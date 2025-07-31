Guarantee gives Professional Archive customers full control of their archive data-countering common lock-in practices

Smarsh, the global leader in digital communications compliance and intelligence, today unveiled its Data Freedom Guarantee, an industry-first commitment to refrain from self-service data export fees and regulatory documentation surcharges for Professional Archive customers. With this guarantee, Smarsh reaffirms its promise to provide customers with the most open and accessible platform in the digital communications governance and archiving market.

No Fees. No Lock-In. No Using Data as Leverage.

With the Data Freedom Guarantee, Smarsh is setting a new standard for customer empowerment. For its Professional Archive customers, the policy includes:

No fees to export your data : Smarsh provides a self-service option to export data at no cost-whether for audits, legal discovery, vendor transitions, or internal use.

: Smarsh provides a self-service option to export data at no cost-whether for audits, legal discovery, vendor transitions, or internal use. No fees for regulatory assurance : Annual compliance attestations, policy controls, and audit-ready reports are included-no additional charge.

: Annual compliance attestations, policy controls, and audit-ready reports are included-no additional charge. No barriers to AI : With Smarsh Professional Archive, both new and existing clients can benefit from AI features, such as faster and more effective supervision workflows. Because Smarsh delivers AI benefits as a seamlessly integrated add-on-not as a full platform overhaul-getting started is simple and near instant. This means you won't incur additional costs or effort by being locked into a specific migration process just to access advanced AI capabilities.

This guarantee ensures that Smarsh customers can access, manage, and move their data freely, without fear of penalty or vendor lock-in.

A Bold Stand for Customer Control in an AI Era

Modern AI applications rely on access to clean, unstructured data to drive value across compliance, discovery, risk mitigation, and operational workflows. However, many industry providers limit functionality or require costly data migrations to enable AI capabilities-creating unnecessary disruption.

Smarsh takes a fundamentally different approach. With the Data Freedom Guarantee, customers can apply AI to their existing archived data-without the need for data migration fees or vendor lock-in. This approach ensures that AI can be deployed quickly, securely, and efficiently, enhancing productivity and compliance while maintaining control over critical information assets.

"As high-quality data becomes the foundation for effective AI, firms need partners who champion data freedom, not those who hold it hostage," said Sheldon Cummings, President, Corporate Business at Smarsh. "The Data Freedom Guarantee is more than a pricing policy, it's a commitment to data accessibility. Smarsh understands how critical it is for customers to use their data-whether for audit, investigation or driving innovation-without strings attached. We're proud to set a standard for the industry that puts customers first."

Freedom, Trust, and the Smarsh Difference

"Our partnership with Smarsh gives us total confidence," said Mario Chilin, Chief Compliance Officer and Partner at EP Wealth Advisors. "The Data Freedom Guarantee offers unmatched peace of mind-we know our data is accessible, our costs are predictable, and our compliance needs are met without lock-ins or 'gotchas.' That kind of trust is rare in this space."

Smarsh is empowering customers to future-proof their compliance and data strategies by removing cost and access hurdles, giving organizations the flexibility to adapt, grow, and innovate.

Learn more about the Data Freedom Guarantee here.

A Core Pillar of the Smarsh Promise

The Data Freedom Guarantee is a cornerstone of the Smarsh Promise-the company's broader commitment to set the industry's highest standard for technology, services and support. Comprised of unmatched service, frictionless data access and usage, security by default and continuous innovation, the promise is designed to keep customers safely ahead of what's next-be that regulation, technological advancements or economic change.

Learn What Your Archive Could Be Saving You

Smarsh is offering a no-cost ROI consultation for any organization evaluating archiving solutions. Smarsh technology experts are equipped to run cost-benefit analyses tailored to your needs.

Start your no-cost ROI consultation here.

About Smarsh

Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals in their digital communications. Serving the top banks, insurers, investment firms, and government agencies worldwide, Smarsh delivers cloud-native solutions that help organizations stay compliant, mitigate risk, and unlock the value of their communications data. Learn more at www.smarsh.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250731280037/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

press@smarsh.com