ICPO Foundation: ICPO and SBMN deepen their collaboration to advance Clinical Theranostics Centers of Excellence in Brazil

ICPO accreditation following international theranostics guidelines and ICPO Academy for Theranostics will fuel the partnership right from start.

July 31, 2025 - Wiesbaden, Germany, and Sao Paulo, Brazil. During the annual congress of the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) 2025 in New Orleans, USA, the ICPO Foundation and the Brazilian Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SBMN) officially signed a strategic partnership agreement extending their existing Memorandum of Understanding. The goal of this collaboration is to establish a sustainable framework for the accreditation and further development of ICPO Clinical Theranostics Centers of Excellence in Brazil. Together, ICPO and SBMN aim to improve nationwide patient access to theranostics with focus on clinical standards optimization, targeted capacity building and certified training programs for continuous enhancement of patient care.

This strategic partnership introduces the "ICPO Clinical Theranostics Center of Excellence" accreditation, starting with a pilot phase involving selected centers based on documentary evaluation. This ensures that each center meets high international standards according to guidelines from leading global societies such as IAEA, SNMMI, EANM, and ENETS.

The Brazilian Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SBMN) will play a vital national role by identifying candidate centers, verifying local regulatory compliance as a prerequisite, and ensuring centers are prepared to meet the requirements of the "ICPO Clinical Theranostics Center of Excellence". Accredited center will receive a joint certificate signed by both ICPO and SBMN, official accreditation partners in Brazil.

"We are delighted to collaborate with SBMN in Brazil, where cancer patients will soon benefit from increased availability of radiotheranostics treatments," said Odile Jaume, CEO of the ICPO Foundation. "By merging SBMN's national expertise with ICPO's internationally recognized accreditation standards and educational platform, we are empowering local professionals and enhancing patient outcomes through capacity-building and knowledge exchange."

"The cooperation with the ICPO Foundation, signed at SNMMI 2025, represents a key milestone for theranostics-based cancer care in Brazil," said Dr. Elba Etchebehere, President of SBMN. "It opens a new era of standardized quality processes, professional training, and patient-centered excellence. Our shared goal is to ensure that each center has the support it needs to grow and deliver outstanding cancer care."

The ICPO Academy for Theranostics offers an extensive online educational program developed by the ICPO Foundation accessible in multiple languages. This online program, supported by a global community of experts, encompasses over 50 hours of content, led by more than 30 leading experts from medicine, science, technology and patient care. The primary objective of this program is to disseminate knowledge in Radiomolecular Precision Oncology, thereby improving patient outcomes with radiopharmaceutical therapies.

Press photo (f.l.t.r.):Agreement signature during SNMMI annual meeting 2025: Karim Bouterfa, ICPO Academy and Centers Project Manager; Odile Jaume, CEO ICPO Foundation; Dr. Elba Etchebehere, President of SBMN; Camila Mosci, Scientific Director of SBMN.

