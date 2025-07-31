Anzeige
Der KI-Energiekollaps: Uran auf kritischem Kurs - und Foremost Clean Energy entflammt den Markt
PR Newswire
31.07.2025 12:54 Uhr
Baudouin Unveils Game-Changing 20M61 Genset at Data Centre World Asia 2025

SINGAPORE, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baudouin, a global leader in high-performance power solutions, will take centre stage at Data Centre World Asia 2025, held October 8-9 at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre. At this premier regional event, Baudouin will unveil its most advanced product to date - the 20M61 high-speed genset, engineered specifically to meet the complex power demands of hyperscale and edge data centres.


Delivering exceptional power density, high fuel efficiency, and smart monitoring capabilities, the 20M61 is designed to provide reliable and scalable backup power - ideal for Asia-Pacific data centres striving to balance uptime and sustainability.

Booth D10 will feature interactive discussions with product engineers and regional experts, offering attendees deep insights into the new product's performance advantages and integration potential.

Join the Conversation

Follow Weichai Singapore on LinkedIn and Facebook for live updates, behind-the-scenes content, and exclusive product highlights.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2741811/image_5030058_35460336.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/baudouin-unveils-game-changing-20m61-genset-at-data-centre-world-asia-2025-302518568.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
