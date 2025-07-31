Performance loss from ultraviolet (UV) light has become a concern for new PV cells, though earlier lab tests may have overstated the issue. Paul Gebhardt, photovoltaic module reliability scientist at Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE), outlines a mechanism that may have distorted earlier results. Can you give some background on recent industry concerns around ultraviolet-induced degradation in PV modules? For around two and a half years, we have been involved in several projects where larger module buyers benchmark different module types against each other in terms of reliability. ...

