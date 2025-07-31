ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2025

TAIPEI, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services ("ATM") and the provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS"), today reported its unaudited[1] net revenues of NT$150,750 million for 2Q25, up by 7.5% year-over-year and up by 1.8% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$7,521 million, down from NT$7,778 million in 2Q24 and down from NT$7,554 million in 1Q25. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.74 (or US$0.111 per ADS), compared to NT$1.80 for 2Q24 and NT$1.75 for 1Q25. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.70 (or US$0.109 per ADS), compared to NT$1.75 for 2Q24 and NT$1.64 for 1Q25.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

2Q25 Results Highlights - Consolidated

Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations, and others represented approximately 49%, 11%, 39%, and 1% of the total net revenues for the quarter, respectively.

Cost of revenues was NT$125,063 million for the quarter, up from NT$123,260 million in 1Q25.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$71,321 million for the quarter, representing 47% of the total net revenues.

- Labor cost totaled NT$17,995 million for the quarter, representing 12% of the total net revenues.

- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$15,183 million for the quarter.

Operating margin was 6.8% in 2Q25, compared to 6.5% in 1Q25.

In terms of non-operating items:

- Net interest expense was NT$1,203 million.

- Net foreign exchange gain was NT$11,885 million, primarily attributable to the depreciation of the U.S. dollar against the New Taiwan dollar.

- Net loss on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$12,098 million.

- Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$223 million.

- Other net non-operating income was NT$255 million, primarily attributable to miscellaneous income.

Total non-operating expenses for the quarter were NT$938 million.

Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$7,521 million in 2Q25, compared to NT$7,778 million in 2Q24 and NT$7,554 million in 1Q25.

Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,422,175,232, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 2Q25. Our 2Q25 basic earnings per share of NT$1.74 (or US$0.111 per ADS) were based on 4,332,918,727 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2Q25. Our 2Q25 diluted earnings per share of NT$1.70 (or US$0.109 per ADS) were based on 4,395,186,708 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2Q25.

2Q25 Results Highlights - ATM

Net revenues were NT$92,565 million for the quarter, up by 19.0% year-over-year and up by 6.8% sequentially.

Cost of revenues was NT$72,317 million for the quarter, up by 19.3% year-over-year and up by 7.8% sequentially.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$26,338 million for the quarter, representing 29% of the total net revenues.

- Labor cost totaled NT$14,606 million for the quarter, representing 16% of the total net revenues.

- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$13,822 million for the quarter.

Operating margin was 9.5% in 2Q25, compared to 9.6% in 1Q25.

2Q25 Results Highlights - EMS

Net revenues were NT$58,770 million, down by 6.6% year-over-year and down by 5.7% sequentially.

Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$53,221 million, down by 6.4% year-over-year and down by 6.2% sequentially.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$45,277 million for the quarter, representing 77% of the total net revenues.

- Labor cost totaled NT$3,283 million for the quarter, representing 6% of the total net revenues.

- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$1,110 million for the quarter.

Operating margin was 2.6% in both 2Q25 and 1Q25.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Equipment capital expenditures in 2Q25 totaled US$992 million, of which US$690 million was used in packaging operations, US$251 million in testing operations, US$49 million in EMS operations and US$2 million in interconnect materials operations and others.

Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$355,299 million as of June 30, 2025.

Current ratio was 1.02 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.52 as of June 30, 2025.

Total number of employees was 100,450 as of June 30, 2025, compared to 96,436 as of March 31, 2025.

Business Review

Customers

ATM Basis

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 43% of our total net revenues in 2Q25, compared to 44% in 1Q25. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 2Q25.

Our top 10 customers contributed 60% of our total net revenues in 2Q25, compared to 61% in 1Q25.

Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 35% of our total net revenues in 2Q25, compared to 34% in 1Q25.

EMS Basis

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 65% of our total net revenues in 2Q25, compared to 68% in 1Q25. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 2Q25.

Our top 10 customers contributed 71% of our total net revenues in 2Q25, compared to 74% in 1Q25.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.



ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, and Tunisia as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aseglobal.com.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on March 27, 2025.

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Operations



2Q25 1Q25 2Q24 EBITDA[2] (NT$ million) 27,426 27,628 26,127

ATM Operations



2Q25 1Q25 2Q24 Net Revenues (NT$ million) 92,565 88,668 77,813 Revenues by Application





Communication 46 % 48 % 49 % Computing 24 % 22 % 19 % Automotive, Consumer & Others 30 % 30 % 32 % Revenues by Type





Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP 47 % 46 % 44 % Wirebonding 28 % 28 % 31 % Others 5 % 6 % 7 % Testing 18 % 18 % 16 % Material 2 % 2 % 2 % Capacity & EBITDA





Equipment CapEx (US$ million) 942 869 374 EBITDA[2] (NT$ million) 24,295 24,146 22,205 Number of Wirebonders 25,156 25,222 25,154 Number of Testers 6,797 6,686 5,676

EMS Operations



2Q25 1Q25 2Q24 Net Revenues (NT$ million) 58,770 62,295 62,907 Revenues by Application





Communication 33 % 33 % 33 % Computing 11 % 11 % 11 % Consumer 30 % 31 % 29 % Industrial 14 % 13 % 13 % Automotive 10 % 10 % 11 % Others 2 % 2 % 3 % Capacity





Equipment CapEx (US$ million) 49 23 31

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ million, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the six months ended

Jun. 30 2025

Mar. 31 2025

Jun. 30 2024 (Retrospectively

Adjusted)

Jun. 30 2025

Jun. 30 2024 (Retrospectively

Adjusted)

Net revenues



















Packaging 73,659

68,411

62,834

142,070

122,292

Testing 16,612

16,004

12,623

32,616

24,725

EMS 58,374

61,860

62,853

120,234

122,179

Others 2,105

1,878

1,928

3,983

3,845

Total net revenues 150,750

148,153

140,238

298,903

273,041























Cost of revenues (125,063)

(123,260)

(117,184)

(248,323)

(229,166)

Gross profit 25,687

24,893

23,054

50,580

43,875























Operating expenses



















Research and development (8,004)

(7,579)

(7,106)

(15,583)

(13,715)

Selling, general and administrative (7,490)

(7,643)

(6,939)

(15,133)

(13,674)

Total operating expenses (15,494)

(15,222)

(14,045)

(30,716)

(27,389)

Operating income 10,193

9,671

9,009

19,864

16,486























Net non-operating income and expenses



















Interest expense - net (1,203)

(1,256)

(1,158)

(2,459)

(2,265)

Foreign exchange gain (loss) - net 11,885

(1,675)

(1,420)

10,210

(4,639)

Gain (Loss) on valuation of financial assets

and liabilities - net (12,098)

2,873

2,664

(9,225)

6,762

Gain on equity-method investments - net 223

40

459

263

516

Others - net 255

157

551

412

1,057

Total non-operating income and expenses (938)

139

1,096

(799)

1,431

Income before tax 9,255

9,810

10,105

19,065

17,917























Income tax expense (1,576)

(2,022)

(1,950)

(3,598)

(3,843)

Income from operations and before non-

controlling interests 7,679

7,788

8,155

15,467

14,074

Non-controlling interests (158)

(234)

(377)

(392)

(636)























Net income attributable to shareholders of

the parent 7,521

7,554

7,778

15,075

13,438























Per share data:



















Earnings per share



















- Basic NT$1.74

NT$1.75

NT$1.80

NT$3.48

NT$3.11

- Diluted NT$1.70

NT$1.64

NT$1.75

NT$3.34

NT$3.01























Earnings per equivalent ADS



















- Basic US$0.111

US$0.106

US$0.112

US$0.218

US$0.196

- Diluted US$0.109

US$0.100

US$0.109

US$0.209

US$0.190























Number of weighted average shares used in

diluted EPS calculation (in thousand shares) 4,395,187

4,410,238

4,383,325

4,406,107

4,376,301























FX (NTD/USD) 31.18

32.79

32.23

31.99

31.77



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the six months ended

Jun. 30 2025

Mar. 31 2025

Jun. 30 2024

Jun. 30 2025

Jun. 30 2024

Net revenues:



















Packaging 74,440

69,360

63,838

143,800

124,226

Testing 16,612

16,004

12,623

32,616

24,725

Direct Material 1,431

1,219

1,264

2,650

2,602

Others 82

85

88

167

168

Total net revenues 92,565

86,668

77,813

179,233

151,721























Cost of revenues (72,317)

(67,057)

(60,612)

(139,374)

(118,963)

Gross profit 20,248

19,611

17,201

39,859

32,758























Operating expenses:



















Research and development (6,320)

(6,043)

(5,483)

(12,363)

(10,618)

Selling, general and administrative (5,111)

(5,233)

(4,464)

(10,344)

(8,809)

Total operating expenses (11,431)

(11,276)

(9,947)

(22,707)

(19,427)

Operating income 8,817

8,335

7,254

17,152

13,331



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of EMS Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the six months ended

Jun. 30 2025

Mar. 31 2025

Jun. 30 2024 (Retrospectively

Adjusted)

Jun. 30 2025

Jun. 30 2024 (Retrospectively

Adjusted)























Net revenues 58,770

62,295

62,907

121,065

122,272























Cost of revenues (53,221)

(56,767)

(56,882)

(109,988)

(110,795)

Gross profit 5,549

5,528

6,025

11,077

11,477























Operating expenses



















Research and development (1,723)

(1,580)

(1,668)

(3,303)

(3,201)

Selling, general and administrative (2,313)

(2,340)

(2,415)

(4,653)

(4,724)

Total operating expenses (4,036)

(3,920)

(4,083)

(7,956)

(7,925)

Operating income 1,513

1,608

1,942

3,121

3,552



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)







As of Jun. 30, 2025



As of Mar. 31, 2025 Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents



72,785



77,100 Financial assets - current



4,118



16,435 Trade receivables



103,101



109,717 Inventories



57,058



59,858 Others



16,933



15,542 Total current assets



253,995



278,652













Financial assets - non-current & investments - equity -method



38,409



41,428 Property, plant and equipment



364,849



342,056 Right-of-use assets



11,721



11,754 Intangible assets



65,610



66,955 Others



30,591



33,332 Total assets



765,175



774,177













Current liabilities











Short-term borrowings[3]



40,369



55,485 Long-term debts - current portion



12,930



20,774 Trade payables



70,518



74,382 Others



125,153



117,101 Total current liabilities



248,970



267,742













Bonds payable



16,668



21,066 Long-term borrowings[3]



162,326



126,708 Other liabilities



22,276



23,638 Total liabilities



450,240



439,154













Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent



293,770



311,522 Non-controlling interests



21,165



23,501 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity



765,175



774,177



























Current ratio



1.02



1.04 Net debt to equity ratio



0.52



0.41

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)





For the three months ended

For the six months ended



Jun. 30 2025

Mar. 31 2025

Jun. 30 2024

Jun. 30 2025

Jun. 30 2024













(Retrospectively

Adjusted)





(Retrospectively

Adjusted)

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





















Profit before income tax

9,255

9,810

10,105

19,065

17,917

Depreciation & amortization

16,531

16,092

14,813

32,623

29,412

Other operating activities items

11,059

(5,929)

(8,132)

5,130

(13,849)

Net cash generated from operating

activities

36,845

19,973

16,786

56,818

33,480

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





















Net payments for property, plant

and equipment

(43,104)

(36,349)

(14,786)

(79,453)

(27,299)

Other investment activities items

(469)

(1,212)

304

(1,681)

(2,690)

Net cash used in investing activities

(43,573)

(37,561)

(14,482)

(81,134)

(29,989)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





















Total net proceeds from

(repayment of) borrowings and

bonds

22,159

16,149

(12,330)

38,308

(12,470)

Other financing activities items

(662)

262

(1,093)

(400)

(1,126)

Net cash generated from (used in)

financing activities

21,497

16,411

(13,423)

37,908

(13,596)

Foreign currency exchange effect

(19,084)

1,784

2,187

(17,300)

8,994

Net increase (decrease) in cash and

cash equivalents

(4,315)

607

(8,932)

(3,708)

(1,111)

Cash and cash equivalents at the

beginning of period

77,100

76,493

75,105

76,493

67,284

Cash and cash equivalents at the end

of period

72,785

77,100

66,173

72,785

66,173



[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period. [2] EBITDA stands for net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment and investment gain or loss as well as other items. [3] Borrowings include bank loans and bills payable.

Investor Relations Contact

[email protected]

Tel: +886.2.6636.5678

https://www.aseglobal.com

SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.