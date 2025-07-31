Anzeige
Der KI-Energiekollaps: Uran auf kritischem Kurs - und Foremost Clean Energy entflammt den Markt
WKN: A2JN4W | ISIN: FI4000312251 | Ticker-Symbol: V4OC
Tradegate
30.07.25 | 13:23
10,870 Euro
-0,91 % -0,100
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
PR Newswire
31.07.2025 11:30 Uhr
123 Leser
Kojamo Oyj: Insider Information: Kojamo plc initiates share buyback program

HELSINKI, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kojamo plc Insider Information, 31 July 2025 at 12:10 p.m. EEST

The Board of Directors of Kojamo plc ("Kojamo" or the "Company") has decided to initiate a share buyback program based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 13 March 2025. The shares will be repurchased to optimize Kojamo's capital structure through the reduction of capital.

Under the buyback program, a maximum of 7,000,000 shares, representing approximately 2.8 per cent of all the Company's shares, may be repurchased. The maximum amount to be used for the share buybacks is EUR 75 million. The shares will be repurchased through public trading on the regulated market of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at the market price prevailing at the time of the repurchase. The repurchase of the Company's own shares will be financed with the Company's unrestricted equity.

The share repurchases will commence after the Company's closed period, on 22 August 2025 or as soon as possible thereafter, and they will end no later than 6 March 2026. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

The repurchases will be carried out in accordance with the safe harbour procedure under the EU Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Kojamo has appointed Nordea Bank Abp as the securities broker of the share buyback program. The securities broker will make trading decisions independently of and without influence from Kojamo, within the announced limits. This also applies to the timing of the trades.

Kojamo may suspend or terminate the program before the planned end date. In such a case, Kojamo will publish a stock exchange release.

Before the commencement of the buyback program, Kojamo does not hold any of its own shares.

For more information, please contact:
Erik Hjelt, CFO, Kojamo plc, tel. +358 20 508 3225, erik.hjelt@kojamo.fi
Niina Saarto, Director, Treasury & Investor Relations, Kojamo plc, tel. +358 20 508 3283, niina.saarto@kojamo.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki, key media

Kojamo is Finland's largest private residential real estate company and one of the biggest investors in Finland. Our mission is to create better urban housing. Lumo offers environmentally friendly housing and services for the city dweller who appreciates quality and effortlessness. We actively develop the value of our investment properties by developing new properties and our existing property portfolio. We want to be the property market frontrunner and the number one choice for our customers. Kojamo's shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, please visit https://kojamo.fi/en/

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kojamo-oyj/r/insider-information--kojamo-plc-initiates-share-buyback-program,c4213059

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/insider-information-kojamo-plc-initiates-share-buyback-program-302518504.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
