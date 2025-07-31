Prospect Ridge Resources Corp: Prospect Ridge Announces Appointment to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.(the "Company" or "Prospect Ridge") (CSE:PRR)(OTCQB:PRRSF)(FRA:OED) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Patrick Donnelly to its Board of Directors, effective August 1, 2025.

Mr. Donnelly brings a wealth of experience in mineral exploration, capital markets, corporate development and investor relations. Over the past 30 years, he has built an impressive track record, beginning as a project geologist and evolving into a respected executive across the mining industry. He has held senior positions including Vice-President Corporate Development for Alaska Silver Corp., Vice-President of Capital Markets for Tudor Gold Corp., and President and CEO of Serra Metals Corp. He was also the co-founder and President of First Mining Gold, where he was instrumental in growing the company's market capitalization from CDN$30 million to CDN$600 million through eight M&A transactions.

Mr. Donnelly holds a B.Sc. in Geology (Honors) from the University of British Columbia and an MBA from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto.

Prospect Ridge's President and CEO, Len Brownlie, commented:

"We are all very pleased to have someone of Pat's calibre join the Prospect Ridge Board as an Independent Director. I first met Pat nine years ago during the successful merger of Goldrush Resources Ltd. with First Mining, and I was impressed by his professionalism, strategic insight, and deep understanding of exploration success. His leadership in building First Mining into a $600 million company speaks volumes. Given his recent focus on projects in northwestern B.C. and Alaska, Pat is an exceptional fit for Prospect Ridge and we look forward to the valuable contributions he will bring to the Board."

In conjunction with this appointment, the Company also announces that Mr. Michael Michaud, P.Geo., will be stepping down from the Board of Directors effective August 1, 2025, to focus on his role as President and CEO of Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Prospect Ridge extends its sincere gratitude to Mr. Michaud for his insight, guidance, and dedication over the past two years. The Company is pleased that he will remain involved as an advisor, ensuring continuity of strategic counsel.

About Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. is a British Columbia based exploration and development company focused on critical metals and gold exploration. Prospect Ridge's management and technical team collectively have over 100 years of experience in mineral exploration and believes the Company's properties have the potential to extend the boundaries of the Golden Horseshoe across this vastly under-explored region.

Contact Information

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Mike Iverson - Chairman, Director

Email: mike@miverson.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements and information ("FLI") that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. FLI relates to future events or future performance and reflect the current expectations or beliefs of the Company's management. Anything that is not historical fact is FLI. Generally, FLI can be, without limitation, identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "plans", "intends", "believes", "expects", "anticipates" or "estimates", and statements or phrases that certain actions, events or results "may", "might", "could", "should" or "would" occur, and similar expressions. FLI is not historical fact, is made as of the date of this news release and includes, without limitation, statements and discussions of future plans, intentions, expectations, estimates and forecasts, and statements as to management's intentions and expectations with respect to, among other things, positive exploration results at the Lemon Lake project. FLI involves numerous risks and uncertainties, and are based on assumptions, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any FLI. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the availability of financing to continue exploration activities, the availability and cost of qualified exploration personnel and service providers, and that future exploration results at the Lemon Lake project will not be as anticipated. In making any FLI in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that future exploration results at the Lemon Lake project will be as anticipated. Although management has endeavored to evaluate and use reasonable assumptions and to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in FLI, these assumptions may prove incorrect and there may be other factors that cause results not to be as intended, expected, anticipated or estimated. There can be no assurance that FLI will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed in FLI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on FLI, and are further cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any FLI expressed or incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

SOURCE: Prospect Ridge Resources Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/prospect-ridge-announces-appointment-to-board-of-directors-1055080