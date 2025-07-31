Spirits Capital Corporation: Spirits Capital's Distilled Barrels Financial Exchange DBFEX Launches Proprietary Insurance Program

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / Spirits Capital Corporation, a fintech company transforming how spirits barrels are traded, valued, and managed through its creation of the Distilled Barrels Financial Exchange (DBFEX), announced today the launch of a pioneering proprietary insurance program tailored specifically for the unique needs of distilleries, brands, and barrel owners dealing with aging spirits. This customizable insurance solution stands out as one of its kind in the industry.

DBFEX Insurance Services is designed to address a critical gap in the market for businesses involved in the production, investment and storage of premium spirits. As spirits age, their value while in the barrel can fluctuate due to factors such as market demand, storage conditions, and time. Recognizing this, Spirits Capital aims to provide distilleries, brands and barrel owners with comprehensive coverage that reflects the current value and risk associated with their aging assets.

With a focus on flexibility, the DBFEX insurance program allows Spirits Capital to customize the client's insurance solutions to suit their specific needs. This feature ensures that businesses can adequately protect their assets while aligning coverage with their growth strategies and investment goals.

Spirits Capital has worked diligently to develop this insurance service, engaging with stakeholders in the spirits industry to better understand their challenges and preferences. The goal is to offer a safety net that reassures businesses they can secure their investment in aging spirits without compromising due to excessive costs.

Todd Sanders, Chairman and CEO of Spirits Capital, stated, "By leveraging the size and scalability of the DBFEX we are able to offer barrel owners, large and small, a turnkey insurance solution at the most competitive pricing in the industry."

The launch of DBFEX Insurance Services comes at a crucial time as the spirits market evolves and the demand for high quality, aged products continues to increase. Distilleries, brands, and barrel owners are encouraged to explore the new program and discover how it can enhance their operational security and financial planning.

About DBFEX and Spirits Capital Corporation

Spirits Capital Corporation is a fintech company transforming how spirits are traded, valued, and managed. By integrating cutting-edge technology, finance, and real-time market intelligence, compliance and verification, we provide the infrastructure for seamless transactions and transparent pricing in an industry traditionally constrained by manual processes and illiquid assets. "We're not just adapting to change-we're driving it."

At the core of our innovation is the Distilled Barrels Financial Exchange (DBFEX), a Spirits Capital company and the world's largest barrel exchange. DBFEX is the first digital marketplace for barrel-aged spirits designed to bring liquidity, pricing intelligence, and frictionless transactions to distilleries, investors, and institutions. The platform facilitates trading across whiskey, bourbon, tequila, neutral grain spirits, and casks from across the globe while offering additional services like insurance, cooperage, and consulting.

As Spirits Capital expands, we continue to redefine how spirits are bought, sold, and managed worldwide, bringing financial innovation and operational efficiency to an industry ripe for transformation.

