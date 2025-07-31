Tom Hussey joins to lead European team

Brighton Park Capital ("Brighton Park"), an investment firm focused on entrepreneur-led, growth-stage companies in software and healthcare, today announced the opening of a new office in London. Tom Hussey has joined the firm as a Partner and will lead and expand the European team. With offices in New York, Connecticut, and San Francisco, this marks Brighton Park's first office outside the U.S.

Brighton Park has been an active investor in the EMEA region for years, partnering with exceptional entrepreneurs and breakthrough companies. The establishment of the London office deepens the firm's presence in Europe-strengthening local relationships, unlocking new investment opportunities, and enhancing its ability to support companies as they launch and scale strategies in the UK and EU, and expand into the U.S.

"The opening of our London office marks a significant milestone in our mission to back the next generation of category-defining software companies," said Mark Dzialga, Managing Partner at Brighton Park Capital. "Europe is home to a growing wave of founder-led businesses building globally relevant, AI-powered platforms with deep technical differentiation. We're excited to bring our capital, network, and company-building expertise to support these exceptional entrepreneurs across the continent."

Mr. Dzialga continued, "We have had a longstanding relationship with Tom, and he is the ideal person to spearhead this effort. Tom has demonstrated outstanding company-building skills and has been successful in investing in most of the major markets in Europe. Tom also has a deep network of relationships in the growth equity ecosystem."

Mr. Hussey joins Brighton Park Capital following 12 years at General Atlantic, where he focused on technology investments and co-chaired the EMEA Investment Committee. He played a key role in more than 20 investments and exits across EMEA, including Adevinta, Argus Media, Epsilon Net, Hemnet, and Odoo. Earlier in his career, Mr. Hussey was with The Boston Consulting Group.

"Europe is producing a new generation of visionary founders who are building AI-native software and healthcare technology companies with global ambition," said Mr. Hussey. "I'm excited to lead our efforts from London-helping these innovative teams scale their businesses across Europe, expand into the U.S., and navigate the opportunities and challenges of international growth."

About Brighton Park Capital

Brighton Park Capital is a New York-based investment firm focused on entrepreneur-led, growth-stage software, healthcare and tech-enabled services companies. The firm invests in companies that provide highly innovative solutions in partnership with great management teams. Brighton Park brings purpose-built, value-add capabilities that match the unique requirements of each of its companies. For more information about Brighton Park Capital, please visit www.bpc.com.

