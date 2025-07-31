Anzeige
WKN: A2JH8Q | ISIN: US00215W1009 | Ticker-Symbol: 2DQ
Tradegate
30.07.25 | 17:11
9,150 Euro
+1,10 % +0,100
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,8509,20011:14
9,0009,30010:00
PR Newswire
31.07.2025 08:45 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2025

TAIPEI, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services ("ATM") and the provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS"), today reported its unaudited[1] net revenues of NT$150,750 million for 2Q25, up by 7.5% year-over-year and up by 1.8% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$7,521 million, down from NT$7,778 million in 2Q24 and down from NT$7,554 million in 1Q25. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.74 (or US$0.111 per ADS), compared to NT$1.80 for 2Q24 and NT$1.75 for 1Q25. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.70 (or US$0.109 per ADS), compared to NT$1.75 for 2Q24 and NT$1.64 for 1Q25.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

2Q25 Results Highlights - Consolidated

  • Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations, and others represented approximately 49%, 11%, 39%, and 1% of the total net revenues for the quarter, respectively.
  • Cost of revenues was NT$125,063 million for the quarter, up from NT$123,260 million in 1Q25.
    - Raw material cost totaled NT$71,321 million for the quarter, representing 47% of the total net revenues.
    - Labor cost totaled NT$17,995 million for the quarter, representing 12% of the total net revenues.
    - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$15,183 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin increased by 0.2 percentage points to 17.0% in 2Q25 from 16.8% in 1Q25.
  • Operating margin was 6.8% in 2Q25, compared to 6.5% in 1Q25.
  • In terms of non-operating items:
    - Net interest expense was NT$1,203 million.
    - Net foreign exchange gain was NT$11,885 million, primarily attributable to the depreciation of the U.S. dollar against the New Taiwan dollar.
    - Net loss on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$12,098 million.
    - Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$223 million.
    - Other net non-operating income was NT$255 million, primarily attributable to miscellaneous income.
    Total non-operating expenses for the quarter were NT$938 million.
  • Income before tax was NT$9,255 million in 2Q25, compared to NT$9,810 million in 1Q25. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$1,576 million for the quarter, compared to NT$2,022 million in 1Q25.
  • Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$7,521 million in 2Q25, compared to NT$7,778 million in 2Q24 and NT$7,554 million in 1Q25.
  • Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,422,175,232, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 2Q25. Our 2Q25 basic earnings per share of NT$1.74 (or US$0.111 per ADS) were based on 4,332,918,727 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2Q25. Our 2Q25 diluted earnings per share of NT$1.70 (or US$0.109 per ADS) were based on 4,395,186,708 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2Q25.

2Q25 Results Highlights - ATM

  • Net revenues were NT$92,565 million for the quarter, up by 19.0% year-over-year and up by 6.8% sequentially.
  • Cost of revenues was NT$72,317 million for the quarter, up by 19.3% year-over-year and up by 7.8% sequentially.
    - Raw material cost totaled NT$26,338 million for the quarter, representing 29% of the total net revenues.
    - Labor cost totaled NT$14,606 million for the quarter, representing 16% of the total net revenues.
    - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$13,822 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin decreased by 0.7 percentage points to 21.9% in 2Q25 from 22.6% in 1Q25.
  • Operating margin was 9.5% in 2Q25, compared to 9.6% in 1Q25.

2Q25 Results Highlights - EMS

  • Net revenues were NT$58,770 million, down by 6.6% year-over-year and down by 5.7% sequentially.
  • Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$53,221 million, down by 6.4% year-over-year and down by 6.2% sequentially.
    - Raw material cost totaled NT$45,277 million for the quarter, representing 77% of the total net revenues.
    - Labor cost totaled NT$3,283 million for the quarter, representing 6% of the total net revenues.
    - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$1,110 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin increased by 0.5 percentage points to 9.4% in 2Q25 from 8.9% in 1Q25.
  • Operating margin was 2.6% in both 2Q25 and 1Q25.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

  • Equipment capital expenditures in 2Q25 totaled US$992 million, of which US$690 million was used in packaging operations, US$251 million in testing operations, US$49 million in EMS operations and US$2 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
  • Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$355,299 million as of June 30, 2025.
  • Current ratio was 1.02 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.52 as of June 30, 2025.
  • Total number of employees was 100,450 as of June 30, 2025, compared to 96,436 as of March 31, 2025.

Business Review

Customers

ATM Basis

  • Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 43% of our total net revenues in 2Q25, compared to 44% in 1Q25. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 2Q25.
  • Our top 10 customers contributed 60% of our total net revenues in 2Q25, compared to 61% in 1Q25.
  • Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 35% of our total net revenues in 2Q25, compared to 34% in 1Q25.

EMS Basis

  • Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 65% of our total net revenues in 2Q25, compared to 68% in 1Q25. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 2Q25.
  • Our top 10 customers contributed 71% of our total net revenues in 2Q25, compared to 74% in 1Q25.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, and Tunisia as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aseglobal.com.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on March 27, 2025.

Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)

Consolidated Operations


2Q25

1Q25

2Q24

EBITDA[2] (NT$ million)

27,426

27,628

26,127

ATM Operations


2Q25

1Q25

2Q24

Net Revenues (NT$ million)

92,565

88,668

77,813

Revenues by Application




Communication

46 %

48 %

49 %

Computing

24 %

22 %

19 %

Automotive, Consumer & Others

30 %

30 %

32 %

Revenues by Type




Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP

47 %

46 %

44 %

Wirebonding

28 %

28 %

31 %

Others

5 %

6 %

7 %

Testing

18 %

18 %

16 %

Material

2 %

2 %

2 %

Capacity & EBITDA




Equipment CapEx (US$ million)

942

869

374

EBITDA[2] (NT$ million)

24,295

24,146

22,205

Number of Wirebonders

25,156

25,222

25,154

Number of Testers

6,797

6,686

5,676

EMS Operations


2Q25

1Q25

2Q24

Net Revenues (NT$ million)

58,770

62,295

62,907

Revenues by Application




Communication

33 %

33 %

33 %

Computing

11 %

11 %

11 %

Consumer

30 %

31 %

29 %

Industrial

14 %

13 %

13 %

Automotive

10 %

10 %

11 %

Others

2 %

2 %

3 %

Capacity




Equipment CapEx (US$ million)

49

23

31

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ million, except per share data)
(Unaudited)


For the three months ended


For the six months ended


Jun. 30

2025


Mar. 31

2025


Jun. 30

2024

(Retrospectively
Adjusted)


Jun. 30

2025


Jun. 30

2024

(Retrospectively
Adjusted)


Net revenues











Packaging

73,659


68,411


62,834


142,070


122,292


Testing

16,612


16,004


12,623


32,616


24,725


EMS

58,374


61,860


62,853


120,234


122,179


Others

2,105


1,878


1,928


3,983


3,845


Total net revenues

150,750


148,153


140,238


298,903


273,041













Cost of revenues

(125,063)


(123,260)


(117,184)


(248,323)


(229,166)


Gross profit

25,687


24,893


23,054


50,580


43,875













Operating expenses











Research and development

(8,004)


(7,579)


(7,106)


(15,583)


(13,715)


Selling, general and administrative

(7,490)


(7,643)


(6,939)


(15,133)


(13,674)


Total operating expenses

(15,494)


(15,222)


(14,045)


(30,716)


(27,389)


Operating income

10,193


9,671


9,009


19,864


16,486













Net non-operating income and expenses











Interest expense - net

(1,203)


(1,256)


(1,158)


(2,459)


(2,265)


Foreign exchange gain (loss) - net

11,885


(1,675)


(1,420)


10,210


(4,639)


Gain (Loss) on valuation of financial assets
and liabilities - net

(12,098)


2,873


2,664


(9,225)


6,762


Gain on equity-method investments - net

223


40


459


263


516


Others - net

255


157


551


412


1,057


Total non-operating income and expenses

(938)


139


1,096


(799)


1,431


Income before tax

9,255


9,810


10,105


19,065


17,917













Income tax expense

(1,576)


(2,022)


(1,950)


(3,598)


(3,843)


Income from operations and before non-
controlling interests

7,679


7,788


8,155


15,467


14,074


Non-controlling interests

(158)


(234)


(377)


(392)


(636)













Net income attributable to shareholders of
the parent

7,521


7,554


7,778


15,075


13,438













Per share data:











Earnings per share











- Basic

NT$1.74


NT$1.75


NT$1.80


NT$3.48


NT$3.11


- Diluted

NT$1.70


NT$1.64


NT$1.75


NT$3.34


NT$3.01













Earnings per equivalent ADS











- Basic

US$0.111


US$0.106


US$0.112


US$0.218


US$0.196


- Diluted

US$0.109


US$0.100


US$0.109


US$0.209


US$0.190













Number of weighted average shares used in
diluted EPS calculation (in thousand shares)

4,395,187


4,410,238


4,383,325


4,406,107


4,376,301













FX (NTD/USD)

31.18


32.79


32.23


31.99


31.77


ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)


For the three months ended


For the six months ended


Jun. 30

2025


Mar. 31

2025


Jun. 30

2024


Jun. 30

2025


Jun. 30

2024


Net revenues:











Packaging

74,440


69,360


63,838


143,800


124,226


Testing

16,612


16,004


12,623


32,616


24,725


Direct Material

1,431


1,219


1,264


2,650


2,602


Others

82


85


88


167


168


Total net revenues

92,565


86,668


77,813


179,233


151,721













Cost of revenues

(72,317)


(67,057)


(60,612)


(139,374)


(118,963)


Gross profit

20,248


19,611


17,201


39,859


32,758













Operating expenses:











Research and development

(6,320)


(6,043)


(5,483)


(12,363)


(10,618)


Selling, general and administrative

(5,111)


(5,233)


(4,464)


(10,344)


(8,809)


Total operating expenses

(11,431)


(11,276)


(9,947)


(22,707)


(19,427)


Operating income

8,817


8,335


7,254


17,152


13,331


ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of EMS Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)


For the three months ended


For the six months ended


Jun. 30

2025


Mar. 31

2025


Jun. 30

2024

(Retrospectively
Adjusted)


Jun. 30

2025


Jun. 30

2024

(Retrospectively
Adjusted)













Net revenues

58,770


62,295


62,907


121,065


122,272













Cost of revenues

(53,221)


(56,767)


(56,882)


(109,988)


(110,795)


Gross profit

5,549


5,528


6,025


11,077


11,477













Operating expenses











Research and development

(1,723)


(1,580)


(1,668)


(3,303)


(3,201)


Selling, general and administrative

(2,313)


(2,340)


(2,415)


(4,653)


(4,724)


Total operating expenses

(4,036)


(3,920)


(4,083)


(7,956)


(7,925)


Operating income

1,513


1,608


1,942


3,121


3,552


ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)




As of Jun. 30, 2025



As of Mar. 31, 2025

Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents



72,785



77,100

Financial assets - current



4,118



16,435

Trade receivables



103,101



109,717

Inventories



57,058



59,858

Others



16,933



15,542

Total current assets



253,995



278,652








Financial assets - non-current & investments - equity -method



38,409



41,428

Property, plant and equipment



364,849



342,056

Right-of-use assets



11,721



11,754

Intangible assets



65,610



66,955

Others



30,591



33,332

Total assets



765,175



774,177








Current liabilities







Short-term borrowings[3]



40,369



55,485

Long-term debts - current portion



12,930



20,774

Trade payables



70,518



74,382

Others



125,153



117,101

Total current liabilities



248,970



267,742








Bonds payable



16,668



21,066

Long-term borrowings[3]



162,326



126,708

Other liabilities



22,276



23,638

Total liabilities



450,240



439,154








Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent



293,770



311,522

Non-controlling interests



21,165



23,501

Total liabilities & shareholders' equity



765,175



774,177















Current ratio



1.02



1.04

Net debt to equity ratio



0.52



0.41

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)



For the three months ended


For the six months ended



Jun. 30

2025


Mar. 31

2025


Jun. 30

2024


Jun. 30

2025


Jun. 30

2024








(Retrospectively
Adjusted)




(Retrospectively
Adjusted)


Cash Flows from Operating Activities:












Profit before income tax


9,255


9,810


10,105


19,065


17,917


Depreciation & amortization


16,531


16,092


14,813


32,623


29,412


Other operating activities items


11,059


(5,929)


(8,132)


5,130


(13,849)


Net cash generated from operating
activities


36,845


19,973


16,786


56,818


33,480


Cash Flows from Investing Activities:












Net payments for property, plant
and equipment


(43,104)


(36,349)


(14,786)


(79,453)


(27,299)


Other investment activities items


(469)


(1,212)


304


(1,681)


(2,690)


Net cash used in investing activities


(43,573)


(37,561)


(14,482)


(81,134)


(29,989)


Cash Flows from Financing Activities:












Total net proceeds from
(repayment of) borrowings and
bonds


22,159


16,149


(12,330)


38,308


(12,470)


Other financing activities items


(662)


262


(1,093)


(400)


(1,126)


Net cash generated from (used in)
financing activities


21,497


16,411


(13,423)


37,908


(13,596)


Foreign currency exchange effect


(19,084)


1,784


2,187


(17,300)


8,994


Net increase (decrease) in cash and
cash equivalents


(4,315)


607


(8,932)


(3,708)


(1,111)


Cash and cash equivalents at the
beginning of period


77,100


76,493


75,105


76,493


67,284


Cash and cash equivalents at the end
of period


72,785


77,100


66,173


72,785


66,173


[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period.

[2] EBITDA stands for net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment and investment gain or loss as well as other items.

[3] Borrowings include bank loans and bills payable.

Investor Relations Contact
 [email protected]
Tel: +886.2.6636.5678
https://www.aseglobal.com

SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

© 2025 PR Newswire
