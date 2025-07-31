Mission Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Earnings of $3.1 Million. Annualized Loan Growth of 18%.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bancorp ("Mission" or the "Company") (OTC Pink: MSBC), a bank holding company and parent of Mission Bank (the "Bank"), reported unaudited net income available to common shareholders of $3.1 million, or $1.11 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $7.3 million, or $2.60 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2024, and net income available to common shareholders of $7.2 million, or $2.53 per diluted common share, for the linked quarter.
Chief Executive Officer, A.J. Antongiovanni, commented, "Net income in the second quarter of $3.1 million, which is below our normalized earnings level, was adversely affected by several one-time, non-recurring expenses. Non-recurring expenses were attributed to several factors; we recorded a higher provision for credit losses this quarter, due to higher than expected loan growth; the settlement of litigation; upfront costs to establish our newest market with the opening of a loan production office in Westlake Village; and tax-loss harvesting efforts aimed at optimizing our tax position by rebalancing into higher-yielding assets."
Antongiovanni added, "Significant loan demand in the second quarter resulted in 18% annualized growth. We achieved these industry leading results, despite a challenging environment with elevated lending rates, a slow-down in new project development, and uncertainty around tariffs and inflation, which is driven by our relationship focused business model. We also grew non-interest income by achieving revenue growth from our Farmer Mac and SBA divisions."
Antongiovanni concluded, "With these non-recurring items behind us, and continued loan growth forecasted, we are well-positioned to achieve normalized earnings in the third quarter. As we continue to monitor the interest rate environment and global economic uncertainties, we remain committed to our service-centric business model and to investing in the Company's future through geographic expansion and continued focus on our people. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and extend our sincere thanks to our team, customers and shareholders for their continued support."
Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights
- Gross loans increased by $123.7 million, or 10.0%, to $1.36 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared to $1.23 billion as of June 30, 2024, and increased by $56.8 million, or 4.4%, compared to March 31, 2025, balances.
- Total deposits increased by $143.5 million, or 9.7%, to $1.63 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared with $1.48 billion a year earlier, and decreased by $24.0 million, or 1.5%, from $1.65 billion as of March 31, 2025. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $635.5 million and represent 39.0% of total deposits as of June 30, 2025.
- The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") as a percentage of gross loans declined from 1.52% as of June 30, 2024, to 1.50% as of June 30, 2025.
- Credit quality remains strong with nonaccrual loans representing 0.13% of total gross loans as of June 30, 2025, up from 0.04% as of June 30, 2024.
- The Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank as of June 30, 2025, was 11.43%, compared to 11.81% as of June 30, 2024.
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
Net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2025 was $3.1 million, or $1.11 per diluted common share, compared with $7.2 million, or $2.53 per diluted common share, for the linked quarter ended March 31, 2025. Net income available to common shareholders was $7.3 million, or $2.60 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2024. Net income available to common shareholders decreased $0.4 million, or 5.0%, compared to the linked quarter, and by $0.5 million, or 6.7%, compared to the same prior year period.
Notable variances compared to both the linked quarter and the second quarter of 2024 were primarily driven by one-time, non-recurring charges, along with increases in credit loss expense and non-interest expense, partially offset by higher net interest income and non-interest income.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $18.1 million, or 4.07%, of average earning assets ("net interest margin"), for the second quarter of 2025, compared with $17.5 million, or a net interest margin of 4.47%, for the same period a year earlier, and $17.8 million, or a net interest margin of 4.06%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Net interest income increased by $0.6 million, or 3.4%, compared to the same prior year period, due primarily to an increase in interest income, which was partially offset by an increase in interest expense. Loan interest income and fee accretion increased by $1.1 million compared to the same prior year period, due to growth in the loan portfolio and partially offset by a modest decline in loan yields. Additionally, interest income from interest earning deposits in other banks increased by $1.0 million, primarily due to growth in interest earning cash balances, partially offset by a decline in yields. Interest expense increased $1.5 million compared to the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to average balance growth and a modest rise in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by lower costs associated with other borrowings and subordinated debentures, due to the payoff of subordinated debt notes at the end of the fixed-rate term.
Net interest income increased by $0.3 million, or 1.5%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to the linked quarter, due to an increase in interest income, which more than offset an increase in interest expense. Interest income increased $0.4 million for the current quarter, compared to the linked quarter, due in part to a shift in the asset mix toward higher-yielding assets. Interest expense increased marginally by $0.1 million, compared to the linked quarter, due to increased average balances on interest bearing deposits, partially offset by lower costs associated with the payoff of subordinated debt.
The net interest margin was 4.07% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 4.47% for the same prior year period, and 4.06% for the linked quarter ended March 31, 2025. During the past year, asset yields have declined 26 basis points while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities has risen 7 basis points, contributing to the 40 basis point decline in the quarterly net interest margin. The Federal Reserve began lowering rates in the latter half of 2024, impacting the shorter end of the yield curve and reducing yields on interest-bearing deposits in other banks as well as the Company's variable rate loans. While short term rates have remained relatively stable through the first half of 2025, the growth in interest-bearing deposits has further compressed net interest margin by increasing reliance on higher cost funding.
The 1 basis point increase in the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025, compared to the linked quarter, reflects the stability in the balance sheet profile, yields and costs; with nominal changes in average earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and stable asset yields and interest-bearing liability costs.
The yield on loans, interest earning deposits in other banks, and investment securities, decreased by 11 basis points to 6.39%, 92 basis points to 4.46%, and by 21 basis points to 3.98%, respectively, compared to the same prior year period. Additionally, average balances on loans increased $89.3 million, or 7.30%, average balances on interest earning deposits in other banks increased $109.9 million, or 106.0%, and average balances on investment securities increased $10.7 million, or 4.53%. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 10 basis points to 3.01%, while the average balances of interest-bearing deposits increased $191.2 million, or 23.1%. The cost of subordinated debentures decreased 25 basis points to 4.67%, and average balances decreased $4.5 million.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the yield on loans decreased by 2 basis points to 6.39%, while the yield on interest earning deposits in other banks and investment securities both increased by 6 basis points to 4.46% and 3.98%, respectively, compared to the linked quarter. Average balances on loans increased $14.1 million, or 1.09%, average balances on investment securities increased $5.01 million, or 2.07%, and average balances on interest earning deposits in other banks decreased $18.6 million, or 8.01%. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 1 basis point to 3.01%, while the average balances on interest-bearing deposits increased $10.6 million, or 1.05%. The cost of subordinated debentures decreased 28 basis points to 4.67%, and average balances decreased $4.6 million.
The cost of funds was 1.90% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 17 basis points compared to 1.73%, for the same prior year period, and a slight increase of 1 basis point compared to 1.89%, for the linked quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase in the Company's cost of funds is generally attributable to the higher short-term rate environment which led to increased competition for deposits over the past couple of years. The Bank has continued to grow its total deposit accounts through both new customer acquisition and the expansion of existing relationships over the past year. At the same time, our clients have continued to optimize the proportion of their operating account balances versus interest-bearing account balances. More recently, Federal Reserve rate cutting has helped alleviate some of the pressure on the cost of interest-bearing balances, providing modest relief in the competitive deposit environment.
The Company holds two pay-fixed, receive floating, interest rate swap contracts with notional balances totaling $108 million to hedge against rising rates on a portion of its fixed rate loan and investment securities portfolios. Combined, interest rate swap contracts generated an additional $0.1 million in interest income in both the second quarter of 2025 and the linked quarter, compared to $0.4 million for the second quarter of the prior year.
Provision for Credit Losses
A $0.8 million provision for credit losses was recorded for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $0.2 million for the linked quarter, and no provision for the same period a year ago. The Company's quarterly credit loss provisions over the past year have been recorded primarily to account for loan growth and changes in macro-economic conditions, which impact the calculated ACL under the current expected credit loss ("CECL") model, rather than in response to changing conditions in the Company's loan portfolio, which have remained stable, demonstrating a low credit risk profile during the past twelve months.
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income increased by $0.2 million to $1.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $1.6 million for both the linked quarter and the quarter ended June 30, 2024, representing increases of 12.8% and 15.3%, respectively. Compared to the linked quarter, the increase was primarily driven by an increase in Farmer Mac referral and servicing fee income. When compared to the same prior year period, the increase was primarily due to an increase in service charges, fees, and other income.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense increased by $5.5 million, or 59.2%, to $14.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $9.2 million for the linked quarter, and increased by $5.7 million, or 62.9%, compared to $9.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
The increase in non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2025, compared to the linked quarter, was primarily due to a $5.1 million increase in other expense attributable to one-time, non-recurring items; furthermore, a $0.5 million increase in professional services, associated with elevated legal expenses, was partially offset by a $0.2 million decrease in salaries and benefits expense, reflecting higher deferred salary loan origination costs, along with lower payroll taxes and bank owned life insurance accruals, partially offset by higher compensation accruals.
The increase in non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period a year ago, was primarily due to a $5.1 million increase in other expense attributable to one-time, non-recurring items. Additionally, there was a $0.3 million increase in salaries and benefits expense, primarily driven by higher employee compensation, including higher base compensation expense and associated payroll taxes, incentive compensation accruals, and group insurance costs, which was partially offset by higher deferred salary loan origination costs and lower bank owned life insurance accruals.
Operating Efficiency
The Company's operating efficiency ratio increased to 73.8% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 47.3% for the second quarter of 2024, and 47.5% for the linked quarter. Total non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets, another measure of the Company's efficiency, was 3.15% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 2.19% for the second quarter of 2024, and 2.01% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Income Taxes
Income tax expense was $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $2.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and $2.9 million for the linked quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2025 was 29.7%, compared to 27.5% for the same period a year ago, and 28.8% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Asset and Equity Returns
The return on average equity for the second quarter of 2025 was 6.28%, down from 17.4% for the same prior year period, and 15.0% for the linked quarter. The quarterly return on average assets for the second quarter of 2025 was 0.67%, down from 1.77% for the same prior year period, and 1.56% for the linked quarter.
The decline in quarterly returns on both average equity and average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to both the second quarter of 2024 and the linked quarter, is primarily attributable to a decline in quarterly net income, coupled with growth in average equity outpacing growth in average assets. Average equity grew 18.6%, compared to the second quarter of 2024, while average assets grew 12.9%.
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased by $165.0 million, or 9.7%, to $1.86 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared to June 30, 2024, and decreased by $28.5 million, or 1.5%, compared to March 31, 2025. Cash and cash equivalents increased by $24.0 million, or 13.5%, to $201.8 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to the same prior year period, and decreased by $98.7 million, or 32.8%, compared to March 31, 2025.
The increase in the Company's cash position over the last year reflects the robust deposit growth, net of a subordinated debt repayment upon reaching its fixed rate maturity date, and earnings, which outpaced strong loan portfolio growth and increased investment security balances. The decrease in the Company's position over the past quarter reflects exceptional loan growth and increased investment security balances, which outpaced a decline in deposits, subordinated debt repayment, and continued earnings generation.
Investment securities increased by $16.1 million or 6.9%, to $250.2 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $234.1 million as of June 30, 2024, and increased by $8.3 million, or 3.4%, compared to $241.9 million on March 31, 2025. The increase in the investment securities portfolio over the past year primarily reflects the deployment of excess liquidity into new, higher yielding securities, to supplement strong lending demand, net of repayment and amortization of the bond portfolio. The increase in the investment portfolio during the second quarter of 2025, compared to the linked quarter, reflects the Company's strategic deployment of excess liquidity into higher yielding securities, net of increased unrealized losses on the investment securities portfolio attributable to market rate changes during the quarter.
Loans increased by $123.7 million, or 10.0%, to $1.36 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared to June 30, 2024, and increased by $56.8 million, or 4.4%, compared to March 31, 2025. Loan growth during the last year has been concentrated in non-owner occupied commercial real estate, multi family, commercial and industrial, loans secured by farmland, and residential 1 to 4 units, which were partially offset by the contraction in owner occupied commercial real estate and construction and land development loans. Loan growth during the last quarter was diversified across the portfolio, with growth in owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate, loans secured by farmland, commercial and industrial, and multi-family loans, which were partially offset by the contraction in construction and land development loans.
Total deposits increased by $143.5 million, or 9.7%, to $1.63 billion as of June 30, 2025, from $1.48 billion as of June 30, 2024, and decreased by 24.0 million, or 1.5%, compared to March 31, 2025. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $16.3 million, or 2.6%, during the last year, and increased by $8.8 million, or 1.4%, since March 31, 2025. The increase in non-interest-bearing deposits over the past year reflects continued growth in new account openings, a lower account closure ratio, and the stabilization of deposit costs, while average balances on retained deposits have remained relatively stable. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 39.0% of total deposits on June 30, 2025.
During the quarter, the Company repaid $10 million of subordinated debentures, which carried a fixed rate of 5.50% through the end of their fixed term on May 20, 2025, after which they would have converted to a floating rate indexed to SOFR plus a spread of 514 basis points. The repayment was possible due to the Company's high earnings, capital accretion rates and liquidity position demonstrated over the last several years.
Total shareholders' equity was $199.3 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $25.7 million, or 14.8%, compared to June 30, 2024, and an increase of $1.6 million, or 0.8%, compared to March 31, 2025, due primarily to quarterly earnings, net of changes in accumulated other comprehensive loss. The accumulated other comprehensive loss component of equity increased $0.8 million during the past year resulting from a $1.0 million increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with the interest rate swap contacts, partially offset by a $0.2 million decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss on the investment securities portfolio. The accumulated other comprehensive loss component of equity increased by $1.3 million during the quarter, attributable to a $1.0 million increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss on the investment securities portfolio and a $0.3 million increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with the swap contracts. The decline in accumulated other comprehensive loss is primarily the result of an increase in the fair market value of our investment securities portfolio attributable to a decline in interest rates and not related to credit quality.
Allowance for Credit Losses and Credit Quality
The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") as a percentage of gross loans decreased to 1.50% as of June 30, 2025, from 1.51% as of March 31, 2025, and 1.52% as of June 30, 2024. The nominal decline in the ACL as a percentage of gross loans over the last twelve months reflects the continued stable credit profile of the loan portfolio.
Nonperforming assets were $1.7 million on June 30, 2025, up from $0.9 million on March 31, 2025, and $0.5 million on June 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.09% as of June 30, 2025, up from 0.05% as of March 31, 2025, and 0.03% as of June 30, 2024.
Regulatory Capital
The Bank's reported regulatory capital ratio exceeded the ratio generally required to be considered a "well capitalized" financial institution for regulatory purposes. The Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank was 11.43%, as of June 30, 2025, compared with the requirement of 9.00% to generally be considered a "well capitalized" financial institution for regulatory purposes. The Bank's Community Bank Leverage ratio has decreased by 38 basis points from 11.81%, and decreased by 4 basis points from 11.47%, as of the periods ended June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2025, respectively. Earnings have remained stable over the past year, however, the growth in average assets, coupled with dividends paid to the Company during the past year, has resulted in a decrease in the Bank's Community Bank Leverage ratio compared to the prior year.
Stock Repurchase Program
The Company announced on April 28, 2025, the extension of its plan Rule 10b5-1 (the "2022 10b5-1 Plan") to facilitate the repurchase of its common stock. Pursuant to the 2022 10b5-1 Plan, a maximum of $3.0 million of the Company's common stock may be repurchased by the Company. The previous extension under the Plan expired on April 24, 2025, and the Company extended the Plan for an additional six months, through October 23, 2025. The Company may suspend or discontinue the Plan at any time. Hilltop Securities, Inc. is acting as the Company's agent to purchase its shares on pre-arranged terms pursuant to the 2022 10b5-1 Plan.
During the second quarter of 2025 the Company repurchased 7,054 shares under the 2022 10b5-1 Plan at an average price of $92.58. Since Plan inception the Company has repurchased 19,553 shares at an average price of $90.41.
About Mission Bancorp and Mission Bank
With $1.9 billion in assets, Mission Bancorp is headquartered in Bakersfield, California and is the holding company of three wholly owned subsidiaries, Mission Bank, Mission 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Mission Community Development, LLC. Mission Bank has eight Business Banking Centers, serving the greater areas of Bakersfield, Lancaster, San Luis Obispo, Stockton, Ventura, and Visalia, California. Visit Mission Bank online at www.missionbank.bank. By including the foregoing website address, Mission Bancorp does not intend to and shall not be deemed to incorporate by reference any material contained therein.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to ?uctuations in interest rates, in?ation, rapid and/or unanticipated deposit withdrawals, the unavailability of sources of liquidity, additional regulatory requirements that may be imposed on community banks or banks in general, general and industry-specific changes in market conditions, investor reaction to industry developments, government regulations and general economic conditions, and competition within the business areas in which the bank is conducting its operations, including the real estate market in California and other factors beyond the bank's control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which re?ect management's view only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to re?ect subsequent events or circumstances.
MISSION BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Variance
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
June 30, 2024
06/25 - 03/25
06/25 - 06/24
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 65,544
$ 50,339
$ 46,596
$ 47,820
$ 15,205
$ 17,724
Interest earning deposits in other banks
136,287
250,205
246,872
129,983
(113,918)
6,304
Total cash and cash equivalents
201,831
300,544
293,468
177,803
(98,713)
24,028
Interest earning deposits maturing over ninety days
490
490
490
490
-
-
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value
250,199
241,925
244,922
234,130
8,274
16,069
Loans
1,355,615
1,298,780
1,290,802
1,231,905
56,835
123,710
Allowance for credit losses
(20,332)
(19,580)
(19,423)
(18,669)
(752)
(1,663)
Loans, net
1,335,283
1,279,200
1,271,379
1,213,236
56,083
122,047
Premises and equipment, net
2,855
2,855
2,785
2,997
-
(142)
Bank owned life insurance
22,211
22,054
21,899
21,588
157
623
Deferred tax asset, net
16,595
16,046
16,364
15,230
549
1,365
Interest receivable and other assets
29,277
24,119
24,549
28,284
5,158
993
Total Assets
$ 1,858,741
$ 1,887,233
$ 1,875,856
$ 1,693,758
$ (28,492)
$ 164,983
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 635,530
$ 626,723
$ 646,129
$ 619,278
$ 8,807
$ 16,252
Interest bearing
992,734
1,025,549
1,003,196
865,448
(32,815)
127,286
Total deposits
1,628,264
1,652,272
1,649,325
1,484,726
(24,008)
143,538
Other borrowings
-
-
-
-
-
-
Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs
11,966
21,952
21,934
21,898
(9,986)
(9,932)
Interest payable and other liabilities
19,183
15,282
15,111
13,502
3,901
5,681
Total Liabilities
1,659,413
1,689,506
1,686,370
1,520,126
(30,093)
139,287
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
101,331
89,829
89,496
88,880
11,502
12,451
Retained earnings
116,806
125,400
118,248
102,738
(8,594)
14,068
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(18,809)
(17,502)
(18,258)
(17,986)
(1,307)
(823)
Total shareholders' equity
199,328
197,727
189,486
173,632
1,601
25,696
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 1,858,741
$ 1,887,233
$ 1,875,856
$ 1,693,758
$ (28,492)
$ 164,983
SBA Paycheck Protection Program Loans
355
414
452
559
(59)
(204)
MISSION BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
Variance
Variance
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
06/25 - 03/25
06/25 - 06/24
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
06/25 - 06/24
Interest and Dividend Income
Loans
$ 20,920
$ 20,533
$ 19,790
$ 387
$ 1,130
$ 41,454
$ 39,108
$ 2,346
Investment securities
2,449
2,334
2,458
115
(9)
4,782
5,043
(261)
Other
2,558
2,673
1,568
(115)
990
5,231
3,165
2,066
Total interest and dividend income
25,927
25,540
23,816
387
2,111
51,467
47,316
4,151
Interest Expense
Other deposits
7,020
6,587
5,244
433
1,776
13,607
9,866
3,741
Time deposits
608
859
729
(251)
(121)
1,466
1,404
62
Total interest expense on deposits
7,628
7,446
5,973
182
1,655
15,073
11,270
3,803
Other borrowings
-
-
80
-
(80)
-
315
(315)
Subordinated debentures
202
268
268
(66)
(66)
470
535
(65)
Total interest expense
7,830
7,714
6,321
116
1,509
15,543
12,120
3,423
Net Interest Income
18,097
17,826
17,495
271
602
35,924
35,196
728
Credit Loss Expense
750
155
-
595
750
906
675
231
Net Interest Income After Provision
for Credit Losses
17,347
17,671
17,495
(324)
(148)
35,018
34,521
497
Non-Interest Income
Service charges, fees and other income
1,153
1,067
980
86
173
2,221
1,922
299
Farmer Mac referral and servicing fees
389
287
334
102
55
675
626
49
SBA servicing fees and gain on sale of loans
305
240
266
65
39
544
641
(97)
Loss on sale of securities
(49)
-
(20)
(49)
(29)
(49)
(31)
(18)
Total non-interest income
1,798
1,594
1,560
204
238
3,391
3,158
233
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and benefits
5,732
5,935
5,385
(203)
347
11,666
10,787
879
Professional services
1,558
1,039
1,336
519
222
2,597
2,311
286
Occupancy and equipment
583
576
588
7
(5)
1,159
1,160
(1)
Data processing and communication
382
367
404
15
(22)
748
801
(53)
Other
6,431
1,310
1,300
5,121
5,131
7,742
2,448
5,294
Total non-interest expense
14,686
9,227
9,013
5,459
5,673
23,912
17,507
6,405
Net Income Before Provision for Income Taxes
4,459
10,038
10,042
(5,579)
(5,583)
14,497
20,172
(5,675)
Provision for Income Taxes
1,323
2,886
2,757
(1,563)
(1,434)
4,209
5,540
(1,331)
Net Income
$ 3,136
$ 7,152
$ 7,285
$ (4,016)
$ (4,149)
$ 10,288
$ 14,632
$ (4,344)
MISSION BANCORP
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of or for the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Ratio of total loans to total deposits
83.26 %
78.61 %
78.26 %
82.97 %
83.26 %
82.97 %
Return on average assets
0.67 %
1.56 %
1.64 %
1.77 %
1.11 %
1.78 %
Return on average equity
6.28 %
14.99 %
16.27 %
17.35 %
10.54 %
17.84 %
Net interest margin
4.07 %
4.06 %
3.96 %
4.47 %
4.07 %
4.51 %
Efficiency ratio
73.82 %
47.51 %
42.03 %
47.30 %
60.82 %
45.65 %
Non-interest expense as a percent of average assets
3.15 %
2.01 %
1.74 %
2.19 %
2.58 %
2.13 %
Non-interest income as a percent of average assets
0.39 %
0.35 %
0.34 %
0.38 %
0.37 %
0.38 %
Community Bank Leverage Ratio
11.43 %
11.47 %
11.07 %
11.81 %
11.63 %
11.33 %
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic*
2,783,721
2,776,511
2,767,351
2,761,129
2,780,156
2,751,469
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted*
2,834,836
2,824,496
2,821,693
2,805,288
2,831,310
2,795,220
Shares outstanding at period end - basic*
2,780,875
2,786,550
2,768,438
2,764,978
2,780,875
2,764,978
Earnings per share - basic
$ 1.13
$ 2.58
$ 2.77
$ 2.64
$ 3.70
$ 5.32
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 1.11
$ 2.53
$ 2.72
$ 2.60
$ 3.63
$ 5.23
Total assets
$ 1,858,741
$ 1,887,233
$ 1,875,856
$ 1,693,758
$ 1,858,741
$ 1,693,758
Loans and leases net of deferred fees
$ 1,355,615
$ 1,298,780
$ 1,290,802
$ 1,231,905
$ 1,355,615
$ 1,231,905
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$ 635,530
$ 626,723
$ 646,129
$ 619,278
$ 635,530
$ 619,278
Total deposits
$ 1,628,264
$ 1,652,272
$ 1,649,325
$ 1,484,726
$ 1,628,264
$ 1,484,726
Noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage total deposits
39.03 %
37.93 %
39.18 %
41.71 %
39.03 %
41.71 %
Average total assets
$ 1,868,348
$ 1,864,899
$ 1,863,633
$ 1,655,220
$ 1,866,633
$ 1,650,498
Average total equity
$ 200,310
$ 193,498
$ 187,377
$ 168,845
$ 196,923
$ 164,921
Shareholders' equity / total assets
10.72 %
10.48 %
10.10 %
10.25 %
10.72 %
10.25 %
Book value per share
$ 71.68
$ 70.96
$ 68.44
$ 62.80
$ 71.68
$ 62.80
*Outstanding shares adjusted for 5% dividend declared on April 24, 2025.
MISSION BANCORP
AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Quarter Ended
For the Quarter Ended
For the Quarter Ended
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
Average
Income /
Yield /
Average
Income /
Yield /
Average
Income /
Yield /
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets
Interest earning deposits in other banks
$ 213,500
$ 2,373
4.46 %
$ 232,078
$ 2,519
4.40 %
$ 103,635
$ 1,386
5.38 %
Investment securities
246,748
2,449
3.98 %
241,737
2,334
3.92 %
236,055
2,458
4.19 %
Loans
1,313,087
20,920
6.39 %
1,298,947
20,533
6.41 %
1,223,791
19,790
6.50 %
Other earning assets
9,027
185
8.22 %
9,026
154
6.92 %
9,000
182
8.13 %
Total Earning Assets
1,782,362
25,927
5.83 %
1,781,788
25,540
5.81 %
1,572,481
23,816
6.09 %
Non-interest earning assets
85,986
83,111
82,739
Total Assets
$ 1,868,348
$ 1,864,899
$ 1,655,220
Liabilities and Capital
Interest-bearing deposits
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$ 910,089
$ 6,985
3.08 %
$ 878,043
$ 6,541
3.02 %
$ 701,837
$ 5,170
2.96 %
Time deposits
72,975
608
3.34 %
92,409
859
3.77 %
76,666
729
3.82 %
1031 Exchange deposits
34,358
35
0.41 %
36,369
46
0.51 %
47,730
74
0.62 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,017,422
7,628
3.01 %
1,006,821
7,446
3.00 %
826,233
5,973
2.91 %
Borrowed funds
Other borrowings
-
-
0.00 %
-
-
0.00 %
6,651
80
4.84 %
Subordinated debt
17,343
202
4.67 %
21,941
268
4.95 %
21,888
268
4.92 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,034,765
7,830
3.04 %
1,028,762
7,714
3.04 %
854,772
6,321
2.97 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
616,724
625,981
616,242
Total Funding
1,651,489
7,830
1.90 %
1,654,743
7,714
1.89 %
1,471,014
6,321
1.73 %
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
16,549
16,658
15,361
Total Liabilities
1,668,038
1,671,401
1,486,375
Total Capital
200,310
193,498
168,845
Total Liabilities and Capital
$ 1,868,348
$ 1,864,899
$ 1,655,220
Net Interest Margin
4.07 %
4.06 %
4.47 %
Net Interest Spread
3.93 %
3.92 %
4.36 %
MISSION BANCORP
AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Six Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Average
Income /
Yield /
Average
Income /
Yield /
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets
Interest earning deposits in other banks
$ 222,737
$ 4,891
4.43 %
$ 106,394
$ 2,828
5.34 %
Investment securities
244,256
4,782
3.95 %
237,366
5,043
4.27 %
Loans
1,306,056
41,454
6.40 %
1,215,138
39,108
6.47 %
Other earning assets
9,027
340
7.60 %
8,986
337
7.54 %
Total Earning Assets
1,782,076
51,467
5.82 %
1,567,884
47,316
6.07 %
Non-interest earning assets
84,557
82,614
Total Assets
$ 1,866,633
$ 1,650,498
Liabilities and Capital
Interest-bearing deposits
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$ 894,154
$ 13,526
3.05 %
$ 693,298
$ 9,668
2.80 %
Time deposits
82,638
1,466
3.58 %
74,973
1,404
3.77 %
1031 Exchange deposits
35,359
81
0.46 %
46,331
198
0.86 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,012,151
15,073
3.00 %
814,602
11,270
2.78 %
Borrowed funds
Other borrowings
-
-
0.00 %
13,325
315
4.75 %
Subordinated debt
19,629
470
4.83 %
21,879
535
4.92 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,031,780
15,543
3.04 %
849,806
12,120
2.87 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
621,327
619,233
Total Funding
1,653,107
15,543
1.90 %
1,469,039
12,120
1.66 %
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
16,603
16,538
Total Liabilities
1,669,710
1,485,577
Total Capital
196,923
164,921
Total Liabilities and Capital
$ 1,866,633
$ 1,650,498
Net Interest Margin
4.07 %
4.51 %
Net Interest Spread
3.93 %
4.41 %
MISSION BANCORP
LOAN DETAIL
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Variance
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
June 30, 2024
06/25 - 03/25
06/25 - 06/24
Loans
Construction and land development
$ 45,471
$ 64,330
$ 59,474
$ 50,664
$ (18,859)
$ (5,193)
Secured by farmland
154,032
138,903
137,376
132,898
15,129
21,134
Residential 1 to 4 units
65,603
60,385
61,596
52,022
5,218
13,581
Multi-family
67,589
57,367
47,050
34,016
10,222
33,573
Owner occupied commercial real estate
504,883
498,524
525,745
516,043
6,359
(11,160)
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate
242,205
217,358
195,339
193,357
24,847
48,848
Commercial and industrial
184,405
172,577
170,433
159,636
11,828
24,769
Agricultural production
92,609
91,585
95,669
95,702
1,024
(3,093)
Other loans
1,611
328
684
120
1,283
1,491
Net Deferred Fees-Costs
(2,793)
(2,577)
(2,564)
(2,553)
(216)
(240)
Total Loans
$ 1,355,615
#
$ 1,298,780
$ 1,290,802
$ 1,231,905
$ 56,835
$ 123,710
MISSION BANCORP
Credit Quality
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
June 30, 2024
Asset quality
Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing interest
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
Nonaccrual loans
$ 1,698
$ 871
$ 1,062
$ 489
Restructured loans
Nonperforming restructured loans
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
Performing restructured loans
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
Other real estate owned
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
Total nonperforming assets
$ 1,698
$ 871
$ 1,062
$ 489
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.50 %
1.51 %
1.50 %
1.52 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
1197.41 %
2247.99 %
1828.91 %
3817.79 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.13 %
0.07 %
0.08 %
0.04 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.09 %
0.05 %
0.06 %
0.03 %
