Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2025) - IMAGINE LITHIUM INC. (TSXV: ILI) (OTCQB: ARXRF) (the "Company" or "Imagine") is pleased to announce Ms. Simone Sze Man Suen has assumed the role of President and director of the Company, having joined the Imagine Lithium Board of Directors in 2024. She will lead the company in its next phase of continued exploration and development. Mr. J.C. St-Amour is stepping down as President and director to pursue other opportunities. The Company wishes to thank Mr. St-Amour for his years of service at Imagine Lithium.

Ms. Simone Sze Man Suen is a highly experienced mining executive and company director with over 20 years of international experience, primarily in the resources sector. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated extensive expertise in the financing, development, and operation of mining projects across Australia.

Ms. Suen was instrumental in founding the Bald Hill Tantalum/Lithium Project in Western Australia and leading its successful listing on the Singapore Exchange in 2014 as Alliance Mineral Assets Limited. As Executive Director from 2010 to 2018, she oversaw the full project lifecycle-from exploration and development through to commissioning and operations.

In 2019, Ms. Suen joined Cassini Resources Ltd as a Non-Executive Director and major shareholder, contributing to its strategic growth and eventual acquisition by OZ Minerals in 2020 via a Scheme of Arrangement. Following this transaction, she served as a Non-Executive Director of Caspin Resources Ltd from 2020 to 2023. Caspin, formed as part of the Cassini demerger, owns the Yarawindah Brook and Mount Squires exploration projects in Western Australia.

Ms. Suen continues to be recognized for her strategic insight, governance experience, and proven ability to create value across complex resource ventures. She holds a Bachelor of Business.

J.C. St-Amour, Outgoing President of Imagine Lithium, commented: "Having worked with Simone for the past year, I am confident that I am leaving the company in strong hands as we continue to aggressively explore and develop the Jackpot Lithium Project. Simone has successfully built a lithium company in Australia and looks to bring her wealth of knowledge and expertise to this new leadership role at Imagine."

Figure 1: Jackpot property located next to Trans-Canada Highway, power, port, railroad, and workforce.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2962/260803_5806aa67b42a8b1e_001full.jpg

About Imagine Lithium Inc.

Imagine is a junior mining exploration company focused on seeking and acquiring world-class mineral projects. The company holds the Jackpot lithium property located in the Georgia Lake area about 140 km NNE of Thunder Bay, Ontario, is approximately 12 km by road from the Trans-Canada Highway (Hwy 11), and is in proximity to sources of power, railroads, and ports. The Jackpot Property consists of 297 mineral claims covering 18,800 hectares. The Property contains NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resources of 3.1 Mt grading 0.85% Li2O in the Indicated category and 5.3 Mt grading 0.91% Li2O in the Inferred category, as well as a number of other known pegmatite showings.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward -looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.ca).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/260803

SOURCE: Imagine Lithium Inc.