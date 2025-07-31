Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.07.2025
Der KI-Energiekollaps: Uran auf kritischem Kurs - und Foremost Clean Energy entflammt den Markt
WKN: A2JN4W | ISIN: FI4000312251 | Ticker-Symbol: V4OC
Tradegate
30.07.25 | 13:23
10,870 Euro
-0,91 % -0,100
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
PR Newswire
31.07.2025 11:18 Uhr
Kojamo Oyj: Insider information: Kojamo lowers its outlook for 2025 due to the sales of residential properties

HELSINKI, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kojamo plc Insider information, 31 July 2025 at 12:05 p.m. EEST

Kojamo lowers its outlook for 2025 for total revenue and specifies for Funds From Operations (FFO).

Background for the outlook change

Kojamo has completed the sale of 44 rental housing properties which covers 1,944 apartments from eight different municipalities across Finland. The completion of the sales was announced earlier today.

The transaction is estimated to decrease Kojamo's total revenue in 2025 by approximately EUR 9.2 million and FFO by approximately EUR 2.9 million. The sale price is approximately 10 per cent below the balance sheet value for 2024. The company estimates that the transaction does not have an impact on the fair values of the remaining investment properties. The impact on the occupancy rate is estimated to be marginal. The transaction will result in approximately EUR 25 million in taxes, payable in January 2026.

The sale of these non-strategic properties is aligned with Kojamo's goals for the current year.

New outlook for 2025

Kojamo estimates that in 2025, the Group's total revenue will increase by 0-2 per cent year-on-year. In addition, Kojamo estimates that the Group's FFO for 2025 will amount to between EUR 135-141 million, excluding non-recurring costs.

The outlook takes into account the estimated occupancy rate and development of rents. The total revenue and FFO outlook also takes into account the impacts of disposal of the 44 residential properties, but it does not take into account the impact of potential future acquisitions or disposals. The outlook does not take into account the taxes resulting from the transaction.

Previous outlook for 2025 (according to the Kojamo plc's Interim report 1 January - 31 March 2025)

Kojamo estimates that in 2025, the Group's total revenue will increase by 1-4 per cent year-on-year. In addition, Kojamo estimates that the Group's FFO for 2025 will amount to between EUR 135-145 million, excluding non-recurring costs.

The outlook takes into account the estimated occupancy rate and development of rents. The outlook does not take into account the impact of potential acquisitions or disposals on total revenue and FFO.

For more information, please contact:

Reima Rytsölä, CEO, Kojamo plc, tel. +358 20 508 5077, reima.rytsola@kojamo.fi

Erik Hjelt, CFO, Kojamo plc, tel. +358 20 508 3225, erik.hjelt@kojamo.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki, key media

Kojamo is Finland's largest private residential real estate company and one of the biggest investors in Finland. Our mission is to create better urban housing. Lumo offers environmentally friendly housing and services for the city dweller who appreciates quality and effortlessness. We actively develop the value of our investment properties by developing new properties and our existing property portfolio. We want to be the property market frontrunner and the number one choice for our customers. Kojamo's shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, please visit https://kojamo.fi/en/

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kojamo-oyj/r/insider-information--kojamo-lowers-its-outlook-for-2025-due-to-the-sales-of-residential-properties,c4213056

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/insider-information-kojamo-lowers-its-outlook-for-2025-due-to-the-sales-of-residential-properties-302518494.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
