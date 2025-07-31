ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2025

TAIPEI, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services ("ATM") and the provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS"), today reported its unaudited[1] net revenues of NT$150,750 million for 2Q25, up by 7.5% year-over-year and up by 1.8% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$7,521 million, down from NT$7,778 million in 2Q24 and down from NT$7,554 million in 1Q25. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.74 (or US$0.111 per ADS), compared to NT$1.80 for 2Q24 and NT$1.75 for 1Q25. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.70 (or US$0.109 per ADS), compared to NT$1.75 for 2Q24 and NT$1.64 for 1Q25.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
2Q25 Results Highlights - Consolidated
- Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations, and others represented approximately 49%, 11%, 39%, and 1% of the total net revenues for the quarter, respectively.
- Cost of revenues was NT$125,063 million for the quarter, up from NT$123,260 million in 1Q25.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$71,321 million for the quarter, representing 47% of the total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$17,995 million for the quarter, representing 12% of the total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$15,183 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin increased by 0.2 percentage points to 17.0% in 2Q25 from 16.8% in 1Q25.
- Operating margin was 6.8% in 2Q25, compared to 6.5% in 1Q25.
- In terms of non-operating items:
- Net interest expense was NT$1,203 million.
- Net foreign exchange gain was NT$11,885 million, primarily attributable to the depreciation of the U.S. dollar against the New Taiwan dollar.
- Net loss on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$12,098 million.
- Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$223 million.
- Other net non-operating income was NT$255 million, primarily attributable to miscellaneous income.
Total non-operating expenses for the quarter were NT$938 million.
- Income before tax was NT$9,255 million in 2Q25, compared to NT$9,810 million in 1Q25. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$1,576 million for the quarter, compared to NT$2,022 million in 1Q25.
- Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$7,521 million in 2Q25, compared to NT$7,778 million in 2Q24 and NT$7,554 million in 1Q25.
- Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,422,175,232, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 2Q25. Our 2Q25 basic earnings per share of NT$1.74 (or US$0.111 per ADS) were based on 4,332,918,727 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2Q25. Our 2Q25 diluted earnings per share of NT$1.70 (or US$0.109 per ADS) were based on 4,395,186,708 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2Q25.
2Q25 Results Highlights - ATM
- Net revenues were NT$92,565 million for the quarter, up by 19.0% year-over-year and up by 6.8% sequentially.
- Cost of revenues was NT$72,317 million for the quarter, up by 19.3% year-over-year and up by 7.8% sequentially.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$26,338 million for the quarter, representing 29% of the total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$14,606 million for the quarter, representing 16% of the total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$13,822 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin decreased by 0.7 percentage points to 21.9% in 2Q25 from 22.6% in 1Q25.
- Operating margin was 9.5% in 2Q25, compared to 9.6% in 1Q25.
2Q25 Results Highlights - EMS
- Net revenues were NT$58,770 million, down by 6.6% year-over-year and down by 5.7% sequentially.
- Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$53,221 million, down by 6.4% year-over-year and down by 6.2% sequentially.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$45,277 million for the quarter, representing 77% of the total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$3,283 million for the quarter, representing 6% of the total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$1,110 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin increased by 0.5 percentage points to 9.4% in 2Q25 from 8.9% in 1Q25.
- Operating margin was 2.6% in both 2Q25 and 1Q25.
LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
- Equipment capital expenditures in 2Q25 totaled US$992 million, of which US$690 million was used in packaging operations, US$251 million in testing operations, US$49 million in EMS operations and US$2 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
- Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$355,299 million as of June 30, 2025.
- Current ratio was 1.02 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.52 as of June 30, 2025.
- Total number of employees was 100,450 as of June 30, 2025, compared to 96,436 as of March 31, 2025.
Business Review
Customers
ATM Basis
- Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 43% of our total net revenues in 2Q25, compared to 44% in 1Q25. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 2Q25.
- Our top 10 customers contributed 60% of our total net revenues in 2Q25, compared to 61% in 1Q25.
- Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 35% of our total net revenues in 2Q25, compared to 34% in 1Q25.
EMS Basis
- Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 65% of our total net revenues in 2Q25, compared to 68% in 1Q25. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 2Q25.
- Our top 10 customers contributed 71% of our total net revenues in 2Q25, compared to 74% in 1Q25.
About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, and Tunisia as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services.
Safe Harbor Notice
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on March 27, 2025.
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)
Consolidated Operations
2Q25
1Q25
2Q24
EBITDA[2] (NT$ million)
27,426
27,628
26,127
ATM Operations
2Q25
1Q25
2Q24
Net Revenues (NT$ million)
92,565
88,668
77,813
Revenues by Application
Communication
46 %
48 %
49 %
Computing
24 %
22 %
19 %
Automotive, Consumer & Others
30 %
30 %
32 %
Revenues by Type
Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP
47 %
46 %
44 %
Wirebonding
28 %
28 %
31 %
Others
5 %
6 %
7 %
Testing
18 %
18 %
16 %
Material
2 %
2 %
2 %
Capacity & EBITDA
Equipment CapEx (US$ million)
942
869
374
EBITDA[2] (NT$ million)
24,295
24,146
22,205
Number of Wirebonders
25,156
25,222
25,154
Number of Testers
6,797
6,686
5,676
EMS Operations
2Q25
1Q25
2Q24
Net Revenues (NT$ million)
58,770
62,295
62,907
Revenues by Application
Communication
33 %
33 %
33 %
Computing
11 %
11 %
11 %
Consumer
30 %
31 %
29 %
Industrial
14 %
13 %
13 %
Automotive
10 %
10 %
11 %
Others
2 %
2 %
3 %
Capacity
Equipment CapEx (US$ million)
49
23
31
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ million, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
Jun. 30
2025
Mar. 31
2025
Jun. 30
2024
(Retrospectively
Jun. 30
2025
Jun. 30
2024
(Retrospectively
Net revenues
Packaging
73,659
68,411
62,834
142,070
122,292
Testing
16,612
16,004
12,623
32,616
24,725
EMS
58,374
61,860
62,853
120,234
122,179
Others
2,105
1,878
1,928
3,983
3,845
Total net revenues
150,750
148,153
140,238
298,903
273,041
Cost of revenues
(125,063)
(123,260)
(117,184)
(248,323)
(229,166)
Gross profit
25,687
24,893
23,054
50,580
43,875
Operating expenses
Research and development
(8,004)
(7,579)
(7,106)
(15,583)
(13,715)
Selling, general and administrative
(7,490)
(7,643)
(6,939)
(15,133)
(13,674)
Total operating expenses
(15,494)
(15,222)
(14,045)
(30,716)
(27,389)
Operating income
10,193
9,671
9,009
19,864
16,486
Net non-operating income and expenses
Interest expense - net
(1,203)
(1,256)
(1,158)
(2,459)
(2,265)
Foreign exchange gain (loss) - net
11,885
(1,675)
(1,420)
10,210
(4,639)
Gain (Loss) on valuation of financial assets
(12,098)
2,873
2,664
(9,225)
6,762
Gain on equity-method investments - net
223
40
459
263
516
Others - net
255
157
551
412
1,057
Total non-operating income and expenses
(938)
139
1,096
(799)
1,431
Income before tax
9,255
9,810
10,105
19,065
17,917
Income tax expense
(1,576)
(2,022)
(1,950)
(3,598)
(3,843)
Income from operations and before non-
7,679
7,788
8,155
15,467
14,074
Non-controlling interests
(158)
(234)
(377)
(392)
(636)
Net income attributable to shareholders of
7,521
7,554
7,778
15,075
13,438
Per share data:
Earnings per share
- Basic
NT$1.74
NT$1.75
NT$1.80
NT$3.48
NT$3.11
- Diluted
NT$1.70
NT$1.64
NT$1.75
NT$3.34
NT$3.01
Earnings per equivalent ADS
- Basic
US$0.111
US$0.106
US$0.112
US$0.218
US$0.196
- Diluted
US$0.109
US$0.100
US$0.109
US$0.209
US$0.190
Number of weighted average shares used in
4,395,187
4,410,238
4,383,325
4,406,107
4,376,301
FX (NTD/USD)
31.18
32.79
32.23
31.99
31.77
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
Jun. 30
2025
Mar. 31
2025
Jun. 30
2024
Jun. 30
2025
Jun. 30
2024
Net revenues:
Packaging
74,440
69,360
63,838
143,800
124,226
Testing
16,612
16,004
12,623
32,616
24,725
Direct Material
1,431
1,219
1,264
2,650
2,602
Others
82
85
88
167
168
Total net revenues
92,565
86,668
77,813
179,233
151,721
Cost of revenues
(72,317)
(67,057)
(60,612)
(139,374)
(118,963)
Gross profit
20,248
19,611
17,201
39,859
32,758
Operating expenses:
Research and development
(6,320)
(6,043)
(5,483)
(12,363)
(10,618)
Selling, general and administrative
(5,111)
(5,233)
(4,464)
(10,344)
(8,809)
Total operating expenses
(11,431)
(11,276)
(9,947)
(22,707)
(19,427)
Operating income
8,817
8,335
7,254
17,152
13,331
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of EMS Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
Jun. 30
2025
Mar. 31
2025
Jun. 30
2024
(Retrospectively
Jun. 30
2025
Jun. 30
2024
(Retrospectively
Net revenues
58,770
62,295
62,907
121,065
122,272
Cost of revenues
(53,221)
(56,767)
(56,882)
(109,988)
(110,795)
Gross profit
5,549
5,528
6,025
11,077
11,477
Operating expenses
Research and development
(1,723)
(1,580)
(1,668)
(3,303)
(3,201)
Selling, general and administrative
(2,313)
(2,340)
(2,415)
(4,653)
(4,724)
Total operating expenses
(4,036)
(3,920)
(4,083)
(7,956)
(7,925)
Operating income
1,513
1,608
1,942
3,121
3,552
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)
As of Jun. 30, 2025
As of Mar. 31, 2025
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
72,785
77,100
Financial assets - current
4,118
16,435
Trade receivables
103,101
109,717
Inventories
57,058
59,858
Others
16,933
15,542
Total current assets
253,995
278,652
Financial assets - non-current & investments - equity -method
38,409
41,428
Property, plant and equipment
364,849
342,056
Right-of-use assets
11,721
11,754
Intangible assets
65,610
66,955
Others
30,591
33,332
Total assets
765,175
774,177
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings[3]
40,369
55,485
Long-term debts - current portion
12,930
20,774
Trade payables
70,518
74,382
Others
125,153
117,101
Total current liabilities
248,970
267,742
Bonds payable
16,668
21,066
Long-term borrowings[3]
162,326
126,708
Other liabilities
22,276
23,638
Total liabilities
450,240
439,154
Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent
293,770
311,522
Non-controlling interests
21,165
23,501
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
765,175
774,177
Current ratio
1.02
1.04
Net debt to equity ratio
0.52
0.41
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
Jun. 30
2025
Mar. 31
2025
Jun. 30
2024
Jun. 30
2025
Jun. 30
2024
(Retrospectively
(Retrospectively
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Profit before income tax
9,255
9,810
10,105
19,065
17,917
Depreciation & amortization
16,531
16,092
14,813
32,623
29,412
Other operating activities items
11,059
(5,929)
(8,132)
5,130
(13,849)
Net cash generated from operating
36,845
19,973
16,786
56,818
33,480
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Net payments for property, plant
(43,104)
(36,349)
(14,786)
(79,453)
(27,299)
Other investment activities items
(469)
(1,212)
304
(1,681)
(2,690)
Net cash used in investing activities
(43,573)
(37,561)
(14,482)
(81,134)
(29,989)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Total net proceeds from
22,159
16,149
(12,330)
38,308
(12,470)
Other financing activities items
(662)
262
(1,093)
(400)
(1,126)
Net cash generated from (used in)
21,497
16,411
(13,423)
37,908
(13,596)
Foreign currency exchange effect
(19,084)
1,784
2,187
(17,300)
8,994
Net increase (decrease) in cash and
(4,315)
607
(8,932)
(3,708)
(1,111)
Cash and cash equivalents at the
77,100
76,493
75,105
76,493
67,284
Cash and cash equivalents at the end
72,785
77,100
66,173
72,785
66,173
[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period.
[2] EBITDA stands for net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment and investment gain or loss as well as other items.
[3] Borrowings include bank loans and bills payable.
Investor Relations Contact
[email protected]
Tel: +886.2.6636.5678
