Expanding Global Footprint and Deepening Commitment to the EU and UK Market with Comprehensive Payment and AR Capabilities

Payroc WorldAccess, LLC a leading North American merchant acquirer and payment technology provider, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire BlueSnap, a Boston-based global payment orchestration and AR automation platform. This strategic acquisition unites Payroc's direct-connect acquiring infrastructure across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico, and transforms Payroc's capabilities by adding BlueSnap's robust global and enterprise capabilities. The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2025 and is subject to regulatory approval and other customary items.

Transaction Overview Strategic Highlights

The acquisition creates a unified acquiring powerhouse that offers both end-to-end global card acquiring and eBanking processing capabilities to merchants, ISVs, and embedded technology partners, including:

Global CNP Leadership Routing Optimization : Accept card-not-present, electronic check and alternative payments in 47 countries, 100+ currencies, and 36+ local methods through a single API. BlueSnap's intelligent routing and fraud prevention tools improve authorization rates and reduce cross-border costs.

: Accept card-not-present, electronic check and alternative payments in 47 countries, 100+ currencies, and 36+ local methods through a single API. BlueSnap's intelligent routing and fraud prevention tools improve authorization rates and reduce cross-border costs. AR Automation Cash Flow Efficiency : Accelerate receivables with embedded invoicing, subscription billing, and automated reconciliation. Real-time dashboards and out-of-the-box workflows simplify billing and collections.

: Accelerate receivables with embedded invoicing, subscription billing, and automated reconciliation. Real-time dashboards and out-of-the-box workflows simplify billing and collections. Enterprise-Grade Scale Partner Ecosystem : Trusted by global enterprises and integrated with leading ISVs, ERP platforms, and embedded fintechs.

: Trusted by global enterprises and integrated with leading ISVs, ERP platforms, and embedded fintechs. Global Footprint Compliance Excellence: Local acquiring, combined card and electronic check, dynamic and FX currency conversion, routing and interchange optimization, consolidated and detailed reporting, and managed clearing ensures cost-effective processing and regulatory compliance worldwide.

Leadership Commentary

"Integrating BlueSnap's orchestration layer with Payroc's direct-connect network transforms our ability to serve merchants and ISVs at scale," said Jim Oberman, Chief Executive Officer of Payroc. "This transaction dramatically expands our global footprint and the breadth of capabilities we can bring to our customers and partners. More importantly, we are impressed with the BlueSnap team our shared culture and vision aligns with Payroc's ongoing commitment to deliver a more efficient, intelligent, and global payments experience."

"Joining Payroc gives BlueSnap's customers direct access to industry-leading acquiring relationships and a broader partner ecosystem," said Henry Helgeson, Chief Executive Officer of BlueSnap. "Together, we'll empower businesses to scale payments both domestically and globally, automate receivables, and innovate faster than ever."

Transaction Advisors

Payroc was advised by Troutman Pepper, Locke, and White Case LLP as legal counsel.





BlueSnap was advised by TD Securities and William Blair as financial advisors, and Goodwin Procter LLP as legal counsel.

About Payroc

Payroc WorldAccess, LLC is a high-growth merchant acquirer, processor, and integrated payments provider offering advanced sales enablement and global payment processing technology. Payroc delivers proprietary, innovative, and full-service acquiring solutions supported by key card brand sponsorships and bank partnerships.

Payroc, through its subsidiaries, is a registered Visa third-party processor, Visa ISO, Mastercard third-party and MSP, payment facilitator, and encryption support organization for Fifth Third Bank, National Association, and is registered in Canada with Peoples Trust Company and Oriental Bank in Puerto Rico, among others.

Learn more at www.payroc.com.

About BlueSnap

BlueSnap is a global payment orchestration platform that helps businesses accept payments worldwide and optimize their revenue operations. With a single integration, BlueSnap supports online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments, and manual orders through a virtual terminal. The platform includes access to 100+ payment types, built-in fraud prevention, chargeback management, and automated accounts receivable tools.

Learn more at www.bluesnap.com.

