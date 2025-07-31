Global Brands Magazine: VIETJET THAILAND TRIUMPHS AT GLOBAL BRANDS AWARDS 2025

LONDON, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Brands Magazine awards Vietjet Thailand as the Best Low-Cost Airline Brand in Thailand for 2025. This prestigious award recognizes Vietjet Thailand's outstanding contributions to the aviation industry.

The Global Brand Awards commend exceptional performance and innovation across global industries. Vietjet Thailand's accolade highlights its leadership in delivering affordable, high-quality flights and exceptional passenger service.

Commenting on the awards, Jay Reddy, CEO of Global Brands Magazine, stated, "Vietjet Thailand's recognition as the Best Low-Cost Airline in Thailand for 2025 reflects their exceptional commitment to affordability and passenger satisfaction. Congratulations on this well-deserved honour!"

Commenting on winning the award, Mr. Woranate Laprabang, Chief Executive Officer of Vietjet Thailand, said "Receiving the Best Low-Cost Airline Brand this year is another great milestone for Vietjet Thailand. This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering safe, friendly, and affordable travel experiences. As we continue to grow, we remain focused on enhancing our service quality and building a brand that truly connects with our passengers."

ABOUT VIETJET THAILAND

Established in 2014, Vietjet Thailand has been cooperating with Vietjet to extend its flight network and provide more opportunities for travellers to discover Thailand and many other countries with its hospitable and enjoyable service. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, the airline offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.

Awarded the 'Best Low-Cost Airline Brand, Thailand 2024' by Global Brand Awards 2024, Vietjet Thailand has been continuously expanding its young and modern fleet, featuring Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. Currently, Vietjet Thailand operates 11 Thailand domestic routes, including flights from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani, and Surat Thani, cross-regional flights including from Phuket to Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai. The airline is also actively expanding its international flight network to many destinations across Asia-Pacific, connecting Thailand with Japan, China, Vietnam, Taipei, Cambodia, India, South Korea and other top destinations in the region.

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE

Based in the UK, Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is a leading publication delivering insights, news, and opinions on brands shaping their industries. With over 8.4 million annual visitors and 14 million page views, GBM is a premier source of brand-related content. The magazine boasts a strong social media presence, with 35,000+ Facebook followers, 20,000+ Instagram followers, 25,000+ Twitter followers, and 4,000+ LinkedIn followers.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

The Global Brand Awards recognise excellence in brand performance across sectors such as finance, education, hospitality, and technology. Hosted at iconic venues like The Address Downtown, Waldorf Astoria, and Grand Hyatt Dubai, the 2025 ceremony continued this tradition of grandeur at the Grand Hyatt in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

