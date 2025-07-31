Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.07.2025
WKN: 904953 | ISIN: NO0003067902 | Ticker-Symbol: 2HX
31.07.25 | 11:13
31.07.2025 12:30 Uhr
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to second quarter 2025 results

OSLO, Norway, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Composites ASA's second quarter 2025 results will be released on 14 August 2025 at 07:00 am CET.

Philipp Schramm, CEO and David Bandele, CFO will present the results at 08:30 am CET the same morning, broadcasted live via this link.

The presentation of the results will be a virtual event, followed by a Q&A session.

A recording of the presentation will be made available on www.hexagongroup.com.

For further information:
David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA:

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on LinkedIn.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon-composites-asa/r/hexagon-composites-asa--invitation-to-second-quarter-2025-results,c4213082

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hexagon-composites-asa-invitation-to-second-quarter-2025-results-302518555.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
