 185 Nunavut 2,832 429,921 C$ 602,468 C$ 213 C$ (15,967) C$ - C$ - C$ 207 Fosterville 351 71,058 A$ 110,167 A$ 314 A$ 5,316 A$ - A$ - A$ 329 Australia 351 71,058 A$ 110,167 A$ 314 A$ 5,316 A$ - A$ - A$ 329 Kittila 1,004 110,897 € 101,506 € 101 € 634 € - € - € 102 Finland 1,004 110,897 € 101,506 € 101 € 634 € - € - € 102 Pinos Altos 822 93,280 $ 93,280 $ 113 $ 3,552 $ - $ - $ 118 Mexico 822 93,280 $ 93,280 $ 113 $ 3,552 $ - $ - $ 118



















Notes:

(i) This inventory adjustment reflects production costs associated with the portion of production still in inventory. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the six months ended June 30, 2025 is C$3.6 million associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold.

(ii) Relates to costs associated with a 5% in-kind royalty paid in respect of Canadian Malartic, a 2% in-kind royalty paid in respect of Detour Lake, a 1.5% in-kind royalty paid in respect of Macassa.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024





(thousands, except as noted)





Mine Tonnes of

ore milled

(thousands) Production

costs ($) Production

costs in

local

currency Local

currency

production

costs per

tonne Inventory

adjustments

in local

currency(i) In-kind

royalty in

local

currency(ii) Smelting,

refining and

marketing

charges in

local currency Local

currency

minesite

costs per

tonne LaRonde mine 794 119,238 C$ 161,417 C$ 203 C$ 2,731 C$ - C$ (3,600) C$ 202 LZ5 566 39,143 C$ 53,244 C$ 94 C$ 120 C$ - C$ - C$ 94 LaRonde. 1,360 158,381 C$ 214,661 C$ 158 C$ 2,851 C$ - C$ (3,600) C$ 157 Canadian Malartic 10,355 270,909 C$ 367,548 C$ 35 C$ 13,485 C$ 52,567 C$ - C$ 42 Goldex 1,525 66,266 C$ 89,919 C$ 59 C$ 1,039 C$ - C$ - C$ 60 Quebec 13,240 495,556 C$ 672,128 C$ 51 C$ 17,375 C$ 52,567 C$ (3,600) C$ 56 Detour Lake 13,294 252,207 C$ 342,398 C$ 26 C$ (5,687) C$ 18,624 C$ - C$ 27 Macassa 286 98,677 C$ 134,428 C$ 470 C$ (1,940) C$ 5,953 C$ - C$ 484 Ontario 13,580 350,884 C$ 476,826 C$ 35 C$ (7,627) C$ 24,577 C$ - C$ 36 Meliadine 917 179,364 C$ 242,795 C$ 265 C$ (14,213) C$ - C$ - C$ 249 Meadowbank 2,061 237,176 C$ 321,119 C$ 156 C$ (766) C$ - C$ - C$ 155 Nunavut 2,978 416,540 C$ 563,914 C$ 189 C$ (14,979) C$ - C$ - C$ 184 Fosterville 406 70,478 A$ 107,375 A$ 264 A$ 365 A$ - A$ - A$ 265 Australia 406 70,478 A$ 107,375 A$ 264 A$ 365 A$ - A$ - A$ 265 Kittila 1,006 116,567 € 107,856 € 107 € (885) € - € - € 106 Finland 1,006 116,567 € 107,856 € 107 € (885) € - € - € 106 Pinos Altos 880 76,516 $ 76,516 $ 87 $ 5,783 $ - $ - $ 94 La India(iii) - 29,028 $ 29,028 $ - $ (29,028) $ - $ - $ - Mexico 880 105,544 $ 105,544 $ 120 $ (23,245) $ - $ - $ 94



















Notes:

(i) This inventory adjustment reflects production costs associated with the portion of production still in inventory.

(ii) Relates to costs associated with a 5% in-kind royalty paid in respect of Canadian Malartic, a 2% in-kind royalty paid in respect of Detour Lake, a 1.5% in-kind royalty paid in respect of Macassa.

(iii) La India's cost calculations per tonne for the six months ended June 30, 2024 exclude approximately $29.0 million of production costs incurred during the period, following the cessation of mining activities at La India during the fourth quarter of 2023.

All-in sustaining costs per ounce

All-in sustaining costs per ounce (also referred to as "AISC per ounce") on a by-product basis is calculated as the aggregate of total cash costs on a by-product basis, sustaining capital expenditures (including capitalized exploration), general and administrative expenses (including stock options), lease payments related to sustaining assets and reclamation expenses, and then dividing by the number of ounces of gold produced. These additional costs reflect the additional expenditures that are required to be made to maintain current production levels. The AISC per ounce on a co-product basis is calculated in the same manner as the AISC per ounce on a by-product basis, except that the total cash costs on a co-product basis are used, meaning no adjustment is made for by-product metal revenues. Investors should note that AISC per ounce is not reflective of all cash expenditures as it does not include income tax payments, interest costs or dividend payments, nor does it include non-cash expenditures, such as depreciation and amortization. Unless otherwise indicated, all-in sustaining costs per ounce is reported on a by-product basis (see "Reconciliation of Production Costs to Total Cash Costs per Ounce by Mine" for a discussion of regarding the Company's use of by-product basis reporting).

Management believes that AISC per ounce is useful to investors as it reflects total sustaining expenditures of producing and selling an ounce of gold while maintaining current operations and, as such, provides useful information about operating performance. Management is aware, and investors should note, that these per ounce measures of performance can be affected by fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and, in the case of AISC per ounce on a by-product basis, by-product metal prices. Management compensates for these inherent limitations by using, and investors should also consider using, these measures in conjunction with data prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards and minesite costs per tonne, as this measure is not necessarily indicative of operating costs or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

The Company follows the guidance on calculation of AISC per ounce released by the World Gold Council ("WGC") in 2018. The WGC is a non-regulatory market development organization for the gold industry that has worked closely with its member companies to develop guidance in respect of relevant non-GAAP measures. Notwithstanding the Company's adoption of the WGC's guidance, AISC per ounce reported by the Company may not be comparable to data reported by other gold mining companies.

The following table sets out a reconciliation of production costs to all-in sustaining costs per ounce for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024 on both a by-product basis (deducting by-product metal revenues from production costs) and a co-product basis (without deducting by-product metal revenues).

(United States dollars per ounce, except where noted) Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Production costs per the consolidated statements of income (thousands) $ 789,187

$ 771,984

$ 1,556,920

$ 1,555,569 Gold production (ounces)(i) 866,029

895,838

1,739,823

1,774,490 Production costs per ounce $ 911

$ 862

$ 895

$ 877 Adjustments:













Inventory adjustments(ii) 12

3

11

- In-kind royalty(iii) 47

32

44

32 Realized gains and losses on hedges of production costs -

6

4

4 Other(iv) 9

8

8

7 Total cash costs per ounce (co-product basis) $ 979

$ 911

$ 962

$ 920 By-product metal revenues (46)

(41)

(44)

(35) Total cash costs per ounce (by-product basis) $ 933

$ 870

$ 918

$ 885 Adjustments:













Sustaining capital expenditures (including capitalized exploration) 273

227

234

221 General and administrative expenses (including stock option expense) 67

54

68

55 Non-cash reclamation provision and sustaining leases(v) 16

18

15

18 All-in sustaining costs per ounce (by-product basis) $ 1,289

$ 1,169

$ 1,235

$ 1,179 By-product metal revenues 46

41

44

35 All-in sustaining costs per ounce (co-product basis) $ 1,335

$ 1,210

$ 1,279

$ 1,214



















Notes: (i) Gold production for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 excludes 858 and 2,669 ounces of payable production of gold at La India and 39 and 64 ounces of payable production of gold at Creston Mascota, respectively, which were produced from residual leaching. (ii) Under the Company's revenue recognition policy, revenue from contracts with customers is recognized upon the transfer of control over metals sold to the customer. As the total cash costs per ounce are calculated on a production basis, an inventory adjustment is made to reflect the portion of production not yet recognized as revenue. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 is $1.4 and $2.5 million, respectively, associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of 50% of the Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold. (iii) Relates to costs associated with a 5% in-kind royalty paid in respect of Canadian Malartic, a 2% in-kind royalty paid in respect of Detour Lake, a 1.5% in-kind royalty paid in respect of Macassa. (iv) Other adjustments consists of smelting, refining and marketing charges to production costs. (v) Sustaining leases are lease payments related to sustaining assets.

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are calculated by adjusting the net income as recorded in the condensed interim consolidated statements of income for the effects of certain items that the Company believes are not reflective of the Company's underlying performance for the reporting period. Adjusted net income is calculated by adjusting net income for items such as foreign currency translation gains or losses, realized and unrealized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments, severance and transaction costs related to acquisitions, revaluation gains and losses, environmental remediation, gains or losses on the disposal of assets, purchase price allocations to inventory, impairment loss charges and reversals, retroactive payments, and income and mining taxes adjustments. Adjusted net income per share is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by the weighted average number of shares outstanding on a basic and diluted basis.

The Company believes that these generally accepted industry measures are useful to investors in that they allow for the evaluation of the results of continuing operations and in making comparisons between periods. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are intended to provide investors with information about the Company's continuing income generating capabilities from its core mining business, excluding the above adjustments, which the Company believes are not reflective of operational performance. Management uses this measure to, and believes it is useful to investors so they can, understand and monitor for the operating performance of the Company in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

The following table sets out a reconciliation of net income per the condensed interim consolidated statements of income to adjusted net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, and June 30, 2024.



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024















Net income for the period - basic $ 1,068,711

$ 472,016

$ 1,883,442

$ 819,208 Dilutive impact of cash settling LTIP 2,939

-

-

2,062 Net income for the period - diluted $ 1,071,650

$ 472,016

$ 1,883,442

$ 821,270 Foreign currency translation (gain) loss (11,571)

363

(11,631)

(4,184) Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on derivative financial

instruments (125,264)

19,608

(194,123)

65,543 Environmental remediation 14,234

3,108

21,965

4,907 Net loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 6,459

16,819

12,105

20,366 Purchase price allocation to inventory 1,466

-

2,534

- Impairment loss(i) -

-

10,554

- Debt extinguishment costs 5,407

-

5,407

- Other(ii) 2,077

13,215

2,077

13,215 Income and mining taxes adjustments(iii) 14,261

10,139

13,558

(6,316) Adjusted net income for the period - basic $ 975,780

$ 535,268

$ 1,745,888

$ 912,739 Adjusted net income for the period - diluted $ 978,719

$ 535,268

$ 1,745,888

$ 914,801

















Notes: (i) Relates to the Company's ownership percentage of an impairment loss recorded by an associate. (ii) Other adjustments relate to retroactive payments that management considers not reflective of the Company's underlying performance in the comparative period. (iii) Income and mining taxes adjustments reflect items such as foreign currency translation recorded to the income and mining taxes expense, the impact of income and mining taxes on adjusted items, recognition of previously unrecognized capital losses, the result of income and mining taxes audits, impact of tax law changes and adjustments to prior period tax filings.

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is calculated by adjusting net income for finance costs, amortization of property, plant and mine development and income and mining tax expense line items as reported in the condensed interim consolidated statements of income.

Adjusted EBITDA removes the effects of certain items that the Company believes are not reflective of the Company's underlying performance for the reporting period. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting the EBITDA calculation for items such as foreign currency translation gains or losses, realized and unrealized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments, severance and transaction costs related to acquisitions, revaluation gains and losses, environmental remediation, gains or losses on the disposal of assets, purchase price allocations to inventory, impairment loss charges and reversals, retroactive payments, and income and mining taxes adjustments.

The Company believes that these generally accepted industry measures are useful in that they allow for the evaluation of the cash generating capability of the Company to fund its working capital, capital expenditure and debt repayments. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are intended to provide investors with information about the Company's continuing cash generating capability from its core mining business, excluding the above adjustments, which management believes are not reflective of operational performance. Management uses these measures to, and believes it is useful to investors so they can, understand and monitor the cash generating capability of the Company in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

The following table sets out a reconciliation of net income per the condensed interim consolidated statements of income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, and June 30, 2024.



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, (thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024















Net income for the period $ 1,068,711

$ 472,016

$ 1,883,442

$ 819,208 Finance costs 27,429

34,473

49,873

70,738 Amortization of property, plant and mine development 376,956

378,389

793,756

735,614 Income and mining tax expense 547,908

238,190

927,748

380,046 EBITDA 2,021,004

1,123,068

3,654,819

2,005,606 Foreign currency translation (gain) loss (11,571)

363

(11,631)

(4,184) Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on derivative financial

instruments (125,264)

19,608

(194,123)

65,543 Environmental remediation 14,234

3,108

21,965

4,907 Net loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 6,459

16,819

12,105

20,366 Purchase price allocation to inventory 1,466

-

2,534

- Impairment loss(i) -

-

10,554

- Debt extinguishment costs 5,407

-

5,407

- Other(ii) 2,077

13,215

2,077

13,215 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,913,812

$ 1,176,181

$ 3,503,707

$ 2,105,453















Notes:













(i) Relates to the Company's ownership percentage of an impairment loss recorded by an associate. (ii) Other adjustments relate to retroactive payments that management considers not reflective of the Company's underlying performance in the comparative period.



Cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital and its per share ratio

Cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital is calculated by adjusting the cash provided by operating activities as shown in the condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows for the effects of changes in non-cash components of working capital such as income taxes, inventories, other current assets, accounts payable and accrued liabilities and interest payable. The per share ratio is calculated by dividing cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital by the weighted average number of shares outstanding on a basic basis. The Company believes that changes in working capital can be volatile due to numerous factors, including the timing of payments. Management uses these measures to, and believes they are useful to investors so they can, assess the underlying operating cash flow performance and future operating cash flow generating capabilities of the Company in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. A reconciliation of these measures to the nearest IFRS Accounting Standards measure is provided below.

Free cash flow and free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital

Free cash flow is calculated by deducting additions to property, plant and mine development from the cash provided by operating activities line item as recorded in the condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows.

Free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital is calculated by excluding items such as the effect of changes in non-cash components of working capital from free cash flow, which includes income taxes, inventory, other current assets, accounts payable and accrued liabilities and interest payable.

The Company believes that these generally accepted industry measures are useful in that they allow for the evaluation of the Company's ability to repay creditors and return cash to shareholders without relying on external sources of funding. Free cash flow and free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital also provide investors with information about the Company's financial position and its ability to generate cash to fund operational and capital requirements as well as return cash to shareholders. Management uses these measures in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards to, and believes it is useful to investors so they can, understand and monitor the cash generating ability of the Company.

The following table sets out a reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities per the condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows to free cash flow and free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital and to cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, and June 30, 2024.



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, (thousands, except where noted) 2025

2024

2025

2024















Cash provided by operating activities $ 1,845,488

$ 961,336

$ 2,889,734

$ 1,744,511 Additions to property, plant and mine development (540,476)

(404,098)

(990,600)

(791,685) Free cash flow 1,305,012

557,238

1,899,134

952,826 Changes in income taxes (478,106)

(46,426)

(301,367)

(46,802) Changes in inventory 53,061

37,028

22,144

8,856 Changes in other current assets 38,152

84,118

6,762

57,500 Changes in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (139,082)

(47,908)

(76,590)

6,082 Changes in interest payable 12,573

(1,900)

793

(6,831) Free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of

working capital $ 791,610

$ 582,150

$ 1,550,876

$ 971,631 Additions to property, plant and mine development 540,476

404,098

990,600

791,685 Cash provided by operating activities before changes

in non-cash components of working capital $ 1,332,086

$ 986,248

$ 2,541,476

$ 1,763,316















Cash provided by operating activities per share - basic $ 3.67

$ 1.92

$ 5.75

$ 3.50 Cash provided by operating activities before changes in

non-cash components of working capital per share - basic $ 2.65

$ 1.97

$ 5.06

$ 3.54















Free cash flow per share - basic $ 2.60

$ 1.12

$ 3.78

$ 1.91 Free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of

working capital per share - basic $ 1.58

$ 1.17

$ 3.09

$ 1.95

















Operating margin

Operating margin is calculated by deducting production costs from revenue from mining operations. In order to reconcile operating margin to net income as recorded in the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, the Company adds the following items to the operating margin: income and mining taxes expense; other expenses (income); care and maintenance expenses; foreign currency translation (gain) loss; environmental remediation costs; gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments; finance costs; general and administrative expenses; amortization of property, plant and mine development; exploration and corporate development expenses; and revaluation gain and impairment losses (reversals). The Company believes that operating margin is a useful measure to investors as it reflects the operating performance of its individual mines associated with the ongoing production and sale of gold and by-product metals without allocating Company-wide overhead, including exploration and corporate development expenses, amortization of property, plant and mine development, general and administrative expenses, finance costs, gain and losses on derivative financial instruments, environmental remediation costs, foreign currency translation gains and losses, other expenses and income and mining tax expenses. Management uses this measure internally to plan and forecast future operating results. Management believes this measure is useful to investors as it provides them with additional information about the Company's underlying operating results and should be evaluated in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. For a reconciliation of operating margin to revenue from operations, see "Summary of Operations Key Performance Indicators".

Capital expenditures

Capital expenditures are calculated by deducting working capital adjustments from additions to property, plant and mine development per the condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows.

Capital expenditures are classified into sustaining capital expenditures, sustaining capitalized exploration, development capital expenditures and development capitalized exploration. Sustaining capital expenditures and sustaining capitalized exploration are expenditures incurred during the production phase to sustain and maintain existing assets so they can achieve constant expected levels of production from which the Company will derive economic benefits. Sustaining capital expenditures and sustaining capitalized exploration include expenditure for assets to retain their existing productive capacity as well as to enhance performance and reliability of the operations. Development capital expenditures and development capitalized exploration represent the spending at new projects and/or expenditures at existing operations that are undertaken with the intention to increase production levels or mine life above the current plans. Management uses these measures in the capital allocation process and to assess the effectiveness of its investments. Management believes these measures are useful so investors can assess the purpose and effectiveness of the capital expenditures split between sustaining and development in each reporting period. The classification between sustaining and development capital expenditures does not have a standardized definition in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards and other companies may classify expenditures in a different manner.

The following table sets out a reconciliation of sustaining capital expenditures, sustaining capitalized exploration, development capital expenditures and development capitalized exploration to the additions to property, plant and mine development per the condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024.

(thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Sustaining capital expenditures $ 233,600

$ 199,538

$ 401,676

$ 386,023 Sustaining capitalized exploration 5,514

5,802

9,962

9,924 Development capital expenditures 226,646

173,366

412,870

327,744 Development capitalized exploration 72,175

28,596

132,679

55,629 Total Capital Expenditures $ 537,935

$ 407,302

$ 957,187

$ 779,320 Working capital adjustments 2,541

(3,204)

33,413

12,365 Additions to property, plant and mine development per the

condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows $ 540,476

$ 404,098

$ 990,600

$ 791,685

















Net cash (debt)

Net cash (debt) is calculated by adjusting the total of the current portion of long-term debt and non-current long-term debt as recorded on the condensed interim consolidated balance sheets for deferred financing costs and cash and cash equivalents. Management believes the measure of net cash (debt) is useful to help investors determine the Company's overall cash (debt) position and to evaluate the future debt capacity of the Company. The Company has changed the label for this non-GAAP measure "net debt" to "net cash (debt)" as the Company believes that reporting a positive net cash position is more clear and understandable to readers than a negative net debt position. The Company's method of calculating this non-GAAP measure has not changed.

The following table sets out a reconciliation of long-term debt per the condensed interim consolidated balance sheets to net cash (debt) as at June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024.



As at

As at (thousands) June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 Current portion of long-term debt per the condensed interim

consolidated balance sheets $ (50,000)

$ (90,000) Non-current portion of long-term debt (544,614)

(1,052,956) Long-term debt $ (594,614)

$ (1,142,956) Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,557,565

$ 926,431 Net cash (debt) $ 962,951

$ (216,525)

Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Measures

This news release also contains information as to estimated future total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce. The estimates are based upon the total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce that the Company expects to incur to mine gold at its mines and projects and, consistent with the reconciliation of these actual costs referred to above, do not include production costs attributable to accretion expense and other asset retirement costs, which will vary over time as each project is developed and mined. It is therefore not practicable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable IFRS Accounting Standards measure.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release has been prepared as at July 30, 2025. Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws and are referred to herein as "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address circumstances, events, activities or developments that could, or may or will occur are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the words "achieve", "aim", "anticipate", "commit", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "future", "guide", "objective", "plan", "potential", "schedule", "target", "track", "will", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include the Company's forward-looking guidance, including metal production, estimated ore grades, recovery rates, project timelines, drilling targets or results, life of mine estimates, total cash costs per ounce, AISC per ounce, other expenses and cash flows; the potential for additional gold production at the Company's sites; the estimated timing and conclusions of the Company's studies and evaluations; the methods by which ore will be extracted or processed; the Company's expansion plans at Detour Lake, Upper Beaver and Odyssey, including the timing, funding, completion and commissioning thereof and the commencement of production therefrom; the Company's plans at Hope Bay and San Nicolas; statements concerning the Company's "fill-the-mill" strategy at Canadian Malartic; statements concerning other expansion projects, recovery rates, mill throughput, optimization efforts and projected exploration, including costs and other estimates upon which such projections are based; timing and amounts of capital expenditures, other expenditures and other cash needs, and expectations as to the funding thereof; estimates of future mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral production and sales; the projected development of certain ore deposits, including estimates of exploration, development, production, closure and other capital costs and estimates of the timing of such exploration, development, production and closure or decisions with respect to such exploration, development, production and closure; estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources and the effect of drill results and studies on future mineral reserves and mineral resources; the Company's ability to obtain the necessary permits and authorizations in connection with its proposed or current exploration, development and mining operations, and the anticipated timing thereof; future exploration; the anticipated timing of events with respect to the Company's mine sites; the Company's plans and strategies with respect to sustainability initiatives; the sufficiency of the Company's cash resources; the Company's plans with respect to hedging and the effectiveness of its hedging strategies; future activity with respect to the Company's unsecured revolving bank credit facility and other indebtedness; future dividend amounts, record dates and payment dates; the effect of tariffs and trade restrictions on the Company; plans with respect to activity under the NCIB; and anticipated trends with respect to the Company's operations, exploration and the funding thereof. Such statements reflect the Company's views as at the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Agnico Eagle as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The material factors and assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements contained herein, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to, the assumptions set forth herein and in management's discussion and analysis (the "2024 MD&A") and the Company's Annual Information Form (the "AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with Canadian securities regulators and that are included in its Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the "Form 40-F") filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") as well as: that there are no significant disruptions affecting operations; that production, permitting, development, expansion and the ramp-up of operations at each of Agnico Eagle's properties proceeds on a basis consistent with current expectations and plans; that the Company's plans for its mining operations are not changed or amended in a material way; that the relevant metal prices, foreign exchange rates and prices for key mining and construction inputs (including labour and electricity) will be consistent with Agnico Eagle's expectations; that the effect of tariffs or trade disputes will not materially affect the price or availability of the inputs the Company uses at its operations; that Agnico Eagle's current estimates of mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral grades and metal recovery are accurate; that there are no material delays in the timing for completion of ongoing growth projects; that seismic activity at the Company's operations at LaRonde, Goldex, Fosterville and other properties is as expected by the Company and that the Company's efforts to mitigate its effect on mining operations, including with respect to community relations, are successful; that the Company's current plans to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions are successful; that the Company's current plans to optimize production are successful; that there are no material variations in the current tax and regulatory environment; that governments, the Company or others do not take measures in response to pandemics or other health emergencies or otherwise that, individually or in the aggregate, materially affect the Company's ability to operate its business or its productivity; and that measures taken relating to, or other effects of, pandemics or other health emergencies do not affect the Company's ability to obtain necessary supplies and deliver them to its mine sites. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the volatility of prices of gold and other metals; uncertainty of mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral grades and mineral recovery estimates; uncertainty of future production, project development, capital expenditures and other costs; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; inflationary pressures; financing of additional capital requirements; cost of exploration and development programs; seismic activity at the Company's operations, including at LaRonde, Goldex and Fosterville; mining risks; community protests, including by Indigenous groups; risks associated with foreign operations; risks associated with joint ventures; governmental and environmental regulation; the volatility of the Company's stock price; risks associated with the Company's currency, fuel and by-product metal derivative strategies; the current interest rate environment; the potential for major economies to encounter a slowdown in economic activity or a recession; the potential for increased conflict or hostilities in various regions, including Europe and the Middle East; and the extent and manner of communicable diseases or outbreaks, and measures taken by governments, the Company or others to attempt to mitigate the spread thereof may directly or indirectly affect the Company. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that may affect the Company's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, see the AIF and 2024 MD&A filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and included in the Form 40-F filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, as well as the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulators and the SEC. Other than as required by law, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Additional Information

Additional information about each of the Company's material mineral projects as at December?31, 2024, including information regarding data verification, key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources and the risks that could materially affect the development of the mineral reserves and mineral resources required by sections 3.2 and 3.3 and paragraphs 3.4(a), (c) and (d) of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects can be found in the Company's AIF and 2024 MD&A filed on SEDAR+ each of which forms a part of the Company's Form 40-F filed with the SEC on EDGAR and in the following technical reports filed on SEDAR+ in respect of the Company's material mineral properties: Detour Lake Operation, Ontario, Canada, NI 43-101 Technical Report (September 20, 2024); NI 43-101 Technical Report of the LaRonde complex in Québec, Canada (March 24, 2023); NI 43-101 Technical Report Canadian Malartic Mine, Québec, Canada (March 25, 2021); Technical Report on the Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves at Meadowbank Gold complex including the Amaruq Satellite Mine Development, Nunavut, Canada as at December 31, 2017 (February 14, 2018); and the Updated Technical Report on the Meliadine Gold Project, Nunavut, Canada (February 11, 2015).

APPENDIX A - EXPLORATION DETAILS

Eclipse zone and East Gouldie and Odyssey deposits at Odyssey mine

Drill hole Deposit / zone From

(metres) To (metres) Depth of

midpoint below surface

(metres) Estimated true width (metres) Gold grade (g/t) (uncapped) Gold grade

(g/t) (capped)* MEX25-329 Eclipse 1,700.0 1,707.7 1,507 7.2 4.3 4.3 and Eclipse 1,711.0 1,726.0 1,519 14.0 3.8 3.8 including

1,716.4 1,719.0 1,518 2.5 10.3 10.3 MEX24-322WAZA East Gouldie 2,128.0 2,177.9 1,947 36.2 3.4 3.4 including

2,141.0 2,148.4 1,940 5.3 8.1 8.1 MEX24-322WBZ East Gouldie 2,235.5 2,252.5 1,993 12.9 3.5 3.5 and East Gouldie 2,258.6 2,284.0 2,013 19.2 3.5 3.5 UGEG-075-046 East Gouldie 552.5 570.5 882 17.7 5.7 5.7 including East Gouldie 557.1 565.0 882 7.7 8.9 8.9 CHL25-2949 East Gouldie 1,893.0 1,939.2 1,756 17.0 2.8 2.8 UGOD-054-056 Odyssey internal 336.4 371.5 751 29.9 2.6 2.6 MEV25-301 Odyssey internal 457.5 484.4 396 27.0** 7.0 4.9 UGOD-016-311 Odyssey South 265.7 283.0 403 16.1 4.8 4.8 including

270.0 277.4 402 6.9 8.0 8.0 UGOD-041-060 Odyssey internal 10.0 20.5 394 10.5** 9.2 9.1 UGOD-041-063 Odyssey internal 12.0 18.0 387 6.0** 16.1 13.8 UGOD-046-017 Odyssey North 140.5 153.9 408 13.1 4.6 4.6

*Results from Eclipse, East Gouldie and Odyssey use a capping factor of 20 g/t gold.

**Core length. True width undetermined.

West Pit and West Extension zones at Detour Lake

Drill hole Zone From

(metres) To (metres) Depth of

midpoint

below

surface

(metres) Estimated true width

(metres) Gold grade

(g/t)

(uncapped)* DLM24-1030 West Pit 169.1 206.7 157 32.3 2.9 DLM25-1073 West Extension 640.9 670.0 525 26.5 2.0 DLM25-1079A West Pit Underground 620.0 700.8 537 73.2 1.8 and West Pit Underground 716.0 767.4 599 46.9 2.2 including

761.9 767.4 616 5.0 10.7 DLM25-1094 West Extension 611.8 742.0 595 113.6 1.7 including

705.0 711.5 620 5.7 8.2 DLM25-1095 West Pit Underground 444.0 507.7 368 59.2 1.8 including

455.0 461.0 355 5.6 8.4 and West Pit Underground 615.1 618.8 468 3.5 13.7 DLM25-1101 West Pit Underground 640.0 686.3 525 42.6 2.3 including

646.8 660.6 518 12.7 4.9 DLM25-1103A West Extension 572.0 689.0 554 99.7 1.4 including

619.0 625.0 547 5.1 10.8 DLM25-1142C West Pit Underground 492.0 565.0 416 67.2 3.4 including

492.0 495.0 390 2.7 65.4

*Results from Detour Lake are uncapped.

Madrid deposit at Hope Bay

Drill hole Zone From

(metres) To

(metres) Depth of

midpoint

below surface

(metres) Estimated

true width

(metres) Gold grade (g/t)

(uncapped) Gold grade (g/t) (capped)* HBM25-300 Patch 7 378.4 387.2 285 6.2 7.3 7.3 HBM25-311 Patch 7 285.5 292.0 284 4.4 16.1 16.1 including

289.2 290.0 285 0.5 66.9 66.9 HBM25-314A Patch 7 972.5 977.0 766 3.2 7.4 7.4 including

975.9 977.0 767 0.8 22.0 22.0 HBM25-324 Patch 7 394.0 405.5 302 10.8 4.4 4.4 HBM25-325 Patch 7 356.2 375.2 312 12.2 5.7 5.7 HBM25-337 Patch 7 723.0 728.0 592 4.7 8.0 8.0 including

726.0 726.5 592 0.5 29.7 29.7 HBM25-339 Suluk 661.0 669.0 510 6.9 8.5 8.5 including

663.0 664.0 509 0.9 21.8 21.8 HBM25-345 Patch 7 954.0 964.0 735 8.7 3.3 3.3 and Patch 7 987.6 997.0 754 8.4 53.3 25.7 including

988.5 991.4 753 2.6 105.9 38.4 HBM25-348 Patch 7 445.0 450.5 404 3.5 6.3 6.3

*Results from Madrid use a capping factor ranging from 50 g/t gold to 75 g/t gold depending on the zone.

Tiriganiaq, Wesmeg and Wesmeg North deposits at Meliadine

Drill hole Deposit Lode /

zone From

(metres) To

(metres) Depth of

midpoint

below

surface

(metres) Estimated

true width

(metres) Gold grade (g/t)

(uncapped) Gold grade (g/t) (capped)* M25-4274A Tiriganiaq 1015 1,136.0 1,138.0 1,086 1.5 20.3 20.3 ML425-9085-D3 Tiriganiaq 1350 208.6 220.3 710 10.3 8.8 5.8 including



208.6 212.7 710 3.6 21.1 12.5 ML425-9085-D7 Tiriganiaq 1000 285.9 289.7 795 2.8 20.7 20.7 ML425-9950-D11 Tiriganiaq 1000 508.5 515.4 955 6.0 6.2 6.2 ML425-9085-D19 Tiriganiaq 1000 297.0 303.0 790 5.2 14.5 14.5 ML425-9085-D21A Tiriganiaq 1360 204.0 209.2 695 4.7 12.0 10.3 including



204.0 206.0 694 1.8 25.6 21.0 and Tiriganiaq 1050 293.0 297.6 760 4.3 11.6 11.6 ML425-9204-D22 Tiriganiaq 1050 219.0 224.4 696 4.7 27.0 26.4 including



220.0 221.0 695 0.9 103.0 100.0 ML425-9858-D11 Tiriganiaq 1015 376.0 381.0 791 4.3 13.3 13.3 ML425-10300-D2 Wesmeg 650 451.0 458.0 756 6.8 6.2 6.2 ML425-10352-D6 Wesmeg N 953 195.8 202.0 532 6.1 10.1 8.3 including



195.8 196.8 532 1.0 51.0 40.0 ML575-9027-D3 Wesmeg N 930 68.0 75.0 573 6.1 5.0 5.0

*Results from Meliadine use a capping factor ranging from 20 g/t to 100 g/t gold depending on the zone.

Main and Sisar zones at Kittila

Drill hole Zone From (metres) To metres) Depth of

midpoint below

surface

(metres) Estimated

true width

(metres) Gold grade (g/t)

(uncapped) RIE24-700K Main / Seuru 535.1 541.3 1,410 2.3 8.4 ROD24-700B Main / Rimpi 341.0 370.0 1,457 12.9 12.2 ROD24-700C Main / Rimpi 332.0 348.9 1,444 10.8 10.4 ROD24-700E Main / Roura 342.0 381.0 1,465 16.5 7.3 including

344.0 354.7 1,465 4.5 13.1 including

370.0 380.0 1,465 4.3 8.8 and Sisar Deep / Roura 885.0 903.3 1,854 10.5 4.7 ROD24-700G Main / Roura 341.2 376.3 1,464 15.9 11.5 ROU25-601 Main / Roura 334.8 344.0 1,457 4.4 6.0

* Results from Kittila are uncapped.

Exploration Drill Collar Coordinates

Drill hole UTM East* UTM North* Elevation

(metres above

sea level) Azimuth

(degrees) Dip (degrees) Length

(metres) Odyssey mine MEX25-329 718603 5334758 308 213 -64 2,121 MEX24-322WAZA 718617 5334759 309 215 -70 2,333 MEX24-322WBZ 718617 5334759 309 215 -70 2,415 UGEG-075-046 717717 5334079 -341 164 -30 750 CHL25-2949 717261 5335235 308 173 -69 2,406 UGOD-054-056 717998 5334290 -229 351 -40 454 MEV25-301 719132 5333939 334 4 -64 675 UGOD-016-311 718856 5333907 113 41 -50 357 UGOD-041-060 718363 5334465 -73 148 -47 327 UGOD-041-063 718364 5334465 -72 138 -19 231 UGOD-046-017 718077 5334259 -146 356 17 192 Detour Lake DLM24-1030 587489 5541475 285 176 -57 324 DLM25-1073 586362 5542050 292 179 -61 801 DLM25-1079A 589167 5541620 284 178 -58 789 DLM25-1094 586842 5541908 304 176 -70 900 DLM25-1095 589066 5541581 283 178 -54 651 DLM25-1101 589068 5541621 283 178 -57 801 DLM25-1103A 586923 5541890 306 176 -69 825 DLM25-1142C 589290 5541647 284 180 -56 810 Hope Bay











HBM25-300 435530 7548424 25 253 -50 744 HBM25-311 435171 7548309 26 93 -81 532 HBM25-314A 435586 7548826 26 248 -53 1,143 HBM25-324 434632 7548972 26 83 -54 811 HBM25-325 435190 7548130 26 101 -68 564 HBM25-337 434981 7547864 37 93 -67 906 HBM25-339 434013 7549817 47 72 -62 1,053 HBM25-345 434334 7548811 51 77 -64 1,127 HBM25-348 434871 7548717 39 54 -75 760 Meliadine M25-4274A 540074 6989206 66 170 -85 1,230 ML425-9085-D3 539085 6988949 -464 195 -62 582 ML425-9085-D7 539085 6988949 -464 207 -70 396 ML425-9950-D11 539950 6989006 -421 198 -77 531 ML425-9085-D19 539085 6988949 -464 204 -66 351 ML425-9085-D21A 539085 6988949 -464 209 -58 351 ML425-9204-D22 539203 6988938 -451 189 -57 339 ML425-9858-D11 539861 6988955 -404 204 -63 424 ML425-10300-D2 540300 6988596 -339 175 -62 552 ML425-10352-D6 539085 6988949 -464 205 -21 339 ML575-9027-D3 539027 6988523 -493 141 -13 171 Kittila RIE24-700K 2558637 7539598 -711 90 -59 541 ROD24-700B 2558696 7538459 -949 91 -60 892 ROD24-700C 2558696 7538459 -949 91 -60 772 ROD24-700E 2558696 7538459 -949 91 -60 1,062 ROD24-700G 2558696 7538459 -949 91 -60 1,113 ROU25-601 2558699 7538359 -963 106 -56 450

*Coordinate Systems: NAD 83 UTM Zone 17N for Odyssey; NAD 1983 UTM Zone 17N for Detour Lake; NAD 1983 UTM Zone 13N for Hope Bay; NAD 1983 UTM Zone 14N for Meliadine; and Finnish Coordinate System KKJ Zone 2 for Kittila.

APPENDIX B - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (thousands of United States dollars, except where noted)



















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024















Net income - key line items:













Revenue from mine operations:













LaRonde mine 238,043

132,888

457,409

276,505 LZ5 73,034

37,414

132,751

80,029 LaRonde 311,077

170,302

590,160

356,534 Canadian Malartic 497,217

418,472

919,264

746,589 Goldex 115,280

83,536

211,249

155,920 Quebec 923,574

672,310

1,720,673

1,259,043 Detour Lake 545,174

359,416

989,060

702,373 Macassa 260,231

153,476

495,893

292,869 Ontario 805,405

512,892

1,484,953

995,242 Meliadine 354,517

220,276

612,806

422,515 Meadowbank 334,715

308,615

739,800

558,000 Nunavut 689,232

528,891

1,352,606

980,515 Fosterville 153,845

145,026

263,674

266,061 Australia 153,845

145,026

263,674

266,061 Kittila 167,942

133,160

329,030

247,223 Finland 167,942

133,160

329,030

247,223 Pinos Altos 76,103

67,790

133,413

116,190 La India -

16,552

-

42,170 Mexico 76,103

84,342

133,413

158,360 Revenues from mining operations $ 2,816,101

$ 2,076,621

$ 5,284,349

$ 3,906,444 Production costs 789,187

771,984

1,556,920

1,555,569 Total operating margin(i) 2,026,914

1,304,637

3,727,429

2,350,875 Amortization of property, plant and mine development 376,956

378,389

793,756

735,614 Exploration, corporate and other 33,339

216,042

122,483

416,007 Income before income and mining taxes 1,616,619

710,206

2,811,190

1,199,254 Income and mining taxes expense 547,908

238,190

927,748

380,046 Net income for the period $ 1,068,711

$ 472,016

$ 1,883,442

$ 819,208 Net income per share - basic $ 2.13

$ 0.95

$ 3.75

$ 1.64 Net income per share - diluted $ 2.12

$ 0.94

$ 3.74

$ 1.64















Cash flows:













Cash provided by operating activities $ 1,845,488

$ 961,336

$ 2,889,734

$ 1,744,511 Cash used in investing activities $ (610,936)

$ (424,576)

$ (1,260,876)

$ (837,624) Cash used in provided by financing activities $ (819,155)

$ (137,234)

$ (1,002,121)

$ (320,268)















Realized prices:













Gold (per ounce) $ 3,288

$ 2,342

$ 3,090

$ 2,202 Silver (per ounce) $ 35.72

$ 30.09

$ 34.45

$ 27.21 Zinc (per tonne) $ 2,576

$ 2,792

$ 2,744

$ 2,625 Copper (per tonne) $ 9,705

$ 9,192

$ 9,418

$ 9,720

AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (thousands of United States dollars, except where noted)



















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024















Payable production (ii):













Gold (ounces):













LaRonde mine 69,778

62,260

142,147

114,075 LZ5 21,474

20,074

40,596

36,623 LaRonde 91,252

82,334

182,743

150,698 Canadian Malartic 172,531

180,871

332,304

367,777 Goldex 33,118

33,750

63,134

68,138 Quebec 296,901

296,955

578,181

586,613 Detour Lake 168,272

168,247

321,110

318,998 Macassa 87,364

64,062

173,392

132,321 Ontario 255,636

232,309

494,502

451,319 Meliadine 90,263

88,675

188,775

184,400 Meadowbank 101,935

126,419

242,061

254,193 Nunavut 192,198

215,094

430,836

438,593 Fosterville 49,574

65,963

93,189

122,532 Australia 49,574

65,963

93,189

122,532 Kittila 50,357

55,671

104,461

110,252 Finland 50,357

55,671

104,461

110,252 Pinos Altos 21,363

23,754

38,654

48,479 Creston Mascota -

13

-

41 La India -

6,079

-

16,661 Mexico 21,363

29,846

38,654

65,181 Total gold (ounces): 866,029

895,838

1,739,823

1,774,490















Silver (thousands of ounces) 611

628

1,213

1,243 Zinc (tonnes) 2,384

1,883

4,126

3,565 Copper (tonnes) 1,161

1,072

2,545

1,876

















AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (thousands of United States dollars, except where noted)



















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024















Payable metal sold (iii):













Gold (ounces):













LaRonde mine 66,923

51,565

136,541

116,729 LZ5 21,985

16,265

42,876

36,516 LaRonde 88,908

67,830

179,417

153,245 Canadian Malartic 150,830

176,651

295,493

336,199 Goldex 33,167

33,783

63,860

68,225 Quebec 272,905

278,264

538,770

557,669 Detour Lake 166,034

153,622

321,514

320,630 Macassa 79,145

65,340

160,145

132,840 Ontario 245,179

218,962

481,659

453,470 Meliadine 108,188

94,438

197,458

192,978 Meadowbank 102,224

131,003

242,574

252,113 Nunavut 210,412

225,441

440,032

445,091 Fosterville 46,500

62,049

84,500

120,049 Australia 46,500

62,049

84,500

120,049 Kittila 51,000

56,984

107,000

111,984 Finland 51,000

56,984

107,000

111,984 Pinos Altos 20,839

25,510

37,839

45,810 La India -

7,020

-

19,220 Mexico 20,839

32,530

37,839

65,030 Total gold (ounces): 846,835

874,230

1,689,800

1,753,293















Silver (thousands of ounces) 574

637

1,101

1,241 Zinc (tonnes) 2,391

1,547

4,203

3,054 Copper (tonnes) 1,162

1,113

2,560

1,875

















Notes: (i) Operating margin is not a recognized measure under IFRS Accounting Standards and this data may not be comparable to data reported by other gold producers. See Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance - Operating Margin for more information on the Company's calculation and use of operating margin. (ii) Payable production (a non-GAAP non-financial performance measure) is the quantity of mineral produced during a period contained in products that are or will be sold by the Company, whether such products are sold during the period or held as inventories at the end of the period. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, it excludes 858 payable gold ounces produced at La India and 39 payable gold ounces produced at Creston Mascota. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, it excludes 2,669 payable gold ounces produced at La India and 64 payable gold ounces produced at Creston Mascota. (iii) Canadian Malartic payable metal sold excludes the 5.0% in-kind net smelter return royalty held by Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. Detour Lake payable metal sold excludes the 2.0% in-kind net smelter royalty held by Franco-Nevada Corporation. Macassa payable metal sold excludes the 1.5% in-kind net smelter royalty held by Franco-Nevada Corporation. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, it excludes 2,500 payable gold ounces sold at La India.

AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (thousands of United States dollars, except share amounts) (Unaudited)









As at

As at

June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,557,565

$ 926,431 Inventories 1,502,159

1,510,716 Income taxes recoverable 20,712

26,432 Fair value of derivative financial instruments 55,524

1,348 Other current assets 352,134

340,354 Total current assets 3,488,094

2,805,281 Non-current assets:





Goodwill 4,157,672

4,157,672 Property, plant and mine development 22,006,747

21,466,499 Investments 1,063,144

612,889 Deferred income and mining tax asset 25,380

29,198 Other assets 952,376

915,479 Total assets $ 31,693,413

$ 29,987,018







LIABILITIES





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 893,001

$ 817,649 Share based liabilities 24,038

27,290 Interest payable 5,791

5,763 Income taxes payable 612,234

372,197 Current portion of long-term debt 50,000

90,000 Reclamation provision 91,345

58,579 Lease obligations 37,244

40,305 Fair value of derivative financial instruments 4,560

100,182 Total current liabilities 1,718,213

1,511,965 Non-current liabilities:





Long-term debt 544,614

1,052,956 Reclamation provision 1,281,889

1,026,628 Lease obligations 101,828

98,921 Share based liabilities 11,277

12,505 Deferred income and mining tax liabilities 5,199,903

5,162,249 Other liabilities 293,203

288,894 Total liabilities 9,150,927

9,154,118







EQUITY





Common shares:





Outstanding - 502,937,031 common shares issued, less 595,061 shares held in

trust 18,792,525

18,675,660 Stock options 165,668

172,145 Retained earnings 3,407,730

2,026,242 Other reserves 176,563

(41,147) Total equity 22,542,486

20,832,900 Total liabilities and equity $ 31,693,413

$ 29,987,018

AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024















REVENUES













Revenues from mining operations $ 2,816,101

$ 2,076,621

$ 5,284,349

$ 3,906,444















COSTS, INCOME AND EXPENSES













Production(i) 789,187

771,984

1,556,920

1,555,569 Exploration and corporate development 52,100

55,247

93,905

106,453 Amortization of property, plant and mine development 376,956

378,389

793,756

735,614 General and administrative 57,890

48,819

118,599

96,936 Finance costs 27,429

34,473

49,873

70,738 (Gain) loss on derivative financial instruments (125,264)

19,608

(194,123)

65,543 Foreign currency translation (gain) loss (11,571)

363

(11,631)

(4,184) Care and maintenance 15,682

10,226

29,583

21,268 Other expenses 17,073

47,306

36,277

59,253 Income before income and mining taxes 1,616,619

710,206

2,811,190

1,199,254 Income and mining taxes expense 547,908

238,190

927,748

380,046 Net income for the period $ 1,068,711

$ 472,016

$ 1,883,442

$ 819,208















Net income per share - basic $ 2.13

$ 0.95

$ 3.75

$ 1.64 Net income per share - diluted $ 2.12

$ 0.94

$ 3.74

$ 1.64 Adjusted net income per share - basic(ii) $ 1.94

$ 1.07

$ 3.47

$ 1.83 Adjusted net income per share - diluted(ii) $ 1.94

$ 1.07

$ 3.46

$ 1.83















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

(in thousands):













Basic 502,579

499,437

502,489

498,528 Diluted 504,360

500,443

503,885

499,794

Notes: (i) Exclusive of amortization, which is shown separately. (ii) Adjusted net income per share is not a recognized measure under IFRS Accounting Standards and this data may not be comparable to data reported by other companies. See Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance - Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Share for a discussion of the composition and usefulness of this measure and a reconciliation to the nearest IFRS Accounting Standards measure.

AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (thousands of United States dollars) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024















OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net income for the period $ 1,068,711

$ 472,016

$ 1,883,442

$ 819,208 Add (deduct) adjusting items:













Amortization of property, plant and mine development 376,956

378,389

793,756

735,614 Deferred income and mining taxes (8,766)

81,223

9,725

94,147 Unrealized (gain) loss on currency and commodity derivatives (118,678)

10,048

(149,798)

62,532 Unrealized (gain) loss on warrants (7,263)

3,027

(61,431)

(3,850) Stock-based compensation 21,389

18,858

48,782

37,715 Foreign currency translation (gain) loss (11,571)

363

(11,631)

(4,184) Other 11,308

22,324

28,631

22,134 Changes in non-cash working capital balances:













Income taxes 478,106

46,426

301,367

46,802 Inventories (53,061)

(37,028)

(22,144)

(8,856) Other current assets (38,152)

(84,118)

(6,762)

(57,500) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 139,082

47,908

76,590

(6,082) Interest payable (12,573)

1,900

(793)

6,831 Cash provided by operating activities 1,845,488

961,336

2,889,734

1,744,511















INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Additions to property, plant and mine development (540,476)

(404,098)

(990,600)

(791,685) Purchase of O3 Mining, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired -

-

(121,960)

- Contributions for acquisition of mineral assets (4,575)

(3,175)

(8,400)

(7,099) Purchases of equity securities and other investments (70,304)

(17,296)

(138,361)

(41,303) Other investing activities 4,419

(7)

(1,555)

2,463 Cash used in investing activities (610,936)

(424,576)

(1,260,876)

(837,624)















FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Proceeds from Credit Facility -

-

-

600,000 Repayment of Credit Facility -

-

-

(600,000) Repayment of Senior Notes (550,000)

-

(550,000)

- Long-term debt financing costs -

-

-

(3,544) Repayment of lease obligations (9,172)

(12,666)

(18,350)

(25,681) Dividends paid (180,778)

(164,255)

(356,345)

(321,515) Repurchase of common shares (99,938)

(50,000)

(159,988)

(76,041) Proceeds on exercise of stock options 9,820

80,434

61,846

87,812 Common shares issued 10,913

9,253

20,716

18,701 Cash used in financing activities (819,155)

(137,234)

(1,002,121)

(320,268) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3,856

(2,162)

4,397

(3,278) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period 419,253

397,364

631,134

583,341 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,138,312

524,625

926,431

338,648 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,557,565

$ 921,989

$ 1,557,565

$ 921,989















SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION













Interest paid $ 37,233

$ 24,651

$ 38,418

$ 49,903 Income and mining taxes paid $ 79,703

$ 127,600

$ 616,305

$ 258,377

