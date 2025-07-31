Squaretalk Launches WhatsApp Integration to Enhance Secure and Trusted Business Communication

JERUSALEM, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Squaretalk, a cloud-native contact center solution built for high-performing sales and outreach teams, has officially announced the go-live of WhatsApp into its omnichannel suite, allowing businesses to connect with customers through one of the world's most popular messaging platforms. This update is a response to the shift in client expectations towards real-time, safe, and compliant interactions in both B2C (Business-to-Customer) and B2B (Business-to-Business) environments. With WhatsApp now embedded directly into Squaretalk's interface, companies can handle core communication methods (phone and messaging) in one unified space, providing higher customer engagement, stronger security, and improved channel oversight.

"As communication preferences continue to shift, so do the safety expectations," remarked Elie Rubin, CEO of Squaretalk. "We are seeing that customers are far less inclined to answer calls or engage with messages from unfamiliar numbers. WhatsApp's popularity, strict verification process, and security framework make it a valuable channel for companies that prioritize transparency and responsibility. This additional channel in Squaretalk's platform gives companies another dependable way to connect with their target audience."

Built-In Fraud Prevention from First Message to Last

One of the benefits of Squaretalk's WhatsApp integration lies in minimizing fraudulent interactions. With WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption safeguarding message content and Squaretalk's own security tools, like brute-force login protection, IP- and role-based access control, and AI-powered sentiment analysis, the platform reinforces communication safety on multiple levels.

By sending pre-approved templates and AI-suggested responses from Meta-verified profiles to opt-in contacts, businesses build trust and reduce the likelihood of phishing, SPAM, and impersonations. This credibility is vital for a wholesome sales and support process, and significantly increases response rates to outbound messages.

WhatsApp's SOC 2 certification reinforces Squaretalk's data security and compliance with international regulations like GDPR and PCI DSS. The platform ensures all communications are logged and stored, streamlining audits and reviews. For industries where data privacy and security are critical, these features offer an invaluable, built-in protection and compliance.

"Our goal is to provide features that answer the real-life needs of support teams and outreach specialists," Elie Rubin continued. "With WhatsApp now integrated directly into Squaretalk, every conversation is protected, fully auditable, and structured to meet internal quality standards."

About Squaretalk

Squaretalk is a global leader in AI-powered contact center solutions that combines high-quality voice communication, WhatsApp messaging, sales automation capabilities, and in-depth analytics in one unified platform. Ideal for high-velocity sales and support teams, Squaretalk enables businesses of all sizes to engage with customers on their favourite channel, scale outreach effortlessly, and protect every interaction with built-in fraud prevention tools.

