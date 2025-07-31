Kojamo Oyj: Insider Information: Kojamo plc initiates share buyback program

HELSINKI, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kojamo plc Insider Information, 31 July 2025 at 12:10 p.m. EEST

The Board of Directors of Kojamo plc ("Kojamo" or the "Company") has decided to initiate a share buyback program based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 13 March 2025. The shares will be repurchased to optimize Kojamo's capital structure through the reduction of capital.

Under the buyback program, a maximum of 7,000,000 shares, representing approximately 2.8 per cent of all the Company's shares, may be repurchased. The maximum amount to be used for the share buybacks is EUR 75 million. The shares will be repurchased through public trading on the regulated market of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at the market price prevailing at the time of the repurchase. The repurchase of the Company's own shares will be financed with the Company's unrestricted equity.

The share repurchases will commence after the Company's closed period, on 22 August 2025 or as soon as possible thereafter, and they will end no later than 6 March 2026. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

The repurchases will be carried out in accordance with the safe harbour procedure under the EU Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Kojamo has appointed Nordea Bank Abp as the securities broker of the share buyback program. The securities broker will make trading decisions independently of and without influence from Kojamo, within the announced limits. This also applies to the timing of the trades.

Kojamo may suspend or terminate the program before the planned end date. In such a case, Kojamo will publish a stock exchange release.

Before the commencement of the buyback program, Kojamo does not hold any of its own shares.

Kojamo is Finland's largest private residential real estate company and one of the biggest investors in Finland. Our mission is to create better urban housing. Lumo offers environmentally friendly housing and services for the city dweller who appreciates quality and effortlessness. We actively develop the value of our investment properties by developing new properties and our existing property portfolio. We want to be the property market frontrunner and the number one choice for our customers. Kojamo's shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, please visit https://kojamo.fi/en/

