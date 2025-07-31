Powered by Outpost24's Digital Risk Protection solution CompassDRP, the free tool provides organizations with a report of stolen credentials on the dark web for a given domain and its web assets

Outpost24, leading provider of cyber risk management and threat intelligence solutions, today launched its Outpost24 Credential Checker, a free tool that provides organizations with a sneak peek into exposed credentials leaked on the dark web.

Timely visibility into credential exposure can mean the difference between a contained incident and a full-scale data breach for organizations of all sizes. The Outpost24 Credential Checkerhelps solve this serious issue by checking whether an organization's email domain is linked to any credentials leaked on the dark web.

"Our goal in offering our Outpost24 Credential Checker is to democratize threat intelligence and help everyone to be more secure," said Alex Knol, VP of development, digital risk protection and AI community lead at Outpost24. "With our Outpost24 Credential Checker, we're offering a sneak peek into a small part of our threat intelligence knowledge base, but also making it accessible to everyone, especially those organizations with smaller budgets."

The Outpost24 Credential Checkeris powered with threat intelligence used by Outpost24's CompassDRP, a Digital Risk Protection solution that gives security teams visibility over both the digital attack surface and external threats in a single cloud-based solution. It combines the asset discovery powers of Outpost24's EASM platform with threat-intelligence powered DRP modules enabling organizations to monitor their known and unknown public-facing internal assets, as well as threats from external channels across the open, deep, and dark web. Once identified, these threats are easily prioritized due to contextual threat intelligence insights that speed up remediation efforts.

Simply input an email address related to a corporate domain and the Outpost24 Credential Checker will search for matches in Outpost24's database with billions of compromised credentials and in minutes a report will generate on whether the domain appears in known public breach repositories. The free report provides the number of stolen credentials found for a given domain and its web assets, as well as the most common reason for the data theft, including the most prevalent malware or virus that Outpost24 found stealing this data.

To start your first scan, access the Outpost24 Credential Checker here.

About Outpost24

Outpost24 offers industry-leading Attack Surface Management solutions that keep security teams one step ahead of emerging threats. They help thousands of organizations around the world to identify, protect, and monitor digital risks before they can be exploited. Outpost24 was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sweden, with offices in the US, UK, France, Belgium, and Spain. Visit https://outpost24.com/ for more information.

