Ignitis Renewables has started commercial operations at the 94 MW Varme solar farm in western Latvia. The project is one of the country's largest PV installations to date. Ignitis Renewables, a Lithuanian green energy company, has begun commercial operations at a 94 MW solar project in Latvia. The Varme PV array, located in the western municipality of Kuldiga, features 156,000 solar panels across 110 hectares, which makes it one of the largest solar installations in the country to date. Total investment in the solar project, which is expected to cover the electricity demand of more than 40,000 ...

