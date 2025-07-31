Axela Technologies Expands Leading Collection Software Platform With Two New Products

Axela Technologies has opened two new products for early access: Property Eye and First Notice+, marking a significant advancement for HOAs and condo communities. These tools are set to revolutionize the way community associations manage their accounts receivable process.

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / Axela Technologies, the nation's leading provider of HOA debt recovery software, has begun strategic expansion of its platform and opened early access use of two new products: Property Eye and First Notice+.

Axela Logo



These products are part of a larger initiative to support HOAs and condo communities through a holistic approach to delinquency resolution. The success of Axela's flagship collections platform Easy Collect has led the company to identify other key areas for improvement in the standard accounts receivable process for community associations.

"We are deeply committed to ethical standards in our operations," states Martin Urruela, CEO of Axela Technologies. "By introducing products that focus on the entire delinquency cycle, we can address underlying issues before they become critical collection problems."

Property Eye Ownership Monitoring

Property Eye provides homeowner tracking and is Axela's targeted response to one of the many problems that affect the bottom line for community associations: outdated homeowner data. When homeowners sell their property outside of the standard process (like a Quit Claim), there's no guarantee the community association will be notified in a timely manner or that the sale will follow proper association protocols. This impacts the community's ability to collect transfer fees and makes the ownership records obsolete, impeding future assessment collections.

With Property Eye, Axela will monitor every home in an association and send a notification in real time when a deed has been transferred. Users can even request a digital copy for their records. This ensures the community association always has up-to-date records and prevents any interruptions in recovering funds owed to the community.

First Notice Plus Courtesy Notifications

First Notice+ takes a multi-channel approach to the traditional process of sending courtesy notifications. Typically, community associations rely on mailed letters to inform homeowners of missed dues payments. Postal mail can delay both homeowner notifications and payment receipts.

First Notice+ addresses these issues by bringing courtesy notifications into the modern age via a suite of communication options, including text messaging and email notifications, with voicemail drops coming soon. Users will be able to schedule courtesy notifications across multiple communication platforms to more effectively and efficiently connect with delinquent homeowners, prior to them formally being escalated to third-party collections.

"Both of these new products work in conjunction with Easy Collect, providing a complete ecosystem of solutions that safeguard the financial health of community associations," says Urruela. "This comprehensive strategy translates to enhanced efficiency, reduced delinquency rates, and, ultimately, more financially secure communities."

Early access to Property Eye and First Notice Plus is available now. Axela clients can sign up in their user portal and all others can contact Axela Sales for more information.

ABOUT AXELA

Collections software provider Axela helps community associations recover delinquent assessments. Through automation of the collections process, the Axela platform reduces the cost of outreach and engagement for communities. Axela's multi-channel, digital-first approach to assessment recovery provides transparency and efficiency for all stakeholders. Learn more at axela-tech.com.

SOURCE: Axela Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/axela-technologies-expands-leading-collection-software-platform-with-two-new-products-1054576